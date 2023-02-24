The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Hills To Sea, 2 W. Grant St., Feb. 17. Pass. No violations.

Mason’s Eatery, 451 E. Mifflin St., Feb. 17. Fail. Ready-to-eat food unprotected in refrigeration unit area, which is subject to potential contamination. Commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the reach-in refrigeration unit and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date or label. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil throughout the facility. Repair or replace broken door on cold-hold unit in the food prep area. Employee storing personal food items in the refrigeration unit and not in a designated personal item location. Clean floors in the food prep area. Provide cover for trash can in food prep area. A live cockroach on a nonfood contact surface in the food prep area.

McDonald’s, 210 W. King St., Feb. 17. Fail. Loose rubber door gaskets on the reach-in cooling unit. Mops stored in warewash area with potential to contaminate food equipment and utensils. Fryer racks, a food contact surface, were not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

O’Halloran’s Irish Pub, 764 High St., complaint, Feb. 17. Fail. Stuffing and chicken were not cooled from 135 F to 70 F in two hours and/or from 135 F to 41 F within six hours after preparation. Food contact surfaces throughout, ice machine, grill and soda guns were not clean to sight and touch. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in food prep area, but facility does have a pest control program. Beef burgers in the reach-in refrigeration unit stored open with no covering. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the back reach in refrigeration unit, is not being date marked. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Floor in the back food prep and bar area is cracked and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Paradise-Leaman Place Fire Company, 57 Hershey Ave., P.O. Box 98, Paradise, complaint, Feb. 17. Pass. No violations.

The Landing 360, 24 E. King St., opening, Feb. 17. Pass. No violations.

Eastern Mennonite Missions, 450 N. Prince St., Feb. 16. Pass. No violations.

Queen Grocery & Deli, 332 1/2 S. Queen St., Feb. 16. Pass. No violations.

Spicekings Kitchen, 47 N. Prince St., Feb. 16. Fail. Date and label throughout. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

The Steakout, 43 W. King St., follow-up, Feb. 16. Pass. No violations.

Akam Market at Bridgeport Sunoco, 1637 Lincoln Highway, Feb. 15. Pass. Fan guards not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Ceiling tiles missing in the equipment storage area and need to be replaced. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Working container of cleaners was stored above single-service articles in the kitchen area.

Boys & Girls Club Of Lancaster - Kitchen, 229 W. Lemon St., follow-up, Feb. 15. Pass. No violations.

Burger King No. 0581, 1641 Lincoln Highway, Feb. 15. Pass. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints such as beard covers. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by cardboard and not accessible at all times for employee use. Kitchen area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Hoods needs cleaned as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air. Fan guards needs cleaned as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Catholic War Veterans Post 1306, 250 N. Seventh St., Columbia, Feb. 15. Pass. Bottles of hand soap stored on a shelf next to single-use cups. A working container of sanitizer stored on a shelf above bottles of water. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the bar area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Culinary Services By Chef Oliver, 241 W. Lemon St., follow-up, Feb. 15. Pass. No violations.

J&J Mofongo Restaurant, 604 Manor St., Feb. 15. Fail. Moldy onions in back storage area. Multiple food items, chicken, beans and stew, stored open with no covering in cold-hold units. Ceramic bowl, which is an unapproved scoop, was being used as a scoop. Designate area for personal item storage. Empanadas were held at 108 F in the front hot-holding unit, rather than 135 F or above as required. Pork was sitting out on counter at 57 F. Date and label throughout. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Repair or replace gaskets throughout. Pots, pans and utensils, food contact surfaces, were not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean stove in food prep area. Customer self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers. Trash receptacles within the food facility in immediate use are not covered properly. Repair or replace floor tiles in back storage area.

