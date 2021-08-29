The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Dallastown Borough

Bethlehem United Methodist Church at the Dallastown Carnival, 00 School St., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Dallastown Historical Society at the Dallastown Carnival, 00 School St., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Mr. Bill’s Quality Seafood at the Dallastown Carnival, 00 School St., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Roma Pizza at the Dallastown Carnival, 00 School St., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Dilsburg Borough

Calvary United Methodist Church, 203 Mumper Ln., Aug. 19. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces of microwave are dirty. Foam cups in dry storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Sugar storage container, in the dry storage area, is not labeled with the common name of the food.

Kona Ice of Carlisle, 227 Scotch Pine Rd., Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Fairview Township

Rite Aid, 105 Old York Rd., Aug. 16. Pass. No violations.

Felton Borough

Jean’s Funnel Cake, 270 Husson Rd., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Hanover Borough

Burger King, 1160 Carlisle St., Aug. 18. Pass. Water pooling on floor underneath two-compartment sink. Electrical wiring, insides of fryers, and sides of drop-down hood walls have an accumulation of grease.

Ghouls and Grinds, 455 Carlisle St., Aug. 16. Pass. Prepackaged coffee is not labeled properly with the place of business information.

Hellam Borough

Himes Family Concessions, 5289 Twilight Ln., Aug. 20. Pass. No violations.

Jackson Township

Rambler Inn, 6600 Lincoln West Highway, Aug. 18. Pass. Trash in kitchen not disposed of at a frequency to preclude the accumulation of fly-like insects. Ceiling above ware-wash area damaged. Ten fruitfly-like insects in trash can in kitchen. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility in the left corner of kitchen area. Ice machine leaking water. Cobwebs throughout food facility. Water pooling on floor under and around leaking ice machine. Inside (non-food contact) and exterior or ice machine, inside (non-food contact) of microwave, and exterior of cooking equipment dirty.

Snickerdoodles, 5309 Lincoln Highway, change of owner, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Manchester Borough

Dollar General, 400 North Main St., Aug. 18. Pass. Bottom area of dairy and juice upright refrigerator units not cleaned at a frequency to preclude large accumulation of dirt and liquid soil.

New Freedom Borough

Summit Grove Camp, 140 South Front St., Aug. 16. Pass. Can opener had an large accumulation of rust development.

Red Lion Borough

Bonkey’s Ice Cream & Snoballs, 86 North Main St., opening, Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Shrewsbury Borough

Presto Fast Italian, 586 Shrewsbury Commons Ave., opening, Aug. 16. Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - three compartment sink leaking at the bottom.

Spring Grove Borough

The Rollin’ Doughnut Co., 6338 Old Hanover Rd., opening, Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

Wellsville Borough

Ray’s Family Restaurant, 7523 Carlisle Rd., Aug. 17. Pass. Clean food equipment in ware washing area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. The hand wash sink located in the ware washing area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Light shield displaced above back prep area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the prep area. Food employee personal belongings (purse and phone charger) stored on prep tables. The floor and wall juncture by back hand washing sink is not covered and closed. Food held at 48-50 degrees F in one-door refrigerator in prep area. One-door refrigerator in kitchen area observed to be holding at 50 degrees F. Sliding door refrigerator does not close properly. Ceiling vent in ware washing area has accumulation of static dust. Chicken thawing at room temperature on the prep table in the back prep area. Hood ventilation system does not have baffles to prevent the accumulation of grease in ventilation system. Employees are not priming dishwasher to allow sanitizer to be available during operation. Food Employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the wait station area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

West Manchester Township

Shiloh Evanngelical Lutheran Church, 2201 Church Rd., opening, Aug. 20. Pass. No violations.

Honey Run Golf & Country Club, 3131 South Salem Church Rd., Aug. 19. Pass. Fry cutter, a food contact surface, had old food residue and was not clean.

Old Republic Distillery, 330 Town Center Dr., Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

She’s Got Crabs, 2410 Roosevelt Ave., Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Shiloh Beverage Outlet, 2010 Carlisle Rd., Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

VFW Post, 4800 West Market St., Aug. 18. Pass. Wall over top of three compartment sink is cracked, roughened, and is not a smooth. Roof is leaking water in kitchen area. Ceiling tiles missing in the kitchen area.

Wyndham Garden, 2000 Loucks Rd., Aug. 18. Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair. Bar area three-compartment sink leaking at the PVC elbow piping. Fan grates within walk-in units having large accumulation of static dust development. Ceiling vents within bar area, has a large accumulation of static dust development. Inside of Delfield refrigerator unit within kitchen area, has condensation and water dripping from top inside area of unit. Entire inside shoot area of ice machine having an accumulation of black bacteria-like residue.