The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bistro Barberet and Bakery, 26 E. King St., July 17. No violations.

Black Rock Retreat Oakwood, 1345 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, July 17. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — drain pipe leaking at the hand-wash sink in the warewash area. Pink moist residue on the drop plate of the ice machine; cleaned.

Brick House Cafe, 60 N. Main St., Manheim, July 17. Black and pink matter on the shoot of the interior of the ice machine. Floor tiles in dish-washing room cracked and damaged in away making floor not smooth and easily cleanable.

Charlie's Chicken BBQ MFF3, 627 Buck Road, Quarryville, July 17. No violations.

China One, 105 Doe Run Road, Manheim, July 17. Can opener blade with a buildup of old food residue. Evidence of drain flies in and around the area of the three-compartment sink. The hand-wash sink in the prep area was blocked by plastic bag and not accessible at all times for employee use. In the back of the house of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Litter and debris on floor under and around equipment in back area. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as handles, shelves and containers in back area, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Columbia Borough Fire Department, 726 Manor St., Columbia, July 17. No violations.

Fireside Cafe, 158 Toddy Drive, East Earl, opening, July 17. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Service company called at time of inspection. Bathroom is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary products. Food facility does not have available quat ammonia and chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Lancaster Cupcake, 24 W. Orange St., July 17. No violations.

Mean Cup, Central Market, July 17. No violations.

Mulberry Thrill, 100 W. Market St., rear, Marietta, July 17. No violations.

Murphy's Mercantile & Co., 261 Locust St., Columbia, July 17. No violations.

Ric's Bread, 2 W. Grant St., July 17. No violations.

Scoops Ice Cream & Grill MFF3 XHG-7087, 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville, July 17. No violations.

Scoops Ice Cream & Grille MFF3 ZJS-9618, 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville, July 17. No violations.

Scoops Ice Cream & Grille MFF3 XHD-8419, 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville, July 17. Service window, is open, not screened and does not protect against the entry of insects and other animals. The inside of the chest freezer is rusted and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

The Turkey Lady, 2 W. Grant St., July 17. No violations.

Wendy Jo's Homemade/Lancaster Cookie Co., 2 W. Grant St., July 17. No violations.

West Willow Produce MFF3, 801 Millwood Road, Willow Street, July 17. No violations.

Aldi No. 03, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 750, July 16. No violations.

Blazin J's, 15 E. King St., July 16. No violations.

Dollar Tree No. 1660, 1280 Lititz Pike, July 16. Raw shell eggs stored above bottles of water in the walk-in cooler. A box of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. All intake air ducts and vents in the customer area are black with static dust, emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Eshelman's Food Service, 1040 New Holland Ave., July 16. No violations.

Food for Thought Catering, 241 W. Roseville Road, July 16. No violations.

Johnny's Bar & Steak House, 7 Kurtz Road, Steven, July 16. Tongs are being stored on grill handle rather than on a clean surface. Food handler wearing a watch.

Kauffman & Sons A L, 3097 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand, July 16. No violations.

Kyma Seafood Grill, 1640 N. Reading Road, Stevens, July 16. An accumulation of static dust on room wall fan near dishwasher. There is no maximum registering thermometer or thermal label available to ensure correct operating temperature of hot water sanitizing dishwasher. Interior of soda gun holders were not clean to sight and touch. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180 F. Apparent problem with heat booster. Service company notified. Sanitizing will be conducted in the three-bay sink until repair can be made.

Land of Poole, 2285 Lincoln Highway East, opening, July 16. No violations.

O & M Deli Grocery LLC, 701 N. Shippen St., July 16. Food not held at proper temperature in countertop unit. Food slicer with food debris present. Microwave has food debris and rust.

Quarryville Family Restaurant, 134 E. State St., Quarryville, July 16. A gap at the bottom of the rear screen door and does not prevent the entry of rodents and insects.

Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 16. Duct tape used to repair the plastic cover on the blizzard mixing unit, not an approved material.

Skyline Concessions, 245 Eden Road, July 16. Test strips for quaternary ammonia are faded and do not register a correct reading as compared to inspector's test strips. Inspector's test strips read between 100 ppm and 200 ppm, facility test strips read less than 50 ppm. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Speedway No. 06779, 1660 Rohrerstown Road, July 16. Trays used for cooking, stored beneath dirty ventilation on top of the oven. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. The drain to the dump sink in the customer area is clogged and overflows when the water is turned on. The food facility does not have a placard at the self-service donut case that indicates ingredients are available upon request. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. The hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area was blocked by four buckets stored inside, and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Sugar Whipped Bakery, 77 E. Main St., Lititz, July 16. Food handler wearing a watch and bracelet. Some food debris under work table area.

Tec Centro, 102 Chester St., July 16. No violations.

Whispering Pines Farm Stand MFF3, 2957 Church Road, Bird-in-Hand, follow-up, July 16. No violations.

Auntie Anne's No. 316A at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 15. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — drain lines leaking at the three-compartment sink. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle buried beneath the ice. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle buried beneath the ice. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink; corrected.

Auntie Annes No. 316 at Dutch Wonderland RC, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 15. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected.

