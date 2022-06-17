The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Dough Heads Waffles, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, June 11. Pass. No violations.

Fuel Madness Meals, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, June 11. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view; repeat violation of 2021.

Loreto’s Gravy, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, June 11. Pass. No violations.

Pour Mans Brewing, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, June 11. Pass. No violations.

The Productive Peasant Farm Co., 15 S. Third St., Columbia, opening, June 11. Pass. No violations.

32 Below Ice Cream Shop, 2 28th Division Highway, Lititz, change of owner, June 10. Pass. No violations.

Foltz’s MFF3 PT536D1, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, June 10. Pass. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints.

High’s No. 150, 905 E. Main St., Mount Joy, June 10. Pass. Three-bay sink with build up of residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day.

Mountville Comm Serv Food (Mountville Pool), 350 W. Main St., Mountville, June 10. Pass. No violations.

Parma Pizza And Grill, 301 Main St., Landisville, follow-up, June 10. Pass. Drain-flies in the back area in the hallway near the walk-in cooler, facility does have pest control.

Philly Pretzel Factory, 1006 Lititz Pike, Lititz, complaint, June 10. Pass. No violations.

Poppin’ Shop, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, June 10. Pass. No violations.

Rutters No. 23, 3849 Hempland Road, Mountville, June 10. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Employee personal items such as purses, jackets and coats, stored on bread items and hanging on the shelf where clean food equipment is stored. Static dust on the walls near the slushie machines and on portable fans. Food employees preparing food whilst not wearing a beard cover.

Traditional Greek LLC (Shops at Tower Village), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, June 10. Pass. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints.

United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, June 10. Pass. Cut watermelon held at 50 F, in a portable cold holding unit, rather than 41 F or below as required; food was discarded, issue corrected.

Weaver’s Turkey Farm, 154 W. Farmersville Road, Leola, June 10. Pass. Many boxes of food and bags of ice stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer, rather than six inches off of the floor as required.

Beilers Donuts II, 398 Harrisburg Ave., type 2 follow-up, June 9. Pass. No violations.

Dragon Hibachi And Sushi Buffet, 1858 Fruitville Pike, June 9. Pass. Raw chicken was stored above crabs in the walk-in cooler. A grease buildup in the following areas: the catch-tray of the small stove, inside the fryer cabinets and the fume hood above the wok area. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof over the storage area. Old unused equipment stored in the back hallway, should be removed from food facility. Food employee preparing green beans while wearing bracelets. Food employees preparing food at the wok area, not wearing proper hair restraints such as a hat. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The hand-wash sink in the front was blocked by a cart and a barrel with cut mushrooms. Pink and black residue inside two ice makers. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the employee restroom.

Ranger Station At Yogi Bears Jellystone Park, 340 Blackburn Road, Quarryville, June 9. Pass. Food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Food facility does not have available quaternary sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Shamrock Cafe, 312 W. Walnut St., June 9. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 185, 14 N. State St., Brownstown, June 9. Pass. Loose and broken rubber gaskets on the walk-in cooler door. Fan guards in walk-in cooler need cleaning as the fan is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Yogi’s Picnic Basket MFF3, 340 Blackburn Road, Quarryville, June 9. Pass. Food facility does not have available quaternary sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Dried food residue on the interior surfaces of the microwave oven. Single-use cup dispenser without a cover to protect the cup from contamination. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available refrigerator unit.

Alpha Bravo Catering, 132 Sunny Slope Lane, Manheim, June 8. Pass. No violations.

China III, 5513 Main St., East Petersburg, complaint, June 8. Pass. The person in charge did not respond correctly to the inspector’s questions as they relate to the specific food operation. The person in charge could not describe all foods identified as major food allergens and the symptoms that a major food allergen could cause in a sensitive individual who has an allergic reaction.

Fresh View Cafe at ABBCI, 2100 Harrisburg Pike, June 8. Pass. No violations.

Lapp Valley Ice Cream at Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, June 8. Pass. No violations.

Manheim City Star Diner, 665 Lancaster Road, Manheim, June 8. Pass. Nonfood-contact surfaces such as shelving, handles and pulls not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Assorted containers and utensils were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Mission BBQ, 2002 Fruitville Pike, June 8. Pass. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for monitoring the rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Black residue inside the ice maker. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Old food residue on the splash-guard of the mixer. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in dish washing area. Water leaking from the pipe beneath the three-compartment sink. Dumpster lids open when not in use. Food employees in preparing food, not wearing beard covers.

Pappy’s Original Kettle Korn, Route 340, P.O. Box 380, Intercourse, June 8. Pass. No violations.

Red Robin, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, June 8. Pass. Food employee on the cook line, not wearing a beard cover.

Taco Bell No. 031408, 880 E. Main St., Ephrata, June 8. Pass. Employees not changing gloves after sanitizing food-contact surfaces; corrected.

Todays Taste Cafe, 2100 W. Harrisburg Pike, June 8. Pass. No violations.

