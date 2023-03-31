The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bacio Pizza Italian Grill, 1223 Lancaster Road, Suite 101, Manheim, March 24. Pass. Wet-wiping cloths in different food prep areas not being stored in sanitizer solution: on top of cutting board, under sliced deli meats, under clean cups. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for mechanical warewashing. A working container with blue liquid in the kitchen area not marked with the common name of the chemical. A working container with blue liquid stored above bread rolls in the kitchen area. Two cans of WD-40 in the kitchen area used for the meat slicer. WD-40 is not an approved lubricant for food contact surfaces.

Bear Creek School, 1459 Sheaffer Road, Elizabethtown, March 24. Pass. Wet-wiping cloths in main kitchen area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Soapy dish water inside a bucket marked sanitizer; corrected.

Burger King No. 8833, 1298 Millersville Pike, March 24. Pass. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing a beard cover; repeat violation of 2021 and 2022. Food residue buildup above where the tater tots are hot held. A grease buildup on the side of the fryers and pipe conduits.

Charley’s Philly Steaks, 142 Park City Center, L127, follow-up, March 24. Pass. No violations.

Donegal Intermediate School, 1175 River Road, Marietta, March 24. Pass. A small accumulation of ice forming under condenser fans in walk-in freezer. Toilet room door was propped open and not kept closed as required; corrected.

Enck’s Plus Catering, 244 Granite Run Drive, March 24. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Boxes with food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Prepackaged nuts are not labeled properly with the name of product and distributed by statement. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the chlorine bleach in the mechanical dishwasher. A small amount of pink residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Black residue inside the ice maker. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view; repeat violation. Plumbing not in good repair: Pipes leaking at the three-compartment sink; the faucet leaks at the three-compartment sink; the plumbing beneath the pre-wash sink; repeat violation. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the front to remind food employees to wash their hands. Wall in the mop room has two big holes and is in need of repair; repeat violation. Paint is peeling off the wall in the mop room and is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. A bottle of Isopropyl alcohol stored on a shelf with food in the back.

Farmersville Butcher Shop, 37 W. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, March 24. Pass. No violations.

Guacamole Specialists, 555 Greenfield Road, Suite 114, March 24. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge as evidenced by not complying with the Pennsylvania Food Code and having multiple priority item violations during this inspection. Food employee in the food preparation area wearing bracelet and wristwatch. An employee’s open beverage containers were inside the bain-marie in the front and on a food preparation area in the back. In-use knives are not being cleaned and sanitized every four hours and are being stored on unclean cloths rather than a clean surface. Avocados stored directly on the floor in the back hallway, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Sliced tomatoes were held at 70 F in the back food prep area, rather than 41 F or below as required. Prepackaged tortilla chips are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 9” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Prepackaged tortilla chips are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, distributed by statement. A plastic food container lid being stored in the hand-wash sink in the back. The hand-wash sink in the front was blocked by a large container of food and not accessible at all times for employee use. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by a large trashcan and not accessible at all times for employee use. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair: the on-valve leaking at the three-compartment sink. The door to the back is self-closing; however, at the time of the inspection was left wide open. Paper towels were not available at the front hand-wash sink and at the back hand-wash sink. Food facility is frying food in fryers and on a flat grill equipped with a propane tank in the back room and does not have adequate ventilation or fume hood to remove grease-laden fumes. Flies in the back food preparation area. The intake air duct has static dust and grease buildup and can possibly subject food and food preparation to contamination from grease condensate. Employee personal medicines stored inside salad bowls.

Meadowview Jerseys, 172 S. Farmersville Road, Leola, March 24. Pass. Prepackaged whoopie pies and chocolate covered peanut butter eggs are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement and distributed by statement; prior violation March 17, 2022.

Nestle Toll House & Haagen Dazs, 100 Park City Center, L205, follow-up, March 24. Pass. No violations.

Pho Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant, 1223 Lancaster Road, Unit 107, Manheim, follow-up, March 24. Pass. No violations.

