The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bravo Supermarket, 225 W. King St., complaint, Aug. 13. Pass. No violations.

Bruno's, 555 Greenfield Road, Suite 112, Aug. 13. Pass. Rare roast beef with juices, stored unwrapped, in the same container with corned beef. Food employee preparing sandwiches wearing watch. Food employee preparing sandwiches not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

Charlie’s Chicken BBQ MFF3, 627 Buck Road, Quarryville, Aug. 13. Pass. No violations.

Country Table Restaurant, 740 E. Main St., Mount Joy, complaint, Aug. 13. Pass. No violations.

Friendly Greek Bottle Shop, 549 New Holland Ave., Aug. 13. Pass. No violations.

Hecho A Mano, 201A S. State St., Quarryville, Aug. 13. Pass. Food residue in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other uses than hand-washing; cleaned. A piece of cardboard lining the shelf of the soda syrup rack and the cardboard was saturated with syrup; cardboard removed.

Isaac's Famous Grilled Sandwiches, 919 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Aug. 13. Pass. Lemon slicer and Nemco slicer, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the employee restroom area. Ice bucket store upright instead of upside to prevent contamination. Floor in dish area where there is peeling paint and no exposing concrete no longer smooth and easily cleanable. coving/baseboard under three-compartment sink and dishwasher that has come away from wall.

McDonald’s Restaurant, 575 N. Franklin St., Aug. 13. Pass. No violations.

Melissa's Country Grille, 1426 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, Aug. 13. Pass. Dark, moist residue on the machine deflector plate; cleaned. Dried residue accumulation on the underside of the milkshake blender unit; cleaned. No paper towels at the hand-wash sink near the cooking line. The large ice scoop used at the ice machine is cracked and needs replaced. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Solanco Market, 1844 Lancaster Pike, Peach Bottom, Aug. 13. Pass. No violations.

Union Station Grill, 171-173 S. Fourth St., Columbia, Aug. 13. Fail. Food employee preparing food wearing arm bracelets. An employee's open beverage containers were on food preparation tables. Food employees not wearing beard covers. Food facility does not provide lockers or storage for food employee personal clothing and possessions. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A food employee was touching/slicing peppers — a ready-to- eat food — with bare hands. Water leaking from a pipe beneath the three-compartment sink at the bar. Raw cement, not smooth and cleanable, beneath the fryer. Old food residue on the inner rim of the meat slicer. Cleaners stored with single-service items (paper plates) and salt shakers on a shelf.

La Casita Del Sabor, 117E. Main St., New Holland, Aug. 12. Fail. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of cockroach-type activity in the kitchen and bakery areas. 10-15 insects behind the cove molding under a prep table. Eggs held at 65 F in the kitchen area rather than 45 F or below as required; discarded. Scrub pads and plates in the hand-wash sink indicating other uses than hand-washing. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Grease accumulation under cooking equipment and fryers.

Lantz's Discount Groceries, 105 Horseshoe Road, Leola, Aug. 12. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above cheese in the triple-door cooler. The floor in the customer area is chipping and peeling paint and is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Lotions and antiseptics for retail sale displayed on shelving above mayonnaise and sauces.

Lititz Family Cupboard, 12 W. Newport Road, Lititz, Aug. 12. Fail. A dark residue in bucket where an ice scoop is stored (a food contact surface). Deflector shield of the ice machine to have an accumulation of black matter. Soda nozzle with an accumulation of black matter. The hand-wash sink in the prep area was blocked by prep table and not accessible at all times for employee use. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw shelled eggs stored above condiments in a reach-in cooler in the very back prep room. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180 F (or 165 F for stationary rack). Facility has a three-compartment sink to use until dishwasher is fixed. Floor behind cook line with an accumulation of food debris and grease. Floor under dishwasher with excessive debris accumulation. Vent above dishwasher with heavy dust accumulation. Ceiling in walk-in cooler with exposed insulation that could possibly be a contaminate to uncovered cooling foods. The floor/wall juncture in under and around dishwasher area is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the women's restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Fish that stated to thaw and use immediately or cook from frozen state store in walk-in cooler and grill draw. Foods held in a stand-up reach in cooler (salad prep cooler) where holding at 44-46 F rather than 41 F or below; product was discarded.

