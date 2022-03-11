The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Dutch Country Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, March 5. Pass. No violations.

Piper Belles BBQ, P.O. Box 561, Mount Joy, March 5. Pass. No violations.

Beiler’s Candy Counter, 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, March 4. Pass. No violations.

Brian Nissly’s Market Stand, 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, March 4. Pass. Multiple foods with multiple ingredients such as salted caramel pretzels, peanut butter filled pretzels, honey mustard pretzels, chicken biscuit crackers and thin wheat crackers without ingredients labels. The hand-wash sink behind the sales counter was blocked by employee personal supplies and was not accessible at all times for employee use; corrected.

Columbia VFW, 401 Manor St., Columbia, March 4. Pass. No violations.

Compass Mill Taphouse, 813 Rothsville Road, Lititz, opening, March 4. Pass. No violations.

Hissho Sushi at Stauffer’s No. 32, 301 Rohrerstown Road, March 4. Pass. No violations.

Hunger-N-Thirst, 920 Landis Ave., March 4. Pass. Certified food manager preparing food while not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches of the floor as required. A mixing cup, mixing spoon and ice in the hand-wash sink in the bar, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Food employee in the food-preparation area wearing a wristwatch. Single-service, single-use articles (cups, lids, containers) stored in front area, directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

Jake & Leona’s Restaurant, 955 N. State St., Building 6, Ephrata, March 4. Pass. Sanitizer solution in container mixed with dish soap. Metal stem thermometer being stored in a sanitizing solution in between uses; corrected.

Rachel’s Family Dining, 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, March 4. Pass. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-washing in between.

Scratch Bakes, 11 W. Chestnut St., March 4. Pass. No violations.

Soul Sensation, 3441 Columbia Ave., March 4. Fail. An open employee beverage container (can of Red Bull) was in the food-preparation area. Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food-prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours in the walk-in cooler is not being date marked. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The hand-wash sink in the back area was blocked by pots and lids and not accessible at all times for employee use. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw shell eggs stored above cheese, milk and cabbage in the walk-in cooler. An accumulation of grease and food debris on the floor beneath the two fryers. Static dust on the baffles of the fume hood. Clean food equipment air-drying on towels rather than on a rack where they can drip dry. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Paint peeling beneath the urinals. Wet wiping cloths in the food-preparation area not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill No. 3, 301 Rohrerstown Road, March 4. Pass. No violations.

Sunnyside Pastries at the Green Dragon, No. 7, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 4. Pass. No violations.

V & G Sabor Boricua, 438 1/2 Locust St., Columbia, March 4. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw shell eggs stored above empanadas in the refrigerator. A tube of raw beef stored directly on top of a container of Sofrito in the refrigerator. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back food-preparation area. Food employee in the front service area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Single-service, single-use articles (deli paper, plasticware) stored in the front service area directly on the floor under the counter and not 6 inches above the floor. A container of raw chicken was held at 57 F in the back food-preparation area for an unknown amount of time, rather than 41 F or below as required. Exposed raw wood is not nonabsorbent or easily cleanable for the front counter. New food facility in operation more than 90 days and has not employed a certified food employee as required. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the back food-preparation area. Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food-prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours in the refrigerator is not being date marked. Chicken blood spillage inside the chest freezer in the back. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink in the front food-preparation area. The hand-wash sink in the back food-preparation area was blocked by pots and pans and a jug and not accessible at all times for employee use. The floor/wall juncture beneath the three-compartment sink is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. Working containers of Krylon spray paint, window cleaner and oven cleaner stored next to rice and food equipment in the back storage area.

Ephrata Middle School, 956 Hammon Ave., Ephrata, March 3. Pass. No violations.

Sunoco, 477 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, March 3. Pass. Eggs being stored over RTE foods; corrected. An accumulation of moldlike substance on the walls and ceiling of the walk-in cooler. Raw wooden shelf within walk-in cooler. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the front service area to remind food employees to wash their hands. CBD gummies Delta contained an unapproved additive. Such products are under FDA regulations, and at this time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Time in lieu of temperature not being used properly. Breakfast sandwiches were not properly documented with a preparation time. Cold sandwiches are not fully labeled with the full ingredient statement, including subingredients, distributed-by information and net weight.

