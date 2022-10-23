The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Caln Township

Royal Farms, 5031 Horseshoe Pike, Oct. 12, Pass. No violations.

Thorndale Volunteer Fire Co., 3611 Lincoln Hwy, Oct. 12, Pass. No violations.

Charlestown Township

Charlestown Elementary School, 2060 Charlestown Rd, Oct. 13, Pass. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for Chester County Health Department Certification. The CCHD CFM will be Skyler Flint, submit the attached CCHD CFM application to the Department within 10 days. The following surface finishes are observed peeled / cracked / roughened / and are not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. 1- Tan Wall to the left of the washing machine and food storage /prep table. Eliminate all loose / chipped / peeled paint along this wall. Apply a new surface finish once completed, gloss or semi-gloss paint

Downingtown Borough

Moose, 233 W Lancaster Ave, Oct. 12, Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration

East Coventry Township

Bethel United Methodist Church/Teresa Miller, 952 Bethel Church Rd, Oct. 12, Pass. In the cafe kitchen area, there were dishwashing supplies by the hand wash sink, indicating it is used for purposes other than hand washing. The handwashing sink must be used for handwashing only. Dishwashing must be in the three-compartment sink in the kitchen.

Easttown Township

Neopolitan Delicatessen, 1022 Lancaster Ave, Oct. 13, Pass. The facility is date marking their ready to eat TCS food items, however, there were a few deli meats that were not date marked. During the inspection an employee date marked the food items. Ensure all employees are date marking all ready to eat TCS food items that are being stored in the facility for more than 24 hours. Clean the cook line equipment. The floor in the kitchen must be repaired by 07/2023. All cove bases must be properly installed once the new floor is put in. Caulk the three compartment sink to the wall. A few squeeze bottles throughout the kitchen area were not labeled with the common name of the food ingredient. Ensure all food containers are labeled with the common name of the food ingredient.

East Goshen Township

The Heritage Flour Baking Co., 905 Saddlebrook Dr, Oct. 13, Pass. No violations.

East Pikeland Township

Wayback Burgers, 390 Schuylkill Rd, Oct. 12, Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. The following need further cleaning and sanitizing: *(R) Interior bottom shelf of coca cola reaches in cooler. * Grease like debris on sides of cooking equipment * Stainless wall behind cooks line equipment. * Shelf under the prep table in the ware wash room. * (R) Dust/rust like debris on ceiling vent covers throughout the facility. * Food like debris in the rinse basin of the 3 bay sink. Clean and sanitize for designated purposes. Trash like debris on the ground around shared dumpsters. Clean. Water stained ceiling tiles throughout the facility including public restrooms. * (R)Grease / food like debris on floors under equipment at cooks line, and left side of coca cola cooler. * Packaging debris on floor under storage shelves in walk in freezer. Clean. Food employees cooking are not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

East Whiteland Township

El Charro Negro, 524 Lancaster Ave, Oct. 11, Pass. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Ensure to label all of the squeeze bottles with the common name of the food ingredient. Several cracked floor tiles are observed throughout the kitchen. Repair any cracked tiles within 6 months. The Food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Single use towel or air drying device not used to dry hands. EHS explained that the employee must use a paper towel to dry their hands. Retrain staff on proper handwashing procedures. Observed raw eggs stored above cooked sauces in the walk in cooler. The owner moved the raw eggs to the bottom shelf of the walk in cooler during the inspection. Date marking throughout the facility was observed, however, there were a few ready to eat TCS food items that were not date marked stored in the cold holding units in the front kitchen area. Owner date marked the items on site during the inspection. Ensure all employees are date marking TCS ready to eat food items that are being stored in the facility for more than 24 hours. Clean the soda machine. A Food Employee was observed washing their hands at the three compartment sink rather than the designated handwash sink. Clean and sanitize the three compartment sink. All handwashing must be conducted at the handwashing sink.

