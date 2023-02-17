The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

B & A Grocery Deli, 101 Pearl St., Feb. 10. Fail. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required.

Bainbridge Elementary School, 416 Second St., Bainbridge, Feb. 10. Pass. One hand-wash sink in the prep area does not have single-use towels available.

Brendee’s Café, 449 W. Lemon St., follow-up, Feb. 10. Fail. Walls, floors and components of the ware-washing area need to be repaired or replaced.

Hills To Sea, 2 W. Grant St., Feb. 10. Fail. Mangoes in the reach-in refrigeration unit stored open with no covering. Multiple scoops stored in containers with handles touching product. Ice bin stored directly on the floor in front area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Prepackaged grab and go containers are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Designate area for personal items. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature is not available in hot holding unit.

John Beck Elementary School, 418 E. Lexington Road, Lititz, Feb. 10. Pass. No violations.

John R. Bonfield Elementary School, 101 N. Oak St., Lititz, Feb. 10. Pass. No violations.

Rivera Grocery, 362 Beaver St., Feb. 10. Fail. Employee’s personal food items in bain-marie. Facility must provide an area for employees to store their personal items. Commercially processed ready to eat food located in bain-marie and freezer units are being held more than 48 hours, and not being marked with the date it was opened. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout the facility not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Remove cardboard lining from shelving throughout facility.

Brooklyn Pizza Grill And Pasta LLC, 341 N. Queen St., Feb. 9. Fail. Date and label throughout. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Fix or repair floor tiles behind counter. Commercially prepacked food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Fix or repair soda machine. Scoops stored in sugar and salt containers with handles in product. Chicken wings stored directly on the floor in freezer rather than 6 inches off the floor as required.

El Rodeo, 1441 Manheim Pike, Feb. 9. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge as evidenced by not complying with the Pennsylvania Food Code and having multiple priority item violations during this inspection. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. The person in charge has failed in their duties by not ensuring employees are washing their hands prior to donning gloves, washing utensils and food equipment correctly, and not allowing employees to eat in the kitchen. Several containers of food in the walk-in cooler and the three-door cooling unit stored open with no covering. Food debris and burnt crumbs beneath the flat grill. An accumulation of old food splatter inside the microwave. No chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them and prior to use. Water leaking from a pipe beneath the dump sink. Food employee involved in food preparation wearing a wristwatch in the wait-station. The floor in the dishwashing area is severely cracked, broken and some tiles are missing. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the food preparation area in the kitchen. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (meat and sauce) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours located in the walk-in cooler is not being date marked. A container marked “gasoline” stored in the storage area. The floor/wall juncture in the employee restroom is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the women’s room and at the bar to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food employee constantly wiping gloved hands on dirty apron. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. An employee’s open beverage container was on a shelf in the dishwashing area and a "twist-cap variety" on the shelf near the small frying pans. Food employee eating food in the kitchen. A food employee actively chewing and popping gum whilst working with food. Salsas prepared from food ingredients held at ambient temperature was not cooled to 41 F within four hours as required. Salsa was prepared on Feb. 8 and was still at 63 F at 1:05 p.m. Feb. 9. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. An extreme amount of ice buildup covering the floor of the walk-in freezer. The mechanical dishwasher is not working properly; it continuously runs and does not dispense soap or sanitizer. Black residue inside the ice maker. Several knives, food pans and other utensils, a food contact surface, was not clean to sight and touch. Food coolers used for Cinco de Mayo and the chain-conveyor for the pizza oven being stored in the employee’s restroom. Grease and food particles in the hand-wash sink in the kitchen indicating uses other than hand-washing. The hand-wash sink in the bar is being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by lemon wedges, ice and a cup in the sink. A gross accumulation of trash, broken glass, bottles, dead leaves, old equipment, cans and cardboard around the dumpster area creating a potential for rodent harborage. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the employee’s restroom. Gnats beneath the dump sink in the wait-station and throughout the bar area. A working container of grill cleaner was stored on the same shelf with shortening and food equipment. A large container of chlorine stored on shelf with food equipment. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing a beard cover. Food dispensing utensil (tongs) completely submerged in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Food utensils in the wait-station stored in a container of water not maintained at 135 F. Employee food, snacks and beverages intermingled with food for the business and on top of food equipment rather than in a designated area. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler and the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. A large pan of frozen chicken was thawing at room temperature on the table, which is not an approved thawing method. Cheese dip, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding.

Keystone Service Systems Inc., 230 S. Queen St., Feb. 9. Pass. No violations.

New Creation United Methodist Church, 10 W. Farnum St., Feb. 9. Pass. No violations.

Ocean State Job Lot No. 606, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, opening, Feb. 9. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the ladies restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Owl Hill Learning Center, 313 W. Liberty St., Suite 1, Feb. 9. Pass. No violations.

Pequea Elementary School, 802 Millwood Road, Willow Street, Feb. 9. Pass. Food facility does not have available irreversible test strips to determine appropriate temperature of high heat warewash machine.

Providence Elementary School, 137 Truce Road, New Providence, Feb. 9. Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of two sanitizer buckets was 0 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions.

Quarryville Elementary School, 211 S. Hess St., Quarryville, Feb. 9. Pass. Dumpster lids open.

Salisbury Elementary School, 422 School Lane, Gap, Feb. 9. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Smith Middle School, 645 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, Feb. 9. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 5360 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 1, Gap, Feb. 9. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Sanitizer buckets stored on hand-wash sink in food preparation area. Paper towel dispenser needs batteries at the hand-wash sink in the bathroom area.

