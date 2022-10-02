The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Caln Township

Villa St. Martha, 490 Manor Ave, Sept. 21, Complaint, Pass. No violations.

County Cup at CCIU Learning Ctr, 1635 E Lincoln Hwy, Sept. 23, Pass. No violations.

Stanley K. Landis, 1530 Lincoln Hwy, Sept. 23, Pass. No violations.

Downingtown Borough

El Tarasco, 2 Wallace Ave, Sept. 22, Pass. Observed the following to be in need of a cleaning: 1. Exhaust Hood Filters 2. Exhaust Hood Suppression Lines Clean today and maintain clean everyday.

Kimberton Whole Foods, 150 E Pennsylvania Ave, Sept. 22, Pass. Observed that some of the walls and the flooring coving need to be repaired in the backroom storage area. Observed the flooring in the walk-in refrigerator is dirty and in need of a cleaning. Clean today and maintain clean everyday.

East Brandywine Township

Ace Sushi at Crop’s Fresh Marketplace, 1257 Horseshoe Pike, Sept. 23, Pass. No violations.

East Caln

CVS, 599 Bell Tavern Rd, Sept. 21, Pass. Retail Ice Cream Freezer had an ice accumulation coating food containers. Observed two lights out in the walk-in cooler. Repair the lighting fixture. Clean the following: * Walk-in cooler floor; debris * Crates in the walk-in cooler; mold Maintain in a clean and sanitary condition.

Easttown Township

Phils Famous Pizza & Steaks, 521 Lancaster Ave, Sept. 20, Pass. The roof has recently been replaced and several new ceiling tiles have been installed in the kitchen and ware washing rooms. These ceiling tiles are not food grade and are not smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent, and easily cleanable. As discussed, install vinyl coated ceiling tiles in the kitchen and warewashing room only. A small portion in the ware washing room ( 5 ceiling tiles) and a large portion in the kitchen need to be replaced.

Tio Mexican Restaurant, 680B Lancaster Ave, Sept. 20, Pass. The ice machine still has some build up on the splashguard inside of the machine. Empty and discard the ice inside of the ice machine and clean and sanitize the ice machine. EHS observed a few items that were TCS ready to eat food items not date marked in the cold holding unit. However, a majority of the items in the cold holding unit were correctly date marked. Owner date marked the items during the inspection. Ensure staff is date marking all TCS ready to eat food items that are being stored in the facility for more than 24 hours. Raid, a Restricted use pesticide is being applied in the food facility by a non-certified applicator. Facility must only have a certified applicator treat the facility. The Raid was discarded on site. Sour cream and cheese had a temperature of 47 degrees in the front cold wells. Both items were just placed into the cold wells as stated by the owner. The facility must ensure that they are not over filling the wells and that the wells are deep enough to keep the food items at 41 degrees or below. During the inspection staff put the food items into deeper stainless steel wells. The overall cold holding unit had an ambient air temperature of 34 degrees.

Win Hao Restaurant, 680A Lancaster Ave, Sept. 20, Pass. A Food Employee was observed washing their hands at the three compartment sink rather than the designated handwash sink. EHS went over with staff on proper handwashing procedures. EHS observed a staff member touch cut vegetables with their bare hands. The vegetables were discarded on site. EHS went over proper glove procedures. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Ensure all wet wiping cloths are being stored in a sanitizer solution when not in use. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility. Submit specification sheets of a mop sink and install a mop sink.

