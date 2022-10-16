The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Caln Township

CVS, 101 Reeceville Rd, Oct. 6, Pass. No violations.

Coatesville City

The Spot CV, 336 E Lincoln Hwy, Fail. Hot food was observed with a holding temperature of 90°F rather than 135°F or above as required. Food was immediately placed on the stove to be reheated. Be sure to reheat food to 165°F for hot holding and keep food at 135°F or above until served. Provide new hot holding equipment within 3 days. Facility currently has a walk-in refrigerator and chest freezer but needs additional refrigeration to work from. Cold food was observed sitting unrefrigerated at 46°F. Food was immediately placed in the walk-in refrigerator. Provide additional refrigeration within 3 days and keep food in refrigeration until ready to use. Sanitizer test kit is needed for chlorine and/or steramine. Correct within 3 days. Facility does not have a Certified Food Manager as required. A full-time employee must enroll in an approved course within 30 days. Date and label all pre-cooked food stored in a walk-in refrigerator. Cooking exhaust hood is greasy and in need of cleaning. It was reported that a service company is scheduled. Clean within 21 days. Shelves in the walk-in refrigerator were dirty from food residue. Clean shelves within 48 hours.

Dollar Tree, 800 E Lincoln Hwy, Oct. 7, Pass. A few eggs were observed broken and the raw egg was on the inside bottom of the reach-in refrigerator. Clean immediately. Dumpster lid was observed open and dumpster area was observed littered with trash. Lid was closed during inspection and please keep closed when not in use. Clean area around dumpster within 5 days.

Downingtown Borough

Rita’s Italian Ice, 84 W Lancaster Ave, Oct. 4, Pass. No violations.

Anthony’s Pizza and grill, 78 W Lancaster Ave, Oct. 5, Pass. No violations.

East Branch Brewing Company, 202 E Lancaster Ave, Oct. 5, Pass. Observed the top the kitchen mechanical disher to contain a lot of debris and is in need of a cleaning.

Aramark at Bishop Shanahan High School, 220 Woodbine Rd, Oct. 6, Pass. No violations.

The Orangery at Glen Isle, 130 S Lloyd Ave, Oct. 7, Pass. No violations.

The Social at Downingtown, 541 W Lancaster Ave, Oct. 7, Pass. Observed the following items to be in need of a cleaning: 1. Vents of back refrigeration units 2. Exhaust hood * Vents * Filters * Suppression Lines * Interior and exterior surfaces Clean today and maintained clean everyday. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

East Bradford Township

Baan thai Sabaidee, 704 W Neilds St, Oct. 7, Pass. Complete the following in the area of the fire/electrical-related incident (by front entrance): * replace missing ceiling tile * patch and paint the damaged wall area * repair electrical outlet/circuit

Easttown Township

Handek’s Homemade Ice Cream, 575 Lancaster Ave, Oct. 4, Pass. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. Ensure both bathrooms have a self-closing door.

Handel’s Ice Cream Truck, 576 Lancaster Ave, Oct. 4, Pass. No violations.

Karen Adams Catering Neopolitan Deli, 1022 Lancaster Ave, Oct. 6, Pass. No violations.

Neopolitan Delicatessen, 1022 Lancaster Ave, Oct. 6, Fail. Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. Retrain staff on proper handwashing/glove use. Numerous Food items in the freezers and refrigerators throughout the facility were stored open with no covering. Ensure all food items are stored with proper covering to prevent cross contamination. In the basement, the container of flour had the lid partially off, allowing contamination of the food. Keep all lids firmly on ingredient containers. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the cold holding units throughout the facility, is not being date marked. Ensure that all ready to eat TCS food items are being date marked. The facility needs to clean the following: -All floors, especially under all of the equipment. -All sinks. -The interior and exterior of the cold holding units. -All shelves. The floor in the kitchen must be repaired by 07/2023. All cove bases must be properly installed once the new floor is put in. Numerous squeeze bottles throughout the kitchen area were not labeled with the common name of the food ingredient. Ensure all food containers are labeled with the common name of the food ingredient. The GE reach-in freezer in the upstairs kitchen, The chest freezer in the upstairs kitchen and all freezers in the basement storage area have a heavy buildup of frost, exposing foods to possible water entry. These units will need to be defrosted and cleaned on the inside. Obtain one more drain plug for the three compartment sink. Wash and sanitize the following: -All food preparation tables. -All food equipment and utensils. Caulk the three compartment sink to the wall. Several working spray bottles of chemicals were observed in the kitchen area with no label indicating the common name of the chemical. The one door freezer in the kitchen had a temperature of 39 degrees during the inspection, If this is intended to be a freezer the facility must repair the freezer. No food items are permitted to be stored in the freezer that are intended to be stored frozen. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Install mop hooks or invert mops to dry.

