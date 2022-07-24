The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Caln Township

Chester County Sports Arena, 4533 W Lincoln Hwy, July 12, Pass. No violations.

Pho Now, 3911 E Lincoln Hwy, July 12, Fail. Food contact surfaces of cutting boards are not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching. Observed clean dishware being stacked wet and not allowing air dry. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The following areas are in need of a cleaning: 1. Top of mechanical dishwasher 2. Entire flooring of kitchen area - under all equipment (cooking & refrigeration), tables, and shelving 3. Interior and exterior of refrigeration units 4. Walk-ins flooring 5. Exhaust hood surfaces, vents, suppression lines, and filters Clean today and maintain clean everyday. Food facility needs to organize the storage room area and ensure all product is stored on shelving 6 inches off of the floor as required. Frozen food observed thawing at room temperature on the 3 bay sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Remove cardboard bin being used as a table. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. The mechanical dishwasher needs servicing immediately. Use a manual dishwashing unit. The mechanical dishwasher is capable of sanitizing dishware at 50-100 ppm as required. -Unused equipment in the kitchen must be repaired and used, or removed from the premises. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in refrigerator, is not being date marked. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed faucet leaking at the sink next to the mechanical dishwasher. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect (roach - observed 1 live adult and 1 live baby roach) activity in kitchen area, but facility not have a pest control program. Food faciliy is not removing the old pest control devices on a frequent basis. Remove all old pest control devices and setup a pest control program with a professional pest control company immediately.

Downingtown Borough

El Zocalo Inc, 827 W Lancaster, July 14, Pass. Dented canned items observed in the canned food aisle are intended for use or sale in the food facility.

St Anthony’s Lodge, 259 W Church St, July 14, Pass. No violations.

East Brandywine Township

Applecross Country Club Golf Clubhouse, 170 Zynn Rd, July 12, Pass. Clean the following structure: * Mulligan waitress kitchenette; dirty floor * Main bar flooring; water. Possible leak. * Main kitchen. Conduct additional detail floor cleaning around cove basing, under deep fryers and cove base areas - soiled debris. Maintain all structures clean to the sight and touch. The bar glass washer is broken. -Mulligan waitress kitchenette. Provided and utilize handled scoops in bulk food containers (flour, etc..). Do not use non-handled containers for dispensing bulk food products.

Applecross Country Club Halfway House/Pantry, 125 Bolero Rd, July 12, Pass. Upon entering the pool food concession area, doorways were left open. Several flies were observed in the food preparation room. Doors were closed upon request. Ensure staff are maintaining the doors/windows closed to deter vector entry. Eliminate our fly presence and keep the doors closed. Supply a QAC test kit at this site. Bar area. Several areas of flooring are ripped. According to the GM, the floor will be replaced. Repair or replace the flooring within 90 days. Flooring must be maintained in good repair and easily cleanable condition. New flooring must be smooth, durable and easily cleanable. Notify the Department of your proposed flooring type.

Trego’s at Applecross, 170 Zynn Rd, July 12, Pass. No violations.

East Caln Township

Ashbridge Manor, 971 E Lancaster Ave, Follow Up, July 12, Pass. Clean the griddle table; soiled with grease.Clean the wallboard behind the dishwasher; soiled and discolored. No Chester County Certified Food Manager. Walk-in cooler. Observed two green shelving units to be rusting. Replace within 12 days to allow for easy cleaning.

East Nantmeal Township

French Creek Golf Links, 4500 Conestoga Rd, July 12, Fail. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or dishwashing temperate test stickers to measure the dish surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. Obtain and use daily to ensure a dish surface temperature of 160°F or more is achieved in rinse. No paper towels were available at the hand sink in the bar area. Facility does not currently have quaternary ammonia test strips for the Steramine sanitizer. The dish surface temperature in the warewashing machine was measured at 153.7°F, rather than at or above 160°F as required.

