The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Coatesville City

The Record Kitchen & Bar, 204 E Lincoln Hwy, Nov. 15, Pass. No violations.

The Spot CV, 336 E Lincoln Hwy, Nov. 15, Pass. Hot food was held at 89°F, rather than 135°F or above as required. Food was discarded during inspection. Facility must get a steam table or keep food refrigerated and heat per order. Correct immediately. Facility has chlorine bleach and steramine for sanitizing. A sanitizer test kit is needed for the chlorine and/or steramine, depending on if one or both are used. Order within 3 days. Clean shelves in walk-in refrigerator. Correct immediately.

Family Dollar Store, 400 E Lincoln Hwy, Nov. 17, Pass. No violations.

East Goshen Township

The Red Sombrero, 1528 Paoli Pike, Nov. 14, Pass. Ground beef prepared in the food facility was not date marked when removed from freezer. Ensure all Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods held for more than 24 hours are being date marked. Items removed from freezer should be marked with the date that the item was moved.

East Whiteland Township

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 50 National Ave, Nov. 18, Fail. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in in the facility directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Move all single-use articles 6 inches off the floor as required. Observed several trash bags of refuse stored outside the food facility and not in the closed waste handling units. Clean the dumpster area. Steak and rice was held at 120-130 °F, in the hot holding unit, rather than 135°F or above as required. Both items were discarded on site. Facility must ensure all items are 135 degrees or above at all times. Steak was held at 130 degrees in the holding unit in the kitchen area. Staff stated that the steak was cooked approximately 30 minutes ago. Facility must reheat the steak to 165 degrees and place in a hot holding unit. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. During the inspection employee was able to have the dishwasher have a sanitizer concentration of 50-100ppm. Facility must have the dishwasher serviced if their is any issues with the dishwasher moving forward. Mold/mildew water is dripping down from the ceiling onto the soda machine. The facility must stop using the soda machine until the leak has been fixed and the ceiling has been repaired. Facility is using plastic as a cover on food items and placing the items in a hot holding unit. Facility cannot use the plastic for hot holding as the plastic will melt into the food. Facility must use metal lids or obtain NSF food grade material that is intended for hot holding as a cover. Raw chicken was observed stored above cooked beef in the walk in cooler. Ensure all raw animal products are stored below cooked ready to eat products. Clean all floors, specifically behind all equipment and cold holding units. Clean the interior and exterior of all cold holding and hot holding units. -Clean all shelves (inside of cabinets) -Clean the hood system. Fix the three compartment sink faucet so that it is useable. Trash receptacle / waste handling unit outside does not have a tight-fitting lid or cover. Ensure that the trash receptacle has a tight fitting lid when not in use. There is a leak in the ceiling above the soda machine. Due to the leak pieces of the ceiling are falling onto the soda machine and there appears to be mold/mildew on the ceiling. Facility must fix the leak and replace the ceiling area.

Easttown Township

CVS Pharmacy, 552 Lancaster Ave, Nov. 14, Fail. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in cold holding equipment. Ensure all cold holding equipment has a thermometer inside of it. Three severely dented canned items observed on the shelf and are intended for sale in the food facility. The three dented canned items were removed from the shelf to be discarded or returned. Ensure all employees are checking canned items. Paper is in place under retail shelves in walk-in to catch spills, Remove all paper as absorbent material is not allowed here. Facility must clean the following: -All fan covers in the freezers. -The floors, walls, ceilings and shelves in the walk in cooler. -The employee bathroom handsink. -The floors in the back storage room. -The dumpster area outside. -The vents in the ceiling. The handwash sink located in the customer bathroom does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. Fix the hot water so that the handsink has a hot water temperature of at least 100 degrees at all times. Trash receptacle / waste handling unit outside does not have a tight-fitting lid or cover on during the inspection. Facility must ensure that the tight fitting lid is on the dumpster when the dumpster is not in use. EHS observed some stained ceiling tiles throughout the facility. The facility must fix any leaks and replace any stained ceiling tiles.

