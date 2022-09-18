The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Coatesville City

Family Dollar Store, 400 E Lincoln Hwy, Sept. 8, Fail. Rat droppings observed throughout the facility. Evidence of rats. Several bags of food were observed damaged from rats chewing on packaging. Property outside cluttered with trash and dumpster lids were open. Close dumpster lids and clean property immediately. See comments below.

Primo’s Mini Market, 37 Strode Ave, Sept. 8, Pass. Several ceiling tiles were observed damaged or missing near the walk-in refrigerator. Replace ceiling tiles within 30 days. The food facility does not have a Certified Food Manager as required. Must have a certified food manager within 30 days. Deep fryer was observed outside of the cooking exhaust hood by several inches. Move the deep fryer to be under the cooking exhaust hood to have 6 inches overhang. Correct within 48 hours. Chest freezer near walk-in refrigerator was observed damaged. Replace within 30 days. Hand washing sink in food prep area was separating from the wall. Repair within 14 days. Sandwich refrigerator was observed leaking water. Repair within 14 days.

Easttown Township

Abuelita’s Empanadas Commissary Prep Kitchen, 1016 W Lancaster Ave, Sept. 7, Pass. No violations.

East Goshen Township

Farm Stores, 1596 Paoli Pike, Sept. 9, Pass. Thoroughly clean: c. Fan guards of the walk-in refrigerator. The orange juicing machine was again observed to have visible food debris in it. The machine is no longer used. Person in charge began cleaning while this Department was on-site. If no longer using this machine, remove from the facility within two weeks. Michael Herbert, person-in-charge, has a Food Manager Certificate from the National Registry, expiration 10/26/2022. Mr. Herbert must attend a recertification course prior to 10/26/2022 and upon successful completion, complete the application for the Chester County Certified Food Manager Certificate.

East Marlborough Township

China Garden, 826 E Baltimore Pike, Sept. 6, Fail. At the walk-in refrigerator and freezer, the bottom edge between the door and floor is in disrepair. Replace to provide a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Cans of paint observed on food storage shelving. These were relocated on-site. Maintain. Several dented cans of sauces were observed on the dry storage rack. Discard or segregate for return. If returning, place in a designated area labeled do not use. Clean the top of the rice cooker on the cook line. During the review of the set-up of the three compartment sink, it was found that a small bin of sanitizer solution is being set up. However, this does not allow larger equipment, utensils, etc to be immersed in the solution. The sink compartment must be filled with a sanitizer solution that allows it to be properly immersed. At the exterior door in the rear of the facility, replace the missing floor tiles in the frame to ensure the door is tight-fitting in the frame. At the prep sink, there is a leak at the drain. Repair. Provide hangers at the mop sink for the mop and brooms. Medications being stored in the prep area, near the bain marie, and a possible source of contamination. These were relocated on-site. In the walk-in refrigerator and freezer, cases and containers of foods are observed stored on the floor. Relocate immediately to shelving at least 6" off of the floor. Foods prepared in the facility are not date marked. Provide paper towels to the hand sink in the employee toilet room. Remove all unused equipment from the facility.

Unionville Marching Band Boosters, 750 Unionville Rd, Sept. 9, Pass. Provide a paper towel holder for the handwashing station at the fryer area. Fries cooked once are placed in aluminum pans for holding which were found uncovered at the time of this inspection. These were covered on-site. Maintain.

East Pikeland Township

Stone House Grille, 1300 Hares Hill Rd, Sept. 7, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

East Whiteland Township

La Costenita, 490 Lancaster Ave, Sept. 6, Fail. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in both meat cold holding equipment. Obtain thermometers for both units. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Obtain a thermometer for ensuring proper temperatures of food items. Both Meat refrigerators had a temperature of 45-50 degrees. Both units must be serviced and an invoice must be provided to the department.

Panera Bread, 5 Morehall Rd, Sept. 6, Fail. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Ensure to label all squeeze bottles with the common name of the food ingredient. Wash and sanitize both soda machines in the facility. Clean the following: -The interior and exterior of all cold holding units. - All walls in the kitchen area, especially near the warewashing sink. -The interior and exterior of the cabinets in the dining area where the coffee items are. The handwash sink located in the front area near the bakery walk-in cooler and the sink near the printer area do not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. Fix the sink so that it has a hot water temperature of at least 100 degrees at all times. One cove base is broken and needs to be replaced near the salad area in the front kitchen area.Ceiling tiles are stained and need to be replaced in the front kitchen area. A Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the food establishment. Obtain a new Chester County Certified Food Manager.