House of Biryanis & Kebabs, 309 Lancaster Ave, Oct. 11, Fail. Observed cooked cheese cooling at room temperature on the kitchen table with no temperature check or log to determine when cooling began to establish a time frame for foods to cool from 135F to 70F in 2 hours and to 41F within 4 more hours. Retrain staff on proper cooling methods. Food Employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. Ensure that you are using your test strips to determine sanitizer concentration. EHS observed numerous files in the facility. Facility must contact the pest control company and be treated for the files. Food facility is using Chlorine Sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 200 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. The sanitizer was emptied during the inspection. CFM is out of the country and cannot be contacted. Additional food manager is required as it is evident staff is not being properly trained or monitored. Food throughout the kitchen is stored open with no covering. Cover all foods to protect from cross contamination. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Ensure that the food ingredient storage containers are being labeled with the common name of the food. Food utensils in the kitchen area are stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. During the inspection the utensils were taken back to the sink to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized. Ensure that the water is kept at 135 degrees at all times. Yogurt sauce was held at 49 °F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required. The yogurt was discarded on site. The yogurt must be kept at 41 degrees or below at all times. There was chicken in the refrigerator that was made on 10/04/2022, the food was discarded on site. Ensure that employees are checking all dates. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the cold holding units, is not being date marked. The following areas must be cleaned and maintained clean: Cookline area: 1. Pan shelf to the left of the stove 2. Wall behind to go containers/rice cooker 3. Unused stove - remove food debris and clean 4. Shelving above bain maries (across from cookline) Prep area: 1. Clean the wall behind single burners and large dry ingredient containers. Food facility does not provide lockers or storage for food, employee personal clothing and possessions. Remove all employee personal items and set up a designated area for employees to keep their personal items at. Facility had open cans with food items inside with. Facility must empty all food items into a NSF Food grade container for storage when opening the can. Boiled eggs and sauce was held at 122°F, in the hot holding unit area, rather than 135°F or above as required. Both items were discarded on site. The facility must stop using the unit until it has been serviced and holds a temperature of 135 degrees or above at all times. Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Replace all cutting boards so that they are smooth, non-porous, and easily cleanable. Unused stove. Repair and use or remove. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Facility must obtain a Certified Food Manager immediately. Bain marie in the prep area of the kitchen was observed to have water pooling at the bottom of it. Remove the water and have the unit serviced. The facility needs to wash, rinse and sanitize all food contact surfaces. This includes: -All cutting boards -All prep tables -All utensils

Manam Indian Cuisine, 124 Lancaster Ave, Oct. 11, Fail. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the cold holding, is not being date marked. Ensure all food items are being date marked. Food was held at 115 °F, on the stove top area, rather than 135°F or above as required. The food item was voluntarily discarded on site. Ensure all food items are 135 degrees or above at all times. Time in lieu of temperature being used as a control for Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods. However, upon reviewing the documentation that was provided. Facility is not taking accurate times and is just rewriting the times from the day before. Facility MUST accurately and honestly keep documentation for all TCS food items that will be using time in lieu of temperature. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Ensure all food ingredient storage containers are labeled with the common name of the food item. A broken refrigerator is observed in the kitchen with a sign that states it is out of order. Facility must repair the cold holding unit or remove the unit from the facility. EHS observed a dirty rag in the drain plug of the three compartment sink. If the drain plug is not working properly the facility must repair the sink. EHS observed the three compartment sink to be filled completely with dirty dishes in all three compartments. When EHS asked employees to properly set up the three compartment sink with a wash, rinse, and sanitize compartment. Employees just filled the sanitizer compartment with water and told this EHS that there was chlorine in it. The facility must clean and sanitize the entire three compartment sink and properly set up the three compartment sink to wash, rinse, and sanitize the dishes. EHS observed files in the facility. Have your certified pest control company service the facility and send all reports to hkeenan@chesco.org. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The entire kitchen needs to be thoroughly cleaned. This includes but not limited to. -All floors specifically underneath equipment. -All equipment. -The cookline -All handwashing sinks. -The interior and exterior of all cold holding units. Upon entering the kitchen EHS observed an employee washing a blender in the handwashing sink. EHS had the employee stop what they were doing and take the blender to the three compartment sink to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized. Handwashing sinks are for handwashing only. EHS was told by an employee that employees will date mark the food item with a use by date. EHS observed two containers of chicken curry with a date mark of 10/10/2022. Both items were discarded on site. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for Chester County Health Department Certification. Submit the required paperwork to the Department immediately.

