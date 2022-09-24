The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Dover Township

Domino’s Pizza, 2700 Carlisle St, Sept. 15, Pass. Food Employees observed working with exposed foods with fingernail polish and / or artificial fingernails. (Facility does not have gloves.) Food employee observed in food prep area, wearing bracelet / watch / ring on hands or arms. Corn Starch food ingredient storage containers, in the front counter area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required. Trash receptacles used inside the food facility are extremely soiled, dirty, sticky and attracting insects. Observed a bottle of sanitizer stored on top of a paper towel dispenser above dough prep area. Corrected.

East Hopewell Township

Pleasant Valley Golf Club, 8467 Pleasant Valley Rd, Sept. 12, Pass. Fried chicken was held at 47°F, in refrigerator #2, rather than 41°F or below as required. Food was discarded and this was due to the temperature set incorrectly. Hot dogs, chicken mashed potato and gravy, a refrigerated ready to eat time/temperature control for safety food, in the both refrigerators area, was not compliant with datemarking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than 7 days, and requires discarding. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the women's restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Hanover Borough

Hanover Railside, 241 Railroad St, Sept. 16, Pass. No violations.

Heidelberg Township

Buon Appetito Ristorante, 6147 York Rd, Sept. 14, Fail. Tomato sauce and tomato sauce with meatballs was held at 117 °F, in the steam table, rather than 135°F or above as required. Deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the large and small baine marie doors. Also, both units have puddling water on the bottom shelf and are leaking into pans placed directly under the doors to catch dripping. Observed the following: Ice Machine with large accumulation of mold-like substance on interior walls and dispensing bar/unit. Puddle water and rust in the bottom of the kettle to the floor dough mixer. Grill plates for open flame cooking with heavy accumulation of food and grease. Soda dispenser in the bar area, with heavy accumulation of soda syrup on the dispensing units. Inside of the drawer on the long stainless table where serving utensils are stored was full of food debris, dust and residue on utensils, in the prep/kitchen area. White serving plates/platters stored upright full of food debris and crumbs on the food contact surface, stored under the long stainless table in the prep/kitchen area. Manual can opener in the back dry storage area with food debris on the cutting blade and table holster. All food contact surfaces were not clean to sight or touch. Observed ceiling tiles in the kitchen/prep area are not sealed to provide a smooth, non-absorbent, easily cleanable surface. Swollen and buckling tiles need to be replaced. Entire kitchen/prep area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. A large pan of casserole in the walk-in cooler was observed stored open with no covering. Observed the following: Soda trough in bar area with large patches of mold-like substance and sticky residue. The large and small baine marie units with water puddling and leaking into pans under the doors with heavy accumulation of dirt, food, debris. Walk-in Freezer with accumulation of food debris and trash on the floor. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed large waste/dumpster unit in the parking lot with lid open. Observed screen door located at the back kitchen area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. A food employee was observed touching a piece of cake - a ready to eat food - with bare hands. Six food ingredient storage squirt bottles on a shelf over the small baine marie, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Observed numerous boxes/buckets of food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Assorted foods in and the top and under the bottom of a small and large baine marie was held at 44 to 50 °F, in the prep/kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Observed numerous mouse-like droppings evidence in the back dry stock area, bar area and main kitchen indicating the presence of a live animal on the premise of the food facility.

Jackson Township

Charlie’s Produce and Crabs, 4866 W. Market, Sept. 14, Pass. Prepackaged broccoli salad, pasta salad and salsa are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Product is made from the local VFW kitchen(licensed kitchen)

House of Brew, 1109 Hanover Rd, Sept. 14, Pass. No violations.

Paradise Township

The Old FarmHouse, 7027 W Lincoln Highway, Sept. 14, Pass. No violations.

Bob’s Sno-Balls, 251 N Lake Rd, Sept. 16, Pass. No violations.

Penn Township

Big Dippers Ice Cream, 2135 Baltimore Pike, Sept. 13, Pass. No violations.

Full Moon Restaurant, 1418 Baltimore St, Sept. 13, Pass. No violations.

Markle Intrmd, 225 Bowman Rd, Sept. 13, Pass. Customer self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers.

South Western SHS, 200 Bowman Rd, Sept. 13, Pass. Working bucket of sanitizer and soapy water observed on prep table beside the preparing of cherry dessert cup. Buckets should be placed below the working area. Observed 2 live and multiple dead cockroaches on glueboards in dry storage area, hallway to dock and outside of walk-in freezer. Facility has a PCO.

Shrewsburry Borough

Taco Bell, 450 Shrewsbury Common Ave, Sept. 12, Pass.Observed the underside of the fountain area (not nozzles) with a green matter accumulation. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Observed a spray bottle stored in the chemical storage area with no common name label. Manager discarded. Observed personal cell phone stored on a prep table between handwashing sink and stand-up freezer.

Springettsbury Township

Letusknow, 3501 Concord Rd, Sept. 15, Pass. Observed torn rubber door gasket on the reach-in cooler front line (salad prep area). Observed a two door cooler with a broken door (this was not in use and a non working unit). Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the dishwashing area. Corrected. Observed no dedicated area for employees to store items such as cell phones, keys, purse these items where stored on top of a reach-in two door cooler in the prep area.

Spring Garden Township

York Suburban, 1800 Hollywood Dr, Sept. 15, Pass. Food employee observed in kitchen area, wearing watch on arms. Observed a single service soufflé cup stored inside a container of croutons stored in the dry storage area. Observed a wooden pizza peel on top of the pizza over cracked and chipped along edges with fraying wood, this is no longer in good condition or easily cleanable. Observed coving by walk-in cooler and walk- freezer with missing or low grout, this should be repaired to prevent any kind of pest harborage or uncleanable areas.

West Manchester Township.

Joe Street, 1968 Carlisle Rd, Sept. 15, Pass. Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. Corrected. Food employee observed in kitchen area, wearing bracelet / watch / ring on hands or arms. Food dispensing utensil in Quinoa food observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Corrected. Observed a spray bottle with blue liquid not labeled under the grill. Corrected