East Marlborough Township

Sovana Bistro, 696 Unionville Rd, Sept. 20, Fail. Foods removed from original packaging including dry ingredients and foods and dressings prepared in the facility must be labeled. Bar: Juices made in the facility not properly iced in the bins. Juices had just been placed in the unit. Maintain <41 F. Correct immediately. At the 3-compartment sink, the concentration of quat sanitizer from the automatic dispenser was found to be 100ppm. The sanitizing compartment was then refilled using steramine tablets and water. The solution was found to be 200ppm. Maintain. Coffee/wait station area: Repair the leak at the drain of the hand washing sink. Remove the following from the premises: a. Ice machine on second floor b. Boxes of equipment in front of the door to the Bakery. An employee observed preparing a sandwich with bare hands. Gloves were then provided. No bare hand contact may occur with ready to eat foods. Bakery: In the reach in the refrigerator, flats of raw eggs observed stored above ready to eat foods. Relocate immediately. Crockpots observed in use on the prep table in the kitchen. These are not designed for commercial use. Remove. Clean the following: a. Inside surfaces of the mechanical dishmachine b. Floor drains throughout c. Bakery-HVAC vents and surrounding ceiling tiles. Food employee personal belongings including jackets and backpacks observed in kitchen, warewashing and prep areas, although lockers are provided. Foods that are Temperature Controlled For Safety (TCS) must be date marked including foods placed in the bain maries. The date must reflect the prepared date. If freezing, then thawing, date marking must reflect the prepared on-date, frozen date, and thawed-on date. TCS Foods under refrigeration must be used or discarded within seven days of the prepared-on date. Fly strips observed hanging in several areas of the kitchen in areas with potential to contaminate foods and food-contact equipment. Remove immediately. Meatballs set up for preparation right next to the deli slicer. Keep all food preparation in areas that do not risk contamination of equipment. Bar-Spray bottles of cleaners and sanitizer observed unlabeled. Maintain all spray bottles labeled with contents. Buckets of sanitizer (bleach/water solutions and quat solutions) observed unlabeled. Label immediately.

Landhope Farms, 101 E Street Rd, Sept. 23, Pass. Forward copy of the ansul tag for the fire suppression system to this Department. Install three missing light shields in the prep area. At the corner of the wall to the right of the hood, seal the gap. Seal the gaps in the hood between the side panels. Seal or provide an escutcheon around the drain of the handwashing sink so that there are no gaps between the wall and the drain line.

East Nantmeal Township

Camp Hill Special School, 1784 Fairview Rd, Sept. 20, Pass. The food facility does not currently have an employee with Chester County Certified Food Manager certification. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for Chester County Health Department Certification. In the main kitchen, the hood filters have a buildup of grime and need to be cleaned.

East Nottingham Township

Oxford High School, 705 Waterway Rd, Sept. 19, Fail. Hot water <100F was provided at the hand sink near the mechanical dishwasher & near the kitchen entrance from the cafeteria. Provide hot water at least 100F. The previous CCHD Certified Food Manager is no longer employed at this facility. A current employee possesses a Prometric Certified Professional Food Manager Certificate which expires on 8/13/2023. It was reported that this employee has recently completed and mailed a CCHD CFM Application. Display CCHD Certified Food Manager Certificate upon receipt.

East Pikeland Township

Burger King, 363 Schuylkill Rd, Sept. 19, Pass. No violations.

East Whiteland Township

Bawarchi Biryanis, 365 Lancaster Ave, Sept. 20, Fail. Observed food in the refrigerator / walk-in cooler in containers greater than 4 inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. EHS observed both fryer bins and scoops used for the fryers and cooking hot items to be broken and in disrepair. The facility must immediately discard these utensils and obtain new ones. Refrigerator had a temperature of 50 degrees. It was unclear if the refrigerator was in defrost mode or not. All food items that were below 41 degrees were moved to another cold holding unit. Facility must service the refrigerator if the refrigerator does not go back down to 41 degrees or below. EHS observed numerous food items out of temperature in the refrigerator. -Sauce that was made on 09/16/2022 had a temperature of 45 degrees. -Biryani Rice had a temperature of 101 degrees at 1:30pm, and the owner stated that the rice was made at 11:30am. Facility did not cool the rice down to 70 degrees within the two hours. -Rice was made on 09/19/2022 and had a temperature of 54 degrees. -Biryani Rice was made on 09/19/2022 and had a temperature of 45 degrees. All items were discarded on site. EHS observed items to be in deep pans that are greater than 4 inches and to be tightly covered with condensation on the plastic wrap. This is a repeat violation. Items were date marked, however, when EHS questioned when items were made the owner stated that staff is not taking off the old date sticker and applying the correct date on items. Staff must take off the date marked stickers before washing the pans. TCS ready to eat food items that are stored in the facility for more than 24 hours must be date marked.