Veekoo Asian Cuisine, 564 E Lancaster Ave, Oct. 6, Fail. Food ingredient storage containers, in the Kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Ensure all containers are properly labeled. EHS observed cups and bowls being used as a food dispensing utensil. Facility must have scoops with a handle and keep the handle of the scoop up and out of the food items at all times. Observed in-use knives and /or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Upon entering the kitchen EHS observed food thawing at room temperature in the prep sink and the counter, which is not an approved thawing method. The food items were still frozen and were moved into the walk in cooler. Retrain staff on proper thawing procedures. Cut Vegetables and lettuce were placed on the counter at room temperature. The manager stated that the items were just prepped an hour ago. The items were placed into a cold holding unit. Cut vegetables, fruit, and lettuce must be kept at 41 degrees or below at all times. Raw egg mixture was held at 46 degrees in the cold holding unit. Everything else was at proper temperature in the cold holding unit. The raw egg mixture was discarded on site. Minced Garlic mixture was held at 55°F, on the prep line area, rather than 41°F or below as required. The minced garlic mixture was discarded on site. Numerous food items were held at 48 °F, in the sushi cold holding unit, rather than 41°F or below as required. The overall unit had a temperature of 50 degrees. All items in the unit were discarded on site. The facility can NOT use the unit until it has been serviced and checked by this department. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 25 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Facility can NOT use the dishwasher until it has been serviced and has a chlorine concentration of 50-100ppm. Facility must manually wash all items at the three compartment sink. Facility did not take sushi rice from each corner of the pot and mix the rice with distilled water before checking the ph of the sushi rice. During the inspection EHS had the facility redo the procedure. Retrain staff on proper procedures on how to obtain the ph of the sushi rice. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the cold holding, is not being date marked. Ensure all TCS ready to eat food items are being date marked when being stored in the facility for more than 24 hours. Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. EHS had the food employee take off the gloves and wash hands before putting new gloves on. Retrain staff on proper handwashing procedures. Food in the kitchen area and in the cold holding units are stored open with no covering. Ensure all items are stored with proper covering. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the cold holding units. Raw animal products must be stored below ready to eat food items. EHS observed a residential toaster oven in the sushi station. Remove the residential toaster oven from the facility. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. -Clean all sinks throughout the facility. -Clean the interior and exterior of all cold holding units throughout the facility. -Clean all shelves. -Clean the floors under the cookline and behind all equipment. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are / or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, it does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Fix the menus immediately. Food facility is reusing equipment / utensils, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article. Single-service items are intended to be thrown out after use. Do not reuse single use buckets to store food in. The following need further cleaning and sanitizing: - Portable cutting boards. -Food prep surfaces throughout the entire kitchen. The corners of the ice machine and the interior splash guard. Facility must install a splash guard between the fryer and the open range stove top. Caulk the three compartment sink to the wall.

East Marlborough Township

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 815 E Baltimore Pike, Oct. 4, Pass. Remove ice accumulation in the walk-in freezer. It was indicated that the previous accumulation was removed. Make all necessary repairs to stop the ice from accumulating. Do not store any food items under the affected area.

Unionville Elementary School, 1775 W Doe Run Rd, Oct. 4, Fail. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. Obtain and use daily to ensure a dish surface temperature of 160°F or more is achieved in rinse. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sinks or employee toilet room to remind food employees to wash their hands. Resurface the wall in the corner of the dry storage room to provide a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Spray bottle of quat sanitizer observed at concentration of 300ppm. Test strips on-site were expired. Label indicates quat sanitizer concentration must be 150-200ppm. Review of mixing ratios done at this time and corrected on-site. Maintain. Provide test strips.

Dunkin Donuts, 934 Baltimore Pike, Oct. 7, Pass. Observed a small amount of small fly activity. Continue with weekly pest control services until the fly activity is eliminated. Forward copies to this Department. Foods on display must be kept covered. Maintain all surfaces and equipment in clean condition with daily, thorough cleaning.

