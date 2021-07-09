The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Camp Andrews, 1226 Silver Springs Road, Holtwood, July 2. Pass. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Chesapeake Crab Connection, 2834 Columbia Ave., July 2. Pass. Static dust on the fan guards of the “live” crab room. Condensation above crab cakes and pasta salad in the display case risking possible drip contamination. Flies in the food preparation room. White-board cleaner stored on a shelf next to spices in the food preparation room.

Hempfield Recreation Center (Landisville Pool), 50 Elmwood St., Landisville, July 2. Pass. No violations.

Landis Valley House Hotel, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, July 2. Pass. No violations.

Sand Trap Restaurant, 125 Golf Drive, July 2. Pass. Test strips for quaternary ammonia and the chlorine test strips expired. A black residue up inside the ice maker. Service company is on the premise. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back of the house.

American Legion Post No. 865, Newport Ave., P.O. Box 82, Christiana, July 1. Pass. No violations.

China's Best, 2351 Oregon Pike, Suite 101, July 1. Pass. No violations.

Garden Room Cafe, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, opening, July 1. Pass. No violations.

Happy Rooster Saloon Inc., 334 Route 41, Gap, July 1. Pass. Static dust and grease accumulation on the vent hood grease filters.

Kountry Kitchen, 944 Lebanon Road, Manheim, July 1. Pass. Food employee in kitchen area wearing watch on arms. Employees eating and drinking in food prep areas. Medicines and a bottle of lotion stored with food items in the kitchen area. Sugar, flour etc., food ingredient storage containers in the kitchen area are not labeled with the common name of the food.

Kung Fu Tea, 1846 Fruitville Pike, opening, July 1. Pass. No violations.

PA College of Health Sciences, 850 Greenfield Road, Building 2, change of owner, July 1. No violations.

Weis Markets No.055, 1603 Lincoln Highway East, July 1. Pass. Bakery department: The wash solution temperature in the stationary rack, high temperature mechanical warewashing equipment was 86 F rather than 50 F or above as required by the manufacturer’s data plate. Dairy department: Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. The food-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils did not reach 160 F during the sanitizing cycle of the high temperature dishwasher. Seafood department: The plug on the grease trap lid missing and needs replaced.

BLD Beverage/136 S Water St LLC, 136 S. Water St., June 30. Pass. No violations.

Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster -Kitchen, 229 W. Lemon St., June 30. Pass. No violations.

Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services, 2420 Gehman Lane, June 30. Pass. No violations.

Culinary Services By Chef Oliver, 241 W. Lemon St., June 30. Pass. No violations.

Graze, 304 N. George St., Millersville, opening, June 30. Pass. No violations.

Horst Farm Market, 640 Reading Road, East Earl, June 30. Pass. Yogurt coated raisin containers are not labeled with ingredients or allergens. Weight of canned goods does not include weight on the labels. Prepackaged frozen, raw beef labels do not contain safe food handling instructions.

Kids Corner Learning Center, 302 S. Prince St., June 30. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster County Youth Intervention, 235 Circle Ave., follow-up, June 30. Pass. No violations.

Meadow Creek Barbecue Supply, 140 W. Main St., New Holland, June 30. Pass. Prepackaged frozen meat in reach-in freezer does not contain safe handling instructions.

Olde Mill Restaurant, 9 Queen Road, Intercourse, June 30. Pass. An employee’s open beverage cup was a food prep table in the kitchen area. Torn rubber door gasket on the small freezer located in the prep area.

Rachel’s Cafê & Creperie, 201 W. Walnut St., June 30. Pass. No violations.

Weaver's Turkey Farm, 154 W. Farmersville Road, Leola, follow-up, June 30. Pass. No violations.

Zia Maria, 2350 N. Reading Road, Denver, June 30. Fail. An unlabeled bottle of water at pizza station. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, it does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Dried food residue on can opener blade. Interior of container used to store utensils was dirty and not clean to sight or touch. Bartender placed lemon slices in drinks with bare hands rather than use tongs or gloves.

Brogue Hydroponics, 2 W. Grant St., June 29. Pass. No violations.

Courtyard Cafe on Main, 349 Main St., Denver, June 29. Pass. Food handlers at front counter not wearing hair restraints or hair covering. Chicken salad, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the front bain-marie was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding; voluntarily discarded. Working container of quat sanitizer at front counter was not marked with the common name of the chemical. Deeply scored bain-marie cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Deli Grassi LLC, 2 W. Grant St., June 29. Pass. No violations.