East Whiteland Township

Zoe’s Kitchen, 50 National Ave, July 11, Fail. A single-use portion cup was found to be used as a scoop in the walk in cooler. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in cold holding equipment. EHS observed a pan that still had food residue on it soaking in the sanitizer compartment with sanitizer. The facility must rewash the pan and clean the sanitizer compartment. The food facility does not maintain Certified Food Manager records as required. Obtain a Chester County Certified Food Manager immediately. Squeeze bottles containing food items must be properly labeled with the common name of the food ingredient. Lemon Herb Tahini and Steak Kabobs were held in the walk-in cooler beyond the date marking and needed to be discarded. Commercially processed ready to eat food, located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Clean the floors and walls near the cookline. -Clean the drain near the dishwashing machine. -Clean the mop sink. -Clean and sanitize the dry storage containers. EHS observed some stained ceiling tiles in the kitchen area near the hood system. Clean the ceiling tiles, if the stains cannot be removed the facility must replace the ceiling tiles. Food employee personal belongings observed in the kitchen area, although lockers are provided.

Dairy Queen, 235 Lancaster Ave, July 12, Pass. Staff was informed to wear a beard net during inspection. Food facility operator failed to post an original, valid Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager and CCHD License to Operate in a location conspicuous to the consumer. Post licenses in public view. Frozen Turkey observed on the upper shelf in the walk-in freezer. Sponges observed in the ware washing sink area being used to clean food contact surfaces. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, or splash; 1-Ceiling vents in back of house area (2) 2-Light shield above the Blizzard topping station. 3-Walk in cooler electrical cords and wall by the ice cream and blizzard feeder crate area. The following surface finish is observed cracked / roughened with exposed drywall and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. 1-Repair wall with drywall exposure to the right of the water filter by ice machine. It appears an anchor bolt was removed from the wall. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.

Great Valley Grill, 79 Lancaster Ave, July 12, Fail. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The facility needs to clean and sanitize the following: -The floors throughout the entire kitchen, especially under the equipment and the cook line. -The pipeline in the walk-in cooler. -The light fixtures in the kitchen. EHS observed numerous ceiling tiles that were peeling or that had water stains on them. Repair any leaks and replace all ceiling tiles that are observed stained or peeling. Parmesan cheese was held at room temperature in the kitchen area. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. During the inspection, EHS observed used knives in the bain marie.

Outback Steakhouse, 675 Lancaster Ave, Emergency Response, July 12, Fail. All food items that are affected and contaminated due to the fire must be discarded. Observed evidence of water and smoke residue throughout the kitchen area and most evident in the office area. Hot water is not available at the facility. Facility must clean and sanitize the entire facility. Any walls, floors, and ceilings that have been damaged due to the fire must be repaired or replaced with a smooth, non-absorbent, easily cleanable surface. The walk in cooler was observed to have some damage on the wall. Repair the wall of the walk-in cooler. Electrical service has been out since 1:45am (>5 hours), the walk in cooler had a temperature of 45-46 degrees. All TCS food items in all cold holding units must be discarded in the facility. This includes all affected TCS & Non-TCS foods. Any single use articles that are open and exposed must be discarded.

Wegmans Food Market, 50 Foundry Way, July 13, Pass. Four dented cans were observed on the shelves in the retail area and were intended for sale in the food facility. In the main dishwashing room a leak at the pressure spray head. The proofer supply water line is leaking above the ceiling. It is making water drip down onto the unit and floor. The vent above the back deli area needs to be cleaned. During the inspection the vent was cleaned. In the retail freezer section food debris was observed at the base of the inside of the freezer. Clean the inside of the freezer units and come up with a cleaning schedule for the units. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment in the sandwich/salad area and the fish demo area is not available or readily accessible in the equipment. The produce preparation table lacks sufficient shielding to prevent airborne contamination from consumers. In the retail freezer section unit A07-02 has a torn door gasket. Unit A03-02 has a torn door gasket. The thermometer in one of the seafood display cases is broken and employees are unable to read the temperature. The hand sink in the bakery needed to be caulked to the wall.There is a hole in the wall in the hot food sections near the combi oven.

East Vincent Township

CVS Pharmacy, 3425 Schuylkill Rd, July 13, Pass. Several ceiling tiles are showing signs of water damage, especially above the haircare section. The outdoor trash compactor area has some debris (leaves, plastic racks) collecting. Clean all debris.

