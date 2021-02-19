The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Black Olive Family Diner, 1506 Lancaster Ave., Quarryville, follow-up, Feb. 12. Ice in the hand-wash sink in the front service area. The hand-wash sink near the cook line leaking. Cooked corned beef stored in a metal container with raw beef and raw beef juices in the walk-in cooler. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (chicken broth, tuna salad and roast beef) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date-marked.

Quarryville Elementary School, 211 S. Hess St., Quarryville, Feb. 12. Half-pint of white milk offered with expired sell-by date; discarded.

Smith Middle School, 645 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, Feb. 12. No violations.

Akron Elementary School, 125 S. 11th St., Akron, Feb. 11. No violations.

AMVETS Post No. 19, 715 Fairview Ave., Feb. 11. No violations.

Dienner’s Country Restaurant, 2855 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, Feb. 11. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180 F; corrected. Loose rubber door gaskets in the walk-in cooler door.

Ephrata Elks Lodge No. 1933, 170 Akron Road, Ephrata, Feb. 11. Tongs stored on oven handle. Broken floor tiles in storage room and bowed, deteriorating ceiling tiles in back room. Storage room floor is dirty and in need of a cleaning. Food handler not wearing a beard net. Spider webs in storage room.

Ephrata Middle School, 957 Hammon Ave., Ephrata, Feb. 11. No violations.

Landisville Intermediate Center, 330 Mumma Drive, Landisville, Feb. 11. No violations.

Mill 72 Bake Shop & Cafe, 45 N. Main St., Manheim, Feb. 11. Two scoops were stored clean with dried food residue. Interior of ice machine with some pink residue buildup. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the women’s restroom. Wet wiping cloths in front counter area and latté prep area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Fan guards in the upstairs walk-in cooler with an accumulation of speckled black residue. Mesh basket used in the Merrychef oven that is damaged.

Target No. 2867, 1589 Fruitville Pike, Feb. 11. Starbucks: The ice scoop being stored on top of the ice maker, an area not clean and sanitized. Facility does not have available an irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels for monitoring the temperature of the high temperature mechanical dishwasher. Six 8-ounce cartons of vanilla low-fat milk three days beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale.

Cabrera Grocery IV LLC, 432 S. Duke St., Feb. 10. No violations.

Cafe & Pho Hoang, 1140 Elizabeth Ave., Feb. 10. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Facility provided proof of enrollment in a state-recognized course.

Centerville Elementary School, 901 Centerville Road, Feb. 10. No violations.

City Gate Lancaster, 218 N. Duke St., Feb. 10. No violations

Columbia Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 429 Locust St., Columbia, Feb. 10. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (ham), located in the reach-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP-accredited certified food manager program. The food facility has 30 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety class. Floor tile missing near the three-compartment sink. Employee foods intermingled with customer food in the reach-in cooler. Old food residue on the can opener blade. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required; food facility has yet to enroll and employee in a state-recognized food safety course.

Decades Lancaster, 438 N. Queen St., Feb. 10. No violations.

Double C LLC, 220 N. Prince St., Feb. 10. No violations.

Leola Elementary School, 11 School Road, Leola, Feb. 10. Internal temperature of hot-held chicken nuggets measured 128 F rather than 135 F or above as required; voluntarily discarded.

Letort Elementary School, 561 Letort Road, Washington Boro, Feb. 10. No violations.

Mainstay Suites, 314 Primrose Lane, Mountville, Feb. 10. A working container of Dawn Power Wash stored next to food wrap.

Mountville Elementary School, 120 College Ave., Feb. 10. No violations.

Our Town Brewery, 252 N. Prince St., follow-up, Feb. 10. No violations.

Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville, Feb. 10. No violations.

Sheetz No. 231, 698 W. Main St., New Holland, Feb. 10. Food facility has an original certified food manager certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.

The Exchange, 25 S. Queen St., Feb. 10. No violations.

Cocalico High School, 800 S. Fourth St., Denver, Feb. 10. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 100 ppm rather than 150-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Service company called at the time of inspection.