Seasoned Kitchen, 647 N. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, March 24. Pass. No violations.

Skyline Cafe, 100 Park City Center, March 24. Pass. No violations.

Sleep Inn & Suites, 310 Primrose Lane, Mountville, March 24. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The facility has an employee currently enrolled in a food safety course. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen. No placard advising consumers to wash apples prior to consuming.

Weis Markets No. 191, 5360 Lincoln East Highway, Gap, March 24. Pass. Raw poultry was stored above and beside ready-to-eat foods in multiple food display units within meat department. Ready-to-eat chicken in the walk-in cooler area in deli department was stored open with no covering. Employee smock being used to wipe up blood from expired meat in the meat department. Wash rags being stored beside food on the shelf in the walk-in cooler in bakery department. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The hand-wash sink in the meat department area was blocked by a meat cart and not accessible at all times for employee use. Overflowing trash receptacles in deli, meat and bakery departments. The deli, meat and bakery areas of the food facility are dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Fan guards need cleaning in walk-in coolers and food departments as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

4E’s Latin Cuisine, 100 S. Queen St., March 23. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

A & M Pizza, 39 Market Square, Manheim, March 23. Fail. Wet-wiping cloths in food prep areas not being stored in sanitizer solution: on cutting board, on hood vents utilized as filters, inside reach-in refrigerator, on food contact surface near grill area, on deli meat slicer. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the front and back hand-wash sink area to remind food employees to wash their hands. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge as evidenced by not complying with the Pennsylvania Food Code and having multiple priority item violations during this inspection. An employee’s open beverage container was above bain-marie area, a food preparation area; corrected. Three bags and one container of french fries sitting at room temperature until no longer frozen to the touch, which is not proper slacking procedure. Pizza slices were held at 101 F under the food prep table in the front area, rather than 135 F or above as required. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of black and pink residue; prior violation: April 4, 2022. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of cockroach activity (all life stages, more than 15) behind stove near pest traps and table legs in the kitchen area. Two food employees in food prep area not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets or hats; prior violation: April 4, 2022. Deli ham and turkey, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, in the bain-marie area, was not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard- or use-by date of no more than seven days.

Akhi Sushi, 100 S. Queen St., March 23. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Butter And Bean LLC, 100 S. Queen St., March 23. Pass. No violations.

C Town Mini Market, 451 E. King St., follow-up, March 23. Pass. No violations.

Callaloo Trinidadian Kitchen LLC, 351 N. Mulberry St., complaint, March 23. Fail. Bulk food ingredient storage containers in the basement food prep area not labeled with the common name of the food. Exposed food preparation in basement food prep area under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination. Basement food prep table and microwave, a food contact surface, was not clean to sight and touch. Facility basement is cluttered and dusty and in need of organizing. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility in the basement due to evidence of mice droppings. Interior surface of reach-in refrigerator equipment is cracked and/or repaired with materials unapproved for food equipment. Dry food unprotected in basement food prep area, which is subject to potential contamination. Nonfood contact surfaces identified throughout the facility are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Flavors Of Morocco, 100 S. Queen St., March 23. Pass. No violations.

Layali El Sham Middle Eastern Cusine LLC, 100 S. Queen St., March 23. Pass. No violations.

Little Caesars Pizza, 137 Rohrerstown Road, follow-up, March 23. Pass. No violations.

Lucky Dog Cafe, 1942 Columbia Ave., change of owner, March 23. Pass. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for checking the rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher in the bar. A container of raw beef stored above a container of cooked chicken in the reach-in cooler. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Old food splatter on the upper interior of the microwave. Food employee involved in food preparation wearing a wristwatch. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not a certified food manager program. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety program. Food facility is using quaternary ammonia sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine bleach for the mechanical dishwasher.