Vito’s NY Style Pizza and Grill, 3563 Schuylkill Rd, July 15, Pass. An open employee's beverage container was observed by the cook line, a food preparation area. The quat test strips on location were water damaged and not usable. Prepackaged desserts in the Coke refrigerator were not labeled properly. All prepackaged grab-and-go foods must have labels with the following: * The name of product * The full ingredient list including a list of all sub-ingredients * The distributed by statement * Any of the major food allergens that are in the food (Milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, crustacean shellfish, wheat and soy). A probe-type thermometer for measuring cooking temperatures of food was not available. oap and paper towels were not initially available at the hand sink by the dishwashing area. A severely dented can of pineapple was found in the dry storage. -In the sandwich prep top across from the cook line, the left side of the cook top was warmer than the right side and holding foods at 43°F. Food containers were blocking the fans on the left side, which was not allowing cold air to circulate. Containers were rearranged to allow good air flow. The small glass-front mini fridge was icing at the back, which was causing some areas to cool unevenly.

Lower Oxford Township

A Taste of Philly Hoagies, 703 Commons Dr, Follow Up, July 13, Pass. Posted Chester County CFM Certificate expired 10/31/2021. An existing employee has recently completed a food manager course. Complete and remit provided CCHD CFM Application by 7/20/22.

Kennett Square Borough

Bethel AME Church, 301 E Linden St, July 13, Pass. No violations.

New Garden Mem Union AME Church, 309 E Linden St, July 13, Pass. No violations.

West Branch Distilling, 227 Birch St, July 13, Pass. No violations.

Little Britain Township

Eurest at Camp Horseshoe, 1 Horseshoe Ln, July 11, Pass. Observed bags of trash and food debris on the ground in the outside dumpster corral. The previous Chester County CFM is no longer employed at this facility. A new employee has recently completed a food manager course as evidenced by a posted ServSafe which expires on 12/27/22. Observed boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 10ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Plumber was contacted and arrived during this inspection. Observed 50ppm chlorine residual after onsite repairs. Due to mechanical issues with the dish machine this Department recommends budgeting to replace the existing mechanical dishwasher.

New Garden Township

Margaritas, 125 Pine St, July 11, Pass. No violations.

Oxford Borough

Dunkin Donuts at Oxford Square Mall, 321 N Third St, Follow Up, July 13, Fail. Repeat violation: Observed flies directly on the glazed munchkins & apple fritters in the display case behind the front service counter. All exposed foods stored in the display case were discarded during this inspection. It should be noted that the display cases were protected with plastic sheeting in the front and paper in the back however there are several gaps in the front & back allowing access to the exposed foods. A fan is also being used to prevent flies from accessing the exposed foods. The food facility may not sell any doughnuts or muffins until a written plan of action is provided and reviewed by this Department. Observed exposed foods not stored in a manner to prevent contamination from the premises (flies). The food facility may continue sales of the doughnut products once a plan of action is submitted, reviewed and approved by this Department.

Oxford Mobile, 216 S Third St, July 15, Pass. No violations.

Oxford Senior Center, 12 E Locust St, July 15, Pass. No violations.

Parkesburg Borough

Main Street Cafe Grill, 321 Main St, July 11, Pass. Hand washing sink in the kitchen is close to prep sink. Provide a splash guard within 7 days. Deep fryer is located next to the open gas range. Provide a splash guard within 7 days. Facility has chlorine bleach and steramine available for sanitizing. Provide test kits to measure sanitizing solutions in parts per million. Correct within 7 days.

Parkesburg Point Youth Center, 100 W Main St, July 11, Pass. No violations.

Parkesburg U M Church, 411 Main St, July 11, Pass. No violations.

Penn Township

Chester County Technical College/High School, 280 Pennock’s Bridge Rd, July 13, Pass. No violations.

22 BBQ, 22 Dutton Farm Ln, July 15, Pass. No violations.

Sadsbury Township

Little Anthony’s Pizza and Grille, 2800 W Lincoln Hwy, July 14, Pass. Wall above the steam table must be cleaned.

One Source Micro Market, 200 Stewart Hutson Dr, July 14, Pass. No violations.

