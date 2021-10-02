The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Chanceford Township

St. Lukes Lutheran Church, 2666 Furnace Rd., Sept. 23. Pass. No violations.

Conewago Township

Dollar General, 3457 Bull Rd., Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Dottie’s Family Market, 898 East Canal Rd., Sept. 21. Pass. Raw sausage, peppers, and onions packaged together with no barriers to prevent cross-contamination. Food equipment drying on wiping cloths in prep area. Prepackaged food (whoopie pies, candies, and chocolates) are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight or distributed by statement. Cut onions and pepper relish observed sitting out at room temperature rather than stored at 41 degrees F or below as required. Duct tape used to repair inside of back walk-in refrigerator and milk cooler, not a smooth and easily cleanable surface. Tape on shelves in walk-in refrigerators, not a smooth and easily cleanable surface. Wiping cloths used to line trays in walk-in refrigerator. Grease accumulation on ceiling conveyor bars in walk-in refrigerator. Meat walk-in refrigerator ceiling is dirty. Coffee pots in mop sink, not an approved area for food contact equipment.

Dallastown Borough

Christ Lutheran Church Child Development Center, 126 West Main St., Sept. 24. Pass. No violations.

Dallastown Elementary School, Sept. 23. Pass. No violations.

Dover Township

Pizza Hut, 3098 Carlisle Rd., Sept. 21. Pass. Freezer door damaged and does not close properly. Exterior of dishwasher and area around dishwasher is dirty.

East Manchester Township

Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12, 4880 North Sherman St., Sept. 20. Pass. Sanitizer was not readily available for ware washing in the three basin sink. Sliced white cheese, a refrigerated, ready to eat time temperature control for safety food in the double door refrigerator, was date-marked but was beyond the seven-day use or sell by date.

Soaring Heights School, 4880 North Sherman St., Sept. 20. Pass. Sanitizer was not readily available in the kitchen to use for ware washing at the three basin sink. Broom and dustpan stored in direct contact with dry goods and food equipment.

Hanover Borough

Hanover Movies R.C. Theatres, 380 Eisenhower Dr., Sept. 23. Pass. No violations.

McAllister Hotel, 11 York St., Sept. 22. Pass. Panini press stored in prep area directly on the floor. Food employee in prep area not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat. Food ingredient storage container is not labeled with the common name of the food. Scoop being stored in the ice machine and ice container with handle touching the ice. Frother in the prep area was stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 degrees F. Bacon thawing in standing water in the three-compartment sink, which is not an approved thawing method.

Hellam Township

Taco Bus, 314 Cool Creek Rd., Sept. 18. Pass. No violations.

Hopewell Township

Rite Aid, 4 Ballast Ln., Sept. 20. Pass. Flooring in rear stock area is extremely dirty.

The Pit Shack, 4162 Orchard Rd., opening, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

VFW Post #7046, 25 North Main St. PO Box 112, Sept. 20. Pass. The inside top area of microwave, a food contact surface, has a large accumulation of old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Fan grates within walk-in unit have static dust accumulation.

Fairview Township

Fairview Elementary School, 480 Lewisberry Rd., Sept. 23. Pass. Roof is leaking water in walk-in freezer area.

Lower Windsor Township

Dandelion Thyme, 401 Salem Church Rd., opening, Sept. 21. Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in refrigerator units.

Manchester Township

Burger King, 490 Loucks Rd., Sept. 23. Pass. The french fry scoop tray and shelf, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Roof is leaking water in rear of the restaurant near the back entrance area. Small freezer (door, bottom and gasket), floors, shield over french fry station, warming trays, bacon oven have an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Food employees in food prep area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Hayshire Elementary School, 2801 Hayshire Dr., Sept. 20. Pass. Partially consumed employee beverage was stored over ready to eat foods intended for use or sale in the facility. Dumpster doors were in open position. Mechanical ware washing equipment had a limescale buildup inside the final compartment and exit area. Exit door located in the rear area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Mount Wolf Borough

Mount Wolf Elementary School, Sixth and Maple Streets., Sept. 20. Pass. Utensils are not stored so that only handles are touched by employees. Three-basin sink leaking at the faucet.

New Salem Borough

Melania Pizza, 336 Main St., Sept. 24. Pass. The wall in the rear area has a hole. Bottom wall juncture coving in rear area of food facility is coming apart and is not closed.

North Codorus Township

Stump Acres Dairy, 1737 Arnold Dr., Sept. 22. Fail. Packaged raw meat stored in freezer units (no sign stating not for sale) used or offered by the food facility is not labeled with safe handling instructions. Facility has packaged food inside freezer units) which is not labeled as required.

Red Lion Borough

Sunflowers & Smiles Thrifty Consignment, 10 West Broadway, Sept. 18. Pass. Prepackaged sandwiches (Susie's Market) food is not labeled to clearly indicate any "Big 8" allergen ingredients or the allergen warning statement. Prepackaged sandwiches (Susie's Market) food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement or nutritional facts.