Market Place Bakery, 2846 Main St., Morgantown, Aug. 12. Pass. Beef jerky being sold and product not processed under U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection. Raw shell eggs stored above olives and pickles in the small reach-in cooler. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the baking area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Sight & Sound Concession, 300 Hartman Bridge Road, Strasburg, Aug. 12. Pass. No violations.

Subway No. 11447, 836 W. Main St., New Holland, Aug. 12. Pass. Food employees in prep area wearing bracelets or watches on arms.

Barnett’s Farm Market, 65 Penn St., Washington Boro, change of owner, Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

Bistro Barberet And Bakery, 26 E. King St., follow-up, Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

Brothers Food Max, 920 S. Duke St., Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

C Town Mini Market, 451 E. King St., Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

Church Of God Of Landisville, 171 Church St., Landisville, Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

Cilantro Food Market, 923 S. Duke St., Aug. 11. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area.

Five Guys Burgers And Fries No. 0190, 1962 Fruitville Pike, Aug. 11. Pass. The faucet located at the three-compartment sink leaking profusely.

Gourmet Julie’s Way MFF4, 1728 Rock Ledge Court, opening, Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

Johnny’s Bar & Steak House, 7 Kurtz Road, Stevens, Aug. 11. Pass. Exposed food preparation in prep area under dirty ventilation ducts, and subject to potential contamination. Assorted food containers were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as dust on overhead structures, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Penguin Hotel, 55 E. Church Road, Stevens, Aug. 11. Pass. Assorted food was held at 53 F in the sandwich board rather than 41 F or below as required.

Primo Hoagies, 2085 Fruitville Pike, Aug. 11. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Static dust on the baffles of the double-oven. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by three cutting boards and two pans and not accessible at all times for employee use. Working containers of sanitizers and stainless steel polish stored on the same shelf with paper plates, food equipment and olive oil. Food employee scooping and weighing coleslaw not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Assorted packaged deli meats, stored beneath dripping condensation in the walk-in cooler, subjecting meat and employee gloves to possible drip contamination. Condensate dripping profusely from the condensing unit in the walk-in cooler, creating pools of standing water.

Rita’s Italian Ice, 290 S. Reading Road, Ephrata, Aug. 11. Pass. Interior and exterior of small refrigerator holding milk at front counter with excessive milk spillage, stand-up freezer with excessive chocolate chips and peanut butter chips. Milk and custard in the front reach-in refrigerator holding at 46-48 F, digital thermometer was reading at 52-54 F. Paper cup used as a scoop and stored in container of Oreo crumbs. Floor throughout facility is sticky. There is no proof that there is a certified food manager available at this facility. Employees state that the person whose certificate is posted no longer works there. Proof of certification must be provided to the facility by the required date or at least one person must successfully complete an approved food safety course 90 days from this report date. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the bathroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Starbucks No. 50620, 100 Rohrerstown Road, Suite 5A, Aug. 11. Pass. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the back next to the dishwasher. Peeling paint on the "drip shelf" near the Frappuccino machine. Hand sanitizers stored above pastry bags in the storage area.

Strasburg Market Place, 214 Hartman Bridge Road, Strasburg, Aug. 11. Pass. Milk and cream was held at 50 F in the small under counter refrigerator in the coffee area rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded. Store-made pizza, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding; discarded. Food employees in food prep areas wearing bracelet and watches. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in small refrigerator. Fly strips in the bakery area placed over food prep tables and equipment. Torn rubber door gaskets on the on the walk-in cooler doors in the meat room and in the deli area.

The Horse Inn, 540 E. Fulton St., follow-up, Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

Udder Choice Inc., 1812 W. Main St., Ephrata, Aug. 11. Pass. Fan guards in walk-in cooler with static dust accumulation. Underside of mixer in food prep area with old food residue. A soiled door gasket within reach-in cooler in ice cream area. Food stored directly on the floor in dry storage area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Open beverages throughout facility with no lid or straw. Door gasket of reach-in cooler at front counter severely damaged and needing replaced. Utensils, a food contact surface, were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Deflector shield of ice machine with pink matter accumulation.