Walmart Supercenter, 516 School House Rd, Oct. 7, Pass. Thoroughly clean the exterior dumpster area and maintain it in clean condition. Repair the following: Deli: a. Floor tiles at threshold of walk-in freezer General: b. Floor tiles at threshold of large walk-in freezer c. Wall and area around the mop sink at the bike Assembly; attempts to repair were made, however, the panel did not hold to the wall. Dairy: e. Side panel by Yogurt in the walk-in refrigerator has been replaced; finish caulking around the metal guard to provide a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

East Nottingham Township

Walnut Crook Foods, 207 Crowl Toot Road, Oct. 7, Pass. Received water quality analysis dated 10/7/22 indicating the presence of Total Coliform Bacteria in the water supply. The sample was collected on 10/5/22 and reported on 10/7/22.

East Pikeland Township

Wayback Burgers, 390 Schuylkill Rd, Oct. 5, Fail. Food employees observed not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. ( Repeat). Observed wet wiping cloths throughout, not being stored in proper sanitizer solution. EHS checked 2 buckets both lacking any sanitizer solution at time of inspection. Food handlers changing gloves and not washing hands in between changes. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips at sinks to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Food handlers not washing hands in between separate tasks. EHS stressed the importance of proper hand washing when food handling. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions.Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the hand sink behind the front service counter to remind food employees to wash their hands. (Repeat). Employee personal items stored on shelf in contact with single use items (Napkins) Store all personal items in a separate designated area. Ground Beef was cooked to 153 °F and not 155°F for 15 seconds as required. Cardboard lining shelves in the walk in freezer. ( Repeat). Remove, ensure surfaces are smooth, non porous and easily cleanable. Dust and rust like debris on several ceiling vent covers in the facility. Clean/Replace. * Drawer cooler #6, and drawer coolers under grill interior ledges unclean. * Milkshake maker drip tray with food like debris. Clean in between uses. * Interior bottom shelf of Coca Cola reaches into the cooler. * Tray with drink flavor pump bottles unclean. * Hand wash sinks, and surround throughout. Green mop head stored on an unclean floor with food like debris on floor bain marie and grille. Remove, clean floor. Trash like debris on the ground around shared dumpsters. Floor under the cook line equipment is unclean. (Repeat). * Water stained ceiling tiles observed in both public restrooms and dining areas. Replace. * Walk on the cooler floor under storage shelves unclean.

O’Grady’s Family Restaurant, 273 Schuylkill Rd, Oct. 6, Pass. Hand wash sink in main kitchen at end of cook's line blocked with trash can. Ensure accessibility to hand wash sink at all times. * Coffee pots stored in hand wash sink at wait station. Clean and sanitize sink utilize for designated purpose. Chemicals stored with clean pots and portable cutting board on storage shelf in ware wash room. Store all chemicals in a separate designated area away from clean equipment. Secondary containers lacking common food labels. Provide. Food utensils at the wait station are stored in a hot pot container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. * Utensils stored in standing water in a container at waffle station in the kitchen. Old Pancake-like debris observed on single use storage containers in reach in Avantco cooler at the end of cooks line near waffle station. Place pancake batter in a clean food grade container. Water stained ceiling tiles observed: * Side exit door off dining room. * Public Ladies restroom. * Foyer entrance to the facility. Replace. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen on cooks line and toast station, not being stored in sanitizer solution. * Sanitizer lacking in sanitizer bucket at cook's line. Raw eggs stored in cartons on butcher block table at cooks line tempted at 54 degrees F. Store at proper temperature prior to cooking. Food facility is reusing food storage containers that are intended to be a single-service or single-use article. Use food grade containers for all food storage. * Cases of single use items stored on the floor in a back dry storage room near the food prep area. Keep 6" off the floor. Food employees observed in the kitchen, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Cardboard lining shelf under grill in kitchen. Remove, ensure the surface is smooth, non porous and easily cleanable. Hammer observed on shelf in walk in freezer. Remove. Store all tools in a separate designated area.

