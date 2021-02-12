The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Columbia Veterans of Foreign Wars, 401 Manor St., Columbia, Feb. 5. No violations.

Conestoga Valley Middle School, 500 Mt. Sidney Road, Mount Joy, Feb. 5. No violations.

Fulton Elementary School, 51 Fulton St., Ephrata, Feb. 5. No violations.

Hissho Sushi at Stauffer's No. 32, 301 Rohrerstown Road, Feb. 5. No violations.

Linden Hall, 212 E. Main St., Lititz, Feb. 5. Downstairs ice machine with excessive amount of buildup of pink and black matter. A working bucket marked as sanitizer but was soapy water. Fan guards in the walk-in cooler with static dust buildup. A temperature measuring device for measuring manual warewashing wash and sanitizing water temperatures is not available.

Peking Palace Restaurant, 1025 Dillersville Road, follow-up, Feb. 5. No violations.

Plough, 25 S. Queen St., follow-up, Feb. 5. No violations.

Prince of Subs, 145 S. Prince St., Feb. 5. Multiple food ingredient storage containers in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer areas are not labeled with the common name of the food. Chicken in buckets and beer cases stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler and walk-in beer cooler rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Raw chicken, a potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food requiring date-marking, in the walk-in cooler area, was not date-marked.

Smoketown Elementary School, 2426 Old Philadelphia Pike, Feb. 5. No violations.

Stauffer's of Kissel Hill No. 3, 301 Rohrerstown Road, Feb. 5. Seafood department: Shrimp thawing in standing water in the two-bowl sink, which is not an approved thawing method. The hand-wash sink was blocked by large trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use. Bakery department: Food employee personal belongings (coats, jackets, purses) stored on top of food preparation table and on boxes of single-use items, although lockers are provided. Kitchen department: Old food residue inside the dicer/chopper. Meat department: Old food residue on the inner surface of the meat slicer blade. Kitchen: Two working aerosol cans of Nu Kleen stored next to single-use items (to-go trays).

Sweet Legacy Gourmet, 55 E. Main St., Lititz, Feb. 5. No violations.

Weiser’s Market, 680 Furnace Hill Pike, Lititz, follow-up, Feb. 5. Foods packaged with no labeling of ingredients soups, salads, salsa.

Black Olive Family Diner, 1506 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, Feb. 4. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A pink residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. The can opener blade, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. An employee's open beverage container was on the food preparation table. Food employee (cook) involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Wet wiping cloths throughout the cooking area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Soup being cooled in a container deeper than 4 inches in the walk-in cooler, which is not a proper cooling method. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (deli ham, cheese, turkey), located in the walk-in cooler and the reach-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (roast beef, chipped beef, soups, tuna salad, chicken wings) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date-marked. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the quaternary ammonia in buckets. The hand-wash sink in the cooking area was blocked by two large pots and not accessible at all times for employee use. The hand-wash sink near the cook line leaking. Many frozen foods and several prepared foods in the walk-in cooler and the reach-in freezer stored open with no covering. Raw fish stored above onions in the walk-in cooler. Raw scallops stored above chipped beef in the reach-in cooler. In-use knives stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Potatoes stored directly on the floor in the cooking area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Raw salmon thawing at room temperature in a container on a table, which is not an approved thawing method. Raw shell eggs were held at 63 F at the cook line rather than 41 F or below as required. Old food residue and grease buildup under the flat grill. An accumulation of old burnt food residue on the catch trays of the stove. Food facility is using quaternary ammonia sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level.

Blade and Spade, 401 W. Walnut St., Feb. 4. No violations.

Cafe 301, 301 Locust St., Columbia, Feb. 4. Prepackaged broccoli and cheddar soup, sweet potato and black bean soup, potato salad, and assorted oatmeal pies are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Prepackaged broccoli and cheddar soup, sweet potato and black bean soup, potato salad, and assorted oatmeal pies are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement.

CVS Pharmacy No. 5090, 501 Harrisburg Ave., Feb. 4. No violations.

First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., Feb. 4. No violations.

Freinschaft Market LLC, 398 Harrisburg Ave., Feb. 4. No violations.

Intercourse Fire Company, 10 Hollander Road, P.O. Box 52, Intercourse, Feb. 4. No violations.

Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital LLC, 333 Harrisburg Ave., Feb. 4. No violations.

Pequea Valley High School, 4033 Newport Road, Kinzers, Feb. 4. No violations.

Pequea Valley Intermediate School, 166 S. New Holland Road, Kinzers, Feb. 4. No violations.

Shady Maple Farm Market, 1324 Main St., East Earl, follow-up, Feb. 4. No violations.

Waffle House No. 1510, 1021 Dillersville Road, Feb. 4. An accumulation of grease buildup and food debris on the side and beneath the flat grill. Food facility is using chlorine bleach sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Raw shell eggs stored above raw pork in the reach-in cooler. The cutting board stored behind the faucet of the three-compartment sink, which is not a sanitized area. Static dust on the ceiling and vents above the food preparation area. The food contact surfaces of equipment and utensils did not reach 160 F during the sanitizing cycle of the high temperature dishwasher as evidenced by the failure of the temperature indicator. The mechanical dishwasher was operated with the inspector's calibrated thermometer and a thermal strip (provided by the facility). The final sanitizing temperature was 124.7 F, and the thermal strip color did not change. The facility will use the three-compartment sink for washing/rinsing/sanitizing of their equipment. Spray canisters of Febreze stored on the same shelf with food equipment.

Yoder's Catering & Deli, 3421 Harvest Drive, Gordonville, Feb. 4. No violations.

Clubhouse at Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, Feb. 3. Four severely dented can in dry storage area. Two fryer baskets with broken and hanging wires. Door gasket of a reach-in cooler excessively torn.

Conestoga Elementary School, 100 Hill St., Conestoga, Feb. 3. The plastic protective cover is missing for the light in the single door warming unit.

Eisenlohr at Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, Feb. 3. Handles of utensils melted and no longer in good condition and easily cleanable. Meat slicer with old food debris around the out edge of the blade. Interior of microwave with excessive food splatter.

Grand Lodge Hall at Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, Feb. 3. The hand-wash sink located in the dishwashing area and the two in prep area do not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Old sticker residue on pans, fan guards in walk-in cooler with an accumulation of black buildup, and underside of mixer with dried old food residue.

Health Care Center at Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, Feb. 3. Foods such as premade salads, premade sandwiches, yogurt parfaits, soups and beef goulash in grab and go case with no label identifying the ingredients. Cambro pans with old sticker residue not clean to sight and touch.

Park City Diner, 884 Plaza Parkway, Feb. 3. Raw beef stored above several soups in the walk in cooler. Mold and mildew on the underside of the shelves in walk-in cooler and on the fan guards of both walk-in coolers. Several cracked and missing tiles in the food preparation area and the dish washing area. The grout is eroded away in several areas and there is standing water and food debris collecting in those areas. Torn rubber door gaskets on most cooling units and the walk-in cooler. Soup placed hot in the walk-in cooler in containers greater than 4 inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. Food utensils in the back food preparation area stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F. Two flats of raw shell eggs were held at 90 F at the cook line rather than 41 F or below as required.

Quips Pub, 475 New Holland Ave., type 2 follow-up, Feb. 3. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 133, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, complaint, Feb. 3. No violations.