The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Caln Township

Caln elementary School, 3609 Lincoln Hwy, Oct. 31, Pass. Tile floor in the kitchen area upstairs is chipped / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Replace the broken tiles to ensure a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Downingtown Borough

Chester County Technical College High School-Brandywine Campus, 443 Boot Rd, Nov. 1, Pass. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180°F (or 165°F for stationary rack). Use manual dishwashing until mechanical dishwasher is capable of reaching 180°F.

Estrella Tacos Y Mas, 202 E Lancaster Ave, Nov. 1, Pass. Observed the following areas to be in need of a cleaning: 1. Exhaust Hood - grease build-up * Interior and Exterior Surfaces * Vents * Filters * Suppression Lines Clean today and maintain clean everyday. Deeply scored / soiled cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. If cutting boards can no longer be effectively cleaned and sanitized they must be discarded and replaced with new cutting boards.

East Bradford Township

Aramark at Hillsdale Elementary School, 725 W Market St, Nov. 3, Pass. No violations.

Be Here Brewing Company, 122 Pennsylvania Ave, Nov. 3, Fail. Clean the following: a. Portable fan b. Wall behind the potato cutter c. Wall and floor under and behind handwashing sink in kitchen d. Floor under and behind bar dishmachine. In the bain marie, chicken tenders and beef are not date marked. This was corrected on-site. Any foods prepared on-site must be date marked. Maintain. Maintain sanitizer test strips easily accessible and ensure the strips are used to monitor concentration. Repair the following: a. Floor under the stove b. Floor in prepared food walk-in refrigerator c. Floor under the dishmachine at the bar. An employee observed wearing gloves and washing gloved hands at three compartment sinks. Employee was immediately instructed to remove gloves, wash hands at the handwashing sink and put new gloves on. Inform/remind employees of proper handwashing. Medicine observed stored on a food storage shelf. This was relocated on-site.

Brother’s Pizza, 670 Downingtown Pike, Nov. 3, Fail. A Food Employee was observed washing their hands at the food prep sink rather than the designated handwash sink. This was explained on site. Inform all employees to use the hand sink! The handwash sink in the Kitchen was filled with a white bucket and scrubber and an old squeeze bottle and not accessible at all times for employee use. The faucet was even turned to the side. The items were removed on site. This sink must be always clear and used for HAND WASHING. Correct today and comply everyday. Observed Pizza Boxes stored directly on the floor in the Dining Room, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Correct today. Tuna Salad was held at 48°F, in the Line Food Prep Table, rather than 41°F or below as required. The air temperature inside the unit was registering 50°F as well. Do not use this unit to store TCS Foods and discard all TCS Foods that have been inside for more than 4 hours. Repair the unit immediately. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the quat and chlorine. Supply both test kits within 7 days. The interior of the ice machine-the drop plate- a food contact surface, was observed having black mold on it and was not clean to sight and touch. Clean and sanitize this machine within 24 hours. ALSO-clean the exterior of the machine-to remove all dust-especially from the air inlet vents and clean or replace the air filter in the back. Correct within 24 hours.

East Brandywine Township

Gourmet Jerk Shack Commissary, 999 Horseshoe Pike, Nov. 4, Pass. No violations.

East Caln

Apex Health & recovery, 109 Quarry Rd, Nov. 4, Pass. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Provide a stem thermometer. Conduct additional cleaning of the three compartment sink; scale. Correct within 24 hours. No Chester County Certified Food Manager. Mr. Sonny Love will attend classing Certified Food Manager Classing. Schedule with an ANSI approved Certified Food Manager Course within 20 days. Complete classing within 90 days.

East Coventry Township

Chartwells at E. Coventry Elementary, 932 Sanatoga Rd, Nov. 4, Pass. The handwash sink by the first aid kits was only able to reach a hot water temperature of 94°F, rather than 100°F or above as required. A work order was placed for this sink during the course of the inspection, and the plumber is expected to repair this on 11/7/2022.