A Slice Of Brooklyn Pizzeria, 808 E. Main St., New Holland, Aug. 10. Fail. Food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Deli meat ,cheese were held at 59 F in the bain-marie unit rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded. Food and utensils stored on shelves that are lined with cardboard, a nonabsorbent material. Food employees in food prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (deli meats), located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, are not being marked with the date it was sliced; repeat violation 2019. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in triple-door bain-marie unit. Unscreened rear entrance door propped open at the time of the inspection; repeat violation 2020. Old equipment and uncut weeds and grass along the back of the building which is a harborage area for rodents. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Person in charge does not have food employee certification. Loose rubber door gaskets on the triple door bain-marie unit. Equipment in good repair — bain-marie not maintaining the minimum required temperature of 41 F or less as required. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required at the time of the inspection.

Bob Evans No. 320, 3000 Hempland Road, Aug. 10. Pass. A grease and old food residue buildup on the small toaster oven. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil and grease buildup. The entire backsplash and up underneath of the pass-through window. An accumulation of grease buildup on the floor behind the flat grill at the cook line. Peeling paper and flaking paint on the ceiling above the coffee area. Ice cream dipper well for dipping utensils was not on. Raw shell eggs were held at 51 F in the cold holding table rather than 41 F or below as required.

Dunkin’, 1838 Fruitville Pike, complaint, Aug. 10. Pass. Food employee preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

The Gathering Place, 6 Pine St., Mount Joy, Aug. 10. Pass. No violations.

McDonald's No. 6200, 828 W. Main St., New Holland, Aug. 10. Pass. Sticky residue on a shelf in the cabinet under the self-serve soda unit; cleaned.

New Holland Exxon, 312 W. Main St., New Holland, Aug. 10. Pass. Prepackaged sandwiches do not have an ingredient list available for consumer review at the self-serve display cases.

Pho Pasteur 3, 2204 Columbia Ave., complaint, Aug. 10. Pass. Bok choy bulbs are not being washed prior to cooking as evidenced by a black and brown substance between the leaves.

Pizza Hut, 633 W. Main St., New Holland, Aug. 10. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the prep area; corrected

PJ's Steak & Hoagie, 114 E. Main St., New Holland, Aug. 10. Pass. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. Interior surfaces of the microwave oven have food residue accumulation; cleaned

Shady Maple Smorgasbord, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl, complaint, Aug. 10. Pass. No violations.

Shogun Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi, 680 Park City Center, food borne investigation, Aug. 10. Pass. No violations.

Stoltzfus Catering LLC, 1210 Pinkerton Road, Mount Joy, Aug. 10. Pass. No violations.

Auntie Anne’s Soft Pretzels, 1525 Stanley K Tanger Drive, Aug. 9. Pass. Dark residue accumulation on the drain pipe on the bottom of the ice machine. Food facility does not have an employee who has a certified food manager certificate. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. Loose rubber door gaskets on the Beverage Air cooling unit. Single-service, single-use articles stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

Cartoon Network Hotel, 2285 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.

Crossroads Cafe, 1300 Georgetown Road, Quarryville, opening, Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.

Donegal Masonic Hall Association, 710 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.

Forry’s Country Store, 820 Ivory Drive, Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.

Hearth & Harrow At Pleasant View Retirement, 544 Pennryn Road, Manheim, Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.

Home2 Suites, 21 Quarry Ridge Drive, Elizabethtown, Aug. 9. Pass. Observed hand-wash sink blocked by a trash can and milk crates.

Hurricane Pizza And Grill, 4031 Columbia Ave., Columbia, Aug. 9. Pass. Tomato bisque was held at 96 F, in the steam table rather than 135 F or above as required. The Victory refrigerator has an ambient temperature of 50 F; all food was removed from this unit. Temperature-control-for-safety foods are not permitted to be stored in this unit until it is maintaining a cold-holding temperature of 41 F or colder.

Rothsville Fire Company, 2071 Main St., Rothsville, Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.

Sal’s Pizza, 920 W. Main St., New Holland, Aug. 9. Pass. Chicken, deli meat, cheese were held at 62 F in the bain-marie rather than 41 F or below as required; items discarded. Cardboard used to line shelves used to store food utensils and equipment, which is not an approved material. Material must be smooth, easily cleanable and nonabsorbent. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — drain pipe leaking at the three-compartment sink.

Shooters Crossing, 88 Diller Ave., New Holland, Aug. 9. Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required; replaced container and primed line. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area. Moist residue accumulation on the condensing unit fan covers in the walk-in cooler. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Food facility does not have available chlorine or quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the low temperature dishmachine and the sanitizer sink in the bar area.

V & G Sabor Boricua, 438 1/2 Locust St., Columbia, opening, Aug. 9. Pass. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course for managers.