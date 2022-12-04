The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Caln Township

Double D Diner, 1323 E Lincoln Hwy, Nov. 21, Pass. Plate used as a food scoop in a hash brown container in the reach in the cooler. Use a food grade scoop with a handle. Large open cans of food stored in reach in the cooler. Once open, move to a food grade container with a lid. Hood filters unclean. Facility has a service appointment with a professional company for Sunday 11/27.2022. Floor edges throughout kitchen and ware wash area unclean. Floor under cooks line equipment unclean. Interior of the microwave is unclean. Clean and sanitize in between uses. Cases of single use items stored on floor in basement dry storage area. Store 6 " off floor.

East Caln Township

PJ Whelihan’s Pub and Restaurant, 853 E Lancaster Ave, Nov. 21, Pass. The following were observed to have exceeded the required 7 day refrigerated shelf life: * Pimento Cheese Spread * Red Cabbage (Cole Slaw) Both items were discarded on site. Management must monitor dates on a daily basis. All TCS foods prepared on site or removed from manufacturer packaging have to be used within the required 7 days maximum shelf life. Conduct additional cleaning of preparation area ceiling vents, light guards and tiles; dust accumulation. Complete within 24 hours. Observed water accumulation on the dishwasher drainboard (wash side). Adjust leggings to allow for proper drainage. Note: Management has adjust some sections of the drain board.

Sodexo at Simpson Meadows, 101 Plaza Dr, Nov. 21, Fail. Wesley Dining. Observed one expired container of whole milk, expiration date 11/18/22. Wesley Dining. Observed TCS creamers to left out at room temperature during service. Either maintain creamers under safe temperature control or provide non-TCS creamers. Repair the following: * Main Kitchen. The food preparation sink water supply does not shut off completely, Have the fixtures serviced and repaired. * McKendree Gardens. Observed the handwashing sink cold water handle leaking. Have the fixture serviced and repaired. Maintain all plumbing works in good repair. Observed "fish containers" being re-used for storing frozen dessert products. Provide washable, multi-use food containers. The following equipment was in disrepair: * Wesley Dining. Dishwasher was broken. Have the unit serviced and repaired. * Wesley Dining. Two steamer wells were reported to be broken. Have the units serviced and repaired. Correct both within 2 weeks. Main Kitchen. The handwashing sink located next to the elevator had no paper towels. Keep handwashing sinks supplied at all times. The unit was re-stocked at the time of inspection. Observed missing ceiling panels in the following areas: * 1 missing ceiling panels in the Mckendree Gardens kitchen * 2 missing ceiling panels in the Wesley Dining Kitchen. Install the missing ceiling panels

East Goshen Township

Watermark at Bellingham (Personal Care Home-Food Facility), 1615 E Boot Rd, Nov. 22, Fail. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Correct before opening. Grab and go: supply soap, paper towels, and handwashing sign to the handsink. Bar: countertop handsink provide paper towels and hand washing sign. Remove soap and paper towels from clean up sink next to 3 compartment sink. Pizza station: supply paper towels and handwashing sign. Correct prior to opening. Provide visible air gap to drains at 3 compartment sink and clean-up sink at bar. Correct before opening. Finish the following surfaces to provide smooth and easily cleanable surfaces: -wall under clean-up sink and floor drain in pizza station -cabinet/floor juncture in soda bag-in-box cabinet at bar -floor drain under hand sink at bar Under 3 compartment sink provide access panel where supply lines extend into the wall. Correct above before opening. Provide electrical outlet covers to outlet by clean-up sink at pizza station and outlet at pizza station hand sink. Correct before opening. Hot water measured at 3 compartment sink in bar at 111F. The temperature of the wash solution must be at least 110F. Make all necessary adjustments to assure the correct temperature is achieved before opening.

East Marlborough Township

Unionville High School, 750 Unionville Rd, Nov. 21, Pass. No violation.