Veekoo Asian Cuisine, 564 E Lancaster Ave, Nov. 14, Fail. While EHS was checking food items in the cold holding unit for date marking, EHS noticed the one two door refrigerator unit in the sushi area to be at 48 degrees, EHS took the internal temperature of food items and all food items were around 46-47 degrees in the unit. The facility voluntarily discarded all TCS food items in the cold holding unit. Facility must repair or replace the unit so that it is at 41 degrees at all times. The facility cannot store any TCS food items in the unit. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the cold holding unit is not being date marked. During the inspection the employee's date marked the items.

Kennett Township

Taqueria Moroleon Restaurant, 9173 Gap Newport Pike, Nov 17, Pass. One thermometer was purchased. Buy several more and put them in a central location in the kitchen. Chemical bottles were stored on the prep sink drain board. This is a food contact area. You cannot store chemicals here. Install a shelf near the mop sink.

Kennett Square Borough

Buddy’s Burgers, 148 W State St, Nov. 15, Fail. Supply Quat test strips for checking 3 bay sink sanitizer. Ensure staff use them daily. Clean the following areas: 1. Milk shake machine 2. Floor throughout - especially under deep fryers 3. Wall under fry sink and the table next to it. 4. Grill table 5. Chest freezer - interior/defrost 6. Soda machine. Numerous facility made dressings, sauces and pulled pork were beyond the 7 days use by date. All were discarded. Any facility made dressing or sauce as well as prepared foods must be date marked with date made and used within 7 days of the date made. Products may be lab tested to prove foods are good for longer periods of time. Documentation must be provided for foods to be held for longer than 7 days. Hood filter was not in place. It reportedly gets sucked up into the hood when the fans are on. Filters must be in properly to catch grease. Make fan adjustments or get heavier hood filters. At least one employee must obtain a food manager's class or apply for reciprocity. One employee has a valid Serv Safe. Reciprocity form can be found on our website: www.chesco.org/food

Ji-In Korean Eatery, 148 W State St, Nov. 15, Fail. Time in lieu of temperature control will be used for the eggs and dumplings as they are not maintained at 135F or more. A log book must be kept of quantity of food and time it was placed in hot holding. Begin log today. Log will be reviewed at each inspection. Hard boiled eggs were made today (63F), then placed in the top of the bain marie to cool. Hot foods should be placed in the lower section of the unit to cool quickly. Temperatures fluctuate too much at the top of the unit to cool products quickly. Eggs were moved to the lower section. Wood shelf that has been added to the bain marie must be painted or otherwise sealed so that it is non-porous and cleanable. Grill table - remove cardboard and clean grill table.

Michoacana Grill, 201 S Union Square, Nov. 15, Pass. No violations.

New Garden Township

Giant Food Store, 350 Scarlett Rd, Nov. 14, Fail. The following must be cleaned: Produce: 1. Two door prep cooler - clean interior and remove old items from inside. 2. Clean wall to left of prep sink Hot foods: 1. Chicken walk in - Clean floors, walls, bakery style racks, and shelving 2. Chicken prep sink, wall behind it, and deep fryers. Deli: 1. Deli hot wrap stations - must be cleaned and sanitized at least every 4 hours and at the end of the day. Heat & Eat Meat case/Bob Evans Foods: clean pushers in this area Goya Frozen section - ice build up on case and foods. Remove ice and discard foods coated in ice. Meat Room: Sanitizer at the 3 bay sink was not dispensing properly. Residual in bay was less than 200ppm. Dispensing unit must be adjusted to ensure 200ppm is detected in 3 bay. Ensure staff use the test strips daily to check concentration. Deli/Hot Foods: Dishwasher interior was very dirty. Ensure that screens, sprayer arms and machine door are cleaned at least daily. Public Restrooms: Water at the handsinks was <100F. Adjust sinks or install tankless heaters to ensure water at sinks is 100F - 110F. Hot Foods: Numerous fruit flies were observed in this prep area. Contact your Pest Control Operator about treatment for these insects. Do not allow water to pool on floor and keep drains clean.

Chartwells at New Garden Elementary School, 265 New Garden Rd, Nov. 17, Pass. No violations.

New London Township

7-Eleven, 2066 Newark Rd, Nov. 15, Pass. Commercially processed ready to eat food, located in the Gehl's chili & nacho cheese dispenser, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. The chili and nacho cheese were reportedly placed into the hot holding dispenser on 11/14/22. The chili & nacho cheese was dated during the inspection. Ensure proper date-marking of all commercially processed ready to eat foods at all times. Observed uncovered container of frozen vegetable pizza toppings inside the Turbo Air freezer. This container was covered during this inspection. Ensure that all foods are covered to prevent potential contamination.

