The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Avondale Borough

Be Here Brewing Company Inc, 122 Pennsylvania Ave, Nov. 9, Pass. No violations.

Birmingham Township

Duck Donuts, 1353 Wilmington Pike, Nov. 10, Pass. The concentration of sanitizer was initially found to be 100ppm. Adjustments were made and found to be 150ppm. The concentration must be maintained 150-400ppm. Clean the following: a. Drain of the 3-compartment sink b. Floor under dry storage shelving c. Ground next to the grease storage container at the exterior of the building Clean and maintain in clean condition. A small leak observed at the drain of the 3-compartment sink. Repair.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 1302 Wilmington Pike, Nov. 10, Fail. At dishwashing station, a food employee was observed handling soiled equipment then handling clean equipment without washing hands and changing gloves in between such tasks, which risk contamination. Re-train staff on proper hand washing and glove use. Additionally, only "clean" equipment shall be located on the designated "sanitized" side of the drain board and only "soiled" equipment shall be located on the designated "soiled" drainboard to also prevent contamination. There is no Chester County Certified Food Manager enlisted. Submit Department approved food safety certificate, complete county CFM application process and post county CFM certificate in public view. Repair and use the Randell reach-in refrigerator along the mainline. Note: No food in unit at time of inspection. Clean and sanitize the following: - fountain soda dispenser - wall mounted knife rack & knives within unit. In-use plastic red "cone" collars for milkshake prep are not being warewashed at least every 4 hours as required. Implement proper frequency of warewashing procedure for all in-use food contact equipment and train staff. Clean the following: - floors and walls in the french fry station - floors under the ice cream dispenser units - ceiling vents above mainline.

Caln Township

Chester County Food Bank, 650 Pennsylvania Ave, Pass. No violations.

Double D Diner, 1323 E Lincoln Hwy, Nov. 9, Fail. Food handler not washing hands in between separate tasks. EHS stressed the importance of proper hand washing and food handling. Several containers of food stored uncovered on unclean shelves with debris build up throughout the walk-in cooler. Keep all food covered in storage.Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items observed in basement dry storage area are and intended for use or sale in the food facility. Plate of cooked sausage were held at 104 °F, on cooks line, rather than 135°F or above as required. Voluntarily discarded. Food like debris observed in hand wash sink indicating other used than hand washing. Clean and sanitize sink, utilize for designated purpose. An open employee's beverage container was observed in the prep area next to the fountain soda machine. Food employees observed in the kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Observed wiping cloths and several unclean cloths stored on surfaces throughout the kitchen. Store clean clothes in a sanitizer bucket. store unclean clothes in a designated area. Several foods stored in large open cans with debris build up inside the top opening interior of cans. Once open, move food to a food grade container with a lid. Prepared ready to eat food, located throughout the facility and held more than 24 hours, are not being marked with the date it was opened. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in some equipment. Cases of single use items stored on the floor in the basement dry storage area. Store on shelves 6" off floor. Dry goods storage containers, in the kitchen not labeled with the common name of the food. Knives being stored between table and bain marie. Remove. * Baking trays stored on an unclean floor near the employee restroom. Food stored on the floor in the basement walk in freezer. Store 6" off floor. Cell phone stored on top of absorbent cloth at cooks line. Store all personal items in a separate designated area. Unclean wooden chair with a fan covered with heavy dust like debris stored in the kitchen prep area. Remove immediately. * Several unplugged pieces of equipment stored on unclean surfaces in kitchen. Remove all unused, damaged equipment, clean and organize shelves. The following need further cleaning and sanitizing: * Ice cream chest freezer. * Hand sinks, 3 basin sinks. * Dishwasher area including top and wall behind. * Interior of all cooling units. * Shelves throughout including under equipment at cooks line with heavy grease/food like debris build up. * Cook line equipment exterior including sides, and wheel castors. * Ansul tank and wall vent cover with dust like debris in the kitchen. * All food storage carts. * Interior of cabinets near fountain soda machine in kitchen. Mop head stored on unclean floor in kitchen. Hang or invert to dry. Store in a sanitary manner. Floor throughout kitchen, including under cooks line equipment and ware wash area unclean. * Floor in the walk-in cooler, and walk in basement freezer is unclean. * Walls throughout the kitchen and behind the cooks line are unclean. * Mold like debris on ceiling tiles in the main dining room corner and missing tiles in the basement dry storage area. Replace. * Floor drains and covers the kitchen unclean. Clean the following: * Table top can opener blade and holder. * Interior of microwaves. * Food prep surfaces throughout the kitchen. * Slicer, disassemble for proper cleaning. * Milkshake maker splash guard. Employee toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Employee restroom is unclean. Clean and sanitize. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the employee restroom.Chemical spray bottles lacking proper content labels. Label all bottles, store in a separate designated area.