Walmart Super Center No. 2340, 890 E. Main St., Ephrata, June 8. Pass. Raw meats were displayed next to ready-to-eat foods in common equipment with no barriers to prevent cross-contamination in cold holding units throughout facility. Employee apron left on trash can in meat department although lockers are provided; issue corrected. Employees wash hands in three-bay sink and not at hand-wash station; issue corrected. Food employee in deli area wearing bracelet on wrist; issue corrected. Small piece of wood on top of raw package of food; issue corrected. Dust accumulation on vents and fan guards throughout facility including walk-in cooler fan guards throughout facility, vents in ceiling in bakery, deli, meat department and throughout facility.

Weis Markets No. 077, 75 Doe Run Road, Manheim, June 8. Pass. Meat grinder was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Assorted shredded cheese in the dairy case was held at 43-47 F, rather than 41 F or below as required. The thermometer was checked for accuracy and the dairy manager checked and removed the affected items. The temperature toward the back of the display was at 37 F, indicating that the product was blocking the air flow of cold air across the front line of the displays. Assorted food in the Deli Island was held at 43-50 F, in the deli area, rather than 41 F or below as required. The temperatures were found in the bottom and top area of the display, indicating a possible refrigerator issue instead of an overstocking issue; the products were removed voluntarily.

Wendy’s No. 19229, 1117 Harrisburg Pike, June 8. Pass. Old food residue and grease buildup behind the Henny-Penny, beneath the flat grill, behind the fryers, and up under the sandwich unit. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (sliced tomatoes) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. An employee’s open beverage container was on a table in the back food preparation area. Food employees in the food-preparation area not wearing beard covers. Old food particles inside the blades of the tomato slicer. Several flies inside the facility. An accumulation of old food spillage on the bottom floor of the reach-in freezers. Static dust on the air-intake vents above the three-compartment sinks. The hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area was blocked by a step-stool.

Dollar General No. 2409, 419 W. Main St., New Holland, June 7. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Dutch-Way Farm Market, 365 Route 41, Gap, June 7. Pass. Containers of crab and shrimp dip not labeled with a list of ingredients and sub-ingredients. Food employees in the bakery area, wearing watches.

Dutch-Way Farm Market Restaurant, 365 Route 41, Gap, June 7. Pass. Ice scoop being stored in the ice machine with the handle touching the ice.

Freshly Greek LLC, 2355 Oregon Pike, Suite 105, opening, June 7. Pass. The back door located in the rear area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the back food-preparation area and the restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Glenbrook Farm Market, 388 Glenbrook Road, Leola, June 7. Pass. The hand-wash sink located in the bathroom area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Raw milk, raw cheese and raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat foods. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Hempfield Recreation Center (Landisville Pool), 50 Elmwood St., Landisville, June 7. Pass. Water leaking from the pipe beneath the wash bowl of the three-compartment sink.

Miss Calees Eats & Treats, 329 Main St., Landisville, June 7. Pass. No violations.

Mosby’s, 215 E. Main St., Mount Joy, June 7. Pass. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet nesting). Plumbing system not maintained in good repair for example the P-trap in basement for dish sink leaking from pipe joint. Assorted food containers on drying shelf found to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Three-bay sink with build up of oily residue and not cleaned before use or frequently throughout the day. Nonfood-contact surfaces such as shelving in the coolers and assorted storage drawers not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Speedway No. 06776, 3180 Oregon Pike, Leola, June 7. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry; issue corrected. Vents, hoods and fan guards throughout food facility are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. For example, the hood vent above oven in kitchen and fan guards in walk-in cooler have dust accumulation. Ceiling tile above food-prep table is broken and needs to be replaced.

Stubby’s Bar And Grille, 701 Olde Hickory Road, June 7. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A grease buildup and food debris on the following areas: beneath the flat grill and the catch-tray of the stove. Wet wiping cloths on food-preparation tables, and not being stored in sanitizer solution. Food employees preparing food, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers; repeat issue. A food employee (certified food manager) was touching/slicing strawberries — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Food employee donning single use gloves without a prior hand-washing. An employee’s pen beverage container was on a shelf above the food-preparation table. Hood baffles are not in place over the flat top, risking drip contamination of food and food equipment. A pink residue inside the ice maker and a tan residue inside the botto deflector plate of the ice maker. A sanitizer bucket, a straw and a lemon slice found in the hand-wash sink at the bar, indicating uses other than hand-washing. A bottle of coffee maker cleaner stored on a shelf with sweeteners.

Tree Top Golf Course, 1624 Creek Road, Manheim, June 7. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 079, 1004 Harrisburg Pike, type 2 follow-up, June 7. Pass. No violations.

10 Hour Daycare Center LLC, 452 S. Duke St., June 6. Fail. Food facility did not have available sanitizer test strips, test kit or sanitizer. Mini-toaster oven, a food-contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures in refrigerated equipment, in food-preparation area, is not located to measure the warmest part of the equipment.

Adamstown Community Pool, 272 W. Main St., Adamstown, June 6. Pass. Food employee not wearing proper hair restraints, such as net or hat. Food was held at 105 F, in the steam unit, rather than 135 F or above as required. Food was removed and reheated to 175 F and the steam table was reset. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the refrigerators, and held more than 24 hours not being marked with the date they were opened.