Oxford Borough

Rite Aid, 455 N Third St, Nov. 18, Pass. No violations.

Penn Township

Dunkin Donuts, 390 Vineyard Way, Nov. 15, Pass. New food facility in operation more than 90 days has not obtained a CCHD Certified Food Manager Certificate for a regular full time employee as required. Complete provided Certified Food Manager (CFM) Application and remit with a copy of your current ServSafe Certificate and a fee of $60.

Phoenixville Borough

Restaurant Mexicano El Burrito, 180 Bridge St, Nov. 14, Pass.Dust build up on ceiling exhaust vent cover in public men's restroom. Clean.Mop stored on floor in ware wash area. Hang or invert to dry. Facility does not have a CCHD CFM certificate. Facility has 5 business days to submit applications and payment to CCHD. Application left at time of inspection.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, 130 E Bridge St, Nov. 15, Fail. Seafood Bisque was held at 122 °F, in the * area, rather than 135°F or above as required. Secondary containers (oil, dressing) with food like debris. Wipe down containers in between uses. * Food splatter on interior top of the microwave. Clean. Paper towel dispensers (2) empty at the handwash sink in the food prep area across from the service line. Keep all sinks supplied with soap and paper towels at all times. Chemical spray bottle stored on counter at coffee station with single use, and food items. Keep all chemicals in a separate designated area. Salad bain marie not in proper working order at time of inspection. Facility voluntarily discarded all food items effected at time of opening. Proper ice bath set up in unit for proper temperature cold hold. Ensure all items are held at 41 degrees or below during hours of operation. Empty at closing until unit is repaired. Facility has a work order in for unit to be repaired. The following need further cleaning and sanitizing: * Black storage carts. * hand wash sinks throughout. * Ceiling vent covers (2) in ware wash area. * shelves and surfaces in prep areas and wait station areas. * Shelves under coffee station and food prep station next to hand wash sink. * Cabinet under hand wash sink at end of prep table. Leak at hot water handle on food prep sink in back area with steam pots, and faucet handle loose. Repair to a tight seal. One light out on right side of cooks line hood. Replace. Visible common food labels lacking on a few secondary containers. Replace. Seafood Bisque which was cooled, was only reheated to 122 °F for hot holding and not 165°F for 15 seconds as required. Reheat to 165 degrees F prior to placing in steam table for proper hot hold at 135 degrees F.

La Patrona Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar, 400 Bridge St, Nov. 15, Pass. Leak at loose faucet at 3 basin sink in kitchen, Repair to a tight seal. Debris on floor under shelves in walk in freezer. * Ceiling tiles removed above dry storage shelves in dry storage room with ice machine. Replace. Use a food grade scoop with a handle in bulk dry good containers. Wet absorbent cloths lining surfaces under portable cutting board in kitchen and main bar. Ensure surface is smooth, non porous and easily cleanable. CFM expired for Louis Trono 06/2022. Facility has 30 days to show proof of enrollment in an approved Certified Food Manager course. Large open cans of food stored in walk in cooler. Once can is open, move to a food grade container with a lid. Cases of single use items stored on floor in dry storage room with ice machine. Store 6" off floor.

Slovak American Club, 310 Gold St, Nov. 16, Pass. One water stained ceiling tile in a public ladie's room. Replace.

Sweet Brew Cafe, 158 Bridge St, Nov. 17, Pass. No violations.

South Coventry Township

Chartwells at French Creek Elem. Sch, 3590 Coventryville Rd, Nov. 14, Fail. In the walk-in freezer, only one fan is working properly, and a large amount of ice is collecting under the fan, on the floor, and on top of boxes of food. This causes both potential physical hazards, and a hazard through potential contamination of food by water or ice. The unit must be repaired within two weeks to operate properly. Until it is repaired, the ice must be removed and no food or food boxes can be stored in areas where ice is collected. At the high-temperature dishwasher, the food-contact surfaces of equipment were reaching 148°F during the sanitizing cycle of the high temperature dishwasher, rather than 160°F or higher as required. This unit must be repaired to sanitize dishes at 160°F. Until it is repaired, any dishes washed in the dish machine will need to be sanitized separately at the three-compartment sink. At the high-temperature dishwasher, a temperature measuring device to measure internal dish surface temperatures of dishes run through the dishwasher is not available. Obtain a temperature measuring device for the dishwasher, and use daily to ensure a dish surface temperature of 160°F or more is achieved in rinse. Examples of common dishwasher temperature measuring devices include dishwasher temperature test strips, or an irreversible registering temperature thermometer.