East Goshen Township

The Red Sombrero, 1528 Paoli Pike, Nov. 9, Fail. Salsa well held at 46°F, rather than 41°F or below as required. Foods stored in this unit for less than 2 hours. PIC discovered that the unit was not plugged in. Salsa's in the well were returned to the walk-in cooler and the unit was plugged in during inspection. New containers of salsa's replaced in unit and measured at 37°F. Ground beef prepared in the food facility was not date marked when removed from the freezer. Ensure all Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods held for more than 24 hours are being date marked. Items removed from the freezer should be marked with the date that the item was moved. Cardboard used under plastic food containers in the prep area. Cardboard is made of an absorbent, rough material that is not easily cleanable. Remove cardboard from this area. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Machine must be serviced to ensure that 50-100 ppm is detected at final rinse. "Grab and go" desserts located in the front cold holding unit are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, and net weight. Properly label all "grab and go" products within one week. Observed grease accumulation under fryer. Clean floor today. An employee's beverage container was observed in a crate with vegetables in the walk in cooler. Beverage was removed during inspection. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for 3 bay sink or mechanical dishwasher. Purchase chlorine test strips within a week and test sanitizer concentration daily. Remove clutter stored by the outside back door to dumpsters today. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for Chester County Health Department Certification. Apply for certification within 5 days.

Applebrook Golf Club, 100 Line Rd, Nov. 7, Pass. Broken equipment (ice bin, steel shelves) and excess articles (wood pallets) must be removed from the exterior refuse area. Refuse area must not create a condition conducive to vector harborage or activity. Post the Chester County Certified Food Manager Certificate (CFM) in public view. In the kitchen, some food service equipment needs repair. - Install new oven door handle on unit in main kitchen - Install new hinge on flip top lid to bain marie along main line - Repair fryer unit Complete repairs for the above. Note: Work-orders and/or purchase orders have been placed for the above. Post hand washing signage at all hand wash sinks in the food service areas.

East Marlborough Township

Hearth Kitchen, 847 E Baltimore Pike, Nov. 10, Pass. Repair the leak at the drain of the 3-compartment sink. Regrout between the tiles on the floor in the warewashing area to prevent water and food debris from accumulating. Use grout designed for use in commercial kitchens.

Two Stones Pub, 843 E Baltimore Pike, Nov. 10, Pass. No violations.

East Pikeland Township

Tio Mexican Restaurant, 550 Kimberton Rd, Nov. 7, Pass. Desserts in grab and go reach in the cooler are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. All desserts pulled from the case. Food like debris on the interior of the microwave. Clean and sanitize in between uses. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler not properly being date marked with current prep dates. Bulk dry good containers lacking common food labels. Food stored in chest freezer in single use bags. Store in food grade bags made for proper food storage. Wet absorbent cloth used to line prep tables under portable cutting boards. Ensure the surface is smooth, non porous and easily cleanable.

East Whiteland Township

Stove & Tap, 245 Lancaster Ave, Nov. 10, Pass. EHS observed one spray bottle in the bar area not labeled with the common name of the chemical. Facility must label all chemical bottles with the common name of the chemical. During the inspection an employee labeled the spray bottle. EHS observed an employee wiping their gloved hands with their apron. EHS had employees take off their gloves and wash their hands. Retrain staff on proper handwashing procedures.

East Vincent Township

E. Vincent Elementary PTA, 340 Ridge Rd, Nov. 10, Pass. No violations.

Easttown Township

Sabatino’s Pizza & Grille, 1316 West Chester Pike, Nov. 9, Pass. No violations.