Great Valley HS Athletic Dept, 225 Phoenixville Pike, Oct. 12, Pass. No violations.

Tiffin Indian Cuisine, 5 S Morehall Rd, Oct. 12, Pass. If the facility is not going to use the front cold holding unit it must be removed from the facility. Caulk the prep table to the wall in the kitchen. Install a splash guard at the kitchen in the hand sink. Replace the stained or missing ceiling tiles in the kitchen. The ceiling tiles must be smooth, non-absorbent, and easily cleanable. The facility needs to replace the nozzle at the three compartment sink. There needs to be a shield between the fryer and the open flame. Repair the vent in both bathrooms.

Holiday Inn Express, 1 Morehall Rd, Oct. 13, Pass. Fix the leak at the three compartment sink. Defrost the milk cold holding unit. Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the milk cooling unit. Obtain a new rubber door gasket for the milk cooler.

East Vincent Township

Wawa, 3380 Schuylkill Rd, Oct. 13, Pass. In the walk-in freezer, boxes of food were stored directly on the floor, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Move all foods and boxes of food 6 inches off the floor to allow for easy floor cleaning and prevent moisture or ice from collecting under foods. The following areas have a buildup of trash and debris and need to be cleaned: - The floor under the walk-in freezer shelves. - The floor under the shelves holding disposable dishware by the employee break room.

Honey Brook Township

Heatherwood Retirement Community, 3170 Horseshoe Pike, Oct. 13, Pass. Walk-in refrigerator has not been repaired; however, it was reported that facility is in the process of getting price quotes for repairs. Walk-in refrigerator was clean at time of inspection.

Honey Brook Elementary School, 1530 Walnut Rd, Oct. 13, Pass. No violations.

Kennett Square Borough

Carniceria Taqueria Guadaljara, 520 S Union St, Oct. 11, Pass. No violations.

Chartwells at MD Lang Elementary School, 409 Center St, Oct. 11, Fail. Due to lack of staffing, the dishwasher is not being used. The 2 bay sink was being used to wash dishes. The sink that has the quaternary ammonia dispenser for sanitizing has no drain stop - it has a large food disposal hole in it. Utensils and cooking items must be washed and sanitized. A means of plugging this sink must be supplied within 48 hours. A 3 bay sink is needed in this kitchen so that when the dishwasher isn't being used or can't be used, dishes can be properly washed, rinse, sanitized and air dried. Install a properly sized 3 bay sink by Aug 1, 2023.

El Nayarit, 520 S Union St, Oct. 11, Fail. Food Facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment manual warewashing equipment. Supply detergent sanitizer. Back Room: Remove all broken, unnecessary items from this area. Remaining items must be stored so that they are organized and neat. A hand sink is needed in the office area where foods are cut and packaged. Install hand sink as discussed.

Mario’s Bakery & Restaurant, 520-B S Union St, Oct. 11, Pass. No violations.

London Grove Township

Jake’s Wayback Burgers, 807 Gap Newport Pike, Oct. 13, Pass. Thoroughly clean the following and maintain in clean condition: a. Filters and canopy of the cooking exhaust hood b. Perimeter of the floor in the front ice cream area, under the cook line and in the warewashing area c. Ceiling tiles and light shields around the HVAC vents

New Garden Township

Chartwells at Bancroft Elementary School, 181 Bancroft Rd, Oct. 13, Pass. No violations.

