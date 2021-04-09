The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Coffee and Cream, 101 N. Front St., Columbia, April 2. Raw shell eggs stored above fruit and ham in the small cooling unit. Old food splatter on the underside of the milkshake mixer. Prepackaged chocolate espresso beans are not labeled properly with the ingredient statement and distributed by statement. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the quaternary ammonia. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. A working container of hand sanitizer and griddle cleaner were stored on the same shelf with food and single-service articles near the cooking area. Single-service, single-use articles (lids) stored beneath the plumbing of the hand-wash sink, a prohibited area. Food facility is using quaternary ammonia sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level.

Ephrata Sunoco A Plus, 529 W. Main St., Ephrata, April 2. Facility is selling gummy worms infused with CBD oil, which is not an approved Food and Drug Administration additive; removed from sale. Person in charge did not know that tongs for dispensing unpackaged beef jerky need to be washed, rinsed and sanitized. Hand-wash sink in bathroom is not being cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.

Friendly Mini Mart, 25 E. Main St., Ephrata, April 2. Torn linoleum in the middle of the walk-in cooler and broken floor tiles near entrance to back room, gallons of Deer Park water and tooth brush display, on sales floor.

Lancaster Ice Rink, 371 Carerra Drive, April 2. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 3255, 140 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, April 2. Water pressure at back kitchen hand-wash sink is very low. Electronic garbage door in garbage room does not fully close leaving a 1-inch gap enabling vector entrance. A heavy accumulation of grease and food debris under fryers in back kitchen and food debris under front fryers. Debris under and around the shake machine. There is no hot water at either back kitchen hand-wash sink nor the one at the front of the store near drive-in window. Paper towel dispensers at two locations in the kitchen need to be turned manually in order to retrieve a paper towel, recontaminating hands. Employees directed to use the third working hand-wash sink until repair made.

Poke Station, 2095 Fruitville Pike, April 2. An accumulation of old burnt food on the catch tray of the stove. Food utensils in the bain-marie stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F. The lids for the cooling stored on the floor next to the hand-wash sink in the back rather than on a clean surface. Rice was held at 129 F rather than 135 F or above as required. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia. Ice in the hand-wash sink in the front service area, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the front service area.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 041, 2787 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, April 2. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the warewash area. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for the three-compartment sink. Automatic paper towel dispenser not operational at the hand-wash sink in the warewash area.

Brownstown Elementary School, School Lane, Brownstowsn, April 1. No violations.

Columbus Association, 1575 New Danville Pike, April 1. No violations.

Gabe's, 2090 Lincoln Highway, opening, April 1.No violations.

Kinder-Haus Nursery Day Care, 428 Ranck Road, New Holland, April 1. No violations.

Lidl, 2001 Columbia Ave., April 1. “Crusty” bread being sold in bags that are not sealed and do not protect against contamination from customer hands. A box of single-service, single-use articles (to-go containers) stored in the bakery directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor as required. Packaged raw chicken stored above packaged raw pork in the display case.

Little Caesars Pizza, 137 Rohrerstown Road, April 1. Wall on the outside of the unused bathroom has a hole and is in need of repair. Grease, old food residue and tackiness on all racks in the facility. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the food preparation area. Clutter and some materials for the remodel being stored in the unused restroom. Grime and old food residue on all high contact surfaces: handles, doors, walls, behind the stainless steel table in the dough area, on the outside of the baller machine, and at the drain beneath the three-bowl sink. Static dust on the baffles of the pizza oven.

Millersville Mart, 473 N. George St., Millersville, April 1. One pint of chocolate was offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded. The side service door has a gap at the bottom and does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents. Moist residue accumulation on the self-serve soda unit nozzles; cleaned.

Rawlinsville Fire Company, 33 Martic Heights Drive, P.O. Box 1, Holtwood, April 1. No violations.

Sam’s NY Style Pizza, 2 State St., Quarryville, April 1. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler and freezer area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. The interior surface of the microwave is damaged and the exposed surface is not cleanable; needs replaced.

Slice of Brooklyn Pizzaria, 861 Village Road, Lampeter, April 1. Food employee in prep area wearing watch on arm. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (deli meat, tuna salad) and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date-marked; repeat. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. Loose door gaskets on the bain-marie unit. Grease accumulation underneath the fryer units and along the wall behind the cooking equipment. The cold water handle on the faucet for the hand-wash sink is not in good repair.

Thyme and Seasons, 62 Pitney Road, April 1. No violations.

Donna Kramer Pizza, 650 N. Prince St., March 31. No violations.

Donna Kramer Sausage, 650 N. Prince St., March 31. No violations.

Linda's Lunch Wagon, 109 N. Maple St., Leola, March 31. No violations.

Lunch Wagon Too, 109 N. Maple St., Leola, March 31. No violations.

New Holland Elementary School, 126 Eastern School Road, New Holland, nonroutine special event, March 31. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels for checking the surface temperature of utensils, is not available.

Penn Valley Shows Cotton Candy, 650 N. Prince St., March 31. No violations.

Penn Valley Shows Funnel Cakes, 650 N. Prince St., March 31. No violations.

Penn Valley Shows Midway Munchies, 650 N. Prince St., March 31. No violations.

Pequea Valley High School, 4033 Newport Road, Kinzers, nonroutine special event, March 31. No violations.

Rad-ish MFF4, 73 Reagan Drive, Ephrata, opening, March 31. Thermometer in reach-in refrigerator is off by 4 F.