Easttown Township

Otoro Japanese Restaurant, 668 Lancaster Ave, Oct. 31, Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Certified Food managers must retrain staff. Shellstock located in the refrigerator area did not have identification tags attached to the container. Due to not having the shellstock tags the items were discarded on site. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Obtain sanitizer buckets and ensure that you are keeping wet wiping cloths in a sanitizer solution when not in use. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in dry storage area which were not in the original protective package. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in dry storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Ensure to store all single-use utensils 6 inches off the floor as required. A Food Employee was observed washing their hands at the prep sink and the three compartment sink rather than the designated handwash sink. The facility cleaned and sanitized the sinks during the inspection. Ensure to retrain staff on proper handwashing procedures. EHS observed an open can with sauce to be sitting in the walk in cooler. During the inspection the can was discarded on site Once the can is opened it must be used or the left over items must be put into a NSF food grade container. Rice food was held at 130 °F, in the rice cooker in the kitchen area, rather than 135°F or above as required. The rice was discarded on site. Ensure that all hot food items are held at 135 degrees or above at all times. Eel was held at 63 °F, in the sushi area, rather than 41°F or below as required. The eel was discarded on site. Ensure all cold holding food items are held at 41 degrees or below at all times. Observed a wooden preparation table in the kitchen area. Remove this item and replace it with a NSF food grade table that is smooth, non-absorbent, and easily cleanable. EHS observed a residential mini freezer and a residential toaster in the sushi area. Both items must be removed. Only commercial products may be used in the facility. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Obtain a thermometer for ensuring proper food temperatures. The handwash sink in the beverage area was blocked by numerous boxes and not accessible at all times for employee use. Unblock the hand sink so that employees can wash their hands. Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. The hand sink is for handwashing only. During the inspection the items were removed from the sink. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the kitchen and the one handwash sink in the sushi station. Facility must install a soap dispenser in the kitchen for the handsink and must have all handsinks supplied with soap at all times. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the sushi area. Facility needs to install a paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink. An open employee's beverage container was observed in kitchen area, a food preparation area. The drink was discarded on site. Ensure no open beverages are stored in the kitchen area. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Label all food ingredient storage containers with the common name of the food item. EHS observed an employee use a bowl for raw shrimp and then put the bowl back on the clean rack without doing a proper wash, rinse, and sanitize. The facility must rewash all clean dishes that the bowl is contaminated with. Facility must retrain employees to ensure that each food utensil is being washed, rinsed, and sanitized after use. Observed in-use knives and /or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Remove all knives from in between the tables and wash, rinse, and sanitize them. EHS observed a bowl being used as a scoop in the flour. Facility must obtain a food dispensing utensil that has a handle and keep the handle stored up and out of the food items. Observed food stored directly on the floor in the kitchen area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Ensure all food items are stored 6 inches off the ground as required. Shrimp was observed thawing in standing water. which is not an approved thawing method. The shrimp was discarded on site. Retrain staff on proper thawing methods. Food observed thawing at room temperature on the counter, which is not an approved thawing method. The food item was still frozen solid and was moved into a refrigerator. Retrain staff on proper thawing methods. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are / or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, it does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Fix the menu immediately. Obtain drain plugs for all three compartments in the three compartment sink. The following needs to be cleaned and sanitized: -All preparation tables -All cutting boards -the three compartment sink. The prep sink -All utensils -All knives -The dishwasher -The ice machine -The ice crusher machine -The dry storage containers. Upon entering the kitchen, EHS was told by staff that the only handwash sink in the kitchen does not have any hot water. During the inspection the employees were able to have the hot and cold water working. Ensure the handsink has hot and cold water at all times. Observed mouse droppings in the kitchen area, specifically near the chest freezer near the walk in cooler and in the employee bathroom. Facility must take measures to control, reduce and eliminate vectors, specifically mice. Complete/continue the following: * Certified pest control operator must treat the facility for mice. Submit copies of reports to Department promptly after each service * Maintain facility surfaces, plumbing and equipment in clean condition and good repair * Inspect incoming shipments for vectors * Keep all foods covered in storage * Remove any/all mouse droppings and disinfect the affected area. Working containers in kitchen area, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Label all bottles that are used for storing chemicals. EHS observed cigarettes being stored next to/on top of clean plates. Remove the cigarettes and wash, rinse, and sanitize the plates that were contaminated. Food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Soap and/or warm water is not used. Retrain staff on proper handwashing procedures. Food in the kitchen area is not being stored with a lid or cover. Throughout all of the cold holding units Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods. The facility must store all food items properly and have all raw animal products stored below ready to eat food items. EHS observed a pot of food items to be outside and on the ground. Staff stated the food items were about to be cooked and that they moved the food items from the three compartment sink to outside. The food items must be discarded. The facility is not allowed to store any food items outside. Food Facility Person in Charge not able to produce records showing that raw or partially cooked ready to eat fish has been frozen by the facility or approved supplier as required, before use or sale. Facility had a parasite destruction letter that was from last year but did not have the updated one. Facility must reach out to the supplier and obtain their parasite destruction letter and keep that letter on site. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in all of the cold holding units throughout the kitchen , is not being date marked. Facility must date mark all TCS food items that are being stored in the facility for more than 24 hours. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The facility must clean the following: -All walls throughout the kitchen and sushi area. -All floors throughout the facility. -All hand sinks. -The interior and exterior of the cold holding units. -The floor drains throughout the facility. -All shelves. - All chest freezers must be defrosted from the ice build up. - The employee bathroom must be cleaned. -The hood system. Food employee observed storing clean food equipment while wet, and not allowing time for draining and/or air-drying. Facility must install more shelves or racks for employees to air dry utensils. Fix the handsink in the kitchen so that it has adequate water pressure for both the hot and cold water. Ensure the outside trash receptacle / waste handling unit has a tight-fitting lid or cover on when not in use. The floor / wall juncture in areas of the kitchen and specifically near the shelving next to the walk-in cooler is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. throughout the entire facility ensure that the floor / wall juncture coved and closed to 1/32 inch. Door located in the back kitchen area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Install a door sweep. EHS observed employees personal medicine stored in the cold holding unit as well as another employee medication stored in a containers with single use articles in the kitchen. Facility must remove the medication immediately and discarded any items that were contaminated. Do not store employee medication in the kitchen area.

