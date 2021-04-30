The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Ben Stoltzfus, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, April 23. There is no thermometer available in cheese refrigerator to ensure a temperature of 41 F or less is maintained.

C Town Mini Market, 451 E. King St., complaint, April 23. No violations.

Dash Alternative School, 630 Rockland St., April 23. No violations.

House of Tacos, 2042 W. Main St., Mount Joy, opening, April 23. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Coving by prep sink not sealed to the wall in the kitchen area. Hot and cold connections at the hand-wash sink by front counter and refrigerator leaking.

Johnny’s Empanadas, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, April 23. Food Employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing.

Lapp Valley Farm Ice Cream, 955 N. State St., Building 6, Ephrata, April 23. Small refrigerator does not have a thermometer to ensure a temperature of 41 F or less. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. For warewashing, facility is using quat ammonia in the two-bay sink and a bucket rather than a cleaner/sanitizer in both compartments.

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, 455 S. Duke St., follow-up, April 23. No violations.

Omni Dining Service LLC, 750 E. King St., follow-up, April 23. No violations.

Phoenix Academy, 630 Rockland St., follow-up, April 23. No violations.

Ruffino's Pizza and Pasta, 572 Centerville Road, April 23. Wet wiping cloths in the food preparation area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Old food residue on the meat slicer blade. Marinara sauce and meatballs on the steam table were held at 120 F rather than 135 F or above as required.

Seven Seas, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, April 23. A food employee was squeezing oranges for juice — a ready-to-eat food - with bare hands. Drips of grease on wall behind prep shelf. Floor tiles near reach-in refrigerator, three-bay sink, in front of hot holding case are broken and not a smooth, easily cleanable surface; repeat violation. A baby carrier and blanket in the food facility, which is not permitted in a food facility. An accumulation of static dust on room fan guard covers. Grease and static dust on hood baffles and light in hood. Outdoor table is being used to do food prep; however, there is no overhead protection. Fish defrosting in one compartment of three-compartment sink at the same time that the other two sinks contain dirty food equipment and utensils; repeat violation. Several small holes in the wall near door entrance.

Silver Springs Family Restaurant, 3653 Marietta Ave., April 23. Boxes of eggs stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Thawed, raw salmon, in unopened, reduced-oxygen packaging, which is not a proper thawing method. Stewed tomatoes placed hot in plastic containers greater than 4 inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. Raw fish stored above salad ingredients in the reach-in cooler. An aerosol can of WD40 stored on a shelf with food items. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dish washing room.

Susie's Fry Pies, 955 N. State St., Alley, Ephrata, April 23. Sanitizer is not available for warewashing at three-bay sink.

Tec Centro, 102 Chester St., follow-up, April 23. No violations.

The Corner Cafe, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, April 23. Prepackaged soups do not contain any labeling, i.e., ingredients from most to least including subingredients, name and address of business, allergens and weight. A newborn infant sleeping in crib in food prep area, which is prohibited in a food facility. An accumulation of grease on hood baffles.

Wendy’s No. 6436, 1660 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, change of owner, April 23. Piping below three-compartment sink and prep sink soiled. Sides of equipment with excessive grease buildup. Floor throughout with accumulation of food and debris in hard to reach under places and behind equipment. Wall by mop sink soiled. Hood system with heavy grease buildup. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in burger cooler equipment. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Adamstown Beverage, 2994 N. Reading Road, Adamstown, follow-up, April 22. No violations.

Appel Valley Meats, 531A Beaver Valley Pike, April 22. No violations.

Community School East Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, 1050 New Holland Pike, April 22. No violations.

Eagle Foods, 2108 New Danville Pike, April 22. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — drain pipe leaking at the hand-wash sink in the cutting area.