Schuylkill Township

CVS Pharmacy, 130 Schuylkill Rd, July 11, Pass. The following areas of the walk-in unit need to be cleaned: - The dairy shelving has a buildup of black mildew-like grime. - Plastic liner underneath the dairy products has a buildup of black grime. - The back wall closest to the coke products has some black grime. - Several plastic racks have some black grime. - A wooden pallet is leaning against the wall with grime and debris on it and it must be removed - no absorbent materials, such as wood, may be used to store foods. In the ice cream freezer, there is a buildup of ice in the back that must be cleaned regularly. No food can be stored in any area where ice can accumulate on top of it. -There are water-damaged ceiling tiles that must be replaced in the following areas: - Above the sunblock - Above the emergency exit and magazines - Above the allergy medication. Throughout all storage areas of the facility, including the walk-in cooler, the downstairs back storage area, and the upstairs storage area, there is a large amount of debris from packaging material (cardboard, paper, plastic packaging, etc) on the ground. All debris or packaging materials that are not being used must be removed and discarded. Outdoor storage area for waste is located in the back and is creating a potential insect or rodent hazard for the facility. There is a lot of trash all around the dumpster on the ground and the side doors of the dumpster are open. The ground around the dumpster must be cleaned up and the side doors must be kept closed.

South Coventry Township

Bucktown Grille, 2088 Pottstown Pike, July 14, Pass. At the time of inspection (7/1/2022) The small prep top unit was initially holding foods at 42-43°F, rather than at or below 41°F as required. A quaternary ammonia sanitizer was being used, but only chlorine test strips were on location at the start of the inspection.

Tredyffrin Township

Dunkin Donuts, 49 E Lancaster Ave, July 11, Fail. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. The Following equipment not observed in good repair: 1-Frozen Machine Rinse is not working - Ensure blenders are washed / rinsed / sanitized every 4 hours and rinsed after each use at the three bay sink. 2-Bunn machine is not dispensing properly for dunkacinno and other flavors. 3-Drive Thru Air curtain is not working at window, repair or replace. Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. Interior temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in equipment. Ensure all thermometers are provided in all refrigeration and working properly. The handwash sink to the right of the ice machine area was blocked by a large orange fan and not accessible at all times for employee use. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, and splash; 1-Ceiling vent, wall edge, side wall, and ceiling located above the make line. 2-Floor wall juncture behind the bagel oven 3-Floor wall juncture behind and to the right of the green wire shelf to the left of the oven. General light intensity throughout the facility needs improvement.The food facility does not employ a CCHD certified food manager employee as required. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for Chester County Health Department Certification. Disposable cups observed being used to scoop ready to eat ice into beverages for consumption and placed back into ice well. This is viewed as hand contact because a handle is not provided. Train all staff to use provided ice scoops.

Berwyn-Paoli Little League, 915 Howellville Rd, July 12, Pass. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Provide a food probe thermometer for staff to use when cooking hamburgers on the grills and also cooking hot dogs on the roller.The following equipment not observed in good repair; 1-The septic holding tank alarm no longer provides a visual red light when the tank is full. The audio works but must also be equipped with a visual red light indicator. Ensure tank alarm maintains in the audio setting and not the silent setting. Contact technician and install a new tank alarm box at the panel.

Flik Corporate Dining at Vanguard, 700 Admiral Nelson Dr, Follow Up, July 12, Pass. No violations.

Whole Foods Market, 821 Lancaster Ave, Follow Up, July 15, Pass. No violations.

Upper Uwchlan Township

Marsh Creek Park Concession, 675 Park Rd, Follow Up, July 11, Pass. No Chester County Certified Food Manager.

Uwchlan Township

Magerks, 174 Eagleview Blvd, Follow Up, July 14, Pass. No violations.

Wawa, 750 N Pottstown Pike, Follow Up, July 14, Pass. Clean the following: * Retail cooler flooring; loose debris under shelving and spilt beverages under customer accessible milk shelving. * Beverages station flooring; discoloration and soiling around lid cabinet * Flooring near undercounter ice cream mix freezer. *Unit is on but not used or intended to be used. Remove. * Staff preparation area flooring under and around refrigeration and heated equipment; discoloration and soiling. * Walk-in freezer flooring; loose debris Clean all within 24 hours and maintain clean to the sight and touch.

West Caln Township

E. Stoltzfus Chicken BBQ, 150 Davis Rd, July 9, Pass. Clean floor below three compartment sink. True two door refrigerator was 55°F, rather than 41°F or below as required. Products were recently placed in this refrigerator and immediately removed and placed in another refrigerator with temperatures below 41°F. Do not use it for potentially hazardous food until repaired.