Bop Truck, 135 Sugartown Rd, Nov. 2, Pass. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Obtain a food probe thermometer. Ensure all food ingredient storage containers, in the food truck, is labeled with the common name of the food.Ensure that the back window is kept shut or has a screen placed in it.

East Goshen Township

Sabatino’s Pizza & Grille, 1316 West Chester Pike, Oct. 31, Fail. Eggs stored on top shelf of walk-in cooler above ready to eat veggies. Store raw eggs under ready to eat foods. Prep top across from the dishwasher was held at 46°F, rather than 41°F or below as required. Various foods in the unit were measured at 47-50°F. All TCS foods were voluntarily discarded. Repair or replace the unit within 48 hours. Raw hamburger meat observed in between cold pans in the prep top. Foods must be stored in containers in the prep top to maintain temperature. Raw hamburger meat was moved into prep top container during inspection. No CCHD CFM certificate was observed during the time of inspection. Attend a certification course within 30 days or apply for reciprocity within 5 days. Application left on site. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean the following: 1. Shelves above the 3 bay sink and prep sink 2. Shelves in the walk-in cooler 3. Floor underneath the fryer and grill table 4. Floors in kitchen, dining area, and hallway to bathroom, especially along floor/wall juncture. Observed leak under handwash sink in back kitchen. Repair within 24 hours. Observed leak from the condensate line in the walk on cooler. Repair within 7 days. Observed a hole and wall in disrepair behind/underneath 3 bay sink/utility sink. Resurface wall to be non-absorbent and easily cleanable. Ensure a proper cove base is installed once the wall is repaired. Observed a live cockroach crawling on the prep sink and under the 3 bay sink. Several dead cockroaches observed in hallway to bathroom, dining area, and under the prep sink. Inspector spoke with pest control operator and learned that the facility is currently having weekly pest control treatment. Cleaning and sanitizing must occur as specified in this report. Weekly pest control treatment must continue, and all pest control reports forwarded to the department. If problem persists, further action may be required of the facility, including closure.