Chartwells at OJR Middle School, 881 Ridge Rd, Nov. 15, Fail. In one of the walk-in freezers, wooden pallets are being used to keep boxes of food off the floor. Wood is an absorbent material that cannot easily be cleaned. Replace the wooden pallets with a material that is smooth, non-absorbent, and easily cleanable. The handwash sinks did not have a water temperature of at least 100°F in the following areas: - The bathroom - The hand sink in the warewash area - The hand sink between the warewash area and front serving line - The hand sink by the 3-compartment sink These sinks must be repaired to dispense hot water at 100°F or higher. Until these units are repaired, employees must wash their hands at one of the working hand sinks prior to working with food. In the Traulsen stand-up two door cooler that has a top refrigerator unit and a bottom freezer unit, ice is collecting under the fan in the bottom freezer unit. Clean the ice and ensure that ice is not dripping onto any food or food containers. In the dry storage area, at the floor/wall junction under shelving, there were signs of rodent droppings, as well as food spills. In order to address this: - Advise the pest control company and have them pay extra attention to this area, - Clean and sanitize the entire floor, paying extra attention to the floor/wall junction, - Completely clean all food spills as soon as they occur, - Clean all rodent droppings as soon as they are found, and note any new droppings for the pest control company.

Spring City Borough

Spring City Diner, 55 E Bridge St, Nov. 15, Pass. Fly strips hanging above dishwasher. and next to the clean equipment/utensil dry storage shelf. Removed. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the front service counter area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Knives observed stored in a sanitizer container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. Floor under fryers unclean.

Uwchlan Township

Aramark at Lionville Elementary School, 526 W Uwchlan Ave, Nov. 14, Pass. The digital thermometers for the walk-in refrigerator and freezer are broken; randomly display numbers and have an error code. Have the thermometers repaired or replaced. Observed a half case of hard boiled eggs with a manufacturer expiration date of 10/17/22. Items were removed for discard at the time of inspection. Monitor expiration dates daily. Observed the following plumbing/fixtures to be in disrepair: * Loose spigot head at the manual warewashing sink. Have the spigot head repaired to allow for convenient filling of the rinse compartment. * Observed the copper water line leading to the steamer to be aged and corroding. The gauge associated with the line is unreadable. Water was observed sitting on the lines exterior. Repair/replace as necessary.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steak Burgers, 221 Eagleview Blvd, Nov. 15, Fail. Observed a puddle of grease/leachate coming out of the dumpster and onto the ground below. Have the surface cleaned. Have the dumpster repaired to prevent future occurrence. Keep dumpster lids closed at all times of non-use. Improper temperature log(s). Staff had noted a cold storage temperature of a burger refrigerator to be at 43 degrees F. No corrective action was noted. The unit was measured to have a safe air temperature of 27 degrees F at the time of inspection. The measured temperature of a raw burger at the time of inspection was 33 degrees F. Ensure you are accurately recording food/unit temperatures. If a recorded temperature is in violation, immediately implement corrective actions. Corrective actions should be documented to show compliance. Blender area handwashing sink soap dispenser was blocked by mixer. Keep handsinks, soap and paper towels easily accessible. Do not store the blender in front of the soap dispenser. Soiled floor surfaces were seen in the walk-in cooler, under cookline equipment (fryers, grill), dishwashing areas and open faced drains. Conduct detailed floor cleaning within 24 hours. Ensure floors are swept and mopped nightly. Deep cleaning must be completed at an increased frequency. Conduct cleaning on the following: * Interior of numerous refrigerators (soiling around doors). * Dishwasher interior; soiled * Cutting board scorn and discolored, replace * Food preparation sink - equipment stored on top * Preparation tables near toasters; butter residual * Walk-in cooler fan guards; dust * Ceiling vent register above the food preparation sink; dust As discussed with the person on charge, conduct thorough deep cleaning. Ensure cleaning schedules are being following. Maintain all equipment in a clean and sanitary state. Various areas of flooring are pitting. Repair or replace all pitted flooring within 3 months. Floors shall be maintained smooth, durable and easily cleanable.