East Whiteland Township

El Charro Negro, 524 Lancaster Ave, Oct. 3, Fail. EHS observed Pepto Bismol on a shelf near the kitchen. ANY employees who are having symptoms of nausea, diarrhea, and upset stomach should NOT be working at the food facility. Therefore, Pepto Bismol should NOT be in the facility. If any workers are actively having symptoms of diarrhea, upset stomach, vomiting or nausea. EHS should be notified immediately and food workers shall be sent home immediately. Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. EHS had employees wash their hands. The bathroom hand sink did not reach a hot water temperature of at least 100 degrees. Observed rice in plastic grocery bags being warmed in a hot holding unit as well as plastic wrap. Use only food grade NSF approved bags that are intended for food to be cooked in them. Observed chemical spray bottles that are not labeled with the common name of the chemical bottle. The Food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Soap and/or warm water is not used. EHS had employees rewash their hands using soap. Retrain staff on proper handwashing procedures. Raw Eggs were observed being stored above ready to eat food items. During the inspection the owner moved the eggs to the bottom shelf. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Bowls are being used as scoops. Provide scoops with handles. Store in the food with the handles sticking out of the food. Observed in-use knives and /or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the cold holding units, is not being date marked. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Please thoroughly clean the following: - All floors in the kitchen and back prep table, ensure you pull out equipment and clean the floors under the equipment as well. -The soda machine. Several cracked floor tiles are observed throughout the kitchen and the dinning area.

Moca Asian Cuisine, 190 Lancaster Ave, Oct. 6, Pass. No violations.

Courtyard by Marriott, 280 Old Morehall Rd, Oct. 7, Pass. The food facility does not maintain Certified Food Manager records as required.

Franklin Township

The Road Rancher, 1677 New London Rd, Oct. 7, Pass. Observed container of cooked hamburgers placed hot (112F) in the M3 bain marie in containers greater than 4 inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. The hamburgers were reportedly cooked an hour ago. Hamburgers were removed from the bain marie and placed into a hot holding pan on the stove-top burner. Maintain 135F or more. The bain marie is not intended to cool food properly within the required timeframe. Food facility has insufficient cooling equipment to cool foods quickly within the 6 hours required. Cooling of hot food is prohibited since insufficient cooling equipment is not provided. Cleaning is needed under and behind the deep fryers and inside the M3 bain marie. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink. Paper towels were provided during this inspection. Ensure that soap and paper towels are provided at all times.

Kennett Township

Panaderia Azteca, 629 E Cypress St, Oct. 3, Pass. Jello cups in the self service case must have ingredient and date labels. Clean the following areas: 1. Avantco freezer - interior and door gaskets. 2. Dough press 3. Wall above burners in the baking area. Display refrigerator has ice build up on coils. Remove product and defrost unit. Paint brush used to butter bread. Discontinue use of paint brush and supply food grade basting brush. Supply quaternary ammonia test strips for use at the 3 bay sink. Supply door sweep to back door (near ovens) to prevent pest entry.

Kennett Square Borough

Hank’s Place, 201 Birch St, Oct. 6, Pass. No violations.

La Alondras, 113 W State St, Oct. 5, Pass. Roof is leaking water at the front door. Water damage is also visible to the right of the door. Repair all leaks, patch and repaint ceiling. The 2nd restroom is still under renovation. Complete the ceiling repairs and clean up this restroom so that it can be used. Cake pans were stored in the hand sink. Do not store items in the hand sink. It must be clear so that hands can be washed at the hand sink. Pans were moved during inspection.

London Grove Township

Avon Grove Charter School, 110 E State Rd, Oct. 6, Pass. Do not use inverted crates for food storage. Provide shelving and/or dunnage racks and ensure at least 6" off of the floor. Repair the wall in the mop area where the chemicals are hung. Ensure final surface finish is smooth and easily cleanable.

XPress Stop, 3375 Gap Newport Pike, Oct. 7, Pass. No violations.

New Garden Township

7-Eleven, 8955 Gap Newport Rd, Oct. 3, Fail. Portion cup used as a scoop in salsa. Salsa discarded. Use ladle not cups to prevent cross contamination. Cutting board on the bain marie (next to 3 bay sink) must be replaced. Board has deep cuts and cannot be properly cleaned and sanitized. Clean the following areas: 1. Back of Henny Penny fryer 2. Walk in: floor in kitchen food area, black cart, interior of cooler door and ceiling in front of fans near door. Pico de gallo at the condiment station was 46F. TCS foods must be held at 41F or less. Discard pico. Ensure the unit is maintaining foods at 41F or less. Milk in the coffee station was 43F. Refrigerated bin was turned off to "defrost". Unit is routinely turned off due to ice build up. Product temp must be maintained 41F or less at all times. Unit must be repaired or replaced so that it does not need to be turned off to defrost. Pizza unit has an ice build up.

Taqueria Los Juarez, 1630 Baltimore Pike, Oct. 6, Pass. No violations.