Country Table Restaurant, 740 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Feb. 9. Faucet at hand-wash sink and three-compartment with a steady leak. Spray bottles of chemicals with no common name label. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required; corrected on-site. Backside of a grill with heavy accumulation of grease buildup. Missing floor tiles in dry storage room under shelving units, and missing coving sections around bottom of walls.

Pizza Hut No. 036837, 320 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Feb. 9. Pizza conveyor contains a buildup of food remnants in tray, and grid is encrusted with dried cheese. A professional service was called at time of inspection. Ceiling is peeling above water heater. Mop was not hung to air-dry. Shelving across from dishwasher is sticky and dirty and not being maintained or cleaned; repeat violation. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the faucet at three-compartment sink and at mop sink.

S. Clyde Weaver Inc., 1509 Lititz Pike, Feb. 9. Several working containers of sanitizers stored next to food and food equipment in the front service area.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5752, 125 Longenecker Road, Mount Joy, Feb. 9. No violations.

Bert's Bottle Shop, 369 Comet Drive, Millersville, Feb. 8. No violations.

East Petersburg Elementary School, 5700 Lemon St., East Petersburg, Feb. 8. No violations.

Elizabethtown Lodge No. 596, 126 Maytown Road, Elizabethtown, Feb. 8. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the refrigerator and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Interior of microwave with excessive food splatter.

Ginmiya House, 1232 Millersville Road, Feb. 8. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. A call for repair was made at the time of the inspection.

Javi Restaurant II, 853 Manor St., follow-up, Feb. 8. No violations.

Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, Feb. 8. No violations.

Lancaster Mennonite High School, 2176 Lincoln Highway East, Feb. 8. No violations.

Lancaster Mennonite School, 393 Long Lane, New Danville, Feb. 8. No violations.

Landisville Primary Center, 320 Mumma Drive, Landisville, Feb. 8. Utensils air-drying on towels rather than on a rack where they can drip-dry. Old food residue on the inner rim of the meat slicer.

Panda Buffet, 1575 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Feb. 8. Food in the walk-in freezer stored in nonfood-grade storage bags. Floor in walk-in freezer is damaged and buckled, making the surface not easily cleanable. Cardboard being used to line shelves; this is an unapproved material due to it being absorbent. A bucket of chlorine sanitizer reading above 200 ppm rather than the 50-100 ppm as required.

Paradise Elementary School, 20 N. Belmont Road, Paradise, Feb. 8. No violations.

Primo Hoagies, 2085 Fruitville Pike, change of owner, Feb. 8. Hand sanitizer stored next to food and single-service items (sauce cups) in the food preparation area. A spray bottle of sanitizer stored on the bottom shelf with single-service items (cups). Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course. A food employee certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility.

Rivera Grocery, 362 Beaver St., Feb. 8. No violations.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl, Feb. 8. Internal temperature of some temperature-control-for-safety desserts on dessert bar measured 45-52 F; voluntarily discarded. Food facility is reusing plastic containers which are intended to be single-use articles. Food utensils in kitchen stored in a container of water which is not being maintained at 135 F or above. Deeply scored cutting boards at cook's prep area and grilling station not resurfaced or discarded as required. In gift shop, prepackaged chocolates and candies do not contain an ingredient statement including subingredients. Ice shovel is frayed and gouged around edges. A maximum registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available to ensure correct rinse temperature of the hot water sanitizing dishwasher Quat test strips for ensuring correct sanitizer concentration have expired.

Subway No. 24838, New Holland Ave., Feb. 8. Torn rubber door gasket on the walk-in cooler door. Floor cove molding, under the three-compartment sink, is missing and needs replaced. Ice chute on self-serve soda unit has a dark, moist residue present; cleaned.

Surestay Plus Hotel By Best Western, 147 Merts Drive, Elizabethtown, Feb. 8. No violations.

Ted's Deli, 853 E. Orange St., follow-up, Feb. 8. No violations.