The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Aunt Ruthie’s Specialities, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, May 27. Pass. No violations.

Country Coffee, 2218 Beaver Valley Pike, New Providence, May 27. Pass. No violations.

Dutch Country Concessions No. 4 MFF3, 214 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, May 27. Pass. No violations.

Friendly’s No. 7329, 578 Centerville Road, type 2 follow-up, May 27. Pass. An accumulation of old food debris and grease beneath the fryers.

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 530 Centerville Road, follow-up, May 27. Pass. No violations.

Mom’s Store, 190 Cinder Road, New Providence, follow-up, May 27. Pass. No violations.

Mr. Joe’s Steakhouse, 348 Perry St., Columbia, May 27. Pass. No violations.

Riehl’s Produce, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, May 27. Pass. No violations.

Shady Lane Specialties, 868 Pumping Station Road, Kirkwood, May 27. Pass. No violations.

The Pantry, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, May 27. Pass. Several prepackaged foods are not labeled with the ingredients and sub-ingredients.

Weis Markets No. 098, 1786J Columbia Ave., Columbia, May 27. Pass. Bakery department: An employee’s open beverage container (opened can) was on the bottom shelf of the food preparation table across from the three compartment sink. Mouse feces on old, unused baking equipment. A working container of glass cleaner stored hanging above pastry bags. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof over the three compartment sink. Receiving: Webbing on the rafters and in the corners of the dock area. Seafood department: Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink. Several ceiling tiles missing in the hallway just inside the door to the warehouse area. Produce department: Dust inside the cooling fins of the condensing unit in the walk-in cooler. Bakery department and hallway: Single-service, single-use articles (to-go containers) stored directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Willow Creek Discount Grocery, 30 Willow St., Adamstown, May 27. Pass. No violations.

Akron Elementary School, 125 S. 11th St., Akron, May 26. Pass. No violations.

Eagle Foods, 2108 New Danville Pike, May 26. Pass. No violations.

El Rincon Mexicano MFF3, 1725 Columbia Ave., opening, May 26. Pass. No violations.

OMG Donuts, 116 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, May 26. Pass. Exposed wall studs and bare wood in the ware-wash area and subject to moisture; repeat violation from 5/24/21 and 11/24/21.

Saladworks, 988B Lititz Pike, Lititz, complaint, May 26. Pass. No violations.

Tomato Pie Cafe, 23 N. Broad St., Lititz, May 26. Pass. Family rest rooms are not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Same spatula being used to cook raw poultry and potatoes at the grill on the cook line; corrected. Old food debris on the floor in the walk in cooler

Turkey Hill No. 111, 701 N. Plum St., follow-up, May 26. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 048, 26 Manor Ave., Millersville, May 26. Pass. Outside waste handling unit storage area has an accumulation of leaves and debris and is a harborage area for rodents and insects. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the employee restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected. One half gallon of white milk was offered for sale with expired "sell by date;" discarded.

Village Greens Golf Inc., 144 Village Road, Strasburg, May 26. Pass. No violations.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar, 125 S. Centerville Road, follow-up, May 25. Pass. Metal food containers with a residue build-up inside. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. A food employee was making a personal sandwich with bare hands, contaminating bread, deli meat, and tomatoes, food for the business, with bare hands. The wheel-castors of the fryers are coated in a build-up of oil and debris. Water leaking from the pipe beneath the middle bowl of the three compartment sink. The floor grout in the dish-washing area has eroded away resulting in standing water and food crumbs; the floor is no longer easily cleanable. Floor is scheduled for repair. Food employee at the sandwich unit, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Cherry Hill Orchards Outlet, 400 Long Lane, May 25. Pass. No violations.

Glasshouse Wineworks (Tasting Room), 8 S. Charlotte St., Manheim, May 25. Pass. No violations.

Joy’s Tavern, 62-64 W. Main St., Mount Joy, May 25. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster General Hospital Cafeteria, 555 N. Duke St., May 25. Pass. No violations.