North Coventry Township

Edible Arrangements Store, 64 Glocker Way, Oct. 6, Pass. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the food prep areas to remind food employees to wash their hands. Place a sign at both hand sinks indicating the hand sinks and reminding employees to wash their hands. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Obtain quaternary ammonia (quat) test strips and use daily to ensure the sanitizing solution concentration is between 200-400 ppm. Provide proof of purchase to the inspector within one week. The scoops in the chocolate chips were observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Scoops were moved out of the container. Keep scoop handles above the surface of the food at all times to prevent contamination. The quaternary ammonium concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was initially too low to measure. Additional sanitizer was added, and the final sanitizing solution was at 400 ppm. Previous Certified Food Manager for this facility is no longer working here. Another employee must obtain Certified Food Manager certification. Within a month, provide proof that an employee is enrolled in a qualifying Food Safety Manager course, or have an employee who has completed the Food Safety Manager course obtain full Certified Food Manager certification.

Giant Food Store, 86 Glocker Way, Oct. 6, Pass. The produced organic refrigerated island end cap containing romaine, cauliflower, and peeled baby carrots was holding foods at 43°F, rather than at 41°F or below. The only TCS food item was the baby carrots. Baby carrots were removed and placed in a different cold-hold unit. A work order was placed on location, and a copy of the order was provided to the inspector. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the deli area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Sign was placed during the course of the inspection. The walk-in coolers in the meat section, dairy section, and cut fruit section had dark grime collecting on the walls and ceiling, and these surfaces need to be cleaned. The meat walk in cooler was cleaned on location, and the other two coolers must be cleaned within three days. The handwash sink in the cut fruit area was blocked by a hand cart and not accessible at all times for employee use. Cart was moved on location. Keep all hand sinks unblocked at all times.

Penn Township

Starbucks Coffee Co, 35 Jenners Village Ct, Oct. 5, Pass. Observed 2 bags of trash on the ground inside the outside dumpster corral. These trash bags were cleaned up during the inspection. Cleaning is needed in the following locations: * under and behind the ice machine; * under wire shelves near mop sink; * under wire shelves in storage area near office area; * inside all cabinets in the front customer service area.

Pennsbury Township

Gables at Chadds Ford, 423 Baltimore Pike, Oct. 4, Fail. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher (BAR) was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Observed the following areas to be in need of a cleaning: 1. Interior of microwave 2. Exhaust hood - Interior & Exterior Surfaces - Filters & Vents - Suppression Lines - Behind Filters 3. Kitchen Flooring especially under cook-line equipment 4. Cook-line equipment surfaces - build-up 5. Wall behind cook-line equipment 6. Back of bain marie refrigeration unit across kitchen mechanical dishwasher - dust build-up Clean today and maintain clean everyday. Observed a water leak coming from the ceiling in a section of the exhaust hood. This area of the cook-line is not used until the leak is repaired. Observed a broken window above the three bay sink, which opened to the outside. Replace broken window and the trim around the window. Observed the electric slicer to be soiled with old food residue and in need of cleaning. Clean today and maintain clean everyday. Hot water, observed at the hand sink as you enter the kitchen, is not under pressure during inspection. Observed tools (drill & screwdriver) and a wallet near a food prep table. These items need to be designated to an area that is not around a food preparation area. Observed single use containers being used for scoops in the bulk food bins. Use a scoop with a hand rather than single use containers in bulk food bins. Observed food stored directly on the floor in the upper walk-in refrigerator area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Observed food, a potentially hazardous ready to eat food requiring datemarking, in the area, walk-in refrigerator that was not being date marked. Ensure to date mark all ready to eat foods in the walk-in refrigerator. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed a leak coming from the prep sink in the upper kitchen. Repair the leak to prevent water from discharging onto the floor.

Phoenixville Borough

Aramark at Phoenixville Middle School, 1000 Purple Pride Pkwy, Oct. 7, Pass. Secondary container of OIL lacking common food label. Provide. Mop head stored on floor in kitchen prep area. Hang or invert to dry or store. (Repeat) Debris on floor in ware wash room under mechanical dishwasher, and under tray table and in corner juncture. Clean. Hand sink near ice machine blocked by storage cart. Keep open and accessible at all hours of operation. Facility lacking CCHD CFM certificate for Roberta Moonan. A CCHD CFM application was provided at last inspection on 10/26/2021, and today 10/07/2022. Facility has 10 business days to submit an application with payment.

Sadsbury Township

CVS Pharmacy, 3373 E Lincoln Hwy, Oct. 7, Pass. Clean milk cooler shelving.

Schuylkill Township

South Coatesville Borough

Bongo Inc, 563 S First Ave, Oct. 4, Pass. No violations.