Pizzeria Uno Chicago Bar & Grill, 8 N Pottstown Pike, Nov 17, Fail. Improper ice bath at the bar. Ice levels were too low leading to elevated concentrate temperatures - Margarita 50 degrees F. Products were immediately relocated. Ensure the ice bath is properly stocked and containers are properly submersed to ensure maximum contact. Maintain all TCS products at 41 degrees F and below. Turbo Air Expo cooler had an elevated air temperature of 50 degrees F. Food temperatures inside the unit - Half-n-Half 50 and Ranch Dressing 51. All TCS (potentially hazardous) foods stored in the unit were discarded on site. Have the unit serviced and repaired. All potentially hazardous foods stored in refrigeration must maintain a safe temperature of 41 degrees F or below. Ensure the unit is holding safe temperature before re-stocking. The bar glasswasher had a chlorine level of 0 ppm at the beginning. The sanitizer bottle was changed, and level adjusted to 100 ppm. The chlorine level must be monitored daily before the machine is placed into use. Observed 1 dented can of quartered artichoke hearts. Item removed for return. Do not use dented cans. Discard or keep dented cans segregated. Clean the following: * Reach in freezer; food debris * Single Serve Utensil bins, debris in base of bins * Bar beer cooler; spills * Interior of conveyor dishwasher; partially clogged heads and build-up. Clean all within 24 hours. Maintain in a clean and sanitary state. Clean the dumpster pad near the grease container; spilled grease product. Correct within 7 days. Power wash. The following equipment was broken: * Randell drop in cold unit was broken * True reach in broken/off Equipment must be maintained in good repair. Either have the equipment removed, repaired or replaced. The conveyor dishwasher wash temperature gauge is broken. Maintain in good repair. Replace. The lights under the hood ventilation system did not work. Maintain lighting system in good repair. Repair the system. Clean/repair the following: * One broken cove base tile outside of the walk-in beer cooler floor. * Observed several loose ceiling panels near the cook line preparation area. * Clean dry storage room floor; debris under shelving * Mop sink. Mops stored in sink basin. Keep mops elevated to allow easy drying and to keep from soiling. Clean all within 24 hours. Maintain in a clean and sanitary state.

Wallace Township

Aramark at Springton Manor Elementary School, 400 Fairview Rd, Nov. 15, Pass. There is a leak in the plumbing works for the 3-compartment sink sanitizer dispenser. Maintain all plumbing in good repair. Clean the floor tough locate near the steamer; pasta. Maintain in a clean and sanitary state.

Westtown Township

Giant Food Store, 1502 West Chester Pike, Nov. 17, Fail. Produce & Meat/Seafood: The heat pad covers are ripped. These were replaced on-site. Maintain. Bakery: At the mechanical dishmachine, the wash solution is indicated as 125 F instead of 150 F as per manufacturer's data plate. Unit is rinsing at 180 F. Make all necessary repairs to ensure the machine is operating properly. Do not use until repairs are made. Bakery: Clean the floor in front of the 3-compartment sink & in walk-in refrigerator. Meat/Produce/Bakery Walk-in & Prep areas: Reseal the floors to provide a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Clean the following: 1. General Freezer: Ice accumulation on fan housing 2. General: a. Floor drains throughout b. Fan guards in all walk-in refrigerators 3. Hot Foods: a. Fixtures in raw chicken prep walk-in b. Henny Penny fryer 4. Produce: Floor under 3-compartment sink 5. Dairy: Shelf liners of display area 6. Meat/Seafood: Handles of the display case Clean and maintain in clean condition. Repair the following: a. Women's Toilet Room: leak at flushers b. Men's Toilet Room: Urinals are slow to drain

West Bradford Township

Aramark at Bradford Heights Elementary School, 1330 Romig Rd, Nov. 15, Pass. In the dry storage room, replace the missing ceiling tile near the door. At the Victory 1-door reach in the refrigerator on the service line, the temperature indicator is not reading accurately. Make all necessary repairs to ensure the unit is operating properly. Two dented cans of pizza sauce observed on the can rack. These were removed on-site. Monitor for dents and ensure dented cans are separated for return or discarded immediately.