East Nottingham Township

Andre’s Pizza, 2209 Baltimore Pike, Oct. 31, Pass. The posted CCHD Certified Food Manager (CFM) Certificate expired on 5/2022. Proof of enrollment in a food manager course was provided. Obtain CCHD CFM Certificate upon successful completion of the food manager course. CFM application was provided during this inspection. Observed two bottles of water stored in the ice used for fountain sodas. The bottles were removed during this inspection. Do not store beverage containers in the ice that is intended for customer beverages. The internal temperature of tomato sauce stored in the steam table was measured at 113F-114F. The tomato sauce was reheated to 165F during this inspection since it was in the steam table for less than 4 hours. The tomato sauce was placed back into the steam table at >135F. Ensure proper hot holding at >135F at all times. Food thermometer was not scaled to measure to +/- 2°F. Observed probe thermometer at 40F in a cup of ice water. The thermometer was calibrated to 32F in a cup of ice water during the inspection. Ensure that thermometers are routinely checked for accuracy. The hand sink near the fountain soda machine was blocked by a tray and not easily accessible. The tray was removed during the inspection. Ensure that all hand sinks are easily accessible at all times.

East Pikeland Township

Penn State Pizza, 253 Schuylkill Rd, Nov. 1, Pass. Dust like debris builds up on oven hood vents at both ends. Clean. Mop head stored hanging off mop sink. Hang or invert to dry. Gap at back exit door left side bottom corner. Repair to a tight seal.(Repeat). Chemical spray bottle stored hanging on dry storage rack with food. (bread) Store all chemicals in a separate designated area. Bulk dry goods container lacking common food label. Employee prepping food on unclean surface at ware wash 3 basin sink left side dirty dish surface. Prep ALL food in designated food prep area only. Utilize ware wash sinks for ware washing only. Observed wet wiping cloths ware wash area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

East Whiteland Township

Chick-Fil-A Restaurant, 270 Old Morehall Rd, Nov. 4, Pass. Food dispensing utensils in the Ice observed stored in the ice and not with handles above the top of the ice in the container. Manager fixed the scoop to ensure that the handle was sticking out of the ice during inspection. EHS observed some cove bases in the kitchen area to be broken. Repair/replace any broken cove bases by 11/18/2022. A food employee was observed touching French fries - a ready to eat food - with bare hands. Staff must wear gloves while putting the French fries into the bags or grab the French fries from the bottom of the container. Staff put gloves on during the inspection. Retrain staff on proper glove use. There is a small leak under the three compartment sink. Repair the pipes so that there is not leak. The milkshake spindles need to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized every four hours. Facility must retrain staff on procedures and have documentation sent to hkeenan@chesco.org. Facility must do this within 24 hours.

Target, 455 Carnegie Blvd, Nov. 4, Pass. In the dry storage area in the food section EHS observed 3 dented canned food items. In the Baby formula section EHS found 5 Dented canned items. In the back storage area EHS found 6 dented canned items. All cans were removed from the shelf to be discarded or returned. Ensure all employees are checking canned items for any dents or distressed canned items. Check all shelves and remove any dented cans. In the Starbucks open air refrigerator unit. EHS found 5 eggs & Gouda packaged food items were sold by date of 11/02/2022 and 11/03/2022. All items were removed to be discarded. Ensure all employees are checking all dates on food items. Loose rubber door gasket on the Pepsi cold holding unit in aisle 3. Repair or replace the door gaskets. The food facility does not maintain Certified Food Manager records as required.

Honey Brook Borough

New Mart, 2500 Conestoga Ave, Nov. 3, Pass. No violations.

Kennett Township

Chartwells at Greenwood Elementary School, 420 Greenwood Rd, Nov. 1, Pass. No violations.

Kennett Square Borough

El Nayarit, 520 S Union St, Nov. 1, Pass. No violations.

Michoacana Grill, 201 S Union Square, Nov. 1, Fail. Pest Control was done on Oct 20th. Roaches dead and alive were observed on basement glue boards. Pest control was contacted today and will be treated by the end of this week. Ensure the entire building is treated. Continue treatments every 7-10 days through November. At that time treatments may be able to return to once per month if roaches are gone.

London Grove Township

Fred S Engle Middle School, 107 School House Rd, Nov. 3, Pass. No violations.

