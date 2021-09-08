The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Cleona Borough

China Moon, 457 West Penn Ave., follow-up, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Heidelberg Township

Caruso’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, 1145 Heidleberg Ave., change of owner, Sept. 2. Pass. No violations.

Jackson Township

ELCO High School, 180 Elco Dr., Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

ELCO Intermediate School, 100 Evergreen Dr., Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

ELCO Middle School, 60 Evergreen Dr., Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Jackson Elementary School, 558 West Main Ave., Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Lebanon City

Harding Elementary School Cafeteria, 622 Chestnut St., Sept. 2. Pass. One small cockroach on a glue-board.

Henry Houck Elementary Cafeteria, 315 East Lehman St., Sept. 2. Pass. The employee restroom is missing a handwashing sign that specifically advises "food employees must wash hands."

Lebanon Middle School Cafeteria, 350 North Eighth Street., Sept. 2. Pass. No violations.

Southeast Elementary Cafeteria, 499 East Pershing Ave., Sept. 2. Pass. No violations.

Lebanon High School, 1000 South Eighth St., Sept. 1. Pass. A temperature measuring device for measuring ware washing wash and sanitizing water temperatures is not available.

Northwest Elementary Cafeteria, 1315 Old Forge Rd., Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Southwest Elementary School, 1500 Woodland St., Sept. 1. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect activity in the prep area.

Lebanon American Legion, 1410 Lehman St., complaint, Aug. 30. Fail. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food and equipment are not available or readily accessible. The frequency of cleaning, particularly in the concession stand area, is inadequate. The fryer in the concession stand, a slicer, a microwave and other equipment, all food contact surfaces, had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Old unused equipment stored in several areas should be removed from food facility. The storage area is very cluttered and disorganized. A bag of empanadas in the refrigerator were not marked with a date. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The facility was using a two-compartment sink in the concession area for washing food equipment rather than the three-compartment sink that is available in the center of the facility. The food facility does not have a hand wash sink located in the food prep and ware washing area in the center of the facility. The food facility does not have a hand wash sink located in the food prep service area of the concession stand located in the rear of the facility. Exterior door located in the concession area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Lincoln Republic Club, 21 South Ninth St., Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Queen’s Natural Market, 742 Cumberland St., Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Millcreek Township

Fort Zellers Elementary School, 243 North Sheridan Rd., Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

North Cornwall Township

CVS, 2200 Cumberland St., Sept. 2. Pass. Evidence of mouse activity in rear area by the electrical service panels.

North Lebanon Township

Ebenezer Elementary School, 1600 Colonial Circle, Sept. 2. Pass. No violations.

New Covenant Christian School, 452 Ebenezer Rd., Sept. 2. Pass. No violations.

Union Canal Elementary School, 400 Narrows Dr., Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Wendy’s, 1490 East Lehman St., complaint, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

North Londonderry Township

Texas Roadhouse, 61 North Londonderry Sq., complaint, Sept. 2. Pass. Employee beverage containers stored above food and food-contact surfaces at the cook line and meat preparation walk-in cooler. Food employees in cook line and food preparation areas were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Food and ware washing employee changed tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in between. Accumulation of static dust on the fan guards of the refrigeration units within the walk-in coolers. Mechanical dishwasher temperature booster not properly functioning. A temperature measuring device for measuring ware washing wash and sanitizing water temperatures is not available.

Palmyra Borough

Wendy’s, 743 East Main St., Aug. 30. Pass. Dark biofilm-like residue on the deflector plate in the ice machine, located across from the walk-in cooler and freezer. Leaking at the faucet of the preparation sink, located at the rear of the facility near the ware washing area.

South Lebanon Township

Cedar Crest High School, 115 East Evergreen Rd., Sept. 2. Pass. No violations.

Cedar Crest Middle School, 101 East Evergreen Rd., Sept. 2. Pass. No violations.

South Lebanon Elementary School, 1825 South Fifth Ave., Sept. 2. Pass. No violations.

Orioles Home Association, 544 East Cumberland St., opening, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

West Cornwall Township

Mt. Gretna Hideaway, 40 Boulevard St., Sept. 2. Pass. Clean food equipment and utensils in dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Food employees in prep area, not wearing proper beard covers. Assorted food in the salad unit baine marie was at 48 to 51 degrees F, in the prep area, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Blended crab dip was processed and stored in a manner that would not allow for proper chilling. Assorted containers and utensils had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.