Oregon Pike Foodmart & Smokes LLC, 1902 Oregon Pike, March 23. Pass. Cake Delta 8 and Delta 10 Gummies, Orange, CA., JUST CBD Raspberry Rings and Gum Drops, Ft. Lauderdale, FL., Chesco Hemp Co. Delta 8 Gummies, Downingtown, PA., Hang Ten Delta 8 Gummies, Country Boy Deals Leaf Delta 8 Gummies, Lancaster, PA., Mystic Labs Delta 8 Gummies, Bio Blaze Parties, Tampa, FL., Budzburn Delta 8 Lollipops, Budzburn Inc, Orange Park, FL., all contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under Food and Drug Administration regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Prepackaged food products listed below contain Mitragynine commonly known as Kratom, an illegal substance. Super Speciosa Raw Leaf Lemon Lime Kratom Gummies distributed by Super Organics St. Petersburg, FL. Super Speciosa Raw Leaf Fruit Punch Kratom Gummies distributed by Super Organics St. Petersburg, FL. Removed from sale.

Pho Life, 100 S. Queen St., March 23. Pass. No violations.

Pizzeria 211, 100 S. Queen St., March 23. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Southern Market Lancaster, 100 S. Queen St., March 23. Pass. No violations.

St Leo The Great School, 2427 Marietta Ave., March 23. Pass. No violations.

Subway 45080, 19 E. King St., follow-up, March 23. Fail. Clean floor near drinks station and in walk-in refrigeration unit. Clean shelves in walk-in refrigeration unit. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

The Bread Pedaler LLC, 116 W. Orange St., follow-up, March 23. Pass. No violations.

Xecutive Decisions Catering, 100 S. Queen St., March 23. Pass. No violations.

Bennies Bistro - Teague Building, 901 Eden Road, March 22. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the chlorine bleach in the mechanical dishwasher. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. The facility is permitted to use a bowl of the three-compartment sink for sanitizing until the mechanical dishwasher is dispensing the correct amount of sanitizer.

Blessings Of Hope, 515 N. Franklin St., follow-up, March 22. Pass. No violations.

Buehrle Alternative Educational School, 426 E. Clay St., March 22. Pass. No violations.

Cabalar Meat C.o Mft, 120 N. Duke St., March 22. Pass. No violations.

Carter & MacRae Elementary, 251 S. Prince St., March 22. Pass. No violations.

Citronnelle, 110 W. Orange St., March 22. Pass. No violations.

Columbia Kettle Works LLC, 112 Water St., March 22. Fail. Repair or replace rusty shelving in walk-in cooler.

Conestoga Country Club, 1950 Stone Mill Road, March 22. Pass. In-use knives stored between the table and the toaster, an area not cleaned and sanitized. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 165 F. The repairman was onsite before the inspection was completed. The facility has a three-compartment setup for sanitizing. There is also a high-temp dishwasher in the bar area that can be utilized.

Dollar General Store No.154, 1649 Lincoln Highway East, March 22. Pass. Employee bathroom in need of repair — men’s bathroom urinal not working and in need of repair; women’s bathroom not working at all and in need of repair. Rear exterior door has a gap at the bottom and does not prevent the entry of rodents or insects. Mice droppings upstairs near employee bathrooms. Upstairs area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins, 2055 N. Reading Road, Denver, change of owner, March 22. Pass. No violations.

Jackson Middle School, 431 S. Ann St., March 22. Pass. No violations.

Five Guys Burgers And Fries No. 0233, 2090 Lincoln East Highway, March 22. Pass. No violations.

Fulton Elementary School, 225 W. Orange St., March 22. Pass. No violations.

Gabe’s, 2090 Lincoln Highway, March 22. Pass. No violations.

Hamilton Elementary School, 1300 Wabank Road, March 22. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Elks Club No.134, 219 N. Duke St., March 22. Fail. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in refrigeration unit. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the reach-in refrigeration unit, is not being date-marked. Repair or replace rusty shelving in walk-in refrigeration unit. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Nonfood contact surfaces, identified throughout the facility, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Landisville Middle School, 340 Mumma Drive, Landisville, March 22. Pass. Static dust on the two fans in the dishwashing room, also on stainless-steel “towers” of the mechanical dishwasher.