East Whiteland Township

El Rinconcito Restaurant, 490 Lancaster Ave, Nov. 21, Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Retrain management and staff on proper food safety knowledge. Obtain a new Chester County Certified Food Manager. Food Facility Person in Charge not able to provide documentation that foods are from an approved source. Shellstock received by the food facility had excessive broken shells and/or dead shellfish. Raw eggs were observed stored above ready to eat food items in the walk in cooler. Retrain staff on proper storage of raw animal products. Raw chicken was stored above raw fish and beef in the walk in cooler. Retrain staff on how to properly store raw animal products. Wet cloth wiping rags were found soaking in water with plantains. The plantains were discarded on site. Facility cannot store wet wiping rags with food items. Unpackaged meat found stored in take-out style plastic bags. These bags are only approved for packaged foods only. Purchase food-grade bags/containers for unpackaged food storage. Food in the kitchen area stored open with no covering. EHS observed food being prepped in the three compartment sink instead of the food prep sink that the facility has. The facility must wash, rinse, and sanitize the three compartment sink and use the prep sink as intended. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Label all food ingredient storage containers with the common name of the food items. Food dispensing utensil in dry storage food items observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Ensure that you have a food dispensing utensil with a handle and that it is stored with the handle above the top of the food. Observed food stored directly on the floor in the kitchen area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Ensure all food items are stored 6 inches off the floor as required. Prepackaged bakery items is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. foods are served raw or undercooked to the customer's request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer. Fix the menus. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The facility must clean the entire facility. This includes but not limited to: -All walls. -All shelves. -All floors, specifically under equipment. -The cookline. -All equipment. -The interior and exterior of the cold holding units. -The chest freezers. Trash receptacle / waste handling unit outside does not have a tight-fitting lid or cover. Facility must ensure that the outside units have a lid on when not in use. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof over the kitchen area. Ceiling tiles are cracked, have holes in them and are stained in the kitchen and bathroom areas, and need replacing. Working containers in kitchen area, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Ensure that all chemicals are labeled properly with the common name of the chemical when taken from bulk. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Ensure wet wiping cloths are being stored in a sanitizer solution. Observed food cooling at room temperature on the counter in the kitchen, which is not a proper cooling method. Retrain staff on proper cooling methods. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in kitchen area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Ensure all single-use articles are being stored 6 inches off the floor as required. Observed several trash bags of refuse stored outside the food facility and not in the closed waste handling units. The facility must clean the entire outside area and ensure there is no trash on the ground. Old unused equipment stored in the kitchen area, must be removed from the food facility. The walk-in freezer is still in disrepair. Facility must fix the walk-in freezer or remove it from the facility. First aid supplies being stored in the kitchen area, near food / equipment, and a possible source of contamination. Remove all first aid supplies from the kitchen area. Food facility operator failed to post an original, valid Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager in a location conspicuous to the consumer. Shellstock located in the chest freezer did not have identification tags attached to the container as well as Shellstock tags are not maintained for 90 days from the date the container is emptied. 