Arby’s No. 8727, 1229 Lancaster Road, Manheim, complaint, June 6. Pass. Food employees in prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Cafe 1832, 301 Gap Road, Strasburg, June 6. Pass. No violations.

Central Manor Bakery & Grille, 3667 Blue Rock Road, June 6. Pass. No violations.

Club 521 Inc., 2400 Butter Road, June 6. Pass. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy No. 5090, 551 Harrisburg Ave., June 6. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin’, 580 Centerville Road, June 6. Fail. Cigarettes found in a plastic container above a food-preparation table in the back.

Employee’s open beverage containers (twist-cap variety) were on the register table over single-service straws, on shelf above food preparation table and on the food-preparation table in the back. Large cracks in the long, clear, plastic food containers. Old food residue and grease on several plastic food containers, sausage trays and metal trays for donuts, all stored as clean on the drying rack. Coffee tablets used for cleaning the coffee machine stored on top of the coffee machine. Blue cleaning fluid for the coffee maker stored above food equipment. Several working containers of sanitizer and cleaners stored hanging above and on the same shelf with food and food equipment. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Two squirt bottles of a clear liquid (water) not labeled. Food employee sanitizing washed equipment and utensils without a separate water rinse between. Dumpster lids left open whilst not in use.

El Cubano, 33 Ranck Ave., June 6. Pass. Rice was not cooled from 135 F to 70 F in two hours and/or from 135 F to 41 F within six hours, after preparation. Food storage containers with date-marking sticker residue.

Hickory Run Campground, 285 Greenville Road, Denver, June 6. Pass. No violations.

Isla Boriquen MFF3, 509 Rohrerstown Road, change of owner, June 6. Pass. No violations.

J&J Mofongo Restaurant, 604 Manor St., June 6. Fail. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in refrigeration equipment. All food contact surfaces, were to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Repair lighting in food-preparation area. Rice was held at 114 F in the hot holding area, rather than 135 F or above as required. Rusting steel tables covered with tinfoil is not an acceptable method of repairing/replacing the tables. Many food ingredient storage containers, in the food-preparation area, are not labeled with the common name of the food and not dated. Food stored directly on the floor in food-preparation area, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Food stored in grocery bags rather than food-grade bins or bags. Personal items stored with food items. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food, located in the food-preparation area, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Remove cardboard from shelving units. Nonfood-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Floor in the food-preparation area is made of tile and is cracked/roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. An insect control device located in ware wash area with potential to contaminate food, equipment or utensils. Clean and maintain employee restroom. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Hand-wash sink was not supplied at time of inspection.

Queen Six Pack Restaurant, 24 W. Clay St., June 6. Fail. An employee’s open beverage container was in the food-preparation area. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours in the refrigeration unit is not being date marked. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. Nonfood-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Wiping cloths being air dried in food-preparation area, and may subject food, utensils or equipment to contamination. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Food was being stored in open cans and not being transferred to proper storage containers. Prepared food in the walk-in cooler stored open with no covering. All food ingredients in the facility are not labeled with the common name of the food. Raw chicken stored directly on the floor in walk-in, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Many different food items stored in grocery bags rather than food grade storage containers. The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two-compartment ware wash sink. All food contact surfaces were to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Ceiling tiles dirty in the grocery area and need to be replaced. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity but facility does have a pest control program. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Rice cooling at room temperature on the counter, which is not a proper cooling method. Food facility is not making cleaning and sanitizing solutions immediately before use and draining immediately after use. Single-service, single-use articles stored with personal items.

Sheetz No. 697, 2539 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, June 6. Pass. No violations.

Starbucks No. 21890, 840 E. Main St., Ephrata, June 6. Pass. Surfaces throughout the food facility are dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning including ceiling vents,floors, behind equipment and food-storage area. The hand-wash sinks located in the kitchen and food-storage areas does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 264, 4 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, June 6. Pass. 10 containers of expired milk past the manufactures date in refrigeration unit; items disposed of corrected. Raw eggs were stored above milk in the refrigerator; issue corrected. Refrigerator area of the food facility has fan guards which are dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

U.S. Gas Mart, 401 N. Lime St., June 6. Fail. Rear three-bay sink faucet does not move to fill and rinse supplies. Faucet has evidence of corrosion. Shelving equipment in beverage area has nonfood-contact surfaces made of cardboard, an absorbent and rough material, exposed to splash, spillage or other food soiling. Loose or broken handle on ice cream freezer. The hand-wash sink in the rear ware wash area was blocked and not accessible at all times for employee use. Hand-wash sink was not supplied. Chemicals/pesticides being stored in grocery area on shelving above and next to food products, utensils and equipment. Drinks stored in the employee restroom, a prohibited area for food storage. The beverage/slushie unit, a food-contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Prepackaged food items being resold without proper dating or labeling on individually wrapped items. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in facility. Nonfood-contact surface not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Water’s Edge Mini-Golf, 230 N. Ronks Road, Bird-in-Hand, June 6. Pass. No violations.

Wawa No. 260, 602 S. Reading Road, Ephrata, June 6. Pass. Raw eggs displayed next to raw bacon and ready-to-eat foods in common equipment with no barriers to prevent cross-contamination.