Breyers Ice Cream Parlor at Dutch Wonderland, 2240 Lincoln Highway East, July 15. No violations.

Dippin Dots No. 2, 2249 Lincoln Highway, July 15. No violations.

Dippin Dots Cart No. 3, 2249 Lincoln Highway, July 15. No violations.

Dole Whip Junction at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 15. No violations.

Exit Snacks, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 15. No violations.

Forklift and Palate, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim, July 15. Food containers to have food label glue residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Food contact surface of plastic containers not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching.

Four Seasons, 949 Church St., Landisville, July 15. No violations.

Hursh's Country Store, 2425 W. Main St., Ephrata, July 15. No violations.

Merlin's Restaurant, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 15. No violations.

Millstream Eatery at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln East Highway, July 15. No violations.

Monique's Bakery at Spooky Nook Sports, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim, July 15. No violations.

Nathans at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 15. No violations.

New Yang Garden, 56 S. 18th St., Columbia, July 15. In the walk-in cooler, raw chicken stored above onions. A buildup of old food residue and grease in these areas: behind the grease trap, behind the smoker, beneath the wok area, beneath the fryers, and beneath the food preparation tables. Grime on the inner side of the door to the walk-in cooler. The back door is broken and does not seal and has gaps around the entire frame and does not protect against insects or other animals. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. Three cleavers and three gray totes with old food residue on them, greasy and not clean to sight and touch. A grime buildup on the hand-wash sinks, light switches and doors of the restrooms. Webbing, dead insects and flies around the bottom area of the toilets in both restrooms. Food facility is using chlorine bleach at an extremely high concentration in excess of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level.

Noble Romans at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 15. No violations.

Potato Patch at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 15. No violations.

Sharkey's Grill/Staff Center at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 15. No violations.

Snack Shack, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 15. No violations.

Spooky Nook Banquet Kitchen, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim, July 15. Assort processing equipment and containers were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Fume hood at service area dusty posing a risk of potential contamination. Food contacts surface of multiple plastic storage containers not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching. Pans with a nonstick coating scratched and worn. Mixers and food processor with an accumulation of food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces.

Spooky Nook Sports, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim, July 15. Food containers to have food label glue residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Union Station Grill, 171-173 S. Fourth St., Columbia, July 15. An open employee's beverage container was on a food preparation table with food in the basement. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Several floor tiles are missing in the dish washing room. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. A call for repair was made during the time of the inspection. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the basement food preparation area. Discussed with the person in charge the options of placing a hand-wash sink in the basement or performing that food preparation in the upstairs kitchen.

Walmart Super Center No. 2340, 890 E. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, July 15. No violations.

Allgyer's Homemade Drinks, 705 Graystone Road, Building 6, front, Manheim, July 14. The hand-wash sink was blocked by sanitizer container not accessible at all times for employee use.

BLD Beverage/136 S. Water St. LLC, 136 S. Water St., July 14. No violations.

Fahnestock Fruit Farm, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, front, Manheim, July 14. No violations.

Falafely Good, 705 Graystone Road, near building 1, Manheim, opening, July 14. No violations.

Heart Felt Treasures, 705 Graystone Road, Building 9, outside, Manheim, July 14. No violations.

Hess’s Barbeque Shack, 705 Graystoen Road, Building 6, Manheim, July 14. Chemicals being stored above food related items. Food employees in prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers.

Kissel Village Cardtique, 1010 Lititz Pike, Lititz, July 14. No violations.

Le`s Grill, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, opening, July 14. No violations.

Lititz Family Cupboard, 12 W. Newport Road, Lititz, follow-up, July 14. No violations.

Mod Pizza, 120 Rohrerstown Road, Suite 7A, July 14. Several gnats in the back food processing area, mainly around the drains. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired May 29 and is no longer valid. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a certified food manager course. Deeply scored and discolored cutting boards (two portable boards) not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Panera Bread No. 1992, 130 Rohrerstown Road, July 14. Milk being used for drinks with a sell-by date July 12. The hand-wash sink in the middle food preparation area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by shredded turkey in the sink. Old food residue inside the tomato slicer and the lemon wedger. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area. Three jars of coffee maker cleaner stored on the preparation table with food and food equipment.

Rachel's Cafe & Creperie, 201 W. Walnut St., July 14. No violations.

Stover's Produce Auction, 705 Graystone Road, Building 9, Manheim, July 14. Chemicals store directly beside food items.

The Renegade Winery at Roots Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, July 14. No violations.

East Petersburg Swim Snack, 2575 Greystone Road, East Petersburg, July 13. No violations.

Edward’s Nut & Candy Co., 3519 Columbia Ave., July 13. No violations.

Kunzler Rolling Grill, 120 N. Duke St., July 13. No violations.

Landisville Camp Meeting Association, 201 Church St., Landisville, July 13. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the two-bowl sink. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink.

Paul B LLC, 50 Wood Corner Road, Lititz, July 13. No violations.

Pizza Palace, 555 28th Division Highway, Lititz, July 13. A heavy accumulation of static dust adhering to grease on hood baffles. Food handler in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraint such as a hairnet or hat. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.