6 bags of clams and mussels were discarded on site. Garlic was held at 44°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required. The peeled garlic was discarded on site. Ensure the peeled garlic is 41 degrees or below at all times. Shrimp sauce mixture was held at 60°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required. The shrimp sauce mixture was discarded on site. The cold holding unit in the unapproved bakery area had a temperature of 50 degrees. All TCS food items must be discarded in this unit and the unit must be serviced to have a temperature of 41 degrees or below at all times. Bread crumbs that were used to cover raw chicken was sitting out at room temperature. The bread crumbs were discarded on site. The facility must keep the bread crumbs at 41 degrees or below when putting the raw chicken into the bread crumbs. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the entire facility, is not being date marked. Facility needs to date mark all TCS ready to eat food items that are being stored in the facility for more than 24 hours. Facility must remove the aluminum foil that is being used as a liner on the shelves throughout the kitchen. aluminum foil is not permitted to be used as a liner in the kitchen. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Obtain food thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food items. The facility is using rinse aid as sanitizer in the three compartment sink. Facility had no sanitizer on site for the three compartment sink. Facility must obtain an approved food contact sanitizer for the three compartment sink prior to washing any dishes in the three compartment sink. EHS observed the facility using a tree stump to cut raw meat items on in the kitchen. A tree stump is NOT ALLOWED to be used a food contact surface. Remove the tree stump from the kitchen immediately. Paper towel dispenser empty at the four handwashing sinks in the facility. All handwashing sinks must be supplied with soap, paper towels, and hot water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees at all times. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper handwash in-between. Retrain staff on proper handwashing procedures. An open employee's beverage container (a coffee mug with hot tea in it) was sitting next to food items that were being actively prepared. Employees are not permitted to have open beverage containers in food preparation areas. Food Employees eating in the kitchen area as evidenced by observed partially consumed food in the kitchen area. Employees are not permitted to eat in the food preparation areas. Blackberries observed in the walk in cooler area, slimy to the touch / spoiled / moldy and is adulterated. Discard the blackberries. EHS observed numerous residential equipment throughout the facility. Facility must remove any residential refrigerators and equipment from the facility immediately. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the cold holding units. Obtain drain plugs for the three compartment sink. EHS observed dishes in the mop sink. Remove the dishes to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized. Do not put any dishes into the mop sink. The facility needs to clean and sanitize -All food preparation tables. -All food equipment. -All food utensils. -The ice machine. -The three compartment sink. Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink in the kitchen, indicating uses other than handwashing. Remove all items from the handsink and ensure that the handsink is for handwashing only. The mop sink is leaking and you can not turn the water off. Fix the mop sink so that there is no leak and so that the water can be turned off. Food facility does not have enough outside waste receptacles as evidenced by refuse and waste lying on the ground. Facility must either obtain more outside waste receptacles or have trash picked up more often during the week. Floor and walls throughout the entire kitchen area is cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Replace/repair all flooring and walls that are affected to ensure that they are smooth, non-absorbent, and easily cleanable. The floor / wall juncture in the entire facility is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. Repair any cove bases that are missing or in disrepair. The back door located in the kitchen area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Install a door sweep. Food facility does not provide lockers or storage for food, employee personal clothing and possessions. Facility must provide an area for employees to store their personal items at. Remove all personal items from the kitchen and store in a designated area. Raid, A Restricted use pesticide is being applied in the food facility by a non-certified applicator. Discard the raid and only allow a certified applicator to apply pesticides in the facility.