Lyndon City Line Diner, 1370 Manheim Pike, Feb. 15. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge as evidenced by not complying with the Pennsylvania Food Code and having multiple priority item violations during this inspection; repeat violation of 2020, 2021 and 2022. Raw beef stored above cooked turkey in the walk-in cooler. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching the ice. Water leaking from broken seams of the pre-wash sink. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (raw shell eggs) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food; repeat violation of 2019, 2021 and 2022. Food employees involved in food preparation and washing dishes not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets, hats or beard covers. A food employee was grabbing a handful/touching cooked bacon — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. repeat violation of 2020. English muffins being stored on old, used egg cartons in the kitchen. Raw shell eggs and pancake mix were held at 64 F and 67 F, respectively, on tabletop, rather than 41 F or below as required; repeat violation of 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. A pan of unidentifiable, moldy food, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. An employee’s open beverage container was on a shelf above the food preparation area; repeat violation of 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. A pan of unidentifiable food in the walk-in cooler, moldy and is adulterated. Food facility is reusing sauce cups as ladles, which are intended to be a single-service or single-use article. Sauce cups submerged in marinara sauce and apple sauce. Ceiling tiles missing in the storage room and need to be replaced.

McDonald’s No. 6200, 828 W. Main St., New Holland, Feb. 15. Pass. Ice machines not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Assorted containers were not clean to sight and touch. Litter and debris on floor under shelving and equipment. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Mr. G’s Corner Store, 629 N. Franklin St., follow-up, Feb. 15. Pass. No violations.

Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 1700 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, Feb. 15. Fail. Ice scoop, a food contact surface, exposed to potential contamination in the bar area. Ready-to-eat foods stored uncovered, exposed to potential contamination, in the walk-in refrigeration unit. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in food prep and storage areas, is not being date marked or labeled. Knives, a food contact surface, were being stored while having food residue and were not clean to sight and touch in the food prep area. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Kitchen door located in the food prep area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the bar area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the bar area.

Shot And Bottle, 2 N. Queen St., follow-up, Feb. 15. Pass. No violations.

Slice Of Italy, 400 Earl St., Terre Hill, Feb. 15. Pass. Meatballs, which were cooled, were not reheated to 165 F within two hours for hot holding; removed and reheated. The hand-wash sink in the prep area was blocked by scrubbing pads and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Stop & Go, 777 New Holland Ave., follow-up, Feb. 15. Pass. No violations.

Taco Bell No. 040062, 1340 Columbia Ave., Feb. 15. Pass. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers; repeat violation of 2022. A box of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Water leaking from beneath the middle bowl of the three-compartment sink.

Turkey Hill No. 305, 301 Linden St., Unit 7, Columbia, Feb. 15. Pass. The interior of the microwave in the kitchen is chipped and possibly subjecting food to physical contamination. The area is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. A blue can for discarded oil sitting on an old milk carton on old cardboard. All items listed are greasy.

Upper Deck, 40 James St., Millersville, Feb. 15. Pass. Food facility is using Sink & Surface Cleaner sanitizer at an extremely high concentration not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Food in display case does not have the ingredient statements and/or a placard to indicate to consumers “Ingredients are available upon request.” Small amount of pink slime inside ice machine in baking area. A temperature measuring device for measuring mechanical warewashing and sanitizing water temperatures is not available. Ice in the hand-wash sink at the omelet station, indicating uses other than hand-washing.

Wok & Roll Ephrata, 363 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Feb. 15. Pass. Assorted food containers on drying shelf were not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Cava Mezze Grill, 1569 Fruitville Pike, complaint, Feb. 14. Pass. No violations.

Kissel Hill Elementary School, 215 Landis Valley Road, Lititz, Feb. 14. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Linden Hall, 212 E. Main St., Lititz, Feb. 14. Pass. Three large holes in ceiling above walk-in cooler and food equipment not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Cobwebs above food equipment at the upstairs storage area; corrected. A working bucket marked as sanitizer but was soapy water; corrected.