McCaskey High School Cafeteria, 1020 Lehigh Ave., March 22. Pass. No violations.

New Darshan International Grocery, 1724 Columbia Ave., change of owner, March 22. Pass. Prepackaged vegetables are not labeled properly with the name of product and distributed by statement. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the restroom.

Norbu Lancaster, 38 N. Christian St., follow-up, March 22. Pass. No violations.

One Stop One Store, 309 Chestnut St., Bainbridge, March 22. Pass. Prepackaged food product listed below contain Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol and Delta 9 Tetrahydrocannabinol an unapproved additive. ~ D8-HI (Brand) Chocolate 500MG Delta-8 Cookies ~ D8-HI (Brand) Peanut Butter 500MG Delta-8 Cookies ~ D8-HI (Brand) Cinnamon 500MG Delta-8 Cookies ~ Packwoods Los Angeles (Brand) Coned Mint Chip Ice Cream cones ~ Delta Man (Brand) Space Rings mixed fruit flavors. Prepackaged food product listed below contain CBD an unapproved food additive. ~ Just CBD Hemp Infused Gummies Apple Rings ~ Just CBD Hemp Infused Gummies Ribbons ~ Just CBD Hemp Infused Gummies Bears. Prepackaged food product listed below contain Mytragynine commonly known as Kratom an illegal substance. ~ Hush Kratom(Brand) Premium Soft Caramels ~ Koi (Brand) Kratom Gummies Sour Lemon ~ Koi (Brand) Kratom Gummies Strawberry Apple All food products were discarded.

Save-A-Lot, 222 S. Queen St., follow-up, March 22. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 19, 520 Hershey Ave., follow-up, March 22. Pass. No violations.

Wickersham Elementary School, 401 N. Reservoir St., March 22. Pass. No violations.

Bent Creek Country Club/19th Hole, 620 Bent Creek Drive, Lititz, March 21. Pass. Food employees in food prep area, not wearing proper beard covers. Main kitchen: uncovered trays with carrots, mac and cheese, and wings on the speed rack in the walk in cooler stored. Wet-wiping cloths not being stored in sanitizer solution. Three-fourths gallon of whole milk was held at 48 F, in the prep bain-marie rather than 41 F or below as required; person in charge disposed of product. Mechanical warewash equipment does not have an irreversible temperature measuring device for each wash and rinse tank and the hot water sanitizing final rinse manifold or chemical sanitizing tank. Hood vents not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of grease, dirt, and soil. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — drain leaking at the two-compartment prep sink. Patio: two temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment are not available or readily accessible in sandwich prep bain-marie and grill reach-in refrigerator. Spigot at three-compartment sink did not reach the one of the basins. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Inadequate number of trash receptacles at hand-wash sinks. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the food service area. Bakery: Walk-in cooler floor in disrepair and in need of repairing or replacing. Ceiling tile missing in the kitchen area, and needs to be replaced. Main kitchen/bakery: an accumulation of grease and food debris on floor of walk in cooler.

Boardwalk Fries, 100 Park City Center, L213, March 21. Fail. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Nonfood contact surfaces identified during inspection not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the front food prep area. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Bon Ventures DBA Cinnabon, 142 Park City Center, follow-up, March 21. Pass. No violations.

City Deli, 202 E. King St., March 21. Fail. Exposed food preparation in areas without effective protection or separation of food preparation. Rolls of paper towels used as a table for food preparation. Nonfood contact surfaces identified during inspection not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of ant activity in back area of facility. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Canned pet food stored with canned fruits on shelves. Separate not for human consumption food from food for human consumption.

Compass Mill Taphouse, 813 Rothsville Road, Lititz, March 21. Pass. An irreversible registering temperature indicator was not provided and readily accessible for measuring the utensil surface temperature. The hand-wash sink in the bar area being used as an equipment cleaner as evidenced by container with equipment inside the sink.