La Costenita, 490 Lancaster Ave, Nov, 21, Fail. Food Facility has packaged food which is not labeled as required. Three unlabeled bags of bread were pulled from the shelves during the inspection. Facility must ensure that food items are properly labeled. Four Carne enchiladas had a date mark of 10-09-2022 and 10-10-2022. All items were discarded. Two Parkay had an expiration date of 09/2022 and were discarded during the inspection. Ensure employees are checking all dates on TCS food items. 6 Severely dented canned items observed on the shelves and are intended for sale in the food facility. The dented cans were removed to be discarded or returned. Ensure to check all canned items for dents. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in both meat cold holding equipment. Obtain thermometers for all cold holding equipment. Food ingredient storage containers, in the retail area, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Label all three bins with the common name of the food. Observed food stored directly on the floor in storage and retail area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Ensure all food items are 6 inches off the floor as required. Prepackaged meats is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Obtain proper labeling for the meats. Self-service bread is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Obtain proper labeling. Clean the interior and exterior of the cold holding units. Repair the peeling paint in the bathroom. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. Obtain a self-closing door for the bathroom. The food facility does not maintain Certified Food Manager records as required. Obtain a Certified Food Manager as required.

Tiffin Indian Cuisine, 5 S Morehall Rd, Nov. 21, Fail. Knives, a food contact surface, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Replace the light bulb in the walk in cooler. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler and cold holding units, is not being date marked. The facility did demonstrate proper date marking on numerous items throughout the facility, however, some items were missing a date mark. Ensure that employees are date marking all TCS food items that are being stored in the facility for more than 24 hours. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in cold holding equipment. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in shed area which were not in the original protective package. Facility cannot store any food items or food single-use articles that are not sealed and protected in the shed area. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Obtain more shelves to ensure that single-use articles are being stored 6 inches off the floor as required. Repair the vent in both bathrooms. Raw chicken was observed being stored above ready to eat food items. Ensure that the all raw animal products are being stored below ready to eat food items. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Ensure to label all food ingredient storage containers with the common name of the food item. Food dispensing utensil in dry food observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Food utensils in the kitchen area are stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. Ensure that if the facility is going to store food utensils in water that the water has a temperature of at least 135 degrees at all times. Observed bags of onions stored directly on the floor in the kitchen area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. During the inspection the employees moved the onions off of the ground. Samosa and cut tomatoes was held at 50°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Both items were discarded on site. Ensure the items are at 41 degrees or below as required. Facility is using a paper towel as a liner in the cabinets. Remove the paper towels.

Lower Oxford Township

Wyncote Golf Club, 50 Wyncote Dr, Nov. 22, Pass. Labels were provided for the grab & go pre-packaged hot dogs however the labels must contain a full ingredient list, sub ingredients & allergen declaration. Name of product and name & address of facility is provided. Email pictures of proper labels once corrected.

New Garden Township

Bowling Green Brandywine, 1375 Newark Rd, Nov. 21, Pass. The following must be cleaned: 1. Ice scoop holder 2. Walk in shelving and fan covers 3. Mop sink room floor. Gaskets on the 2 door Victory refrigerator are torn. Replace gaskets. Gaskets on the hot box are warped. Replace gaskets. Cove base tile is broken next to the mop sink. Re-tile or otherwise seal this hole.

Giant Food Store, 350 Scarlett Rd, Nov. 21, Pass. No violations.

Oxford Borough

La Tienda Mexicana Los Juarez, 405 Market St, Nov. 21, Pass. No violations.

Parkesburg Borough

Bethany AME Church, 405 Green St, Nov. 21, Pass. This facility does not have a certified food manager, however, it was reported that a person is enrolled in an approved course. Have a person register with the Chester County Health Department within 60 days.

Victory Brewing Company, 3127 Lower Valley Rd, Nov. 22, Pass. No violations.

Tredyffrin Township

Tredyffrin Easttown Middle School, 801 Conestoga Rd, Nov. 21, Pass. The following equipment was not observed in good repair; 1- Traulsen 2 door freezer not working and making a loud noise when plugged in. Repair unit or remove. 2-The Clothes washer was observed to be extremely rusty and no longer clean. Obtain a new washer for kitchen staff to use. Discontinue use until the washer is replaced. The light intensity in the dry storage area is not at least 10 foot candles. Three light fixtures are out and light bulbs need to be replaced.

Warwick Township

Inn at St. Peter’s Village, 3471 St. Peter’s Rd, Nov. 21, Pass. The inside of the ice machine has a buildup of grime and needs to be cleaned and sanitized. Ice machine was cleaned during the inspection.

Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 2203 Harmonyville Rd, Nov. 21, Pass. The only test strips on location were quaternary ammonia (quat) test strips. The sanitizer being used was chlorine bleach, which requires chlorine test strips. Obtain the correct test strips and use every time a sanitizing solution is made. Rodent droppings were found in the utility closet adjacent to the kitchen dry storage area, and smaller amounts of droppings were found around the refrigerators. To address this: a) Thoroughly clean the entire floor and maintain in clean condition, paying extra attention to areas where droppings were found, b) Clean all rodent droppings as soon as they are found, and let the pest control company know of any new droppings, c) Contact the pest control company and have them service the kitchen, with extra attention to the utility closet and dry storage areas. This facility does not currently have a Chester County Certified Food Manager. Have a supervisory employee obtain CCHD Certified Food Manager certification. The chlorine bleach available on location was scented bleach and cannot be used for sanitizing food-contact surfaces. If chlorine bleach is used, it must have instructions on the bottle for sanitizing glasssware, sanitizing dishes, or sanitizing food-contact surfaces. Obtain an approved sanitizer before using the kitchen for warewashing.