Malvern Borough

Malvern Buttery, 233 E King St, Nov. 3, Fail. Facility must obtain new cutting boards throughout the facility, as some of the ones being used currently are in disrepair. Bread items are stored on a rack with no protective shield. Cover bread items on the shelf in order to prevent contamination of food items. Ingredient storage containers like squeeze bottles need to be labeled with the common name of the food item (example. oil, water etc). Bowls being used as food dispensing utensils throughout the facility. Remove all the bowls from the containers and obtain a food dispensing utensil that has a handle and store the utensil with the handle sticking up and out of the food ingredients. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods. Facility has proper documentation for food items however, the facility did not put the chicken pot pie on the documentation. Add the pot pies to the time as public health control documentation. Raw tuna is being served in the tuna poke bowl, this must be disclosed to the consumer. Since there are no menus, signs or placards must be provided disclosing the raw tuna and notifying that "Consuming raw or undercooked MEATS, POULTRY, seafood, shellfish, or EGGS may increase your RISK of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Cloth-lined baskets are being used in direct contact with bread/dough without being properly warewashed prior to reuse. The cloth cannot be removed from the basket for washing. Cloth as a food contact surface is prohibited. Place non-absorbent liner in these baskets OR replace baskets with commercially listed food storage containers. Facilities must reach out to PDA to obtain a variance if they want to use a cloth liner. One hood light observed on the cookline. Replace the light. Under the cabinet where the coffee bar area has a small hole, seal the hole. Near the preparation sink there is a broken tile on the wall. Repair/replace the wall tile. One chemical bottle was not properly labeled with the common name of the chemical that it contained. During the inspection an employee labeled the bottle. Ensure all chemical bottles are properly labeled.

Brick & Brew, 400 E King St, Nov. 4, Fail. EHS observed food residue on the clean dishes in the kitchen. Facility must clean and sanitize all glassware. During the inspection, an employee cleaned the glassware that had lettuce stuck on it. Facility must clean all floors and the exterior of all cold holding units. The facility must continue to inspect the facility and seal any holes throughout the facility. EHS's Supervisor observed a live mouse in the pizza area. EHS also observed some mouse droppings near the ice machine. Facility must take measures to control, reduce and eliminate vectors, specifically mice. Complete/continue the following: *Certified pest control operator must continue service weekly. Submit copies of reports to Department promptly after each service * Maintain facility surfaces, plumbing and equipment in clean condition and good repair * Inspect incoming shipments for vectors * Keep all foods covered in storage * Remove any/all mice droppings and disinfect the affected area. *Document and remove captured or killed pests to maintain sanitary conditions.

New London Township

Avon Grove Intermediate School, 395 S. Jennersville Rd, Nov. 3, Pass. Observed table top can opener in disrepair. Metal coating is chipping. Replace by 11/7/2022.

North Coventry Township

Sunoco A Plus, 1453 S Hanover St, Oct. 31, Pass. The handwash sink in the warewashing area did not have any soap or paper towels, and did not have a sign reminding employees to wash their hands. Keep the handwash sink stocked with soap and paper towels at all times, and place a sign over the sink reminding employees to wash their hands. The handwash sink in the warewashing area was blocked by several items inside the sink. The items were removed. Always keep the handwash sink clear so that employees can use it to wash their hands. The three-compartment warewashing sink was being used to wash personal dishes and equipment, and equipment was being stored inside the sink. The three-compartment sink must be emptied, cleaned, and sanitized before it can be used to wash dishes or food equipment. The sink was cleaned during the course of the inspection.

Parkesburg Borough

Victory Brewing Company, 3127 Lower Valley Rd, Nov. 3, Fail. "Clean" dish carts were observed to be dirty with dirt and food debris. Plates and bowls on the cart were not clean. These items are generally used for banquets. Clean carts, clean dishware, and cover carts with plastic bags or plastic to keep them clean. Upstairs bar - left dishwasher rinse gauge does not seem to be working properly. Service unit. The following areas must be cleaned: 1. Interior of Whirlpool dessert refrigerator 2. Wing bain marie - inside and out 3. Walls behind the deep fryer and to the right of pizza oven. 4. Ceiling panels and vents - dusty 5. 3 bay sink floor drain 6. Walls behind dishwasher, 3 bay sink, prep sink and mop area - some of these areas may need to be repainted once clean. 7. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. Obtain and use daily to ensure a dish surface temperature of 160°F or more is achieved in rinse. Food carts must be cleaned and several need to be replaced as they are damaged and no longer cleanable. Observed water stained ceiling panels in the upstairs Men's Restroom and downstairs Women's Restroom. Roof leak has been identified. Repair leak and replace ceiling panels.