Panera Bread Bakery, 5 Morehall Rd, Sept. 20, Fail. Wash and sanitize both soda machines in the facility. Ceiling tiles are stained and need to be replaced in the front kitchen area. One cove base is broken and needs to be replaced near the salad area in the front kitchen area. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Ensure to label all squeeze bottles with the common name of the food ingredient. Clean the following: -The interior and exterior of all cold holding units. - All walls in the kitchen area, especially near the warewashing sink. -The interior and exterior of the cabinets in the dining area where the coffee items are. The handwash sink located in the front area near the bakery walk-in cooler and the sink near the printer area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. Fix the sink so that it has a hot water temperature of at least 100 degrees at all times. Both hand sinks had a temperature of 92-94 degrees. A Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the food establishment. Obtain a new Chester County Certified Food Manager.

Courtyard by Marriott Malvern, 280 Old Morehall Rd, Sept. 22, Fail. Yogurt cups, fruit cups, and lettuce were not date marked in the kitchen. Ensure at TCS ready to eat food items that are stored in the facility for more than 24 hours are being date marked. The hood system was not working at the time of the inspection. Repair the hood system so that the ventilation is working properly. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Obtain test strips for the three compartment sink. Cold holding unit in the coffee bar area is not holding a proper temperature of 41 degrees or below. Facility is aware of the cold holding unit and is actively working to replace the unit. Facility must replace or remove the unit from the facility. Observed the ice machine to have a build up inside of it. Empty, clean and sanitize the ice machine. Clean all floors throughout the kitchen facility, ensure that you clean the floors under the equipment. Observed clean equipment, utensils, linens stored in kitchen area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Ensure all clean equipment and utensils are stored 6 inches off the ground as required. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in dry storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Ensure all single use utensils are stored 6 inches off the floor as required. Trash receptacle / waste handling unit outside does not have a tight-fitting lid or cover when not in use. Ensure the lids of the outside trash receptacle is closed when not in use. Working containers in kitchen area, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. During the inspection the manager labeled the spray bottle with the common name of the chemical. A Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the food establishment. Obtain a new Chester County Certified Food Manager Certificate.

Sheraton Great Valley, 707 Lancaster Ave, Sept. 22, Fail. Milk had an expiration date of 09/09/2022 in the refrigerator in the kitchen. The milk was discarded on site. Ensure staff is checking all dates on date marked items. Grab N' go sandwiches and salads in the cooler by the front desk do not have any labels. Label these with the full ingredients list and address of the facility. Correct immediately. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are / or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, it does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Facility must correct the menus immediately. Fish observed thawing in reduced oxygen or vacuum packaging. These packages must be opened to allow oxygen to enter prior to beginning the thawing process. During the inspection a staff member removed all the salmon from the reduced oxygen packaging. Retrain staff on proper thawing methods in regards to reduced oxygen packaging. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Facility must manually wash, rinse, and sanitize all dishes in the three compartment sink until the mechanical dishwasher has been serviced and has a sanitizer concentration of 50-100ppm. The ice machine in the main kitchen, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Empty the ice and clean and sanitize the ice machine. Facility must sweep the dumpster area to remove any trash on the ground. EHS observed clean dishes stored directly in front of the three compartment sink. The clean dishes must be moved away from the three compartment sink and stored in a manner that does cause cross contamination from dirty dishes. The hood system needs two light bulbs replaced. Caulk on the hood system needs to be removed and repaired. Ceiling tiles are missing in some areas of the facility, and need to be replaced. Working containers in the kitchen area, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Ensure all spray bottles are properly labeled with the common name of the chemical.

Chester Valley Golf Club, 430 Swedesford Rd, Sept. 23, Fail. The food-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils did not reach 160 degrees F during the sanitizing cycle of the high temperature dishwasher as evidenced by the failure of the temperature indicator. The facility must manually wash, rinse, and sanitize until the dishwasher has been serviced and has a wash temperature of 150 degrees, 180 degrees for final rinse, and the plate surface temperature of 160 degrees.