North Coventry Township

Sunoco A Plus, 1453 S Hanover St, Oct. 11, Fail. The sanitizer test strips on location were wet and were no longer working. Replace the test strips. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Ensure that all employees know basic food safety, especially regarding handwashing and warewashing using the three-compartment sink. On the latte machine, the dispenser nozzles have a buildup of debris and need to be cleaned. The handwash sink in the warewashing area did not have any soap or paper towels, and did not have a sign reminding employees to wash their hands. Keep the handwash sink stocked with soap and paper towels at all times, and place a sign over the sink reminding employees to wash their hands. Mops are not being hung up or inverted to air dry. Hang or invert mops so that they can dry completely. The island merchandiser in the store is not working and is holding foods at room temperature. The unit must be repaired, removed, or replaced. The merchandiser is only being used to hold foods that did not require refrigeration. All foods were removed from the unit, and the unit is scheduled to be removed. Loose rubber door gaskets were observed on the walk-in freezer, which was causing a large amount of frost to form. Clean the frost and repair the door gaskets. The three-compartment warewashing sink was being used for personal cooking and cleaning without the compartments being washed or sanitized afterwards. Only use the warewashing sink for washing food equipment used for customers (such as the coffee pots). If the warewashing sink is used for personal dishes, the sink compartments must be washed and sanitized afterwards, and the dirty dishes cannot be stored in the sanitizing compartment of the sink. The handwash sink in the warewashing area was blocked by a mop and bucket and not accessible at all times for employee use. The handwash sink must be unblocked and easy to use at all times. Mop buckets are being filled at the three-compartment sink and emptied outside. Mop buckets must be filled at a mop or utility sink which is separate from any sinks for handwashing or washing food-contact surfaces, and dirty mop water must be emptied into an approved sewage system.

Longhorn Steakhouse, 1110 Towne Square Rd, Oct. 13, Fail. A bowl was being used as a scoop for brussels sprouts. All scoops must have handles to prevent hand-contact surfaces from touching foods. Bowl was discarded and a scoop with a handle was placed with the brussels sprouts. In the cold drawers under the flat top grill, the right four drawers were holding foods at around 46°F, rather than at or below 41°F as required. Unit must be repaired and the right four drawers cannot be used until they are holding foods at 41°F or below. All foods in the right four drawers were removed. A moldy sweet potato was observed on a sheet pan for cooking. Discard any visibly spoiled or moldy foods as soon as they are found. Sweet potato was discarded on location. There were no other spoiled sweet potatoes on the sheet pan. The bar handwash sink had several pieces of debris in it and was not available at all times for handwashing. Debris was removed on location. Keep hand sinks clear and easily accessible at all times. At the bar handwash sink, the soap dispenser was not working. Dispenser will be replaced.

Oxford Borough

Boston Market, 66 S Third St, Oct. 11, Fail. The mechanical dishwasher was removed from the facility more than 2 years ago leaving the old floor drain to collect food debris/grime. Seal old floor drain. Final surface finish must be easily cleanable, smooth, durable and non-absorbent. The hot water faucet at the hand sink does not shut off on its own. Make necessary repairs to ensure the hot water faucet operates as intended. Observed hole in the ceiling above the ice machine. Make necessary repairs to seal hole. Surface finish must be easily cleanable and smooth. Observed sizable gap between stainless steel cove base & adjoining wall in walk-in refrigerator on the left wall. Reattach stainless steel cove base in walk-in refrigerator. Observed missing ceiling grate for the HVAC system above hand sink. Install ceiling grate. Cleaning is needed under and behind the cookline equipment under the cooking exhaust hood. Clean the floor drain for the old mechanical dishwasher- food debris/grime. Observed numerous broken light shields throughout the kitchen areas. Replace all broken light shields.

El Nayarit Mexican Store, Oct. 12, Pass. No violations.