Phoenixville Borough

FirstUnited Methodist Church, 865 S Main St, Nov. 3, Pass. Food like debris observed on the table top can opener blade. Clean and sanitize in between uses.

VFW Post #1564, 200 Starr St, Nov. 4, Pass. No violations.

Paloma’s, 101 Bridge St, Nov. 4, Fail. Gallon of orange juice stored in a 2 door cooler dated 06/2022. * uncovered raw oysters stored in a bain marie cooler with an unclean knife and soiled wiping cloth. facility voluntarily discarded affected food. Raw eggs stored above RTE food in reach in the cooler in the dry storage room. Move to the bottom shelf. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for dishwasher. Heavy debris on table top can opener blade can opener blade. * Ice machine splashguard with mold like debris. Clean and sanitize. The following need further cleaning and sanitizing: * Bar cooler door tracks. * Interior of bain marie coolers and reach in cooler bottom shelves. * Walls behind sinks, prep tables and dishwasher. * Interior bottom shelf on 2 door reach in freezer in dry storage room. * Food carts in kitchen. * Hoods with heavy grease like debris. * Shelf under prep table with bulk dry goods. * Window sills with tin foil in the kitchen. Hot water lacking at hand sink behind main bar. Repaired during inspection. Handsink behind bar repaired at time of inspection. * Hand sink in kitchen missing cold water faucet handle. Replaced. * Toilet running at time of inspection. Repaired. Floor under cooks line equipment and throughout the kitchen is unclean. * Wheel casters on equipment at cooks line are unclean. * Floor under the equipment behind the main bar is unclean. Hand sink behind bar and hand sink in kitchen at end of cooks line inoperable. Repair immediately. Fruit flies observed on the bar gun holder behind main bar. Provide a copy of the latest pest control report.

Pocopson Township

Aramark at Pocopson Home, 1695 Lenape Rd, Nov. 1, Pass. No violations.

South Coventry Township

7-Eleven Inc, 2200 Pottstown Pike, Nov. 2, Pass. No violations.

Spring City Borough

First United Church of Christ, 145 Chestnut St, Nov. 3, Pass. Sufficient light intensity lacking in Handicap public restroom. Replace bulb. Hot water lacking in both public restrooms off main hallway. Hot water should be maintained at 100 degrees F. Water tempted at 60 degrees F at time of inspection.

Upper Uwchlan Township

Bloom Southern Kitchen, 123 Pottstown Pike, Oct. 31, Pass. No violations.

Happy House, 160 Little Conestoga Rd, Nov. 1, Pass. Improper storage. Observed two uncovered 5 gallon buckets of food products stored in the walk-in cooler. Lids were installed on site. Keep products covered for protection from contamination. Observed several raw chicken boxes/lids. Staff stated they are re-used for food storage (egg rolls). Do not re-use these boxes/lids. Discard the boxes immediately. Provide cleanable multi-use containers for food restorage. Observed double stacked items in the upper compartment of the bain marie. To protect from cross contamination and to enable proper temperature control, do not double stack items in the upper compartment. Items relocated to the base of the unit, at the time of inspection. Observed shredded lettuce stored at room temperature. Cut leafy greens are potentially hazardous and are to be maintained at a safe holding temperature of 41 degrees F or below. Either keep in a properly operating refrigerator or ice bath. Do not store at room temperature.

Uwchlan Township

VK Brewing & Eatery, 693 Ship Rd, Nov. 3, Pass. No violations.