East Vincent Township

Camphill Special School-Beaver Farm, 551 W Seven Stars Rd, Sept, 20, Pass. No violations.

Spring Hollow Golf Course, 3350 Schuylkill Rd, Sept. 23, Pass. In the walk-in freezer, all foods and food boxes must be moved 6 inches off the floor. There were no quaternary ammonia (quat) test strips available at the bar to test the sanitizing solution at the three-compartment sink. Keep quat test strips stocked and readily available at the bar, and test the quat sanitizing solution daily to ensure it is between 200-400 ppm. In the walk-in cooler, a shelf near the door to the walk-in freezer had collapsed and needed to be repaired. The chlorine sanitizer level at the dish machine was initially at ~10 ppm. The tubing feeding sanitizer into the machine was cleaned and adjusted, and the chlorine sanitizer levels were then measured at between 50-100 ppm as required. Use the chlorine test strips daily to monitor chlorine sanitizer levels. At the bar, the soap dispenser at the handwash sink needed to be refilled. Mouse droppings were found along the floor/wall juncture and on shelves in the dry storage area. To address this: a. Contact the pest control company and have them service the kitchen, with particular attention to the dry storage area, b. Thoroughly clean the dry storage shelves and floor and maintain in clean condition, c. Eliminate any gaps around doors or other openings to the outside, d. Clean up all mouse droppings as soon as they are found, and note any new droppings for the pest control company. Provide the inspector with a copy of the pest control report within a week. Several spray bottles of cleaning chemicals were found without a label. Label all working containers of chemicals.

Lower Oxford Township

Walmart, 800 Commons Dr, Sept. 20, Pass. No violations.

Bravo Pizza, 601 Commons Dr, Sept. 21, Pass. Proof of enrollment in a food manager course was provided. Obtain a CCHD CFM Certificate upon successful completion of the food manager course.

Kennett Square Borough

Greek from Greece, 115 W State St, Sept. 21, Pass. Rice was observed cooling in the pan it was cooked in. Supply Chlorine test kit for the dishwasher. Paper towels were not supplied to kitchen hand sink.

London Grove Township

Taquitos Magy LLC, 1056 Gap Newport Pike, Sept. 22, Pass. No violations.

Malvern Borough

Anthony’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 127 W King St, Sept. 23, Pass. No violations.

North Coventry Township

Boscov’s Department Store, 355 Coventry Mall Blvd, Sept. 21, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Pennsbury Township

Dunkin Donuts, 934 Baltimore Pike, Sept. 21, Fail. Donuts, muffins and munchkins observed in the display unit uncovered and with small fly-like insects on several of the foods. The foods were discarded on-site. Due to the excessive small fly-like activity, all foods usually placed in this unit must be kept covered. Foods were discarded on-site. An increase in the amount of small fly-like insects observed in the facility since the previous follow up. Activity observed in the donut display unit, by the ice machine, the three compartment sink and near the rear exterior door. Fly tubes are also observed hanging over open ice bins. Remove immediately. * It was indicated that the facility had been treated by a pest control operator two days prior, however, the report was not on-site. Forward a copy of the pest control report to this Department within 24 hours. * Continue having facilities treated by pest control operators; pest control must be done by a certified pest control operator. * Thoroughly clean and sanitize all surfaces including floor drains. * Maintain all foods tightly covered. * Keep all exterior doors closed.

Phoenixville Borough

The Soundbank, 119 S Main St, Sept. 21, Pass. Mold-like growth, and a dispenser line observed in the food prep sink. Clean and sanitize utilize for food prep only. oda gum and holder at bar unclean. Clean and sanitize. * Table top can opener blade with slight debris. Clean and sanitize in between uses. Debris builds up on fryer baskets and fryer interior. Clean and replace oil when needed. Light shield removed from fixture in ware wash room.

First Presbyterian Church of Phoenixville, 145 S Main St, Pass. Wash solution temperature gauge not properly working.