Lisa’s Snack Barn, 2111 Millersville Pike, May 25. Pass. No violations.

Lisa’s Snack Barn By The Pool MFF3, 2111 Millersville Pike, May 25. Pass. No violations.

Mary’s Cheers Bar, 3068 Lebanon Road, Manheim, May 25. Pass. Food employees in prep area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.

McDonald’s No. 11034, 1755 Columbia Ave., complaint, May 25. Pass. No violations.

No. 1 Chinese Restaurant, 1620 Lincoln Highway East, May 25. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Grease accumulation behind and underneath cooking equipment. Cooked chicken and egg rolls stored in old raw chicken shipping boxes. Rice was held at 116 F, rather than 135 F or above as required. Shrimp thawing in a bucket of standing water which is not an approved thawing method. Numerous knives and cleavers stored dirty and and not clean to sight and touch. Plastic containers being used to store clean cutting utensils were dirty and not clean for storing clean utensils. The underside of the cutting board and shelf had an accumulation of food residue and grease. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area. Food employees could not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Single use towels not available at the hand-wash sink. Egg rolls, fish and other foods in the walk-in cooler stored open with no covering. Several raw animal foods (chicken, beef, fish) were stored above containers of cut vegetables in the walk-in cooler. Bulk food ingredient storage containers are not labeled with the common name of the food. Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date-marked. Cardboard being used to line shelves, which is not an approved material. Material must be non-absorbent.

Outdoor World Trading Post, 2111 Millersville Road, May 25. Pass. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required.

Solvit Academy, 354 N. Prince St., Suite 110, May 25. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 2102 Spring Valley Road, follow-up, May 25. Pass. A black residue on the air intake vents and on the ceiling tiles around the vents. Mops are not being hung to air dry. A tan slimy residue inside the soda nozzles at the self-service soda machine. Pieces of old food residue inside the slicer. Ceiling tiles missing in the back food preparation area, and need to be replaced.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 246, 1503 Columbia Ave., May 25. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view; repeat violation 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Single-service, single-use articles stored in the walk-in cooler, directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor. Assorted boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer and out in the customer area, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Extreme spillage/leakage in the cabinet beneath the slushie machine.

Two Cousins Pizza, 115 Manor Ave., Millersville, May 25. Pass. No violations.

Christina’s Criollo, 2 W. Grant St., May 24. Pass. No violations.

Classic Concessions, Inc. 67 Good Humor Truck MFF2, 1938 Oreville Road, May 24. Pass. No violations.

Emory’s At Tanglewood, 653 Scotland Road, Quarryville, May 24. Pass. No violations.

Graze, 304 N. George St., Millersville, May 24. Pass. No violations. a residue build-up in the door tracks of the display case of the meat department.

House Of Tacos, 2042 W. Main St., Mount Joy, May 24. Fail. Assorted food was held at 43-61 F, in the prep area, rather than 41 F or below as required. The thermometer was checked for calibration and the affected food was voluntarily discarded. The dates on some containers were not properly marked. The items were made on the 23rd and the date on the containers shown the 25th of the month. The facility is not properly washing, rinsing and sanitizing food contact items. Washing was in a sink not set up with sanitizer. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Assorted food stored near the dish sink, where it is subject to splash. Exposed food preparation in cooking line area under dirty ventilation ducts, and subject to potential contamination. Dust and grease on the return air vents over the grill. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in prep area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Foods cooked on the previous day were found to be in large container and the temperatures throughout the products were at 42-43 F. There were other items in the refrigerator that were at 38 F, indicating that there was a cooling procedure issue and that the refrigerator was not the problem. Food containers from storage shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Isabelle Cuisine LLC, 2 W. Grant St., May 24. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Asian Center, 2060 Bennett Ave., May 24. Pass. Food facility is using chlorine bleach sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required in the meat and seafood department. A white residue build-up on the fan guards in the produce cooler. A residue build-up in the door tracks of the display case of the meat department.