Spring City Borough

Mayflower Chinese Restaurant, 53 E Bridge St, Oct. 4, Fail. Clean and organize equipment from food in back of the facility. Keep separate in designated areas. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kits to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for Chlorine.Several foods requiring proper cold hold stored in broken down walk in cooler at time of inspection. All foods requiring proper cold hold were voluntarily discarded. Walk in cooler not properly working, 56 degrees F at time of inspection. Facility has a call in for service. Do not use it until repaired and in proper working order. The following need further cleaning: * Bulk dry good container exteriors. * Bain marie lid interior ledges. * Shelves throughout the facility. Side of coke reach in cooler next to fryers, and floor under fryers and smoker on cooks line unclean. * Floor drain under the cook line is unclean. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. EHS stressed the importance of following proper cold hold procedures. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Interior of the microwave is unclean. * Debris on the table top can opener blade. Clean and sanitize in between uses. Soaps and paper towels are lacking at the hand wash sink in the employee restroom. * Paper towels are lacking at the hand wash sink next to the food prep sink. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the employee restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food handlers washing hands in the food prep sink. Clean and sanitize food prep sink, utilize for designated purpose only. Hand wash sink is next to the food prep sink. Facility prepping meat on top of trays at 3 bay sink at beginning of inspection. Prep all food in food prep areas only. utilize a 3 basin sink for ware washing only. Clean and sanitize prior to use. Several foods requiring proper cold hold are stored in broken walk-in coolers at time of inspection. All affected foods were voluntarily discarded. * 3 containers of shrimp 51 degrees F * 2 bus pans of raw chicken 52 degrees F. * 2 colanders of battered chicken 48 degrees F. * 6 containers of chicken/meat egg rolls 56 degrees F. * 6 containers of dumplings. * 1 container of pork 59 degrees F. Facility has called for service for the walk-in cooler. All foods requiring proper cold hold that were in the proper temp range of 41 degrees or below were placed in other cold hold units in proper working order. To go cup used as scoop in bulk dry good containers. Use a food grade scoop with a handle.

Tredyffrin Township

Surrey Services for Seniors, 60 Surrey Way, Oct. 5, Pass. The following equipment not observed in good repair; 1- Ice scoop observed cracked at handle- Replace 2-Fire extinguisher tags dated July 2021, please have dated within one calendar year. WAlk in the freezer observed with packaged protein above fruits and vegetables. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, or splash. 1-ceiling vent located above the three bay sink. The following surface characteristics are observed chipped / cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. 1- Chipped paint observed along back splash at server area hand sink and ice well. Eliminate chipped paint and provide two coats of semi-gloss paint. Replace light bulbs located at light fixture above the three bay sink and refrigerator.

Nudy’s Cafe, 120 W Swedesford Rd, Oct. 6, Pass. Staff toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. The front counter reaches in units observed with chocolate milk with a best by date of 10/3. Ensure all dairy is disposed of by the manufactures date coding, best by, sell by, use by date. Discarded on site. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, and splash. 1-Produce walk in cooler - Fan Guard 2-General cleaning in female and male restroom including ceiling vents. 3- Secure ceiling tile to tracking system located in female restroom at right stall. The following surface finishes are observed rusty / cracked / roughened / and are not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. 1- Female restroom wall above tile wall needs repair. Eliminate holes and discolored walls. Side door located in the dining area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Install door sweep at this location.

Main Line Seafood Market, 72 E Lancaster Ave, Oct. 6, Pass. No violations.

Yummi Sushi at Acme, 39 Leopard Rd, Oct. 6, Pass. No violations.

Santucci’s of Paoli, 1776 E Lancaster Ave, Oct. 7, Pass. CCHD Certified Food Manager will be Ryan Signarovitz. On-line training will be completed by 10/31/2022, submit CCHD CFM application attached to the Department by 11/15/22

Upper Uwchlan Township

St Elizabeth Rc Church, 120 St Elizabeth Dr, Oct. 5, Pass. No violations.

Uwchlan Township

Magerks, 174 Eagleview Blvd, Oct. 4, Pass. Caesar dressing was stored at room temperature. Main dishwasher. Measured the chlorine sanitizer level at the main dishwasher to be 0 ppm. Maintain the chlorine level in low temperature dishwashers between 50 - 100 ppm. Storage violation. Observed worktop coolers double stacked and in direct contact with food below. To prevent contamination/cross contamination do not double stack foods in the upper compartments of worktop coolers. No Chester County Certified Food Manager. You are required to have at least one full time Chester County Certified Food Manager. Bar concentrates were observed without labeling. Labeling to identify the product and date prepared must be provided. Observed the bartender handling and pressing oranges with bare hands.