Root Down Tasting Room, 425 Bridge St, Sept. 23, Pass. No violations.

Uncle B’s BBQ, 425 Bridge St, Sept. 23, Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Food handlers not washing hands in between separate tasks. EHS stressed the importance of proper hand washing when food handling. Food employees observed in the kitchen, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Raw meat being prepped at the front table in the service area. All meat food is to be prepped in an approved kitchen only. Uncovered container of raw ribs observed covered with facility tablecloth. Secondary containers and bulk dry good containers lacking common food labels. Provide. * Open bags of dry goods stored intermixed with food etc in the dry storage room. Label all bulk containers, organize room and separate food from miscellaneous goods. Washing, prepping fries in all 3 unclean basins at 3 bay sink. Empty all 3 basins, clean and sanitize, utilize for designated purposes. Used utensils stored on surfaces and shelves throughout the kitchen. Store in a sanitary manner at all times. Observed wet wiping cloths throughout, not being stored in sanitizer solution. * unclean clothes stored on shelves in the kitchen. Food handlers not washing hands when changing gloves in between separate tasks. EHS stressed the importance of proper glove use. Personal items stored on a food prep table in the kitchen. Remove, keep all personal items in a separate designated area. Sauces held at room temperature 45Degrees F. Ensure all food requiring refrigeration is held at 41 degrees F or below. Several raw and cooked meats are stored on surfaces above 41 degrees F throughout the kitchen. Ensure all food is held at proper temperature prior to cooking or prepping. All hood filters are missing at time of inspection. Facility had hoods cleaned and hoods were not returned as of time of inspection. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kits to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Unclean sanitizer basin used for food prep unclean and filled with french fries. Discard, clean and sanitize all basins and utilize them for required purposes. IF approved to use sanitizer bay for food prep clean and utilize colander for washing food at all times. The following need further cleaning and sanitizing: * Shelves throughout the kitchen and dry storage room. * Dishwasher surround. * Dust like debris builds up on the ceiling vent cover in the main kitchen. * Sinks throughout. * Stainless steel wall behind cooks line equipment. Several Mops, brooms, and cleaning equipment stored in kitchen and dry storage room corners. Store in a separate designated. Hand wash sink at the entrance to the kitchen slowly drained. Grease trap lid removed at time of inspection. Unit clogged and not properly working. Facility has 48 hours to be repaired. Water pooling on floor at exit door and behind cooks line. Clean up and sanitize. the hand wash sink in the front service area blocked. Ensure access at all times of operation.

Schuylkill Township

Liberty House, 200 Liberty House Ln, Sept. 20, Pass. Test strips were on location, but they were not labeled and did not have a color chart. No sanitizer was being used at the three-compartment sink. Begin using a sanitizer as part of the "Wash, Rinse, Sanitize" warewashing process. If chlorine bleach is used to make sanitizing solutions, the bleach bottle must have instructions written on it for how to sanitize dishes, how to sanitize glassware, or how to sanitize food-contact surfaces.

Spring City Borough

Tracy’s Pizza & Deli, 15 Riverside Dr, Sept. 21, Pass. Heavy dust like debris built up on the ceiling vent cover pin in the back corner near the public ladies room. Cove base unattached from floor base under walk in cooler. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sinks throughout to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Three Brothers Mexican Grille, 60 N Main St, Sept. 23, Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Exhaust fan not working in public Ladies restroom. One light out above the cooks line.

Tredyffrin Township

Chipotle Mexican Grill,239 E Swedesford Rd, Sept. 19, Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of crumb and splash; 1-Underside shelving unit located on the digital make line.

St. Luke Lutheran Church, 203 N Valley Forge Rd, Sept. 19, Pass. No violations.

Diane’s Sidewalk Deli, 500 Chesterbrook Blvd, Sept. 20, Pass. CCHD Certified Food Manager will be Michael Troisi valid through 2027. Please submit the attached CCHD CFM application to the Department within 15 days, post in public view upon receipt. Raw ground beef observed stored above ready to eat foods located in the walk-in cooler. Even though the protein is wrapped and stored in a metal container, the product needs to be stored on lower shelving.