West Chester Borough

Carlino’s Specialty Foods and Catering, 128 W Market St, Nov. 2, Pass.Three employee's beverage containers were observed in the Deli-they were covered with a lid with a mouth opening-use must use straws. This was explained and corrected on site. Waste handling unit outside does not have a tight-fitting lid. Replace the lid or supply a new dumpster within 7 days. One handle is missing from the sliding door and the door is cracked/missing a section of plexiglass from one of the deli cases. Repair this sliding door within 10 days.DELI The multi quaternary ammonium concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay sink was 0 ppm, rather than 150-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. This automatic mixing system is not working properly in that air bubbles are present in the tubing and appears to be "leaking" since the gallon container of sanitizer was observed sitting inside of a stainless pan 1/2 filled with the sanitizer. Manager on site immediately dumped the pan of sanitizer and obtained a new bottle and manually measured the water and sanitizer and the solution was then found at 400 ppm. He explained how to use this method to the employees on site. This method will be used until the dispensing system is repaired. A service call was placed and the repairs are to be made to the self dispensing system tomorrow morning.

Captain Levi M Hood Lodge, 200 E Market St, Nov. 3, Pass. No violations.

West Goshen Township

Ram’s Head Diner, 907 S High St, Nov. 1, Fail. Observed dry wiping cloth on a bain marie cutting board. Wiping cloths used for food contact surfaces must be stored in a sanitizer solution. Clean the following: * interior and exterior of all food service equipment including cooking equipment, refrigerators, dishwasher, sinks, storage racks, steel tables. Keep lids to dumpsters and grease drums securely closed at all times. Discard the following food: - rusted can of potatoes - orange ice cream Routinely inspect food and its containers for wholesomeness. Boxes of potatoes found stored in an outdoor storage shed. This shed is approved for equipment and chemical storage only. Remove all food and relocate food inside the facility. Foods found stored on the floor in a walk-in refrigerator. Relocate foods to shelving as all foods must be stored at least 6 inches up off the floor to prevent contamination. Clean and sanitize the following: - interior bin and surfaces of the large ice machine - interior and exterior of large plastic bulk ingredient bins - cutting board of mainline bain marie - plastic squeeze bottles along the main line. Make repairs to eliminate the leak from the pipe (on far left side) below the 3-bay sink. Clean the following: * steel walls below hoods * rubber floor mats along mainline * FRP walls around steam table * floors in main kitchen (especially under food service equipment) * ceiling vents and tiles in the main kitchen. In the main kitchen, place a damaged drop ceiling tile containing the sprinkler head. At the exterior refuse area, remove the following: - bread warmer unit - refrigerator - steel carts and shelving - toilet - scrap wood and branches In the main kitchen, remove the excess/unused char-broiler unit. In bain marie, raw shell eggs found stored above cut tomatoes, risking cross-contamination. Raw and under-cooked animal proteins must be stored below all cooked and ready-to-eat foods. Rearrange foods. In-use utensils must be properly stored. In dry ingredient bins or ice bin, store scoops with handle above food or outside food container. Other in-use scoops may be stored in 135F hot water, dipper well or other sanitary location. The handwash sinks in the restrooms do not have water at a temperature of at least 100F. Make adjustments to restore proper hot water temperatures.

Country Bagel Bakery, 929 S high St, Nov. 3, Fail. Several stacked milk crates are being used as a table surface for food service/storage. Discontinue this practice and remove milk crates as milk crates may only be used for temporary transport purposes. Note: Owner reports a table is being ordered. Employee observed washing bowls but did not sanitize them as required. All food contact equipment must be properly washed, rinsed and sanitized. Inform/remind staff of proper procedure. Also, ensure at least 3 drain plugs are available for use. In walk-in refrigerator, raw shell eggs and raw bacon found stored above ready to eat foods, risking contamination. Rearrange foods so all raw/undercooked animal-derived foods are stored under all cooked and ready to eat foods.

Timothy’s West Chester, 929 S High St, Nov. 3, Fail. In salad station and server station, clean spoons are found stored in cups with food contact surfaces, mouth/lip area exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees. Invert such utensils so they are retrieved by the handle. In the walk-in refrigerator, a few cartons of expired buttermilk were observed. Discard these products. Routinely check dates on foods and discard all expired foods. Note: buttermilks discarded at time of inspection. In the bar, remove the broken beer cooler. At the kitchen's 3-bay sink, remove the rusted drying/cooling racks. Clean and sanitize the interior bins of the large ice machine and the ice bin of the fountain soda machine (in server station). In the server station and bar, clean the soiled ceiling tiles, vents and lights. In the server station and dining room, replace any stained or missing ceiling tiles. In the server station, clean the floor under the equipment, at the floor/wall juncture. In bain marie, bin of raw chicken found stored above cooked chicken wings, risking cross-contamination. Rearrange foods so all raw/undercooked animal-derived foods are stored below all cooked and ready to eat foods.