Eagleview Landing Senior Living, 650 Stockton Dr, Oct. 5, Pass. Clean/repair the following: * Main Kitchen hot food line flooring; areas of flooring are still discolored around equipment leggings. Clean within 24 hours. Maintain a clean and sanitary state. Second Floor Memory Care dishwashing area; two broken floor tiles. Replace tiles.

Rite Aid, 118 Eagleview Blvd, Oct. 6, Pass. No violations.

Feeding Frenzy, 75 E Uwchlan Ave, Oct. 7, Pass. Measured the level of chlorine sanitizer used in manual warewashing to be greater than 200 ppm. The ideal range from chlorine sanitizer is 50-100 ppm when used on food contact surfaces. This level has never exceed 200 ppm. The solution was diluted on site. Ensure you monitor the sanitizer level daily.

West Chester Borough

Saucy's Pizzeria, 12 E market St, Oct. 7, Pass. No violations.

West Goshen Township

Fusion Restaurant, 1103 West Chester Pike, Oct. 3, Fail. Food Facility Person in Charge not able to produce records from True World Foods showing that raw or partially cooked ready to eat fish has been frozen by this approved supplier as required, before use or sale. Get a written parasite destruction letter and keep on site. Note: Parasite destruction confirmation was provided by JFC which is the other fish supplier. Linen/clothes may not be used to cover unpackaged foods such as rice and noodles. Only use non-absorbent food covers such as plastic wrap, foil or lids. A few styrofoam boxes are observed in use to store utensils. Discard all styrofoam boxes as this is not an approved material. Employee personal items such as medicine, keys and foods were observed in the food service area, intermingled with facility food and equipment. Discard all metal tins which are storing seaweed and other consumable food wrappings as these tins are in poor repair. Replace tins with food grade storage containers.

West Goshen Deli, 105 Westtown Rd, Oct. 3, Pass. Clean and sanitize the interior of the large ice machine.

Vera Pasta, 319 Westtown Rd, Oct. 5, Fail. In the walk-in refrigerator, a few containers of food such as liquid milk and crab base were observed with expired dating. Front of house retail glass merchandiser is turned "off" and out-of-order. No food was inside the unit. Repair unit to maintain 41F or below and use as intended. Clean and sanitize the table mounted can opener. Roof/ceiling is leaking in the front of the house retail area. Repair leaks and replace all stained/damaged ceiling tiles and light shields. Several flies were observed inside the facility's food service areas. Facility must take aggressive measures to reduce and eliminate the flies.

Shoprite of West Chester, 1115 West Chester Pike, Oct. 6, Fail. At the emergency exit door located in the ice cream area, gaps were observed around the door frame and (missing) deadbolt, risking vector entry. Install weather stripping and/or make other repairs to eliminate these gaps. Over a dozen containers of foods were observed with expired dating, including: * silk whipping cream * coleslaw * bratwurst Routinely inspect all dates on all potentially hazardous foods and remove all foods with expired dates from the facility. Several packages of hot dogs were found with broken product seals. Discard these hot dogs. Routinely inspect all food packages for wholesomeness and proper seals. Remove the following excess/unused/broken equipment: - dishwasher in hot foods area - Bakers Pride double oven in hot foods area Routinely remove clutter and unnecessary items from rear receiving and food prep areas. - chest freezer on rear dock. Repair or replace the leaking sprayer hose near the 2-bay sink in the hot foods area. In the deli/hot foods prep area, clean the following: - floors and floor drains - walls surrounding sinks. In the cold meat prep room, replace the two damaged quarry floor tiles and surrounding grout by the 3-bay sink. Throughout the retail aisles and food prep areas, soiled/stained ceiling tiles, soiled ceiling light shields and soiled ceiling vents were observed. Repair any roof/piping leaks and replace all damaged/stained ceiling tiles. Clean all ceiling light shields and ceiling vents.

Halal2go, 208 Carter Dr, Oct. 7, Pass. The food facility does not have a Chester County Certified Food Manager (CFM) as required. Using valid food safety certificate, complete county CFM application process and post county CFM certificate in public view.

