The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Heidelberg Township

BB’s Grocery Outlet, 430 N Market St, May 25, Pass. Food facility is not removing dead or trapped pests from control devices frequently, as evidenced by observed old mouse in pest control devices in the warehouse area.

Dutch Way, 2495 Stiegel Pike, May 26, Pass. Dust on overhead structures in walk in deli walk in cooler, posing a risk of contamination. Assorted food in restaurant refrigerators were held at 43-55°F, rather than 41°F or below as required. Three compartment sinks were observed with build up of filth and food residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. Plastic food containers and covers observed with splits and crack being used to contain food. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in dishwasher areas, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying. Hand wash sink in the meat room is not clean to sight and touch. Wall and ceiling in deli kitchen is greasy due to vapors from the convection oven. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food in the restaurant are not available or readily accessible. Assorted food containers and utensils in preparation areas were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Jackson Township

Horning's Market, 905 S College St, May 25, Pass. Sliced deli meat starting at 38°F is not cooled after slicing to reduce temperature from 46-50°F back to below 41°F immediately after slicing. Several areas of the warehouse have litter and food debris in the corners.

Olde Willow Tree Cafe, 10 College Ave, May 26, Pass. No violations.

Lebanon City

Panaderia Y Reposteria Ceballos, 381 N 9th St, May 23, Pass. Potential insect harborage areas inside the food facility observed in the middle prep area due to observation of a live roach. There was a significant amount of old spilled sugar residue behind the freezer where the roach was observed. Proper cleaning and elimination of openings will help to eliminate pests. Sides of the mixer, non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Fan in toilet room and a fan in the middle prep room, non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The floor/wall junction near the mixer and the floor by the mixer is in very poor condition.

Snitz Creek Brewery, 7 North 9th St, Follow-Up, May 25, Pass. The interior of the ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The exterior surfaces of the used grease/oil tank behind the building has a heavy build-up of grease and debris on it and there is a significant amount of grease on the ground that needs to be cleaned up. The handwash sink in the front food prep area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device. Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. The walk-in cooler door, a non-food contact surface, is not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Handwashing sign is missing in the men's room.

Millcreek Township

Justino’s Pizza, 28 E Main St, May 25, Pass. No violations.

Myerstown Borough

Tosco Pizza, 101 W Lincoln Ave, May 26, Pass. Assorted food containers were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Non-food contact surfaces, such as shelves, handles, and pulls not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in the area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying. Several plastic containers were observed with splits and cracks.

North Cornwall Township

Burger King, 2040 W Cumberland St, Follow-Up, May 23, Pass. Non-food contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

South Lebanon Township

Fifth Avenue Beverage Company, 700 S 5th Ave, May 24, Pass. No violations.