Fruittastic, 100 Monroe St., Denver, June 29. Pass. No violations.

Groff’s Vegetables, 2 W. Grant St., June 29. Pass. No violations.

Harvest Lane Farm, LLC, 851 Oregon Road, Lititz, June 29. Pass. No violations.

Kum-Essa, 2 W. Grant St., June 29. Pass. No violations.

La Piazza, 800 Lititz Pike, Lititz, June 29. Pass. Squeeze bottles at the grill with no common name label. Two knives stored in between metal grates on a shelf. Ice on the exterior of boxes and food items in the walk-in cooler. Foods was held at 55 F in the reach-in cooler on cook-line area rather than 41 F or below as required; foods where discarded. Prep table in pizza dough room/slicing room damaged and need of repair — no long smooth and easily cleanable. Broken tiles in the bar area.

Lancaster Homebrew, 1551 Manheim Pike, June 29. Pass. No violations.

Meck's Produce, 2 W. Grant St., June 29. Pass. No violations.

New Beijing, 2350 N. Reading Road, Unit 9, Denver, complaint, June 29. Pass. Raw chicken wings stored above cooked pork in bain-marie.

Overlook Concessions, 2042 Lititz Pike, June 29. Pass. Food employee preparing fries wearing a bracelet. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Food facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a certified food manager course. Bottle of water for pretzels not labeled. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.

Paradise Mart, 3158 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, June 29. Pass. Floor tiles cracked and missing in the walk-in cooler; repeat from 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Ric’s Bread, 2 W. Grant St., June 29. Pass. No violations.

S. Clyde Weaver, 2 W. Grant St., P.O. Box 115, June 29. Pass. No violations.

Sharp Shopper, 1041 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, June 29. Pass. Soy is not listed as an allergen on bags of honey roasted sesame sticks. Half of dumpster lid is missing, permitting vector entrance. Deeply scored cutting boards in prep room not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Subway No. 45080, 19 E. King St., complaint, June 29. Pass. No violations.

The Turkey Lady, 2 W. Grant St., June 29. Pass. No violations.

Tokyo Diner, 1625 Manheim Pike, June 29. Pass. Raw beef stored above avocados in the reach-in cooler in the back. Raw shell eggs stored above vegetables in the reach-in cooler in the middle area. Certified food manager involved in food preparation wearing a watch. A significant amount of grease and food debris on the “drip pan” of the four burner stove. A small amount of pink residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker.

Tri County BBQ - Catering, 832 N. Queen St., June 29. Pass. No violations.

Zoetropolis, 110 N. Water St., June 29. Fail. Minor fruit fly activity in bar area.

Dollar General Store No. 13335, 1835 N. Reading Road, Stevens, June 28. Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available in back room reach-in refrigerator.

Dream Dinners, 1577 Manheim Pike, June 28. Pass. No violations.

Fox Chase Golf Club, 300 Stevens Road, Stevens, June 28. Pass. Quat test strips are discolored and need to be replaced. Rinse gauge on hot water sanitizing dishwasher indicated a rinse temperature of 150 F rather than 180 F as required, though thermolabel indicated that the correct temperature was reached. Food employee wearing a watch. Deeply scored bain-marie cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Graze, 100 Fieldgate Drive, June 28. Pass. No violations.

Higher Grounds Cafê, 22 E. Main St., Mount Joy, change of owner, June 28. Pass. No violations.

Isaac's Downtown LLC, 25 N. Queen St., Suite 101, June 28. Pass. No violations.

Mountville Comm Serv Food (Mountville Pool), 250 W. Main St., Mountville, June 28. Pass. A black residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. An unlabeled bottle of water in the pretzel area. A box of tortilla chips stored directly on the floor in back storage area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. The hand-wash sink located in the food prep area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F.

Sheetz No. 668, 518 Greenfield Road, June 28. Pass. No violations.

The Springhouse, 1309 Crestview Road, Denver, June 28. Pass. The certified food manager certificate is not posted in a conspicuous location for public to view.

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Ristorante, 1215 N. Reading Road, Stevens, June 28. Pass. Wooden pizza paddle contains nicks, frayed edges and is not smooth and easily cleanable. In kitchen, flies stored on oven handle. Knives stored in between bain-marie and table in main kitchen.

Wish You Well LLC, 47 N. Queen St., opening, June 28. Pass. No violations.