Chef Joe’s Thai To Go, 309 Lancaster Ave, Sept. 8, Pass. The female bathroom hand sink has a leak and has the hot water turned off. Turn the hot water on and fix the leak. The food facility does not maintain Certified Food Manager records as required. Obtain the Chester County Certified Food Manager Certificate.

Manam Indian Cuisine, 124 Lancaster Ave, Sept. 8, Fail. Numerous food items in the cold holding units stored open with no covering. Ensure all food items are being stored with a cover. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Ensure all food ingredient storage containers are labeled with the common name of the food item. Bowls and cups were observed stored in food to be used as scoops. Provide scoops with handles for all these products, and store in the food with the handles up and out of the food items. Observed cooking utensils stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F or with sanitizing solution. Either store utensils in a container of water being maintained at 135F or in a sanitizing solution. Food facility has insufficient cooling equipment to cool foods quickly within the 6 hours required. Facility must purchase a commercial two door refrigerator for the facility. Clean and sanitize the following: -The floors behind the cookline. -The three compartment sink. - All equipment, including the interior and exterior of the cold holding units. Trash receptacle / waste handling unit outside does not have a tight-fitting lid or cover. During the inspection the employees closed the lid on the dumpsters. Ensure the lids on the dumpsters stay closed when not in use. Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. EHS instructed all staff to stop and wash their hands. Retrain staff on proper handwashing procedures. Upon entering the kitchen area EHS observed numerous employees eating and drinking with open beverage containers. This is not permitted and a repeat violation. Staff must have a designated break area away from the food preparation area to eat. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the cold holding units, is not being date marked. Ensure all TCS ready to eat food items that are being prepared in the facility are being date marked. The door is being propped open without a screen. This is a repeat violation. The facility MUST install a screen door to prevent pests from entering the facility. Observed several trash bags of refuse stored outside the food facility and not in the closed waste handling units. Clean the entire area where the dumpsters are located and ensure all trash is removed from the ground immediately. Old unused equipment needs to be removed from the food facility. Facility must obtain a new Certified Food Manager. The certified food manager must be a full time employee who works/oversees the employees in the kitchen. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. The facility must keep proper documentation if they are going to use time as a public health control for the Biryani.

East Star Chinese Restaurant, 81 Lancaster Ave, Sept. 8, Fail. Cooked Chicken, egg rolls and dumplings were stored in the walk-in cooler without any date marking. All TCS ready to eat food items must be date marked when stored in the facility for more than 24 hours. This is a repeat violation. Obtain drain plugs for the three compartment sink. Food stored in the cold holding units stored open with no covering. Ensure all food items are stored with a cover. Numerous food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Label all food ingredient storage containers with the common name of the food item. Utensils or Equipment being used in contact with numerous food items without being properly cleaned and sanitized prior to use. Ensure to properly clean and sanitize each utensil after each use. Observed bowls being used as a food dispensing utensils throughout dry storage containers. The facility cannot use bowls as a dispensing utensil. The facility must obtain scoops with handles and keep the handles up and out of the food items while storing. Observed food stored directly on the floor in a walk-in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Keep all food items 6 inches off the floor as required at all times. Clean the following: -The interior and exterior of the cold holding units. -The floors in the walk-in cooler. -The floors under the cookline. -The hood system. Remove all of the tools and unnecessary items in the kitchen and store neatly in an area away from the food preparation areas. Employee personal items like medication were observed on top of a food preparation counter in the kitchen area, and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required. Remove all employee personal belongings from the kitchen area and store in an area away from the food preparation areas. During the inspection an employee moved the items out of the kitchen area. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Obtain a thermometer to ensure proper temperatures of food items. Soy sauce buckets may not be re-used for food storage. Obtain NSF storage containers. One dented can was observed on the dry storage shelf. The can was removed from the shelf during the inspection. Ensure that you are checking all canned items for dents. Facility is using plastic bags and Rubbermaid containers to store food items in. Facility must obtain NSF food grade containers and bags to store food items in. The three compartment sink has a leak. Repair the sink so that it does not have a leak. The door to the outside, located in the kitchen area of the food facility is not self-closing and/or is being propped open. Ensure that the screen door of the back door stays closed at all times.