Mount Joy Sunoco, 2040 W. Main St., Mount Joy, March 3. Pass. No violations.

Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 1700 Fruitville Pike, Suite L, follow-up, March 3. Fail. Clean nonfood contact surface in walk-in unit. Wet wiping cloths in food-prep area not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Smith Middle School, 645 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, March 3. Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay ware-wash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 200 to 400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions.

Subway No. 11989, 2600 Willow Street Pike Willow Street, complaint, March 3. Pass. No violations.

Clubhouse at Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, March 2. Pass. No violations.

Elizabethtown Lodge No. 596, 126 Maytown Road, Elizabethtown, March 2. Pass. Interior of microwave with dried-on food. Faucet handles at hand-wash sink: When turned on, water is spraying from hot and cold handles. Three spray bottles in the chemical storage area with no common name label.

Grand Lodge Hall at Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, March 2. Pass. No violations.

Health Care Center at Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, March 2. Pass. No violations.

Redner’s Warehouse Market No. 88, 423 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, March 2. Pass. An employee in the meat department wearing a watch; corrected. Employee not wearing a beard net in the deli department. In the produce department there were no quaternary ammonia test strips to determine correct concentrations. Management immediately replaced missing test strips; corrected. Grocery store did not have an original certificate posted; corrected. Chicken being stored over beef within the meat display case; corrected. Shelves lined with cardboard within the deli and bakery departments. Hand-wash sink being blocked by cart; corrected. Condenser leaking onto the milk in the cooling refrigerator unit. Management removed milk from leaking area; corrected. The fan guards in the produce cooler are dirty. Pre-prepared food mix past the seven-day limit date-marked Jan. 5, 2022, in the deli department; corrected. Warehouse was dirty, dusty and contains large amounts of webbing throughout storage area. Working containers of chemicals were stored above food utensils on rack in meat department; corrected.

Sonic Drive-In No. 6881, 4247 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, March 2. Pass. Rubber lining inside ice machine broken with potential to get into the contents. Cups being stored on the floor inside of a box; corrected.

Wisdom Table at St. Peters United Church of Christ Kitchen, 816 Buchanan Ave., March 2. Pass. No violations.

Asia Carry Out at Root's Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, March 1. Pass. No violations.

Brian Nissly Snack Stand, 705 Graystone Road, Buildings 5 and 1, Manheim, March 1. Pass. No violations.

Burger King No. 2605, 531 N. Third St., Columbia, complaint, March 1. Pass. No violations.

China III, 5513 Main St., East Petersburg, follow-up, March 1. Pass. A putrid odor emanating from the grease trap; the food facility has rugs and towels jammed into the sides of the top of the grease trap. Raw chicken being stored above assorted sauces in the walk-in cooler.

CJ’s Ephrata Pizza, 43 E. Main St., Ephrata, March 1. Pass. Axe deodorant stored above a food-prep counter. A food employee was making subs, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands. Door handle of reach-in cooler at the pizza-making area damaged and no longer in good condition, not smooth and easily cleanable. Baked goods are made on the premises, but there is no sign posted on the case that ingredients are available upon request. Underside of the reach-in cooler at the pizza station with excessive debris accumulation on the underside of the door handle. Spray bottle of a blue liquid stored with chemicals with no common name label.

CVS No. 1663, 706 W. Main St., New Holland, March 1. Pass. Seven cans of infant formula for sale past manufacturer’s sell-by dates. There was also a can of damaged infant formula found. Facility voluntarily discarded containers.

Duck Donuts, 2097 Fruitville Pike, March 1. Pass. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching the ice. Food employee preparing food while wearing a wristwatch. A spray can of window cleaner stored on the bottom shelf next to syrups for coffees.

Fireside Tavern, 1500 Historic Drive, Strasburg, March 1. Pass. No violations.

