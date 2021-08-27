The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Coral Grocery & Deli LLC, 120 Coral St., Aug. 20. Pass. No violations.

Country Garden Six Pack, 876 Manor St., Aug. 20. Pass. No violations.

Isaac’s Deli, 565 Greenfield Road, Aug. 20. Pass. A working container of Formula D and containers of Boil-Out stored on a cart next to deli papers. Tomato bisque placed hot in the walk-in cooler in containers greater than 4 inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. Black and brown residue up inside the ice maker. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Static dust on the air-intake vent above the stove, above the dishwasher, on some of the pipe fixtures above in the back preparation area, and above the soda area. Certain areas of the floor in the back preparation area is chipping and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the pasta dishes in the display case.

Mangat Mini Market No. 2, 629 W. Orange St., Aug. 20. Pass. No violations.

Metro Express, 1244 Wabank Road, Aug. 20. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 217 N. Queen St., Suite 219, follow-up, Aug. 20. Pass. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Dirt accumulation still present in walk-in cooler. Floor in the warewash and service area is made of tile and has broken sections, and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

The Barns At Elizabeth Farms MFF3 (No.2), 262 Hopeland Road, Lititz, opening, Aug. 20. Pass. No violation.

The Classy Crab, LLC, 3 Ruby St., Aug. 20. Pass. No violations.

V & Y Mini Market II, 705 High St., Aug. 20. Pass. Unauthorized persons in POS and prep area. The person in charge failed to control access to food facility by unauthorized persons. Facility is using residential grade refrigeration and freezer units in place of commercial unit, which is currently broken. Temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures in the hot holding equipment, in POS area, is not located to measure the warmest part of the equipment. Ventilation hood and surrounding equipment with encrusted grease and soil accumulation. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Antonio's Pizza, 678 W. Chestnut St., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Arbor Place Youth Center, 520 North St., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Assembly Of Christian Churches, 103 Locust St., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Benis Discount Grocery, 301 S. Prince St., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Booth 202 Peasant Bread & Lemonade, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Booth 210 Argyle Cafe, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 19. Pass. Loose rubber door gaskets on the bain-marie cooling unit.

Booth 212 Knots For You, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 19. Pass. Static dust accumulation on the ceiling fan in the customer serving area.

Booth 213 Dark Knight Rising, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Booth 214 Archers Cheese Kitchen And Pantry, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, change of owners, Aug. 19. Pass. Bulk food container not labeled with the common name. A seam that was patched has a rough surface and needs to be smoothed and painted.

Booth 216-218-220 Queen’s Creamery - Steak On A Stake - Cheese Steaks, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 19. Pass. Raw beef, located in the double-door refrigerator (Steak on a Stake/Cheese Steaks), held at 47.8 F rather than 41 F or below as required; corrected. Raw beef stored above bottled water and produce within the double-door refrigerator (Steak on a Stake/Cheese Steaks); corrected.

Booth 222 - 224 Majesty’s Cup - Wicked Pickle, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 19. Pass. An accumulation of static dust on the fan guards of the refrigeration unit within the walk-in cooler. An accumulation of a dark moldlike substance on the ceiling near the fans within the walk-in cooler.

Booth 226 Just Legges, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Booth 228 Swashbuckler Public House, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Booth 232 The Witches Hat, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Booth 233 Bread And Broth, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 19. Pass. Food facility hot water heater is not producing hot water to supply hand-wash and warewash sinks at the time of this inspection.

Booth 237/241 Queens Confections/Tudor Fruit & Tea, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Booth 243 Get Baked, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Booth 310 Dark Knight Cafe, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Booth 339 New Worlde Inn, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 19. Pass. Static dust on the baffles of the exhaust above the flat-grill.

Booth 352 Macbeth Mac & Cheese, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Booth 355 Apple Haus, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 19. Pass. Torn gaskets on the reach-in cooler. Old food residue on the can opener blade.

Booth 422 Bosun Pete’s, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Booth 500 Grapes And Grains, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, opening, Aug. 19. Pass. A bottle of water not labeled. Deeply scored cutting boards (red portables) not resurfaced or discarded as required. Beef gravy placed hot in the walk-in cooler in five 16-quart containers greater than 4 inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. A working container of sanitizer stored on a shelf next to single-service aluminum lids. Working bottles of sanitizer stored on a shelf with small sauce cups.

Booth 521 Prancing Schwein, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 19. Pass. Floor with chipping paint in prep area. Two ceiling tiles damaged, one that is bowing and other with water damage.

Booth 523 Braten Und Bierhall, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 19. Pass. Underside of fountain soda machine with buildup of dirt and grime. Door leading to the outside allowing light to come through.

Booth 530 Meate And Taters, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Cabrera Grocery LLC, 100 W. Strawberry St., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Mandros Imported Foods Co., 351 S. Charlotte St., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

New Friendly Mini Market, 401 N. Queen St., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Pequea Creek Campground, 86 Fox Hollow Road, Pequea, Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

The Trailside Trolley, 1028 River Road, Columbia, Aug. 19. Pass. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP-accredited certified food manager program. Food facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course.

Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Aaron K. Allgyer at Rough And Tumble TFS3, Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

BBQ Shack TFS3, 12 Old Leacock Road, Ronks, opening, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Blackworth Live Fire Grill, 52 N. Broad St., Lititz, Aug. 18. Pass. Two pizza peels that are cracked and chipped no longer in good condition or easily cleanable. The hand-wash sink located in the service area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Fan guard in walk-in cooler with an accumulation of static dust. Walls and hood area with accumulation of char and static dust accumulation. Faucet at hand-wash sink in service area with a constant leak. Interior of ice machine in back of house with pink and black matter accumulation. Ice bin at bar area with an accumulation of black matter accumulation. Multiple number of small flies throughout facility; facility does work with a pest control company.

Bobby Jo Martinez at Rough And Tumble TFS4, 4997 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

D& B'Z Foods MFF3, 5386 Strasburg Road, Gap, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Jeffrey Long at Rough And Tumble TFS3, 4997 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Kettle Korn at Rough And Tumble TFS3, 4997 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Kinzer Fire Company at Rough And Tumble TFS3, 4997 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, Aug. 18. Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Lapp Valley Farm Trailer MFF3, 244 Mentzer Road, New Holland, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Millersville Manor Veterans of Foreign Wars, 219 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville, complaint, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Ramarn Thai, 2359 Oregon Pike, No. 104, Aug. 18. Pass. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer. Food employee wearing a watch preparing sushi. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia. Three cartons of juice stored in the ice used for customer drinks. Food utensils at the wok area stored in a container of water, which is not maintained at 135 F. Sliced cherry tomatoes stored at 73 F on top of the preparation table.

Renewal Kombucha, 51 N. Broad St., Lititz, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Rice’s Ice MFF2, 48 Lancaster Ave., Strasburg, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Steven Sharadin at Rough And Tumble TFS3, Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

The Pretzel Place MFF3, 3140 Mount Joy Road, Mount Joy, opening, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Vigis Parties Catering & Kitchen, 232 W. Main St., Suite 107, Leola, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Waffle House at Rough And Tumble TFS3, 4997 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Bridgeport Family Restaurant, 1655 Old Philadelphia Pike, complaint, Aug. 17. Pass. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

Creekside Food Outlet, 339 Spring Garden Road, Kinzers, Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

Longhorn Steakhouse No. 5589, 2310 Lincoln Highway East, Aug. 17. Pass. Facility does not have temperature strips or a maximum temperature thermometer to verify the final rinse temperature of the high temperature mechanical dishmachine. Residue accumulation on the torn door gasket on the undercounter refrigerator located in the beverage area. Rear service door has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Food employees in prep area, wearing bracelets and /or watch on arm.

New Yang Garden, 56 S. 18th St., Columbia, follow-up, Aug. 17. Pass. Food employee (owner) preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Rodent droppings behind the chest freezer near the walk-in cooler, on top of boxes on the storage shelf in the back and behind the reach-in cooler in the front.

Slice Of Divine Charcuterie, 100 Hillcrest Road, Marietta, opening, Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

White Horse Fire Company No. 1, 111 White Horse Road, Gap, Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

Applebee’s No. 9270, 2321 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Aug. 16. Pass. No violations.

Blue Ribbon Catering MFF4, 350 E. Main St., New Holland, Aug. 16. Pass. No violations.

Bori Dog Hot Dogs MFF3, 88 Rose Ave., Leola, Aug. 16. Pass. No violations.

Coffee Co., 504 E. Main St., New Holland, complaint, Aug. 16. Pass. Food employee in food prep area not wearing beard cover.

Fulton Theater Company, 12 N. Prince St., Aug. 16. Pass. No violations.

Hoover's Farm Market Of Goodville, 1719 Main St., East Earl, Aug. 16. Pass. No violations.

Lititz Springs Inn And Spa (Bulls Head Public House), 14 E. Main St., Lititz, Aug. 16. Fail. Tongs hanging from oven door on cook line. Quat ammonia sanitizer in buckets and directly from the hose reading at 0 ppm rather than 200-400 ppm. Metal shelves on the cook line with an accumulation of dust. Interior of microwave in back service area with excessive old food splatter. Floor throughout facility with excessive food debris dust and dirt accumulation. Hood vent and metal wall with buildup of grease and hanging grease. Food handler on the cook line wearing a watch. Old sticker residue on the exterior of plastic pans. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the restroom areas to remind food employees to wash their hands. Two cockroaches in the bib area. Two spray bottles at the bar area, one with clear liquid other with blue liquid, with no common name label. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in clean dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting).

Muddy Run Snack Bar, 172 Bethesda Church Road W, Holtwood, complaint, Aug. 16. Pass. No violations.

Noodles & Co., 2099 Fruitville Pike, Aug. 16. Pass. Black residue up inside the ice maker.

Tucquan Park Family Campground LLC, 917 River Road, Holtwood, Aug. 16. Pass. No violations.

Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Association, 54 W. Main St., Leola, Aug. 16. Pass. No violations.