Oxford United Methodist Church, 18 Addison St, Oct. 13, Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Facility is using quaternary ammonia sanitizing tablets as a sanitizing agent. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. Obtain and use daily to ensure a dish surface temperature of 160°F or more is achieved in rinse.

Penn Township

Starbucks Coffee, 35 Jenners Village Ctr, Oct. 11, Fail. REPEAT VIOLATION: Cleaning is needed in the following locations: * under and behind the ice machine; * under wire shelves near mop sink; * under wire shelves in storage area near office area; * inside all cabinets in the front customer service area.

Two Stones Pub, 49 Jenners Village Ctr, Oct. 10, Pass. The quaternary ammonium concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was <150ppm, rather than 150ppm-400ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. A new bag of sanitizer was installed during the inspection- observed 150ppm after onsite correction.

Phoenixville Borough

Taste of Puebla, 200 Mill St, Oct. 8, Pass. No violations.

Pocopson Township

Pocopson Elementary, 1105 Pocopson Rd, Oct. 11, Pass. Clean the shelving and area under the shelving in the dry storage room.

South Coventry Township

Pughtown Agway, 819 Pughtown Rd, Oct. 10, Pass. Several packaged food items were being sold without proper labeling showing where the food was sourced from. At the time of the inspection, the facility was not able to provide documentation that the foods were from an approved source. The foods that need the full label are Julia's chicken tamales, frozen chicken breasts, frozen bacon, frozen hot dogs, and refrigerated lemonade. These items cannot be sold until documentation is provided showing they are coming from an approved food source, and these items must be labeled showing where they are packaged/distributed from.

Spring City Borough

Mayflower Chinese Restaurant, 53 E Bridge St, Oct. 11, Pass. No violations.

Tredyffrin Township

Brock & Company at Delaware Valley Friends School, 19 E Central Ave, Oct. 11, Pass. The hand sink faucet was observed dirty and no longer clean to site and touch. Replace faucet as discussed. The following surface finishes are observed peeled / torn / cracked / roughened / and are not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Repair the following; 1-Peeled paint at hand soap dispenser at the hand washing sink. 2-Kitchen floor with missing floor tile. 3-wall edge corner chipped along orange wall. The water temperature of the wash compartment of the manual warewashing equipment was 108°F, rather than not less than 110°F, as required. Turn up the thermostat setting at the water heater under the three bay sink. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for Chester County Health Department Certification. CCHD Certified Food Manager will be Christopher Chadwick, valid through May 2026. Submit the attached CCHD CFM application to the Department within 10 days. Posted in public view upon receipt. Observed consumer self-service display of apples food without sneeze guards or other effective protection. Chris corrected onsite and placed it on the dispensing counter used by staff only. Prepackaged cookies and brownies not baked on site, are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Contact US Foods for labels.

Cup of Dreams Coffee & Tea, 5 Paoli Plaza, Oct. 11, Fail. The front display case is not holding temperature and currently only used for display. Have the display unit repaired or replaced. Wood storage pallets under the food prep table are non-food contact surfaces exposed to splash, spillage, or other food soiling, made of wood, an absorbent and rough material. remove wooden pallets as this will not meet cleanability standards. The overall cleanliness of this facility needs improvement. The Department will require a daily cleaning schedule be posted and adhered to by staff, posted in the back of the house area. clean the following and eliminate excess crumb, splash, debris, and dust build up; 1-Bubble tea draws (2) 2-Syrup splash on wall on servery line behind syrup bottles. 3-Ceiling vent located in restroom. 4-Steps to basement 5-Purge and organize back of house equipment, currently items are intermingled and not organized. 6-Black crates under the food prep table are observed with excessive crumb and debris and are not being routinely cleaned as required. 7-Purge the entire lower level and sweep the basement floor. It shall be noted the facility is currently utilizing the lower-level basement for food product storage. The lower level does not meet the Departments cleanability standards as it relates to surface characteristics. Dry food storage is prohibited in the unfinished basement section per the Departments Plan Approval letter dated August 4, 2021, specifically confirmed under number 1 comments. The Department will allow for a dry food storage area in the current lower-level office that has Vinyl ceiling tiles, brown epoxy floor, and semi-gloss painted drywall walls. Purge entire basement area, remove all unused boxes and debris. Place all food items on racks at least 6” above the floor located in the lower-level office room. Dry storage plastic and paper products may be stored in the unfinished basement portion, provided items are kept in sealed bags / containers / boxes. Install splash guards on both sides of the dump sink on the servery line. Sink is currently lined with brown towels that will spread bacteria, regardless if they are replaced daily. The splash guard will be required to be stainless steel or plastic, raw wood is not permissible. The front dump sink to rinse out blenders, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue, extensive build up, and was not clean to sight and touch. Clean and sanitize at once, including all grooves, gooseneck faucet, and handles. This dump sink needs to be cleaned and sanitized daily. If Faucet is not cleaned to sight and touch a new faucet will be required by the Department. Ready to eat bakery items, placed in containers, taken out of the freezer are not dated. Ensure all bakery items are dated with the manufacturer's best buy date / sell by date on the main box. Observed clean single use spoons and forks stored not inverted or handled up at the self service table. Jen corrected on site.