Hahn’s Seafood & Sandwich, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, March 1. Pass. Food employees in stand, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Hong Kong Garden, 1807 Columbia Ave., March 1. Pass. An accumulation on both fume hoods. An open employee beverage container was on a table with food in the food-preparation area. A colander of chopped cabbage on top of an egg carton, subjecting cabbage to possible biological contamination. Chipping paint on the wall adjacent to the smoker. Food residue and buildup on colanders stored as clean on a shelf above the three-compartment sink. Clutter in some areas of the facility; old coolers and rooms being used for storage of items not essential to the business and should be removed. Raw chicken on skewers stored above cabbage in the walk-in cooler. An excessive amount of grease and food debris inside the fryer cabinets and on the floor beneath said cabinets.

Hughes Farm Fresh Meats, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, March 1. Pass. Deli case at time of inspection was not working properly. Placed thermometer inside unit, case was holding at 51 F rather than at 41 F or below. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. The hand-wash sink in the facility was blocked by cleaning tools and a bag of food and not accessible at all times for employee use. Foods holding at 42 F to 48 F rather than 41 F or below. Foods were packed up and some were voluntarily discarded due to unknown length of time in the danger zone.

Letort Elementary School, 561 Letort Road, Washington Boro, March 1. Pass. No violations.

Lincoln Beverage, 2217 Lincoln East Highway, March 1. Pass. No violations.

Mel’s Stable (M.H. Funds), 834 Wallace Road, New Holland, March 1. Pass. No violations.

Michael’s Homestyle Breads, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, March 1. Pass. No violations.

Mick’s All American Pub, 2201 Strickler Road, Suite 2, Manheim, follow-up, March 1. Pass. Outside of bulk container with an accumulation of water splatter.

Pasta Plus at Root’s Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, March 1. Pass. No violations.

Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville, March 1. Pass. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical ware-washing machine did not reach 180 F; corrected.

Sheetz No. 231, 698 W. Main St., New Holland, March 1. Pass. Missing hand-wash sign posted at the hand-wash sink beside the employee break room area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Ice accumulation within freezer on piping and ceiling.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 248, 2 Denver Road, Denver, March 1. Pass. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving and overhead structures in the storage areas, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

A Slice of Brooklyn Pizza, 1750 Oregon Pike, Feb. 28. Pass. Food employee preparing food while wearing a wristwatch. Food employees preparing food while not wearing proper beard covers. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (deli ham, turkey, in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Several nicks in wooden pizza paddle, which makes it not only not a smooth, easily cleanable surface but subjects food to possible physical contamination. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (pizza) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Old food residue (cheese) on the inner rim of the slicer.

Central Manor Church Of God, 387 Penn St., Washington Boro, Feb. 28. Pass. No violations.

Central Manor Elementary School, 3717 Blue Rock Road, Washington Boro, Feb. 28. Pass. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy No. 721, 440 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Feb. 28. Pass. A gallon of expired milk within the refrigeration cooling unit; corrected. An accumulation of dust on refrigeration cooler’s fans and ceiling.

Dollar Tree No. 2388, 369 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Feb. 28. Pass. No violations.

El Pueblito Grocery, 1027 Dillerville Road, follow-up, Feb. 28. Pass. No violations.

Fairfield Inn by Marriott, 150 Granite Run Drive, Feb. 28. Pass. No violations.

Hampton Inn, 545 Greenfield Road, Feb. 28. Pass. There is no placard for apples advising consumers to wash fruit prior to consuming. A food employee certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility.

Luthercare, 300 St. Marks Ave., Lititz, Feb. 28. Pass. Raw ground meat was stored above uncooked crabcakes in the walk-in cooler. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Interior of fryer with accumulation of grease. Backside of ice machine, pipe and wall with an accumulation of dust. Lids and pans with old stickers and sticker residue. A temperature-measuring device for measuring manual ware-washing wash and sanitizing water temperatures is not available. Two fry baskets with loose and hanging wires. These are no longer in good condition.

Salad Works, 584 Centerville Road, Feb. 28. Pass. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.

Ziggy’s Grocery and Take Out, 739 Manor St., follow-up, Feb. 28. Pass. No violations.