Aramark at West Bradford Elementary School, 1475 Broad Run Rd, Nov. 15, Pass. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. Obtain and use daily to ensure a dish surface temperature of 160°F or more is achieved in rinse. An example is provided here for reference. At the milk cooler on the line, the gaskets are broken.

West Brandywine Township

Hibernia United Methodist Church, 220 Hibernia Rd, Nov. 17, Pass. No violations.

West Chester Borough

Santino’s tap and Table/Ram’s Head Bar and Grill, 40 E Market St, Nov. 18, Fail. The wooden walls in the Santino's Men's Toilet Room have not bee finished to be smooth and easily cleanable-they are painted but very rough. Repair to smooth as that in the Ladies Room next to it. The following must be repaired to be smooth and easily cleanable: Kitchen: The ceiling soffit over the 2 refrigerators and the new hand sink. The beam next to the dough mixer. Install rubber cove base molding behind the pizza oven, next to the pizza oven and behind the pizza food prep table. Santino's Bar: Fill in or replace four (4) broken floor tiles. Note-floor is to be replaced next summer-contact Department for review and approval before installed. Remove the small unused refrigerator. The 2 Door True in the Santino's Bar was 50°F-it must operate at 41°F or less. Install a new paper towel dispenser to the new Kitchen Hand sink and in the Mend's Toilet Room in the Rams Head Bar. The interior drop plate of the ice machine in Rams Head Bar, a food contact surface, was observed to have a black residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Clean and sanitize the entire ice machine. The following must be cleaned: 1. The entire kitchen ceiling, walls and floor-remove all construction dust and splashes and grease. 2. Clean all kitchen equipment of all construction dust. 3. Remove all construction equipment from the dining room and clean. 4. Rams Head Bar Sweep under all equipment 5. Clean the floor in the ice machine room. 6. The inside bottom of the freezer in Rams Head Bar. 6. Clean the floor under the soda box rack and glycol machine in Basement. Post the original, valid Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager Certificate in a location conspicuous to the consumer.

West Goshen Township

Ram’s Head Diner, 907 S High St, Nov. 14, Pass. Clean the following: - exterior of combo range/oven - exterior of double oven - metal table along mainline. Clean the floor in the area by the steamtable/mainline.

Timothy’s West Chester, 929 S High St, Nov. 15, Pass. In the bar, remove the broken beer cooler. Note: company has been hired to remove unit.

Country Bagel Bakery, 929 S High St, Nov. 17, Pass. Several stacked milk crates are being used as a table surface for food service/storage. Discontinue this practice and remove milk crates as milk crates may only be used for temporary transport purposes. Note: Owner submitted a estimate from a custom carpenter who will design and install the new countertops as to create a satisfactory work surface area.

John Serock Catering, 835 Lincoln Ave, Nov. 17, Pass. No violations.

West Whiteland Township

Aramark at Exton Elementary School, 301 Hendricks Ave, Nov. 14, Pass. Observed two dented pinto bean cans in dry storage intended for use in the food facility. PIC removed cans during inspection. Any dented cans must be separated in a designated area for return to be discarded. Observed food residue on the outer edge of the deli slicer blade in storage. Clean deli slicer blade today and if not being used, remove from the facility within 30 days. Working container in the service line area used for storing sanitizer was not marked with the common name of the chemical. PIC labeled the container during inspection. Ensure all bottles are labeled with their contents.