West Caln Township

Coatesville Country Club, 143 Reservoir Rd, Nov. 21, Pass. No violations.

West Chester Borough

Calvary Lutheran Church, 730 S New St, Nov. 21, Pass. No violations.

Santino’s Tap & Table/Ram’s Head Bar and Grill, 40 E Market St, Nov. 21, Pass. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are / or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; which will only be the Pub Burger, however, does not clearly disclose it. The Pub Burger must be asterisked and the Remainder must be asterisked as well. Correct before opening. You must also make the font at least 12 point for the reminder statement for all future menus. Ram's Head Bar: 1. Sweep and mop under 3 bay sink. 2. Clean the inside bottom of the freezer. 3. Clean and mop the floor under the soda box rack in Basement hallway. Correct before opening.

West Fallowfield Township

Dollar General, 994 Gap Newport Pike, Nov. 21, Pass. No violations.

West Whiteland Township

Asian Halal & Shagun Palace, 4 Tabas Ln, Nov. 21, Pass. Hood system is observed unclean. PIC provided confirmation of scheduled professional cleaning for hood and grease trap for 11/28/2022. Observed several small openings to exterior from butcher walk-in cooler. Repair to a tight seal. Observed raw wood step leading into the butcher walk-in cooler. Resurface or reseal to be smooth, non-porous, and easily cleanable. Food Facility Person in Charge not able to provide documentation for cow feet. If deciding to purchase and sell, documentation must be provided to the department before. Shelves in both walk-in coolers are rusted. Replace or resurface shelves. Store food in commercial grade tray containers until resurfaced. Containers observed by EHS during inspection.

Chick Fil-A, 280 Exton Square Pkwy, Nov. 21, Fail. Small cutting board in salad prep area observed with deep cuts and not easily cleanable. Mop sink was blocked by a cart of dirty dishes. Mop sink must be easily accessible at all times. Cart was moved during the inspection. Scoop being stored in a sugar bin with a handle buried in sugar. Scoops must be stored outside the container or with the handle completely above the food product. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean the following: -Sides/exterior of equipment -Food carts throughout -Oil cart -Sinks throughout. Food like debris observed on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Clean floor. The following were observed with grease/mold like debris and require further cleaning: -Flooring throughout kitchen and front service area -Walls throughout -Floor drains

KFC Taco Bell, 104 N Pottstown Pike, Nov. 21, Fail. Door latches on several hot holding cabinets in disrepair and falling off of the unit or have fallen off units. Repair or replace in order to ensure proper holding temperatures and equipment cleanability and provide work orders to the department. Observed wet mop head stored in dirty mop sink. Mops are to be hung or inverted to dry. EHS observed several brooms and dust pans with heavy debris build up. Floors, walls, and ceilings observed with food splashed onto them or with staining from food and drink spills. Deep clean the following: 1. walls in drive through window area 2. floors in the walk-in cooler and freezer 3. ceiling tiles and vents above the cook line and in chicken prep area 4. floors throughout the entire facility 5. interiors of microwave ovens 6. hot holding unit surrounds 7. food storage carts holding raw and frozen chicken in walk-in cooler 8. walls behind hand sinks 9. walls behind 3 bay sink 10. cabinet under self-service soda machine in dining room 11. metal raw chicken case box holders in walk in cooler 12. cook line equipment wheel castors. The handwash sink located in the chicken prep area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100F. Hot water was measured at 96F. Ceiling tiles observed missing and water stained in the dining area. Repair leak and replace tiles. Observed food employees not washing hands and changing gloves in between separate food preparation tasks. Chicken was held at 80°F in the microwave, rather than 135°F or above as required. Chicken was voluntarily discarded during inspection. Observed handsink drainage line improperly plumbed, sink running directly into mop sink in chicken prep area. Observed a pool of water under the raw chicken prep area. Ensure no leak and clean and sanitize the floor.