Max’s, 600 Richmond Drive, Feb. 14. Pass. Labels for the prepackaged soups and drinks are incomplete. Labels lack name of facility and address. Dried milk splatter on the underside of the three milkshake mixers. A grease buildup on the fume hood; scheduled for cleaning in March.

Mean Cup, 398 Harrisburg Ave., Suite 200, Feb. 14. Pass. No violations.

Nanak Enterprises/Gas Mart, 653 Columbia Ave., follow-up, Feb. 14. Pass. No violations.

New Holland Coffee Company 2, 832 W. Main St., New Holland, Feb. 14. Pass. Ice machines not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold inside. Nonfood contact surfaces of shelves and cabinets not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

New Yang Garden, 56 S. 18th St., Columbia, complaint, Feb. 14. Pass. No violations.

Parma Pizza And Grill, 232 Locust St., Columbia, complaint, Feb. 14. Pass. No violations.

Raspberry Falls Bakery, 2 W. Grant St., Feb. 14. Fail. Commercial prepackaged grab and go bakery items are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts.

Skip’s Food Truck, mobile food facility Type 4, 138 N. Groffdale Road, New Holland, Feb. 14. Pass. No violations.

Speed’s Steak & Sandwich Shop, 318 E. King St., Feb. 14. Fail. Date and label throughout. Window in back food prep area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Knife stored in cardboard, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Bread stored directly on the floor, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Wall in the employee restroom has a hole and is in need of repair. Improper usage of mop sink. Food containers stored in mop sink. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Subway No. 11447, 836 W. Main St., New Holland, Feb. 14. Pass. Food employees in prep area, not wearing beard covers. Three-bay sink with filth and food residue and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Hand-wash sinks, toilets and urinals are not being cleaned as often as necessary.

Brendee’s Café, 449 W. Lemon St., follow-up, Feb. 13. Pass. No violations.

Kountry Kitchen, 944 Lebanon Road, Manheim, follow-up, Feb. 13. Pass. Food employees in food prep area not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets and/or hats.

Mick’s All American Pub, 2428 Willow Street Pike, complaint, Feb. 13. Pass. Ham in the bain-marie stored open with no covering. Raw beef stored beside ready-to-eat ham in the bain-marie. Salmon thawing in standing water in the sink, which is not an approved thawing method.

Ninja Ramen, 2046 Fruitville Pike, Feb. 13. Pass. No violations.

Red Robin, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Feb. 13. Pass. Food in the kitchen freezer area stored open with no covering. Dirty beverage dispenser behind bar. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods without documentation to verify disposition of food. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use. Throughout the food facility is dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Speedway No. 06774, 675 Lancaster Road, Manheim, Feb. 13. Fail. The food facility is not using any approved detergent-sanitizer in the three-compartment sink for food equipment; corrected: Person in charge instructed to not conduct any food prep. Only prepackaged food to be sold. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area and near three-compartment sink to remind food employees to wash their hands. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. The nacho cheese and sauce dispenser, a food contact surface, was not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces such as soda fountain and slushy machine not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Ceiling tiles missing in above food products near walk-in cooler and needs replaced. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair; water leaking at the faucet head of the three-compartment sink and service sink for consumers.

The Coffee Company, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Feb. 13. Pass. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. Pancake batter in the bain-marie was stored open with no covering. A working container of cleaner was stored on the same shelf with single-service articles in the consumer seating area.

Tobias S Frogg, 1766 Columbia Ave., Feb. 13. Pass. Two packages of cheddar cheese repackaged by the facility in the reach-in cooler was moldy and is adulterated. A box of chicken and a plastic container of cooked chicken stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution in the sanitizer bucket was 0 ppm. Old food residue on the slicer and on potato slicer. A pink residue inside ice maker. A hole in the ceiling in the food preparation area in the back. Ants around the area near the small cooling unit.

Walmart No. 5200, 2030 Fruitville Pike, Feb. 13. Pass. No violations.