Bear Creek School, 1459 Sheaffer Road, Elizabethtown, March 30. 4 scoops with debris after wash, rinsed and sanitize. Premade ham sandwiches held at 45 F rather than 41 F or below.

Big Lots No. 1393, 1262 Millersville Pike, March 30. Three half-gallons of whole milk with a sell-by date of March 27 being offered for sale. Static dust on the air-intake grids and on ceiling air vents. An extreme amount of trash, dead leaves, cardboard, broken wooden pallets, trash and leaves between furniture metals cartons out back, and old returned furniture outside in the back area of the facility, creating harborage areas for rodents.

El Mariachi, 2 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, follow-up, March 30. No violations.

Fratelli Pizza, 848 E. Main St., Ephrata, March 30. Can opener contains rust and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Operators bake cookies and package cookies to sell; however, there is no sign stating that ingredients are available upon request. There is no hand-washing available in the pizza prep area. In order to access nearby kitchen sink, food handlers must push open door which contaminates hands; remove door or provide a hand-wash sink.

Hissho Sushi at Giant 6004, 1008 Lititz Pike, Lititz, follow-up, March 30. No violations.

Isabelle Cuisine, 240 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, March 30. No violations.

The Kettle Pretzel Haus, Kitchen Kettle, Intercourse, March 30. No violations.

Mill Road Elementary, 35 Elm Ave., Elizabethtown, March 30. Metal plate by dishwasher area in unsealed from floor which can cause food and other debris to get underneath and not be able to be properly cleaned. Chew marks on a package of chicken gravy and bag of sugar in dry storage area. Throughout facility excessive webbing/dust accumulation under equipment on walls, in bathroom and in between entry door breezeway. Food facility is not removing dead or trapped pests from control devices frequently, as evidenced by old/decaying rodent in pest control device in the prep area.

My Place, 95 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, change of owner, March 30. Raw animal food stored above ready to eat foods in walk-in cooler and in a reach-in cooler on the cook line. Missing coving in the drive thru area and at front counter area and damaged floor tiles in front area. Dumpster lids open when not in active use.

Sheehan Foods MFF4, 4086 Roundtop Road, Elizabethtown, March 30. No violations.

Two Cousins of Paradise, 3099 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, March 30. Bag of flour stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches off the floor as required. Ceiling in the kitchen area has been patched and surface is rough and not smooth and cleanable.

Arianna’s Bakery, 158 E. Jackson St., New Holland, March 29. There is no sign on baked goods made in the facility indicating that ingredients are available upon request.

CJ’S Ephrata Pizza, 43 E. Main St., Ephrata, March 29. No paper towels at back hand-wash sink. Food handler donned gloves without first washing hands. Internal temperature of hot held rice measured 72 F rather than 135 F or above. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Baked goods are made on the premises; however, there is no sign posted on case that ingredients are available upon request. Mop is not being hung to air-dry.

Columbia Sunoco, 1414 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, March 29. Giant Platinum CBD Gummies by Hemping Live Green and Jolly Green Oil Puffs contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under Food and Drug Administration regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat drinks in the cooler. Boxes of pita bread stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Torn rubber door gaskets on both lids of the sandwich cooling unit. The “fins” of the tomato slicer, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. A black and tan residue buildup inside the ice maker. A pink and tan slimy residue inside the soda nozzles. Cooked chicken, tuna salad, sliced tomatoes, containers of milk, cheese, pepperoni and salami were held at 46-52 F in the cold holding unit rather than 41 F or below as required. A repairman was on his way to repair unit.

Firehouse Subs, 120 Rohrerstown Road, Suite 8A, March 29. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the chlorine bleach in the mechanical dishwasher. A pink residue on the underside of the deflector plate of the ice maker. A working container of sanitizer stored on the table next to plastic food containers. Old food splatter inside the microwave. Food employee, certified food manager, observed preparing food, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Machine was primed and was dispensing an appropriate amount of chlorine.

God Bless America-Fuel and Willow Street Center LLC, 2504 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, March 29. Dark residue on the beverage racks and display shelves in the walk-in cooler. Ice scoop has a dark residue accumulation; cleaned. Dark, moist residue on the interior surface of the ice machine; cleaned.

John Beck Elementary School, 418 Lexington Road, Lititz, March 29. No violations.

John R. Bonfield Elementary School, 101 N. Oak St., Lititz, March 29. No violations.

Kissel Hill Elementary School, 215 Landis Valley Road, Lititz, March 29. A working spray bottle of cleaner store on shelf above clean dishes.

Lititz Christian School, 501 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz, March 29. Accumulation of dust behind cooking in equipment in kitchen area. Wall in back kitchen area above freezer with chipping paint. Three rubber spatulas that have chewed up edging no longer in good condition or smooth and easily cleanable.

Our Mother of Perpetual Help School, 330 Church Ave., Ephrata, March 29. No violations.

Singing Spring Foods, 810 Vintage Road, Christiana, March 29. Exposed wall insulation in the produce walk-in cooler and surface not smooth and cleanable. The exterior doors in the loading dock area are not light and do not prevent the entry of insects or rodents.

Smiley’s Deli & Provisions, 402 N. Duke St., opening, March 29. No violations.

Subway No.11989, 2600 N. Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, March 29. Loose rubber door gaskets on the under counter cooling unit.

Taylor Chip, 1573 Manheim Pike, change of owner, March 29. No violations.