Lotus Asian Fusion and Sushi Bar, 402 W Swedesford Rd, Sept. 20, Pass. No violations.

Westlakes Cafe, 1055 Westlakes Dr, Sept. 22, Pass. Several Sysco cans of crushed tomatoes observed dented and not segregated from non dented cans. Provide a can graveyard area for dented can informing staff not to use damaged products for return or credit to Sysco. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. The following equipment is not observed in good repair, remove, replace, or repair equipment. 1- Grab N go True unit - Not working. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, splash, or grease; 1- Rectangular ceiling vent along servery line. 2-Floor located in the water heater closet. Utensils observed in the handwash sink on the servery line, indicating uses other than hand washing. The following surface finishes are observed chipped / cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Repair the following; 1- Chipped wall paint above convection oven area to the left 2-Chipped wall paint at table edge in dining area.

Uwchlan Township

Eagleview Lading Senior Living, 650 Stockton Dr, Sept. 20, Fail. Main kitchen warewashing area. Observed the floor cleaner dispensing hose to be laying on the three compartment sinks clean drain board. To prevent contamination/cross contamination, never leave this hose on the three compartment sink or drainboard. The wall mounted hand sink has been removed and replaced by a low temperature dishwasher. The room is equipped with a secondary hand sink. This hand sink must be labeled as a hand sink and dispensers relocated to this sink. Observed in house sliced cheese and lunch meat with no labeling (common name and date prepared). All TCS Foods prepared on site and held in refrigeration for more than 24 hours shall be labeled with a common name and date prepared. Observed the following food products to have exceeded their expiration dating: * Two containers of half-n-half, expiration date 9/17/22. * An in house made tartar that was 3 weeks old. All TCS foods prepared on site shall be given a 7 day refrigerated shelf life. Discard items immediately. Monitor expiration dates daily. Utilize a maximum 7 day shelf life for all TCS foods prepared on site. A new low temperature dishwasher has been added to the memory loss kitchen. The unit wash, rinse and rinse pressure temperature did not meet data plate instructions. The wash temperature reached 115 - required 120. The rinse temperature reached 103 - required 120. The rinse pressure reached 13 psi - required 15-25. Ensure the unit is operating according to data plate specification before being placed into use. The vegetable chemical wash was not within the test kit recommended range. Provide thermometers in all refrigeration. No thermometers were provided in the Vitality Juice units and staff. Provide thermometers inside these units. Observed the following sinks to have missing/empty hand washing supplies: * Main kitchen hand washing sink; no soap * 2nd floor service kitchen; no paper towels. Handwashing stations supplied at the time of inspection. Clean/repair the following structure: * Main kitchen cookline floor underneath cookline and associated equipment; soiled. * 2nd floor memory care dishwashing area; two broken floor tiles - replace.

Papa John’s Pizza, 185 Eagleview Blvd, Sept. 20, Pass. Staff stated leftover garlic sauce is placed in the refrigerator at the end of the night and reused the next day. When using time as a control, once a product is placed at unsafe temperature, it must be used within the specified time frame or discarded. It is not to be returned to refrigeration. Staff acknowledged the proper corrective practices on site. Observed several cracked floor tiles in the front customer service area. Replace all cracked floor tiles. Staff stated the tiles are scheduled to be replaced within the next day or two. Observed one "burnt out" light under the pizza hood ventilation system. Repair the lighting fixture. Staff stated the light bulb is scheduled to be repaired/changed within the next day or two. No Chester County Certified Food Manager. General Manager Shakawat Hossain has a valid ServSafe Certificate. Mr. Hossain must register this certificate with the Chester County Health Department's Certified Food Manager Program. An application is attached for your use. Submit the completed application, attached a copy of your ServSafe Certificate and fee of sixty (60) dollars.