Lancaster Liederkranz, 722 S. Chiques Road, Manheim, May 24. Pass. Ice machine has presence of mold inside. Assorted food containers on the storage shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Le Petit Macaron Shoppe LLC, 347 N. Plum St., May 24. Pass. No violations.

Lincoln Middle School, 1001 Lehigh Ave., May 24. Pass. No violations.

McCaskey East, 1051 Lehigh Ave., May 24. Pass. No violations.

McCaskey High School Cafeteria, 1020 Lehigh Ave., May 24. Pass. No violations.

My Vegan Baker, 347 N. Plum St., May 24. Pass. No violations.

Sunoco Mini Mart, 887 E. Main St., Ephrata, May 24. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The walk in cooler area of the food facility has fan guards and ceiling which are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. The hand-wash sink located in the customer self-serve and employee bathroom area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F.

Tender Love And Fry MFF3, 222 Mackin Ave., May 24. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 079, 1004 Harrisburg Pike, May 24. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Dumpster lids open while not in use. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Static dust on ceiling vents in the back area. Coffee cleaner tabs stored on a shelf next to food equipment. Assorted boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. No sign or placard for apples advising customers to wash the apples prior to consuming them. Food facility does not have available three stoppers for the three-compartment sink and cannot conduct proper washing, rinsing or sanitizing on food equipment and utensils. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back. One quart of 1% low-fat chocolate milk and two pints of 2% reduced fat milk, beyond the sell by date, being offered for sale. An extreme amount of syrup spillage in the cabinet beneath the slushie machine and on the floor beneath the cabinet. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by a box of Mike’s Lemonade and two cans and was not accessible at all times for employee use. Floor tiles are missing in front of the three-compartment sink.

Two Cousins Pizza, 126 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, May 24. Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — drain line leaking on the three-compartment sink. A gap on the bottom of the rear entrance door and does not prevent the entry of rodents or insects.

AJ Hotdog MFF3, 347 N. Plum St., May 23. Pass. No violations.

Castaneda Mexican Restaurant, 323 Main St., Denver, May 23. Pass. Three-bay sink had oily residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day.

Columbia Diner, 1725 Columbia Ave., May 23. Pass. Three employees’ open beverage containers were in the kitchen on food preparation tables. Chocolate milk, used for consuming by the glass, beyond the sell-by date. Old food residue inside some metal food containers stored as clean. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dish-washing area. Food utensils in the bain-marie stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 F. Two flats of eggs were held at 86 F at the cook line for an unknown amount of time, rather than 41 F or below as required.

Crowded Kitchen, 347 N. Plum St., May 23. Pass. No violations.

Elizabethtown Dollar General No. 24167, 840 N. Hanover St., Elizabethtown, opening, May 23. Pass. No violations.

Fulton Elementary School, 225 W. Orange St., May 23. Pass. No violations.

Hamilton Elementary School, 1300 Wabank Road, May 23. Pass. No violations.

Heritage Hotel / Loxley’s Restaurant & Bar, 500 Centerville Road, follow-up, May 23. Pass. Sausage gravy placed hot in the walk-in cooler in containers greater than four inches deep which is not a proper cooling method. Gravy was processed on Sunday and was still at 59 F on Monday afternoon. Deeply scored cutting board, on the "window" bain-marie, not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Mulberry St. School Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, 47 S. Mulberry St., May 23. Pass. No violations.

Rainbow Ice Cream II / CCHD No. 775, 7316 White Oak Road, Christiana, May 23. Pass. No violations.

Sacred Heart Parish School, 560 W. Walnut St., May 23. Pass. No violations.

Salad Works, 584 Centerville Road, complaint, May 23. Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 079, 331 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, May 23. Pass. Raw pork being stored above ready-to-eat foods on aisle in front of meat department; corrected. Fan guards in walk in cooler, in different departments, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces; Bakery, deli and meat department walk-in coolers; cold hold units along aisles in front of meat department; plastic grates beside light fixtures above foods.