West Marlborough Township

The Whip Tavern, 1383 N Chatham Rd, Nov. 3, Pass. No violations.

West Sadsbury Township

Subway at Walmart, 100 Commons Dr, Nov. 3, Pass. No violations.

West Vincent Township

7-Eleven, 1105 N Pottstown Pike, Nov. 3, Pass. No violations.

West Whiteland Township

Dollar Tree, 4400 W Lincoln Hwy, Oct. 31, Fail. Observed water stained ceiling panels throughout the facility. Stained tiles were observed in aisles 10, 12, and 17, near the back wall of the sales area as well as water stains along the wall in the back storage area and break room. Repair all leaks and replace water damaged ceiling panels and walls

Parkhurst Dining at Immaculate University, 1145 King Rd, Nov. 1, Pass. Sauce was held at 46 °F, in the pizza area, rather than 41°F or below as required. The unit had a temperature of 41 degrees. The facility should obtain deeper wells for the sauce to be placed in. The sauce is to be used within four hours

Promedica Dining Room, 501 Thomas Jones Way, Oct. 31, Pass. Replace broken rubber door gaskets on the walk-in freezer door. Note: new gasket on-site awaiting installation. Along the main cook line, grout is eroding between the quarry floor tiles, causing pooling and cleaning challenges. Regrout tiles in this area in order to provide a level and easily cleanable surface. Note: work-order has been placed

Bravo Pizza at Banbury Shoppes, 1438 N Pottstown Pike, Nov. 2, Fail. A food employee was observed touching a calzone, a ready to eat food with bare hands. EHS had employee discard contaminated food. Re-train employees on proper glove use. EHS food observed broccoli thawing in standing water, which is not an approved thawing method. Broccoli was measured at 50°F and discarded during inspection. Retain staff on proper thawing procedures. Garlic and oil mixture and parmesan cheese were held at 70°F, in the prep area, rather than 41°F or below as the original packaging required. Garlic and oil mixture and parmesan cheese were voluntarily discarded. Time in lieu of temperature is being used in the food facility to control ready to eat Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods. During the inspection, EHS checked documentation and documentation was not up to date and maintained. Ensure documentation is being accurately filled out by the employees. First aid supplies and medicine are stored above food equipment and are a possible source of contamination. First aid supplies and medicine were moved to an appropriate location during inspection. EHS observed employee touch raw chicken with their gloves and then touch cheese, a ready to eat food item, with the same gloves. During the inspection EHS had employee discard the contaminated food item and properly wash their hands. Re-train employees on proper handwashing and glove use procedures. Food employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. During inspection EHS had employee remove gloves and wash their hands. An open employee's beverage container was observed on a food preparation area across from the 3 compartment sink. Observed an employee wipe a knife with a dirty wiping cloth. EHS instructed employee to wash, rinse, and sanitize knife. EHS then observed employee wash and rinse knife but fail to sanitize. EHS reviewed warewashing procedures with employee. During inspection, the 3 compartment sink was properly set up and knife was washed, rinsed, and sanitized. Ensure all food contact surfaces are washed, rinsed, and sanitized after use. The handwash sink next to the prep line was blocked by a cart and not accessible at all times for employee use. Cart was moved during inspection. Ensure handwash sinks are easily accessible at all times. Multiple spray bottles taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Bottles were labeled during inspection. Comply today and every day. Raid, a restricted use pesticide, is being applied in the food facility by a non-certified applicator. Raid was removed during the inspection.

Willistown Township

Trattoria San Nicola, 4 Manor R, Nov. 4, Fail. Facility is conducting a "specialized process" by packaging meats and other foods using reduced oxygen packaging (ROP) and/or vacuum sealing without first submitting a HACCP plan and receiving written approval from CCHD. Discontinue any form of ROP, vacuum packaging and sous vide. Remove foods from facility which have been vacuumed sealed/ROP. Submit formal HACCP plan review to CCHD, if you wish to resume such operations. Do not continue any operations until HACCP plan is approved in writing.