Philly Pretzel Factory, 1075 West Chester Pike, Oct. 7, Fail. A sut-like residue and other soil was observed on the ceilings (tiles, vents, light shields). Clean the entire ceiling. If ceiling tiles cannot be cleaned, they must be replaced (vinyl-faced tiles only).

West Grove Borough

Brother’s Pizza & Ristorante, 7 Exchange Pl, Oct. 5, Fail. REPEAT VIOLATION: No food labels were provided for the prepackaged grab & go deserts located in the Pepsi refrigerator in the customer service area. Provide labels containing the following information: * Name & address of manufacturer; * Name of Product; * Full ingredient list including any sub-ingredients and' * Allergen declaration. Clean the floor under the cookline- food debris/grease accumulation. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in refrigerator, is not being date marked consistently. All TCS ready-to-eat foods prepared in the food facility were date-marked during the inspection. Observed employee wiping the deli slicer parts with a detergent/bleach/water solution >200ppm. The removable parts of the deli slicer must be washed, rinsed and sanitized at the 3 bay sink. Proper warewashing procedures were reviewed during the inspection. Other fixed parts of the deli slicer must be wiped down with an approved sanitizer. The quaternary ammonium concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was less than 200ppm, rather than 200ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Observed quaternary ammonia concentration at 200ppm after onsite correction. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the men's restroom. Soap was provided during this inspection. A food employee was observed touching a cooked pizza - a ready to eat food - with bare hands. No bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods is permitted. The employee was informed to wear gloves during this inspection. Review with employees. Observed container of garlic/oil mixture stored inside the top portion of the pizza bain marie at 66F-67F. It should be noted that the ambient temperature of the pizza bain marie was measured at 38F. The garlic/oil mixture was discarded during this inspection. Garlic/oil mixtures are considered a TCS food which require time/temperature control for safety. Comply at all times. The cold water faucet at the front hand sink would not turn off after washing hands. The cold water faucet was turned off during this inspection. Make necessary repairs. Food Employee eating in the pizza food preparation area as evidenced by observed partially consumed slice of pizza. No food or open beverages are permitted in food preparation areas. Review with employees. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Numerous stained/bulging ceiling tiles were observed throughout the kitchen, dining area and restrooms. Investigate the source of stains and make necessary repairs. Replace all stained ceiling tiles. Observed missing floor tiles in the back room near the mixer. Correct by 11/2/22.

Taqueria El Amigo, 108 Rosehill Ave, Oct. 5, Pass. Observed missing glass panels on the rear exterior door of the mobile unit. Replace missing glass panels.

West Sadsbury Township

Subway at Walmart, 100 Commons Dr, Oct. 7, Fail. Staff on site did not know proper reheating and hot holding procedures. Staff must be properly trained to heat and hold foods properly. Meatballs and soups must be heated to 135F before being placed in the hot holding unit. Meatballs (125F) and soup (112F) were reportedly placed in a steam table at about 8:30 am. Foods had not reached 135F after almost 3 hours in the steam table. Both were discarded. Foods must be rapidly reheated to 135F in the microwave or oven, then placed in a hot steam table to be maintained at 135F or more. New meatballs and soup were properly heated and held at 135F. Stem thermometer must be provided to take food temperatures. Supply thermometer.

West Whiteland Township

Williamson Hospitality at Camilla Hall Nursing Home, 1145 King Rd, Oct. 3, Pass. Several foods requiring proper cold hold temperatures of 41 degrees or below stored in milk reach in the cooler, and Continental reach in the salad cooler. All affected foods were voluntarily discarded. Ensure the unit is at proper temperature prior to use and during hours of operation. Sanitizer bucket stored in food prep 2 bay sink. Milk reaches in the cooler, and continental cooler does not hold proper cold hold temp during inspection. Facility removed all foods. repair. Ensure proper cold hold prior to use. Dust like debris on ceiling fan blades in the dining room. * Food like debris on bottom shelf of Victory 4 door cooler. COS * Shelf under the utility sink in the kitchen is unclean. One water stained ceiling tile above 2 bay sink in the main kitchen. Replace with a vinyl tile.

Willistown Township

General Wayne Elementary School, 20 Devon Rd, Oct. 4, Fail. The food-contact surfaces of equipment did not reach 160F during the sanitizing cycle of the high temperature dishwasher as evidenced by the failure of the temperature indicator. Have DW unit serviced so final rinse water reaches 180F and dish surface reaches 160F. Do not use unit until repaired. Test unit daily with irreversible thermometer.

Sugartown Elementary School, 611 Sugartown Rd, Oct. 4, Pass. No violations