Santucci’s Original Square Pizza, 379 W Uwchlan Ave, Sept. 22, Fail. Supply a thermometer in the Pepsi refrigerator. Supply a chlorine sanitizer test kit at the low temperature dishwasher. Clean cast iron range top; soiled. Clean within 24 hours. Slicers are used throughout the day for cutting meat products. According to staff, slicers are not washed, rinsed and sanitized every 4 hours. Slicers must be cleaned (wash/rinse/sanitize) a minimum over 4 hours and between meat-vegetables. Sprinkler head in the walk-in has a leak (believed to be condensate). The following hand sinks were improperly set-up: * Dishwasher hand washing sink; soap dispenser not attached to wall * Prep room hand washing sink; no paper towels Handwashing sinks must be supplied at all times. Flooring underneath the tables has areas of soiling. Move and thoroughly clean under all equipment. Mr. Brian Best must post his Chester County Certified Food Manager Certificate in public display.

Valley Township

Dollar Tree, 120 Airport Blvd, Sept. 19, Pass. Back storage room was cluttered. This facility does not have shelving in the back storage area. It is recommended that the facility get shelves to properly organize. Clean and organize within 7 days.

West Chester Borough

Jaco Juice & Taco, 8 W Gay St, Sept. 21, Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay ware wash sink was 100 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. This was explained on site. Comply everyday.

Kildare’s Irish Pub, 18-22 W Gay St, Sept. 21, Pass. Supply QT 10 test kits for use at the Main Bar and in the Dishwashing Room in Basement. Employee Toilet Room-install a wall hung paper towel dispenser. Side Bar-install a wall hung paper towel dispenser that holds the brown rolls of paper towels. Correct within 14 days.

Chris’s Pizza, 635 S Walnut St, Sept. 22, Pass. No violations.

Dia Doce, 100 S High St, Sept. 22, Pass. No violations.

Ram Shop by Student Services Inc, 20 Linden St, Sept. 22, Pass. No violations.

Twisted Taco by Aramark, 701 S High St, Sept. 22, Fail. Cooked chopped chicken and steak, which were cooled, were not reheated to 165°F for hot holding in the hot box. In the Hot Box pans of cooked diced chicken were found at 121°F and chopped steak was found at 110°F. The hot box was registering 140°F. It was turned up on site. Also see reheating violation #17 above. Cooked fried shrimp in the tabletop air warmer was found at 111°F. All potentially hazardous foods must be hot held at 135°F or more until served. A Time Log must now be made and used for the Shrimp and any other food items placed in the table top air warmer since it does not have any controls to turn it up. Foods must be consumed or discarded within 4 hours of being placed in this warmer and documented in this log. Correct today. QT 40 test kit found expired. Another was supplied on site. Be mindful of the expiration dates on kits and use them every time the sink is set up. There is no current CFM employed. Teresa Charles is ServSafe Certified expiring 1/25. I was informed that she applied for reciprocity earlier this week. You must obtain her CFM Certificate and post it to the public view within 7 days.

Saxbys Coffee, 701 S High St, Sept. 23, Pass. Please post Tre Howard's CFM Certificate by tomorrow-9/24/22.

West Fallowfield Township

Turkey Hill, 1074 Gap Newport Pike, Sept. 19, Pass. Septic system appears to be malfunctioning with what appears to be sewage water observed around septic tanks near the drain field. Service immediately. The following floor areas were observed dirty: a) Floor in storage room b) Floor in walk-in refrigerator c) Floor under equipment in food prep area d) Floor under slushy machine. Clean within 7 days.

Pasquale’s Pizza, 3104 Limestone Rd, Sept. 20, Pass. Provide ingredient information for Cannoli's. Correct within 14 days. Anna Lombardo is ServSafe certified but must register with Chester County Health Department within 30 days.