Coatesville Country Club, 143 Reservoir Rd, July 14, Pass. A light fixture in the kitchen area did not have a light shield or light guard. Floor throughout the kitchen needs a thorough cleaning and focus under dishwashing areas. Ceiling tiles near a large dishwasher were observed water damaged. Temperature gauge for washing water temperature on large dishwasher was not working.

Hidden Acres Campground, 103 Hidden Acres Rd, July 14, Pass. No violations.

West Goshen Township

China Palace, 1251 West Chester Pike, July 11, Pass. In refrigerators, foods were found in open steel cans which is prohibited due to rust and contamination risks. Once steel cans are opened, all food must be used promptly or transferred to a food-grade container. Remove the two residential-style microwaves. The food facility does not have a Chester County Certified Food Manager (CFM) as required. Complete approved food safety course, complete county CFM application and post county CFM certificate in public view.

Michi Sushi, 909 Paoli Pike, Follow Up, July 12, Pass. No violations.

Sail Away Cafe, 706 Autopark Blvd, Follow Up, July 11, Pass. No violations.

Smoothie King, 1011 West Chester Pike, Follow Up, July 11, Pass. No violations.

ACME Markets, 907 Paoli Pike, July 13, Fail. Over a dozen packages of expired foods observed throughout refrigerated cases of retail area, including: * Prepackaged prepared mashed potatoes * Activia Yogurt * Imitation crab meat * Crack n Egg breakfast cups Closely monitor dates on all foods and remove expired foods from food service/sales areas. In deli station, a few of the sliding glass doors on the merchandisers are missing a trim piece/handle. Replace this part on the doors so the unit can be closed and sealed. In the hot foods prep area, clean & sanitize the chicken breading station including: * all food service equipment, shelves, rolling carts, * all food and non-food contact surfaces including food storage containers, utensils, trays * remove woven baskets and cardboard boxes In deli, clean and sanitize the pickle tongs and tong cup. Clean the floors in the hot foods/fried chicken prep station. In the Bakery Prep area, clean the following: * floors * soiled ceiling vents, tiles & lights * fans on back of bread cases In customer service/check-out area, replace all stained ceiling tiles and repair any leaks. Heavy fly activity observed in the produce prep station. Wall-mounted flying insect light does not appear to be functioning properly. Facility must take aggressive measures to control, reduce and eliminate flies, including: * weekly pest control treatments * servicing of existing insect control light and possible installation of fly strips and/or additional insect control light * keeping all surfaces and equipment clean * keeping foods covered

Rolling Stars, 706 E Market St, Follow Up, July 14, Pass. No violations.

St Paul’s Baptist Church, 1 Hagerty Blvd, July 14, Pass. The food facility does not have a Chester County Certified Food Manager (CFM). Complete Department-approved food safety course, complete county CFM application process and post county CFM certificate in public view.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 103 Turner Ln, July 14, Pass. No violations.

Everready Solutions Co, 208 Carter Dr, July 15, Pass. No violations.

West Sadsbury Township

Hershey’s Farm Market, 959 S Octorara Trl, Follow Up, July 14, Pass. Meat counter: this area is deteriorating rapidly. Floor is sagging, countertops are worn, shelving is no longer cleanable.

West Vincent Township

JVB Brothers LLC Pickles and Hot Sauce, 2358 Flowing Springs Rd, July 14, Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kits to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Soap was not available at the handwash sink.

Ludwig’s Inn and Oyster Bar, 2904 Conestoga Rd, July 14, Pass. In one food bin, a bowl was being used as a scoop. In two other bins, scoops with handles were being used, but the handle was in contact with the food or ice. The floor underneath equipment in the bar area has a buildup of grime and debris and needs to be cleaned, especially around the dishwasher. In the bar area, the sink to be used for handwashing must be clearly labeled as for handwashing only, and must be fully stocked with hand washing supplies at all times. Paper towels were not initially available at the designated handwash sink, and were supplied during the inspection. Several live and dead insects were found under equipment during the inspection. The nozzles and holsters of the soda guns in the bar area need to be cleaned. The hose of the mop sink did not have hose bibb or other backflow prevention device.

West Whiteland Township

Duling Kurtz House, 146 S Whitford Rd, Follow Up, July 13, Pass. No violations.