URBN Devon Yard, 138 Lancaster Ave, Nov. 9, Fail. Shellstock tags are not maintained for 90 days from the date the container is emptied. Facility must maintain shellstock tags 90 days from the date the container is emptied. Shellstock located in the Amis kitchen area did not have identification tags attached to the container. Ensure that the identification tags are attached to the shellstock container while storing the shellstock in the facility. Cheese sauce was held at 115°F, in the pizzeria area, rather than 135°F or above as required. The cheese was discarded on site. Facility must have a hot holding unit to hold the cheese if the facility wants to keep the cheese hot throughout the day. The cheese must be at 135 or above at all times. The shelves near the walk in cooler in the terrain cafe are rusty and need to be replaced. Replace any shelving in the terrain cafe that is rusty. One bain marie top lid is in disrepair. Fix the lid to the bain marie in the Amis kitchen area. The espresso machine must be washed, rinsed, and sanitized every four hours. Create a log and comply every day. The pizza cutters must be washed, rinsed ,and sanitized every four hours. Create a log and comply every day. The handsink in the Terrain cafe does not have adequate water pressure for the hot water. Fix the water pressure. Soap and paper towels were not available at both coffee bar areas in the Amis kitchen. Ensure that there is soap and paper towels supplied at all handsinks at all times. Paper towel dispenser is broken and is currently being duct tape shut in the terrain cafe bar area. The facility must repair the paper towel dispenser so that the paper towels are easily accessible at all times. Raw eggs were stored above ready to eat food items in the Amis walk in cooler. Move the eggs so that they are stored below the ready to eat food items. In the Amis and pizzeria kitchen area some food ingredient storage containers were not labeled with the common name of the food. Ensure all squeeze bottles are properly labeled with the common name of the food item. EHS observed bowls being used as a food dispensing utensil in Amis/ pizzeria kitchen area. Bowls are not permitted to be used as a food dispensing utensil. Facility must obtain a food dispensing utensil and keep the handle up and out of the food items at all times. Observed food stored directly on the floor in the terrain cafe kitchen area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Ensure that all food items are stored 6 inches off the floor as required. A lemon squeezer, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Ensure all dishes are properly washed, rinsed, and sanitized before storing with other clean dishes. Rewash the lemon squeezer. Clean and sanitize the ice machine in the Event area. Facility must empty and discard the ice prior to cleaning the ice machine. In the terrain Cafe the ice machine had a build up on the splash guard. Empty the ice bin and clean and sanitize the ice machine. Wash, rinse, and sanitize the can opener in the amis/pizzeria area. EHS observed pizza trays on the floor in the pizzeria area. Facility must rewash any pizza trays that are stored on the floor and store all clean equipment 6 inches off the floor as required. Clean and sanitize the dry storage containers in the pizzeria/Amis back kitchen area. Clean and sanitize the soda gun in the pizzeria area. EHS observed the ice scoop to be stored with the wine bottle. The ice scoop must not be stored with the wine bottles. Scoops being used for the dry storage items are being stored outside of the container in a manner that causes cross contamination. Remove the scoops and store in a manner that prevents cross contamination. The facility needs to install a splash guard at the mop sink area to prevent cross contamination from the dirty mop water to the clean dishes that are being stored on the shelf directly next to the mop sink. Facility must wash, rinse, and sanitize the affected dishes and store the dishes somewhere else until the splash guard has been installed. The handwash sink located in the Terrain Cafe kitchen near the cookline and near the warewashing area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. Fix the hot water so that all handsinks have a hot water temperature of at least 100 degrees at all times. Replace the hood light in the terrain cafe hood system. One hood light is out in the hood system in the Amis kitchen. Replace the light. Ceiling tiles missing in the Event area kitchen, and need replaced. Replace all missing ceiling tiles. Throughout the entire Terrain Cafe Kitchen ceiling tiles were observed broken, holes in them, or stained. Replace any/all ceiling tiles that are broken, stained, or have holes in them with smooth, non-absorbent, and easily cleanable ceiling tiles. EHS observed files in the terrain cafe throughout the kitchen. Working containers in the Amis/ pizzeria area, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Label all spray bottles with the common name of the chemical. Food facility is using Quat Sanitizer at a high concentration of over 500ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. During the inspection the employee drained the sanitizer and remade the sanitizer to the appropriate concentration. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler at Terrain Cafe, is not being date marked. Ensure all TCS food items that are being stored in the facility for more than 24 hours are being date marked. Plates being used to serve food items to consumers in the Event kitchen were observed to be chipped/cracked. Please discard any plates that are chipped/cracked. EHS observed the fryer baskets in the Amis kitchen to be in disrepair. Replace the fryer baskets. Observed wood small cutting boards being used to serve food items to consumers in the Terrain Cafe. Please discard any wood small cutting boards that are cracked or deeply scored. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Every dishwasher/ three compartment sink must have the appropriate sanitizer test strips. Obtain more test strips. Clean the following in the Terrain Cafe Kitchen: 1. All drains throughout the kitchen. 2. The hood system and hood filters. 3. All floors, especially undernearth equipment. 4. All shelves. 5. All Wall especially near the warewashing area. 6. The fan vents in the walk in cooler. 7. The fans 8. The mop sink area. In the Terrain Cafe Bar area clean the following: -The floors throughout the bar area, especially under the three compartment sink and under equipment. -The floor drains. In the pizzeria area clean the following: -All floors, especially under equipment. -All floor drains. In the events area clean the following: -The floors in the walk in freezer. -All floor drains. -The ceiling vents. -All floors, specifically underneath equipment. In the Amis kitchen area clean the following: -Behind the cookline. -The warewashing area. -The floor drains. -The fan vents in the bar area are cold holding units. -The ceiling vents. Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing in the amis kitchen area and the amis coffee bar area. Remove all items from the handsinks. Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink in the pizzeria area, indicating uses other than handwashing. Handwash sinks are for handwashing only. Retrain staff on proper handwashing procedures. Caulk the handsink in the terrain cafe kitchen to the wall. Caulk the handsink to the wall near the warewashing area in the amis/pizzeria area. Re-caulk the three compartment sink in the Amis kitchen area. Floor in the Amis/ pizzeria kitchen area is cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Repair the floors so that it is smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable. Floor in the Terrain cafe kitchen area is cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Repair the floors so that they are smooth, easily cleanable, and non-absorbent. Food employee personal belongings like a purse was observed in a container that also held bread in the terrain cafe kitchen area. Facility must designated an employee storage area where employees can keep their personal belongings at. A Restricted use pesticide is being applied in the food facility by a non-certified applicator. Remove the Raid that was found in the cabinet underneath the handsink in the Amis bar area. Only a certified pest control applicator can apply pesticides in a food facility. A Restricted use pesticide is being applied in the food facility by a non-certified applicator. Remove the fly bait spray that is being stored under the three compartment sink in the terrain cafe bar area. Only a certified pest control applicator can apply pesticides in a food facility. Food employees observed in all areas throughout the entire facility, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Ensure employees are wearing beard covers in the kitchen. Observed food placed hot in the refrigerator / walk-in cooler/ walk in freezer in containers greater than 4 inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. Employee stated that facility did not have shallow pans to be able to cool the food items in. Facility must obtain more shallow pans for the facility to properly cool the food items down from 135 degrees to 70 degrees in two hours and than 70 degrees to 41 degrees in four hours. Observed food cooling at room temperature on the rack in the pizzeria area, which is not a proper cooling method. The sausage was moved to the walk in cooler. Retrain staff on proper cooling procedures. Numerous food items in the event kitchen area, was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding. The facility must ensure that they are discarding TCS food items 7 days from when they are date marked. Facility must go through all of the cold holding units and discard any TCS food items that are beyond date marking. Numerous food items in the Amis walk in cooler, was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding. The facility must ensure that they are discarding TCS food items 7 days from when they are date marked. Facility must go through all of the cold holding units and discard any TCS food items that are beyond date marking. Milk located in the Terrain Café walk in cooler area was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding. The milk had an expiration date of 11/6/2022. The milk was discarded on site. Ensure that you are monitoring the all date marking. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in the cabinet directly below the handsink in the amis coffee bar area which were not in the original protective package. Discard any of the single use items that are not in the protective packaging. Mops are not being hung to air dry in the Amis kitchen area. Ensure the mops are being hung to air dry. First aid supplies being stored in the event kitchen area area, near food / equipment, and a possible source of contamination. Move the first aid supplies away from the food preparation areas. Medication was observed in a food preparation area in the Amis kitchen. Remove the medication and store away from the food preparation areas.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, 575 Lancaster Ave, Nov. 10, Pass. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. Facility has purchased hinges for the door but still needs to install them. Promptly install the hinges to make the bathroom door self closing.