Elizabethtown College Dining Services, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, April 22. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 50 ppm rather than 150-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. A large amount of drain flies in the main dish-washing area under stainless steel drain table. Floor under equipment in the fry area with excessive debris accumulation. Floor drain under the waffle area with a slimy pink and black matter buildup. Old stickers on outside of metal and plastic pans. Bakery: Four rubber spatulas that are chipped. Market Place: Slicer paddle with damaged teeth and a side panel that is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Pizza area: Pizza paddle chipped around edges no longer smooth and easily cleanable. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the catering staging area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Fresh Nest Bowers Center, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, April 22. No violations.

Friendly’s No. 7364, 2150 Lincoln Highway, April 22. Loose door hinge on the bain-marie unit. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the server area.

God Bless America & Subway No. 57263, 2930 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, April 22. Residue accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers.

Lincoln Middle School, 1001 Lehigh Ave., April 22.. No violations.

McCaskey East, 1051 Lehigh Ave., follow-up, April 22. No violations.

McCaskey High School Cafeteria, 1020 Lehigh Ave., April 22. No violations.

Mr. Joe’s Steakhouse, 348 Perry St., Columbia, April 22. No violations.

Rising Sun Nutrition, 50 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, April 22. No violations.

Rita’s Italian Ice, 30 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, April 22. A cup without a handle being used and stored in topping for custard. Lid of sugar bulk plastic container cracked and taped together; the lid is no longer in good condition and tape is not an approved repair method. Single-use plasticware stored in with not all handles facing up to protect from grabbing the food contact end.

Saint Boniface Craft Brewery Co., 1701 W. Main St., Ephrata, April 22. No violations.

School to Work Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, 1066 New Holland Pike, April 22. No violations.

Sweigart Steaks TFF4, 36 W. Main St., Ephrata, opening, April 22. No violations.

Tsunami Express, 333 N. State St., opening, April 22. No violations.

Vinnie & Pats, 32 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, follow-up, April 22. Food facility does not have food employee certificate posted in the facility, couldn't determine if facility has a certified person or not with conversation with staff.

Weis Markets No. 098, 2786J Columbia Ave., Columbia, April 22. Produce department: An employee rinsing floral arrangement pots out in the hand-wash sink. Debris on the floor inside the chemical closet outside of the bakery department.

Wendy's No. 449, 3995 Columbia Ave., Columbia, change of owners, April 22. A grease buildup on the floor beneath the flat grill and fryers and on the sides of said equipment. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (sliced tomatoes) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the front service area.

Wickersham Elementary School, 401 Reservoir St., follow-up, April 21. No violations.

Dairy Queen No. 14828, 1935 Columbia Ave., April 21. Old food splatter on the spindle of the Blizzard machine. Old food buildup observed on bins for storing toppings. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. A residue buildup on all handles, gaskets of cooling units, inside cabinet doors to the soft-serve machines, outside and around doors inside the freezer. Food debris at the floor/wall juncture throughout the facility and on the floor beneath the sink and behind the Julius machine. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the basement directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

Dollar General No. 00597, 1805 Columbia Ave., April 21. A black residue and static dust on the air-intake vent in the back of the facility.

Giant Food No. 6029, 550 Centerville Road, April 21. Raw shell eggs stored above chocolate milk in the reach-in cooler. Deli department: Bologna, Italian blend cheese and Colby cheese, refrigerated, ready-to-eat time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the display case, were date-marked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and require discarding. Hand sanitizer stored with single-service plastic food containers. Two pints of half-and-half beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. Bakery department: The water at the hand-wash sink located between the coolers does not have water at 100 F. An oily substance (mineral oil) sprayed inside the hand-wash sinks. Dock area: Observed webbing with live spiders on ceiling fixtures inside docking area. Seafood department: Brillo pads stored with cups used for samples.

Hissho Sushi at Giant No. 6029, 550 Centerville Road, April 21. A bottle of hand sanitizer stored with plastic to-go containers.

Narvon Sunoco, 7121 N. 28th Division Highway, Narvon, April 21. Several containers of expired milk dated from March 28 to April 19 in walk-in cooler; removed from sale. Walk-in cooler shelving is grimy and needs more frequent cleaning. Fan guard covers in walk-in cooler contain an accumulation of static dust.