West Goshen Township

Philly Pretzel Factory, 1075 West Chester Pike, Sept. 19, Fail. At the hand wash sink near the 3-bay sink, supply paper towels and keep the sink accessible at all times for hand washing.Clean and sanitize the following: * large dough mixer * table-mounted can opener. Clean the following: * handle to walk-in refrigerator * hand wash sink near pretzel oven. A sut-like residue was observed on the floors, walls and ceilings which indicates there was a fire/smoke-related incident at the facility. This incident was not reported to CCHD nor was the damage cleaned thoroughly. The PIC was unable to provide CCHD details upon request. Complete the following: * clean all floors, walls and ceilings in the food service area * submit narrative regarding fire/smoke related incident * in future, report any imminent health hazard to CCHD (see regulation in published comments below)

Aramark at Glen Acres Elementary School, 1150 Delancy Pl, Sept. 21, Pass. No violations.

Aramark at Fern Hill Elementary School, 915 Lincoln Ave, Sept. 22, Pass. No violations.

Aramark at Fugett Middle School, 500 Ellis Ln, Sept. 23, Fail. Reach-in refrigerator is out of order. Unit was off and empty at the time of inspection. Repair/replace unit so air and food can be maintained at 41F or below. Note: Work order has been submitted. Ventilation fans in the hood are out of order. Make needed repairs to restore proper operation of hood ventilation system. This is also a fire code violation. Facility needs a hood for heat removal due to the steamer and ovens. Note: Work order has been placed. Mechanical dishwasher is out of order. Unit was off and not in use at time of inspection and the facility is using a 3-bay sink to warewash equipment. Repair/replace dishwasher. Note: Work order has been placed.

West Grove Borough

Taqueria El Amigo, 108 Rosehill Ave, Sept. 17, Pass. No violations.

Siete Estrellas Bakery, 123 Rosehill Ave, Sept. 20, Fail. New glue board monitors dated 9/12/22 & 9/19/22 were placed by the pest control company. The following was observed: * Main Kitchen- 14 cockroaches (adult/nymphs) were observed in the glue board monitor dated 9/19 under the 3 bay sink; * Mop Sink Closet- 1 cockroach observed in glue board monitor dated 9/19; * Basement- 1 cockroach observed in glue board monitor under wire shelf; * Basement- 1 cockroach nymph in glue board monitor behind the chest freezer in the back storage room and; * Basement- 16 cockroaches (adults/nymphs) in glue board monitor dated 9/12 behind chest freezer near steps. No cockroach activity was observed in food ingredients or on food contact surfaces at the time of this inspection. All cockroach activity was confined to the glue board monitors. Pest control services have been increased to twice a month. Ensure that new glue board monitors are placed and dated each service. The floor is damaged under the 3 door Atosa refrigerator. Make necessary repairs. Food facility operator failed to post an original, valid Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager in a location conspicuous to the consumer.

West Sadsbury Township

Families Retail Food Store, 5001 W Lincoln Hwy, Sept. 23, Pass. No violations.

King’s Sweet Corn and Produce, 2849 Lower Valley Rd, Sept. 23, Pass. No violations.

West Vincent Township

St. Matthews, 2350 Conestoga Rd, Sept. 22, Pass. A handwashing sign was present at the warewashing sink. Use only the designated hand wash sink for handwashing. Sign was removed on location.

West Whiteland Township

Collegium Charter School, 535 James Hance Ct, Sept. 22, Pass. In the mop room, resurface the wall above the mop sink to provide a smooth, easily cleanable surface. FRP is planned to be installed within the week.

Devereux-Cidds Center, 390 E Boot Rd, Sept. 22, Fail. A tray of sautéed vegetables was hot held at less than 135°F for less than 2hrs in the oven in the food prep area. Reheat the food to 165°F as verified by an internal temperature taken with a probe thermometer or discard the food to prevent illness. The quaternary ammonium concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was 50-100ppm, rather than 200-400ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. The food facility does not have a functioning handwash sink located in the service line area. Restore water, soap, and paper towels to at least one hand sink within 25ft of the food service and prep area. PIC indicated during inspection they may convert an existing sink in the prep area to a hand sink.

Stolen Sun Brewing Company, 342 N Pottstown Pike, Sept. 23, Pass. Sponge Bob wall in kitchen - paint is peeling. Resurface wall to be non-porous and cleanable. Paint is peeling on the wall to the right of the hand sink. Resurface wall to be non-porous and cleanable