Shrewsbury Township

Dollar Tree, 814 Shrewsbury Commons Ave., Sept. 20. Pass. Flooring within the entire food facility is extremely dirty with large black patches and dirt debris.

Dollar General, 8277 Miller Park, Sept. 18. Pass. Wall in the rear stock area has a hole or is broken. Rear stock area at the bottom emitting light and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Giant Food, 14635 Mount Airy Rd., follow-up, Sept. 18. Pass. Evidence of insect activity inside of donut display case in bakery area.

Starbucks Coffee, 14605 Mount Airy Rd., Sept. 18. Fail. Rear mop sink and areas around it are extremely dirty with liquid spill, dirt, trash and soil and in need of cleaning. Area attracting numerous drain flies. entire flooring throughout the entire food facility is extremely dirty with trash, dirt, old food and liquid spill, and dusty, and in need of major cleaning. Floor drains within the entire food facility are extremely dirty with trash, dirt, soot and old food debris and in need of cleaning. Walls around the entire food facility are extremely dirty and dusty and in need of cleaning. Prep and storage tables, along the entire front area, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude large accumulation of dirt and soil. Ceiling vents in the front and dining areas had a large accumulation of static dust buildup. Evidence of drain fly activity in the rear area of the food facility. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. Working coffee equipment along the entire front area of food facility has a large accumulation of dust, dirt and old food residue

Spring Garden Township

Luther Memorial Church, 1907 Hollywood Dr., Sept. 24. Pass. Lower cabinets, non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

York Suburban Senior High School, 1800 Hollywood Dr., Sept. 24. Pass. No violations.

Parma Pizza and Grill, 905 Grantley Rd., follow-up, Sept. 18. Pass. No violations.

Spring Grove Borough

Papertown Restaurant, 267 North Main St., change of owner, Sept. 23. Pass. Food dispensing utensil in ice cream topping containers observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Scoop stored in the ice machine with handle touching or buried beneath the ice. Rubber spatulas in storage area are not in good repair or condition. Food employee in cook area, wearing bracelet, watch or ring on hands or arms. Working container in ice cream area, used for storing sanitizer, taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Springettsbury Township

Marcello’s Pizza, 17 Cinema Dr., Sept. 23. Pass. Accumulation of lime scale on the interior of the ware washing machine. The han dwash sink in the dough area was blocked by sanitizer bucket and not accessible at all times for employee use. An open employee's beverage container was in the grill area, a food preparation area. Cigarette butt on the hand wash sink in the kitchen area.

Pizza Hut, 2410 Mount Rose St., Sept. 23. Pass. Ceiling directly over the clean dish storage rack is cracked, roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Food dispensing utensil in shredded cheese food observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Stagnant water in the bottom of the bain marie indicating a leak, clogged drain hose, or the machine is not properly sloped. Area of bain marie where the gaskets come in contact with the unit has an accumulation of dirt and black residue.

Fujisan Franchising Corporation, 2801 Market St., Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

West Manchester Township

American Legion Post #791, 1490 Poplars Rd., Sept. 23. Pass. Food employees on cook line not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers. Sides of oven in the kitchen area have a large accumulation of dust and dirt debris on non-food contact surfaces. The shelving racks within the ware-washing area have a large accumulation of dust and dirt buildup.

Burger King, 2199 White St., Sept. 23. Pass. Food employees in prep and serving areas were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Sanitizer strength in the sanitizer sink was not at full strength when tested. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof over the exterior dry storage area. Single-service, single-use articles stored in dry storage area directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor. Warmer equipment, microwave (inside and out), inside fry area freezers and gaskets, small bacon oven, floors and the cover over the french fry dispensing station has an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Middle rinse sink leaking at the drain connection. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The french fry scoop tray and shelf, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Presto Pasta, 1115 Carlisle Ave., Sept. 22. Pass. Line underneath three compartment sinking leaking water. Flooring of walk-in freezer has an accumulation of trash and dirt. The floor and wall juncture in rear area coving coming apart not closed to 1/32 inch. Vent over-top of three compartment sink has a large accumulation of static dust buildup. Caulking of single sink has a large buildup of black mold-like residue forming along the entire area of sink

York Township

Dallastown Area Middle School, 700 New School Ln., Sept. 23. Pass. No violations.

Goodwill Fire Company, 2318 South Queen St., Sept. 23. Pass. Ambient air and water temperature measuring device for ensuring proper food storage in the refrigerator is not accurate. Accumulation of dried food in the pre-rinse sink located in the dish machine area.

Leader Heights Elementary School, 49 Indian Rock Dam Rd., Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Miller Plant Farm, 430 Indian Rock Dam Rd., Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Perrydell Farm’s Ice Cream, 90 Indian Rock Dam Rd., Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Papa John’s Pizza, 857 East Main St., follow-up, Sept. 21. Pass. Evidence of drain fly activity in rear areas.