Tres Hermanos Mexican Grill, 79 E. Main St., Mount Joy, April 21. Thawing chicken stored with dirty dishes at the three-compartment sink and at the dish-washing area. Shelves, racks and fan guard in cooler and floor, in kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris on nonfood contact surfaces. Shelving in walk-in cooler with accumulation of dust and debris buildup. Two leaks in the facility: One is at the three-compartment sink faucet and the second is at the hand-wash sink faucet. An insect control device located in kitchen area with potential to contaminate food, equipment and/or utensils. Chicken thawing submerged in standing water (thawing products should be submerged in cool running water), chorizo was thawing in boxes at room temperature. The temperature measuring device on the mechanical dishwasher not working, for wash cycle.

Twisted Sisters Ice Cream MFF3, 1478 Penryn Road, Manheim, opening, April 21. No violations.

Wendy's No. 452, 804 W. Main St., New Holland, follow-up, April 21. No violations.

Yoder’s Fuel Island, 644 E. Main St., New Holland, April 21. Milk container trays need cleaning. Dish drain is rusted and not an easily cleanable surface.

Be Ready Depot, 243 S. Broad St., Lititz, opening, April 21. No violations.

Ben Franklin Dining Hall, 600 College Ave., April 20. No violations.

Blue Line Cafe, 563 Old Main Drive, Building 11, April 20. No violations.

Buehrle Alternative Educational School, 426 E. Clay St., April 20. No violations.

Chesterbrook Academy Preschool, 417 W. Frederick St., April 20. No violations.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 2481 Lincoln Highway East, April 20. No violations.

Dollar General No. 10553, 33B Friendly Drive, Quarryville, April 20. The rear service door has a gap at the bottom and does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents.

The Floating Squirrel, 61 E. Main St., Mountville, opening, April 20. Facility has an old, screen-mesh-type hood system that is inadequate for removing grease-laden fumes. The floor/wall juncture in bar area is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing.

Lake in Wood Snack Bar, 576 Yellow Hill Road, Narvon, April 20. No violations.

Lititz Elementary School, 20 S. Cedar St., Lititz, April 20. A knife a food contact surface with a chipped blade. A steady water leak at the dishwasher area. Receiving door located in the receiving area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Lyndon City Line Diner, 1370 Manheim Pike, April 20. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. A small amount of black residue up inside the ice maker. Ceiling tiles missing in the storage area, and need to be replaced. Chili was held at 131 F in the steam table rather than 135 F or above as required. Wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition at the cook line. Hood filters removed for cleaning, risking drip contamination of food and food equipment. Water at hand-wash sink near the office is not under pressure during inspection. Dumpster lid left open when not in use. An employee's open beverage container was on the food preparation table. The floor tiles in the dish-washing area have eroded grout and several tiles are broken, missing, loose and no longer easily cleanable. Flooring is scheduled for repair.

Oola Bowls, 2084 Fruitville Pike, April 20. No violations.

Pizza Box, 20 Route 41, Gap, April 20. The bain-marie unit is not maintaining the required temperature of 41 F or lower. Moist residue on soda nozzle on self-serve soda unit; cleaned. Chicken and cheese were held at 50 F in the bain-marie rather than 41 F or below as required; items discarded.

Reidenbaugh Elementary School, 1001 Buckwalter Road, Lititz, April 20. No violations.

Steinman College Center - Pandinis, 600 College Ave., Building 63, April 20. No violations.

Subway, 5360 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 1, Gap, April 20. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the men's restroom.

The Salted Spoon, 2301 Harrisburg Pike Suite 100, April 20. No violations.

Village Cafe, 3614 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonvile, follow-up, April 20. No violations.

Walmart No. 5200, 2030 Fruitville Pike, complaint, April 20. No violations.