The Desmond, 1 Liberty Blvd, Sept. 8, Pass. No violations.

Honey Brook Township

Heatherwood Retirement Community, 3170 Horseshoe Pike, Sept. 8, Pass. Floor coving outside the kitchen office was damaged. Repair within 30 days. Shelves in the walk-in cooler were observed with some food residue. Clean within 48 hours.Walk-in refrigerator was observed with ice build-up along the freezer side. Repair within 30 days.

London Grove Township

Burger King, 560 Hepburn Rd, Complaint, Sept. 6, Fail. n the specialty/chicken hot holding unit, chicken observed at temperatures of 109-114 F. In the burger/impossible burger hot holding unit, impossible burgers observed at temperatures of 114-137 F. It could not be immediately determined what time the chicken and impossible burgers had been cooked and placed in the hot hold units. These were discarded on-site. The bottom two shelves of the chicken/specialty hot hold unit are not being used due to the unit not operating properly. Repair or replace the unit to ensure all areas are operating properly.

Philly Pretzel Factory, 901 Gap Newport Rd, Sept. 6, Pass. In the front storage room, seal the small holes in the wall and cover the small opening behind the shelving. Finish installing the trim at the doorway from the front storage room into the prep area. At several areas throughout, the cove base is in disrepair and/or missing. Replace/repair to provide a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Restaurant Y Panaderia Phoenix, 304 E Baltimore Pike, Sept. 6, Pass. An employee was observed washing their hands at the three compartment sink instead of the designated handwashing sink. Employee was informed on-site. Comply every day. In the slide top freezer, a bag of donuts was observed open. These were re-bagged on-site. Maintain all foods tightly covered. Cases of dry ingredients stored directly on the floor in the dry storage room. Foods must be stored at least 6" off of the floor to prevent contamination. Provide shelving or dunnage racks or relocate food products to ensure they are stored correctly. This was corrected on-site. Maintain. Clean the following and maintain in clean condition: a. Perimeter of floor in kitchen area b. Floor Under prep tables and equipment in kitchen area c. HVAC covers in facility d. Vent cover along the wall in the hallway near the dry storage room.

Lower Oxford Township

Starbucks Coffee, 503 Commons Dr, Sept. 7, Pass. Cleaning is needed in the following areas: * under front service counters; * under clean-up sink to the left of the counter-top trash can in the front service area; * behind the ice machine & dishwasher in the back room. REPEAT VIOLATION: An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. Obtain and use daily to ensure a dish surface temperature of 160°F or more is achieved in rinse.

Oxford Borough

J’s Water Ice, 250 S Third St, Sept. 8, Pass. Posted CCHD Certified Food Manager Certificate expired 8/13/2022. Provide proof of enrollment in a food manager course. If an employee has completed an ANSI accredited food manager course a CCHD Certified Food Manager Certificate must be obtained- CFM Application was provided.

Pennsbury Township

Dunkin Donuts, 934 E Baltimore Pike, Sept. 6, Pass. A significant reduction in the amount of small fly-like insects observed in the facility. * Contact a certified pest control operator immediately and have the facility treated. Forward a copy of the pest control report to this Department. * Prior to treatment, thoroughly clean and sanitize all surfaces including floor drains. * Maintain all foods tightly covered. * Keep all exterior doors closed.

South Coventry Township

Dunkin Donuts, 2321 Pottstown Pike, Sept. 9, Pass. Wiping cloths were being stored in sanitizer buckets that had been sitting out at length. Quaternary ammonia sanitizer concentration was at 100 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as required. Sanitizer buckets were emptied and refilled. The inside of the ice machine along the metal lip inside the lid had some grime collecting. This area was cleaned and sanitized during the course of the inspection. There is a persistent leak at the three-compartment sink, which was observed during the last inspection and has not been addressed. Repair this leak within a month. The front panel of the upper portion of the ice machine is missing, exposing inside machinery. This is collecting grime and debris, and is not easily cleanable. Repair this unit so that all outside areas of the unit are smooth, non-absorbent, and easily cleanable.

Tredyffrin Township

Dunkin Donuts, 49 E Lancaster Ave, Sept. 6, Complaint, Pass. No violations.

Marriott Courtyard Philadelphia Valley Forge, 1100 Drummers Ln, Sept. 6, Pass. No violations.