Westtown Township

Aramark at Pennwood Elementary School, 1470 Johny’s Way, Oct. 13, Pass. Initially, the concentration of sanitizer at the three compartment sink was found to be only 100ppm. The sanitizer is being dispensed at 300ppm. It was indicated that water had been added to the sink. Do not dilute with water. Use test strips to monitor concentration and maintain 200-400ppm as per manufacturer's label. In the employee toilet room, either provide a proper holder for toilet paper or provide toilet paper to the installed toilet paper holder. The previous Certified Food Manager is no longer at the facility. Within 30 days at least one supervisory employee must obtain the Chester County Certified Food Manager Certificate.

West Bradford Township

Marshallton United Methodist Church, 1282 W Strasburg Rd, Oct. 13, Pass. No violations.

West Chester Borough

WC Cooperative at WC Growers Market, 201 N Church St, Oct. 8, Pass. No violations.

King Wok Restaurant, 327 E Gay St, Oct. 11, Pass. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk in, is not being date marked. Corrected on site. Comply everyday. Paper towel dispensers found empty at all hand washing sinks including toilet rooms. Paper towels were immediately purchased and the dispensers filled. Paper towels must be readily available at all times. Cooked chicken wings were observed stored inside two (2) cardboard boxes inside the walk-in refrigerator- that were previously used to hold raw chicken. These wings must be discarded immediately. You cannot reuse boxes to store cooked foods. Comply everyday.

Pietro’s Prime, 125 W Market St, Oct. 11, Pass. An open employee's beverage container was observed over the salad prep table, a food preparation area. Food employees are allowed covered beverages with straws that are stored away from food prep areas. This was explained and corrected on site. Comply everyday. The lid on the ice machine in the Kitchen is cracked and has been duct taped. Replace this lid within 60 days. An opened bag of bread crumbs was observed on top of the plastic tub-the plastic tub also needs a new lid since it is cracked. Store the bread crumbs in a sealed container today and provide a new lid/container within 7 days. Large 5 gallon containers of potentially hazardous ready-to-eat foods prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the Walk In Refrigerator are not being date marked. This was explained and corrected on site. Comply everyday. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. The container of sanitizer was found almost empty. A new container was supplied and then the chlorine was found at 50 ppm. Be certain to check the level of chemicals at all dishwashers on a regular, routine basis. Clean the dust from the ceiling and chains that hang down in the Kitchen within 7 days. Repair all holes and peeling paint in the Kitchen ceiling to be smooth and easily cleanable within 60 days.