Warwick Middle School, 401 Maple St., Lititz, April 20. Salads were held at 42-48 F in the cold holding unit, left side of serving area, rather than 41 F or below as required. An excessive amount of a yellowish substance buildup under dishwasher.

Warwick High School, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz, April 20. A bucket of quaternary ammonium sanitizer at 50 ppm rather than the manufacturer’s use recommendation at 150-400 ppm.

Weis Markets No. 079, 331 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, April 20. In meat walk-in cooler, a hardened liquid found on shelf labled bacon/lunch. Water accumulation on floor around the three-bay sink due to a clogged drain in bakery. Toilet in men’s bathroom located in warehouse is not functioning; work order submitted at time of inspection. In seafood department, ice shovel observed making contact with side of ice machine where it was stored. Food employee in seafood department donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing.

Wendy's No. 6444, 1075 S. State St., Ephrata, change of owner, April 20. Cheddar cheese, ranch dressing and Swiss cheese on line bain-marie had internal temperatures of 46-61 F rather than 41 F or less as required; voluntarily discarded. In the middle of hood, some baffles are bent and do not fit securely. Wall behind ice machine is bubbling and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Frying room of the food facility is extremely dirty and in need of cleaning. Walls around fryer are extremely dirty with drips of grease. Food handler wearing a watch. Men's room urinal does not work.

Adamstown Quick Stop, 2990 N. Reading Road, Adamstown, April 19. Hands are being washed in the mop sink and not in a designated hand-wash sink. Dumpster lid is open, permitting vector entrance. Back room where three-bay sink and hand-wash sink is located contains a large amount of of clutter and is blocking the sinks. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Cleaning agents/sanitizers used to clean/sanitize equipment and utensils are not available for use during all hours of operation. Coffee Airpot is being rinsed off in mop sink and not being washed, rinsed and sanitized in the three-bay sink as required.

East High Street Elementary, 800 E. High St., Elizabethtown, April 19. No violations.

Elizabethtown High School, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, April 19. No violations.

Elizabethtown Middle School, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, April 19. No violations.

Giant Gas No. 6653, 300 Centerville Road, April 19. No violations.

Guacamole Specialist MFF3, 511 Oak Grove Drive, opening, April 19. No violations.

Plaza Mexico Restaurant, 1651 Lincoln Highway East, April 19. Wet wiping cloths in the food prep area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching and/or buried beneath the ice. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. A food employee was cutting cucumbers for salads — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Drain pipe leaking at the three-compartment sink. Torn rubber door gaskets on the single-door refrigerator.

Sheetz No. 544, 1790 Millersville Pike, Millersville, April 19. Moist residue accumulation in the bottom of the ice scoop holder. The floor drain located behind the self-serve beverage equipment had an accumulation of debris and moist residue.

Subway No. 52782, 1641 Old Philadelphia Pike, April 19. No violations.

Taco Bell No. 024418, 1551 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, April 19. Floors throughout facility and under and behind equipment are extremely dirty with old food debris accumulation. Floor drain at fountain area with a buildup of food and pink and black matter. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in clean dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). A leak from the drain plug at the three-compartment sink and a leak at the prep sink from PVC connection; also, the hot water heater has a plastic tub that has a steady drip and nowhere for the water to go except onto grease trap. Grease barrel in dumpster area with no lid.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 037, 300 Main St., Denver, April 19. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Facility is offering for sale, food products containing CBD, which is not a Food and Drug Administration approved additive; removed from sale. Prepackaged pastries in case do not contain any labeling. A food employee certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. There is no proof that facility has at least one individual who possesses a certified food manager certificate from an approved course. Facility has 90 days from this inspection report date to have an employee successfully complete an approved course, and remit copy of certificate to the department when received and post a copy in full public view.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 060, 2453 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown, April 19. Anti-freeze and other automotive lubricants stored on a shelf above food items in the storage area. Automatic paper towel dispenser not in operating condition at the hand-wash sink.

Weaver's Health Foods, 108 S. Sixth St., Denver, April 19. No violations.