Bully’s Restaurant & Pub, 647 Union St., Columbia, Feb. 8. Pass. Peeling and chipping paint on the floor of the basement food preparation area; repeat violation. Old food residue on the can opener blade and the slicer. An employee and the certified food manager rinsing off tongs and cloths in the upstairs hand-wash sink.

Burger King No. 5808, 50 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, Feb. 8. Pass. Kitchen area of the food facility in need of cleaning. Hood filter needs cleaning as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air. Cardboard being utilized as a floor covering.

Castle Roller Skating Inc., 1400 Elm Ave., Feb. 8. Pass. No violations.

Fairfield Inn And Suites-Lancaster, 2720 Lincoln Highway East, Feb. 8. Pass. Multiple foods, which are refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, in the refrigerator, was not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard or use-by date of no more than seven days and requires discarding. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area.

Mr. G’s Corner Store, 629 N. Franklin St., Feb. 8. Repair or replace floor behind counter. Commercially prepacked food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink. Three-bowl sink with buildup of filth and food residue and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day.

Olewine Dining Commons (Metz Culinary Management), 901 Eden Road, complaint, Feb. 8. Pass. No violations.

Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 1700 Fruitville Pike, Suite 1, Feb. 8. Fail. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in food prep and storage areas, are not being date marked. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The hand-wash sink in the food prep area was blocked by a food prep cart and not accessible at all times for employee use. Loose or broken door hinges on bain-marie unit in food prep area. Loose rubber door gaskets on the identified cooling units throughout facility. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the employee restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the bar area. Ice scoop, a food contact surface, exposed to potential contamination in the bar area. Ice cream stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer unit rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Rusty shelves in walk-in refrigeration unit. The hand-wash sink located in the food prep area does not have a functioning water supply.

Solanco High School, 585 Solanco Road, Quarryville, Feb. 8. Pass. Water softener tube draining into the hand-wash sink.

Stop & Go, 777 New Holland Ave., Feb. 8. Fail. Remove cardboard lining from shelving units in the display area. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible in the walk-in refrigeration unit. Loose rubber door gaskets on the walk-in refrigeration unit. Eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in reach-in refrigeration unit. Nonfood contact surface, walk-in refrigeration unit, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Swift Middle School/Clermont Elementary School, 1866 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, Feb. 8. Pass. Water hose in hand-wash sink.

Burger King No. 4546, 2464 Lincoln Highway, complaint, Feb. 7. Pass. Employee playing with phone with gloves on and making food. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-washing in between.

Canassatego Rainmaker Association, 700 E. Chestnut St., follow-up, Feb. 7. Pass. No violations.

Catering With Care, 2060 Miller Road, East Petersburg, Feb. 7. Pass. Person in charge in food prep area not wearing proper hair restraints such as hair net or hat. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Food facility does not have available quaternary sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Hot water, as at employee hand-wash sink in restroom, is streaming under pressure during inspection.

Doe Run Elementary School, 281 Doe Run Road, Manheim, Feb. 7. Pass. Self-service single-use tableware are not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by the consumers.

Hildy’s Tavern Inc., 448 W. Frederick St., follow-up, Feb. 7. Pass. No violations.

Lombardo’s Restaurant, 216 Harrisburg Ave., follow-up, Feb. 7. Pass. No violations.

Mekatos LLC, 100 S. Queen St., opening, Feb. 7. Pass. No violations.

Nanak Enterprises/Gas Mart, 633 Columbia Ave., follow-up, Feb. 8. Pass. Remove cardboard on shelves throughout. Clean shelves in reach-in refrigeration unit.

Sabor Cibaeno Grocery, 300 Coral St., follow-up, Feb. 7. Pass. No violations.

Spring House Brewery, 209 Hazel St., follow-up, Feb. 27. Fail. The hand-wash sink in the upper bar area does not have single-use towels, continuous towels or air-drying device. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout food prep area not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Repair or replace rusty shelves in refrigeration unit in food prep area. Repair or replace rusty shelves in walk-in refrigeration unit.

Sunshine Mini Mart, 568 Manor St., follow-up, Feb. 7. Pass. No violations.

Candy*Ology, 69B E. Main St., Lititz, change of owner, Feb. 6. Pass. Ceiling in the prepackaged candy area has a hole and in need of repair.

J P McCaskey High School, 445 N. Reservoir St., Feb. 6. Pass. No violations.

Koshary Station, 4 S. Prince St., Millersville, opening, Feb. 6. Pass. The restroom is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. The wall and ceiling, in the storage area is made of particle board and is not durable, smooth, nonporous, nonabsorbent. The floor in the storage area is not nonporous and nonabsorbent. The floor in the restroom is not smooth and easily cleanable. The back door of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects.

Lancaster Asian Center, 2060 Bennett Ave., complaint, Feb. 6. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 038, 265 W. State St., Quarryville, Feb. 6. Pass. Drinks stored directly on the floor in food storage area rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Raw shell eggs were stored on the same shelf as ready to eat foods. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Urban Air Adventure Park, 2040 Bennett Ave., Feb. 6. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Several utensils, tongs, bowls, spatulas and the can opener were greasy and not clean to sight and touch. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Grime and tackiness inside the three-compartment sink. Single-service articles (Styrofoam trays and to-go boats) stored with the food-contact surface exposed. The floor in the kitchen is not smooth and easily cleanable. Chipping paint and rough areas on several areas of the floor. Exit doors in the back hallway of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.