Lafayette Elementary School, 1000 St. Joseph St., March 21. Pass. No violations.

Lincoln Middle School, 1001 Lehigh Ave., March 21. Pass. No violations.

McCaskey East, 1051 Lehigh Ave., March 21. Pass. No violations.

Snowfox at Weis No. 17, 1700 Fruitville Pike, March 21. Fail. Meter for ensuring proper food pH levels was not calibrated and/or functioning properly.

Super Domi Mini Market LLC, 72 S. Marshall St., follow-up, March 21. Pass. No violations.

UFC Gym, 1160 Park City Center, March 21. Pass. No violations

Weis Markets No. 17, 1700A Fruitville Pike, March 21. Fail. Repair or replace rusty shelves throughout entire facility. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout entire facility not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Repair or replace floor tiles in deli area.

Wendy’s No. 19234, 40 Peters Road, Lititz, follow-up, March 21. Pass. No violations.

551 West, 551 W. King St., March 20. Fail. Bulk food ingredient storage containers in the food prep area not labeled with the common name of the food. Food dispensing utensil in bulk flour container stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Foods are served raw or undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent or placard) is not provided to the consumer. Repair or replace rusty shelving in walk-in refrigeration unit. Interior surface of chest freezer equipment is cracked and unapproved for food equipment. Ice machine, a food contact surface, was to have residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces, identified throughout the facility, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Active Social, 764 Crystal St., March 20. Pass. No violations.

Centerville Middle School, 865 Centerville Road, March 20. Pass. No violations.

Dragon Hibachi And Sushi Buffet, 1858 Fruitville Pike, March 20. Pass. An employee’s open beverage container was on a rack in the food preparation area. Raw chicken was stored above raw fish in the walk-in cooler. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area, just inside the door was blocked by a cart and a box of mushrooms and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Ebenezer Groceries, 465 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, complaint, March 20. Pass. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Temperatures are not being checked during the assembly of complex deli foods to ensure that the items are maintained at or below 41 F. Deli meat just after slicing went from 34 F in the loaf to slices at 50 F. The operator will attempt to work smaller batches and re-chill the items before sealing. Assorted food was held at 43-45 F at the fronts of the shelves, in the cheese island, rather than 41 F or below as required. Temperatures at the bottoms of the shelves and the backs of the shelves were 34-39 F. The products with elevated temperatures were blocked from the air flow and were voluntarily discarded.

Flora’s Restaurant, 306 N. Mulberry St., March 20. Fail. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. Nonfood contact surfaces, identified throughout the facility, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. No sign or poster posted at hand-wash sinks to remind food employees to wash their hands at multiple hand-wash sinks in the facility.

Hamilton Club, 106 E. Orange St., follow-up, March 20. Pass. No violations.

Iris Club, 323 N. Duke St., March 20. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Fix tiles in kitchen area. Old unused equipment and utensils stored in kitchen area, should be removed from food facility.

P.J. Whelihan’s, 1659 Fruitville Pike, March 20. Pass. Food employees in the slicing area and the dish washing area, not wearing beard covers. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dish washing area. The hand-wash sink in the dish washing area was blocked by dish rack dollies and not accessible at all times for employee use. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area near the slicer.

Prima, 941 Wheatland Ave., March 20. Pass. No violations.

Quips Pub, 457 New Holland Ave., March 20. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces identified in the food-prep area are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Sheetz No. 388, 3101 Columbia Ave., March 20. Pass. Wyld CBD Gummies by Northwest Natural Goods, Clackamas, OR., Charlotte’s Web Stanley Brothers Gummies, Boulder, CO., Martha Stewart Wellness CBD Gummies mfg by Canopy Growth USA, Evergreen, CO., Medterra CBD Gummies, Irvine, CA., contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food.

Smoke & Chill II, 876 Manor St., opening, March 20. Pass. No violations.