Grand Singh Group, 4 Tabas Ln, Nov. 15, Fail. Commercially processed ready to eat dessert, located by the registers, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was prepared or date to be discarded. Date mark desserts today. Mops are not being hung to air dry. First aid supplies are being stored in a food prep area and a possible source of contamination. Move first aid supplies to a designated area separate from food preparation and storage. Observed food stored directly on the floor throughout the facility, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Move food items up off of the floor today. 3 boxes of samosas observed sitting out of refrigeration and were measured at 54°F. Box stated that samosas were to be kept frozen. Samosas were discarded during inspection. Ensure food items that are required to be kept frozen are held in a freezer. Dosa Batter and Sweet Lass, a potentially hazardous ready to eat food item, requiring datemarking was beyond the date-marking and required discarding. Items were discarded during inspection. Ensure staff is checking all dates on food items. Observed raw wood shelves in kitchen. Shelves need to be sealed or replaced to be smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable. Observed wood being used as shelf liner throughout aisles. Remove wood today. Old unused equipment stored in kitchen area, should be removed from food facility. EHS observed mouse droppings throughout the kitchen area and a dead cockroach on kitchen floor. EHS observed mouse droppings on the floor on shelves, and on a mixing bowl. Facility must take measures to control, reduce and eliminate vectors, specifically mice and cockroaches. Complete/continue the following: * Certified pest control operator must be serviced biweekly. Submit copies of reports to Department promptly after each service * Maintain facility surfaces, plumbing and equipment in clean condition and good repair * Inspect incoming shipments for vectors * Keep all foods covered in storage * Remove any/all mice droppings and disinfect the affected area. Observed no CCHD CFM certificate. If not already completed, apply for the CCHD CFM within 10 days and post in public view once received. Food facility Person in Charge was not able to provide documentation that samosas are from an approved source. Do not sell samosas until documentation is provided. Whole frozen fish observed in customer freezer for sale that had damaged packaging/exposed food. Fish was removed and discarded during inspection. Ensure employees are inspecting for package integrity. Raw eggs were stored above ready to eat foods in the kitchen refrigerator. Remove eggs and ensure to store all raw animal products below ready to eat food items. Prepackaged cut pumpkins are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, and distributed by statement. Label melons today. Observed an accumulation of debris. Clean the following: *Under food display aisles *Outdoor walk-in freezer floor *Interior and exterior of all cold holding units *Walls and shelving in kitchen area *Hood system in kitchen. Observed an accumulation of debris along the fan covers in the walk-in refrigeration unit. Clean within 72 hours and maintain cleanliness. Observed an accumulation of debris along the flooring under the cookline, especially under the fryers. Clean within 72 hours and maintain cleanliness. Observed ice buildup in walk in cooler by condensation pipe. Clean within 72 hours. The handwash sink located in the kitchen does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. Hot water was measured at 61°F. Fix hot water temperature today. Hand sink in kitchen is slow to drain. Repair or replace within 10 days. Observed leak under "Fridge 38-37". Find source and repair leak within 72 hours. Waste handling unit outside does not have a tight-fitting lid or cover. Lids must be on when not in use. Floor throughout the facility area is cracked and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Repair or replace flooring so that it is smooth non-absorbent and easily cleanable. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof over the kitchen area. Replace with shatter proof or shield within a week. Observed a gap along the bottom of the exit door and the delivery door. Repair within 10 days. Open employee food items observed throughout kitchen area. Designate area for employee food items and ensure employees eat in a separate location from food preparation area. 11 dented canned items observed on shelves and intended for use or sale in the food facility. Dented cans were removed from shelves to be returned to vendor or discarded. Ensure all employees are checking cans for dents. Observed a knife wrapped with tape and a cutting board in disrepair/melted in kitchen. Replace knife and cutting board. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the kitchen. Obtain a thermometer to ensure proper food temperatures within 24 hours. Thermometer observed not working in cooler labeled "Fridge 08-07". Repair or replace within 24 hours. No drain plugs observed in 3 bay sink. Obtain drain plugs today. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Obtain test strips within 48 hours. Observed mouse dropping on food mixer. Clean and sanitize mixer before use. Cutting boards and food cooking equipment are not being cleaned between uses. Observed dirty equipment throughout kitchen. Clean and sanitize all food contact surfaces. Observed no chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use. Purchase an approved food contact sanitizer. The handwash sink in the kitchen was being used as a cleaning sink as evidenced by spoon and sponge observed in the sink. Hand washing sinks are to be used for hand washing only. Wall in the kitchen area, has a hole and in need of repair. Seal all holes throughout the facility. A restricted use pesticide is being applied in the food facility by a non-certified applicator. Remove pesticides and ensure only a certified applicator is applying pesticides.

Willistown Township

Trattoria San Nicola, 4 Manor Rd, Nov. 15, Pass. No violations