Sushi Nami Japanese Restaurant, 35 W Lancaster Ave, Sept. 6, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Lotus Asian Fusion and Sushi Bar, 402 W Swedesford, Sept. 7, Fail. A plastic cup observed in rice warmer to dispense rice. Ensure a handled utensil is used to eliminate in-direct hand contact with ready to eat foods. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk in cooler. Staff corrected on site. Cut Broccoli observed in a bin on the cook line today. All cut Broccoli must be placed in an adequate ice bath when left out during peak hours of operation. Placing bins of cut broccoli without ice bathing is prohibited. Staff was informed all products shall be placed back in the walk -in cooler after peak hours of operation. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, and splash; 1-Fryer cart in its entirety. 2-Floor / wall juncture behind cook line. 3-Floor under the cook line. 4-Side of fryers, eliminate oil build up. Missing floor cove base behind the fryers on the cook line. Install cove base at this location. Several lights are not working in the kitchen and at the back door steps. Replace light bulbs as needed. Egg rolls observed stored in a cardboard box in the walk-in cooler. Cardboard is absorbent and shall not be used. Store egg rolls in a food grade container or wire cage bin. Obtain three work sink stoppers for the three bay sink. The current stopper wand is not working. Flat rubber sink stoppers would probably work best. The following equipment not observed in good repair; 1- Ansul and fire tags dated July 2021. Maintain current tags dated within one calendar year. The wash solution temperature in the mechanical warewash equipment sanitizing with chemicals was 109 °F, rather than not less then 120°F, as required. Replace corroded hot water supply line at water heater within 48 hours. Provide a stationary hand soap dispenser at a three bay sink. 1-Patch the hole in the wall behind the rice bins under the dry storage rack. 2-Purge area to the left of the sushi freezer. Observed in-use knives stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Pork is observed stored in merchandise bags and not food grade storage bags. Ensure all food is stored in food grade bags and containers. Observed onion bags stored directly on the floor, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Correct at once. Provide a lidded cover for red pepper flakes storage bin. Red pepper flakes attract pest activity and need to be properly sealed after use. Scallops and shrimp observed thawing at room temperature, which is not an approved thawing method. Staff was informed to thaw protein in food prep sink under cold running water or placed in refrigeration the day before. Staff corrected on site. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof over the cook line. Flood lights are not shielded and/or shatter proof. Facility is not following the approved HACCP Plan. 1-Ph rice logs are not being provided daily or documented. Document all rice Ph levels to ensure rice Ph is 4.1 or less. Train all staff at once. 2-Provide calibration solution for Ph Meter, being 4.0 & 7.0 3-Facility was not equipped with Distilled water to make the proper slurry mix with rice. Distilled water is required for slurry application because it does not have minerals. Observed wet wiping cloths not being stored in sanitizer solution. Date labeling in general needs improvement. All product held for more than 24 hours needs to be adequately dated, including cut vegetables, egg rolls, and sauce containers. Implement date labeling practices at once.

Starbucks, 125 E Swedesford Rd, Sept. 8, Pass. Steel pole in ware washing room observed with chipped paint / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Apply a high gloss paint application to the steel pole and eliminate all chipped paint.

Uwchlan Township

Fresh Meat Products, 15 Marchwood Rd, Sept. 7, Fail. The preparation room handwashing sink has a table located in front of it. Relocate the table to allow for easy access to the hand washing sink. Correct immediately. Upon entry it was learned staff had closed the hot water valve to the facility, due to the continual dripping of sinks. Hot water must be provided and on for proper handwashing, cleaning and ware washing. Maintain the hot water supply on at all times of operation and repair the sinks within 7 days. The wallboard and office window next to the food preparation table had food splatter. Clean and sanitize this structure. Correct today. Maintain clean sight and touch. The warewashing 3 compartment sink does not have basins large enough to accommodate the largest piece of equipment needing in manual warewashing. Cutting boards and food containers do not fit in the the undersized sink. Within 2 weeks install a properly sized three compartment sink with drain board for air drying. The sink compartments shall be sized to fit your largest piece of movable equipment. Until the new sink is installed, you must only use equipment that will fit in the existing three compartment sink.