Kooma Sushi Bar and Lounge, 123 N Church St, Oct. 12, Fail. Observed in-use knives stored between refrigeration units-an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. This was explained on site and the knives were removed. Supply additional knife holders and use them. Correct within 7 days. In the front prep area Under Counter Refrigerators #3 and #°F were operating at 50°F and 47°F, and the sauce inside #3 was found at 47°F and the salmon and cream sauce inside #4 were 47°F rather than 41°F or below as required. All TCS foods held for more than four (4) hours were ordered discarded on site. You cannot use these refrigerators until they can maintain foods at 41°F or less. Correct immediately. Replace the lid to the large pot style rice cooker-the handle is cracked and has been bound with plastic wrap. Correct within 7 days. Ambient air temperature measuring deviceS for ensuring proper food storage in the front prep area are not accurate to +/- 3°F. Supply accurate thermometers to all refrigerated cases including the top fish cases. Correct within 7 days. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Supply stem thermometers within 7 days. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sinks in the Kitchen by side exit door; employee toilet room and at the far hand sink in the front food prep area. Dispensers filled on site. Comply at all times! Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the Walk In Refrigerator and in all 4 refrigerators in the Front Food Prep Area, are not date marked. This was explained on site. CORRECT TODAY AND COMPLY EVERYDAY. Keg Walk In- Clean all beer lines and pumps, the walls, ceiling and the floor. Correct within 7 days. The exit door located next to the food prep sink in the rear Kitchen has a gap at the bottom and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Install a new door sweep to seal this gap within 7 days.

West Fallowfield Township

West Fallowfield Christian School, 795 Fallowfield Rd, Oct. 11, Pass. No violations.

West Goshen Township

Ice Line, 700 Lawrence Dr, Oct. 11, Pass. No violations.

Wawa, 1010 West Chester Pike, Oct. 11, Pass. There is no Chester County CFM enlisted at this facility. Using a Department-approved food safety certificate, complete county CFM application process and post county CFM certificate in public view. Note: Adam reports he submitted the county CFM application and fee.

Butler-O’Connor-McCromuck, 837 E Lincoln Ave, Oct. 12, Fail. In the main bar, paint/seal the wood shelf storing pitchers (near hot dog roller). Remove the rusted table-mounted can opener in the kitchen. Replace with new NSF listed can opener. In the banquet room bar, the 3-bay sink must be set up and used for hand washing only. Supply hand soap, paper towels and signage. All food contact equipment must be washed in the kitchen. In the main bar, one of the 3-bay sinks must be set up and used for hand washing. Supply hand soap, paper towels and signage. Clean the floors in the bars and kitchens. Clean & sanitize the interior of the ice machines in the main bar and banquet bar. Maintain clean. In the main bar, soda lines and/or non-integral cold plate devices are installed in ice bin and in contact with ice used for consumer beverages. Install steel plates to separate tubing from ice. Note: These were installed in previous years but have now been removed.

Fusion Restaurant, 1103 West Chester Pike, Oct. 13, Pass. No violations.

West Grove Borough

Siete Estrellas Bakery, 123 Rosehill Ave, Oct. 10, Fail. Glue board monitor activity: * glue board monitor empty near front customer self-service baked good cases; * glue board monitor near Avancto refrigerator in front area- 3 nymphs & 1 juvenile cockroach; * glue board monitor under radiator near 3 bay sink- 4 nymph cockroaches; * 2 glue board monitors under 3 bay sink- 7 nymphs and 2 adult cockroaches; * glue boars monitor in mop sink closet- 2 adults and 3 nymph cockroaches. All glue board monitors were dated 10/4/22. 1 dying cockroach was observed on the floor in the mop sink closet & 1 cockroach was observed entering the cove base gap.

West Nottingham Township

Pa Boys BBQ, 65 Airport Rd, Oct. 11, Pass. Enclose the area behind three compartment sink to prevent accumulation of food splash or food debris. Correct within 30 days.

West Whiteland Township

Honeygrow, 303 N Pottstown Pike, Oct. 12, Pass. No violations.

Willistown Township

General Wayne Elementary School, 20 Devon Rd, Oct. 11, Pass. No violations