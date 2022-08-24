The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Lebanon City

Orquideas Pupuseria, 519 Cumberland St, Aug. 16, Pass. Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Temperature in one refrigerator was 44°F instead of 41°F as required. Owner has already purchased a new refrigerator.

VFW Post #23, 718 Chestnut St, Aug. 16, Pass. No violations.

Edwin Mini Market, 200 Lehman St, Aug. 17, Follow Up, Pass. Observed clean food equipment in the prep area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Observed one carton of food stored directly on the floor in the prep area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Corrected.

China Wok, 811 Bowman St, Aug. 19, Complaint, Pass. No violations.

Mannino’s Pizza, 230 E Cumberland St, Aug. 19, Complaint Pass. Three-step cleaning/sanitation process not being done in the proper sequence. A food employee was observed touching a sandwich - a ready to eat food - with bare hands.

North Cornwall Township

CVS, 220 Cumberland St, Aug. 15, Pass. Litter and debris on floor under and around equipment in rear storage area.

MOD SuperFast Pizza, 1501 Quentin Rd, Aug. 17, Pass. Assorted food items on the pizza assembly table were held at 42-44 °F, rather than 41°F or below as required. The temperatures in the bottom section of the unit were 38 °F, thus indicating that portion size and temperature monitoring on the open bins is needed. Food employees observed not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats in a manner that covers all hair. Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items observed in rear storage area and intended for use or sale in the food facility. Items were removed and segregated. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in the dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Items will be removed and washed again. Assorted containers were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. The containers will be removed for cleaning.

North Lebanon Township

Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 2205 E Cumberland St Aug. 15, Pass. Temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures of equipment are not available in all refrigeration equipment. Assorted breakfast food was held at 43-50 °F, in the black GE and white Hotpoint refrigerators, rather than 41°F or below as required. The inspector's thermometer was checked for accuracy and the food was voluntarily discarded. The refrigerators will be checked and adjusted and the manager will confirm the status of the units with the inspector.