West Chester Borough

Benny’s Classic Pizza, 114 N Church St, Sept. 7, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Split Rail Tavern, 15 N Walnut St, Sept. 7, Fail. The cutting board on the two (2) door top food prep table, a food contact surface, is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Replace this cutting board within 10 days. The Under Counter Freezer in the Kitchen is not operational. I was informed that a part has been ordered. Repair this freezer within 14 days. The wash solution temperature in all three (3) of your mechanical dishwashers which sanitize with chemicals were found operating at 110°F, rather than not less then 120°F, as required. Correct today. Install the wall soap dispenser at the 1st Floor Bar tightly to the wall so that it does not fall off the wall when soap is dispensed. Correct within 24 hours. Several containers or trays of food inside the walk in refrigerator were observed uncovered. All items must be covered to be protected from contamination. Correct immediately and comply everyday. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours are not being date marked. Food items were found undated or incorrectly dated inside the food prep tables and inside the Walk In Refrigerator. Correct immediately and comply everyday. The Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwashers in the Kitchen was 25 ppm AND in the 1st Floor Bar was 25 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. Repair both machines today. The ceiling above the dirty dish line at the dishwasher is water damaged with peeling paint and a hole now exists in the ceiling. Repair all leaks and repair the ceiling to be smooth and easily cleanable within 7 days. A general clean up is needed outside around all of the trash receptacles to remove trash and debris. Correct within 48 hours.

West Goshen Township

Piatto Pizza, 1105 West Chester Pike, Sept. 9, Pass. No violations.

West Grove Borough

Siete Estrellas Bakery, 123 Rosehill Ave, Sept. 6, Fail. The quat sanitizer test strips are water damaged and not usable. Obtain new test strips. A deep and thorough cleaning is needed under and behind all equipment & tables. The corner trim & FRP panel is damaged to the left of the mop closet door frame near the 3 bay sink. Make necessary repairs. Observed 4 glue board monitors with significant cockroach activity in the basement and 1 live cockroach on the outside of a large sugar bin. The glue board monitors were not dated. No cockroach activity was observed in the kitchen areas on the main floor. Contact your pest control company today to schedule a site assessment and treatment. New glue board monitors shall be placed and dated. Provide copies of all the pest control reports from the past 3 months. Food facility operator failed to post an original, valid Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager in a location conspicuous to the consumer

West Nantmeal Township

Wyebrook Farmers Market License, 150 Wyebrook Rd, Sept. 3, Pass. No violations.

West Sadsbury Township

Subway at Walmart, 100 Commons Dr, Sept. 9, Pass. No violations.

West Whiteland Township

Dollar Tree, 400 W Lincoln Hwy, Follow Up, Sept. 7, Pass. Observed water stained ceiling panels throughout the facility. An active roof leak (it was raining at the time of inspection) was observed at the back of the sales area - water was dripping from the ceiling into a bucket. Stained tiles were observed in aisles 3, 4, 10, 12, and 17 as well as water stains along the wall in the back storage area and break room. Some ceiling tiles were reportedly replaced but water stains are re-appearing indicating leaks have not been repaired. Repair all leaks and replace water damaged ceiling panels and walls. Ceiling grid vent covers are dirty and dusty. Clean all plastic grid ceiling panels.

Insomnia Cookies, 349 E Lincoln Hwy, Sept. 7, Pass. No Chester County Certified Food Manager is employed here. At least one employee at this location must obtain a food manager's certification within 60 days, then submit for Chester County reciprocity. You may only be the CFM for 1 location.

Longhorn Steakhouse, 100 Bartlett Ave, Sept. 7, Pass. No violations.

Collegium Charter School, 535 James Hance Ct, Sept. 8, Pass. In the mop room, resurface the wall above the mop sink to provide a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Pre Packaged sandwiches and salads are held for > one day. Date mark with prepared dates.

Willistown Township

Sunrise Assisted Living of Paoli, 324 Lancaster Ave, Sept. 6, Follow Up, Pass. No violations

Culinart at The Phelps School, 583 Sugartown Rd, Sept. 8, Pass. Ice observed in hand wash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. Remove ice. Hand wash sink is for hand washing only. No cold water was available at the hand wash sink. Hand sink must have hot (at least 100F) and cold running water at all times. Repair sink. Note: Maintenance person repaired sink at time of inspection.

Olive Tree Greek Grill, 231 W Lancaster Ave, Sept. 8, Pass. Clean the floors in all food service areas, especially at the floor/wall junctures and under equipment. Maintain clean. No vector activity observed or reported today. However, open rodent snap traps are observed in food service area, which are prohibited. Only enclosed "tin cat" style traps may be used for rodent monitoring/control.