Kennett Square Borough

Antojitos Mi Tierra, 520 B S Union St, Nov. 10, Pass. Supply bleach test strips. Supply drain plugs for the 3 bay sink.

Taqueria La Mixteca, 700 W Cypress St, Nov. 10, Fail. Roaches were observed in the glue boards. Most were dead but a few were still alive. More roaches were observed today than at the previous inspection. Continue weekly pest control. Ensure all areas are kept clean. Sweep and mop the floor daily. Remove all trash from the facility at the end of the day. Bain marie is not working. Unit must be repaired or replaced.

Lower Oxford Township

Wyncote Golf Club, 50 Wynocote Dr, Nov. 9, Fail. Basement- dry storage room: Exterior double doors have a gap and do not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Seal gap to prevent entrance of pests. Observed water leaking onto the floor under the mechanical dishwasher. The floor under the mechanical dishwasher is wet. Make necessary repairs. Proper food labels are not provided for the following pre-packaged grab & go food items in the pub dining area: * ham and cheese sandwich; * turkey and cheese sandwich; * chicken salad sandwich and; * hot dogs. Proper food labels containing the following information must be provided: * Name & address of manufacturer; * Name of Product; * Full ingredient list including any sub-ingredients and; * Allergen declaration if applicable. Food labels are not required if these items are served to the consumer. Steak and ground beef are served undercooked to the customer's request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer. Provide consumer advisory. The consumer advisory must contain asterisks that correspond to the meal item that is served undercooked. Main Kitchen: Observed cracks/holes in the floor near the deep fryers. Make necessary repairs. The floor behind the cookline is in need of cleaning- food debris. Clean today and everyday. Maintain a sanitary condition at all times.

New Garden Township

Arby’s, 743 W Cypress St, Nov. 10, Pass. No violations.

North Coventry Township

Chartwells at North Coventry Elementary School, 475 Kemp Rd, Nov. 9, Pass. No violations.

Oxford Borough

Boston Market, 66 S Third St, Nov. 10, Pass. Observed numerous broken light shields throughout the kitchen areas. Replace all broken light shields.

Ware Mansion-Presbyterian Village, 7 E Locust St, Nov. 10, Fail. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. An "out of order" sign was posted on the mechanical dishwasher. In the interim all warewashing must be conducted at the 3 bay sink. Make necessary repairs. The quaternary ammonium concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was 0ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. No sanitizer was available for use at the 3 bay sink. A new container of sanitizer was installed during this inspection- observed 200ppm.

Phoenixville Borough

Drexelbrook Catering at Franklin Commons-Outdoor Commissary Kitchen, 400 Franklin Ave, Nov. 10, Pass. No violations.

Paloma’s, 101 Bridges St, Nov. 10, Pass. No violations.

Tredyffrin Township

Norman’s Hallmark, 149 E Swedesford Rd, Nov. 7, Pass. Ware washing sink observed not accessible to staff for use with excessive clutter and boxes over the sink area and down the aisle. Purge isle and maintain accessible for staff at all times.

7-Eleven, 904 Swedesford Rd, Nov. 9, Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of build up and grim; 1-Clean soda dispensing / ice chute at beverage station. Breakfast sandwiches were held at 98-100 °F, rather than 135°F or above as required. Staff discarded the project during inspection and maintained a hot hold unit at 135 F. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Obtain two probe thermometers, inform staff what reheating temperatures are needed prior to serving. The following equipment is not observed in good repair; 1-Cold well for milk and creamer observed at 48-52 F rather than 41 f or below. Defrost unit and change thermostat to lowering setting. 2-Hot hold unit on counter not maintaining 135 F or above. Time control logs shall be provided daily or repair hot hold unit. Eliminate and remove all excessive leaf debris at the back of building in efforts to prevent pest activity. Milk and creamer was held at 98 °F, in the creamer well, rather than 41°F or below as required. Discard at once. A Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the food establishment. CCHD Certified Food Manager will be Bobby Sid, valid through August 2026. Submit the CCHD CFM application to the Department within 15 days.

Cedar Hollow Inn Restaurant, 2455 Yellow Springs Rd, Nov. 10, Pass. Secure light switch to wall located in dry storage area. Bucket of ice in server area not provided with a cover and exposed to cross contamination. Steve corrected on site. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of grime, build up. 1- Walk in freezer floor - use de-icer and warm soapy water.

New Eagle Elementary School, 507 Pugh Rd, Nov. 10, Pass. Correct the following 1-Extremely potent sewer gas smell omitting out of the laundry room. Have Bobby check the sewer traps in this area at once. 2-Broken partition upper stall bracket in kitchen staff restroom. 3-Install cylindrical face plate over exposed wiring where fire alarm was located.

Sal’s Pizzeria, 221 E Swedesford Rd, Nov. 10, Pass. No violations.

Upper Uwchlan Township

Happy House, 160 Little Conestoga Rd, Nov. 10, Pass. No violations.

Uwchlan Township

Nudy’s Cafe Eagleview, 234 Eagleview Blvd, Nov. 9, Pass. Ownership has enclosed a patio section with weather resistant walls, added heating and various food equipment (coffee brewers, soda bag-n-box, etc... The owner has failed to notify the Department previous to making renovations. The Department requires plans to be submitted to and approved prior to any renovations. Either remove the equipment or submit a plan review packed within 5 business days. Note: A handwashing station will have to be installed in this area as well as structural improvements. Clean the following structure: * Enclosed patio floor; loose debris (leaves). Sweep and mop the floor daily. Maintain a clean condition. * Restroom floors; white discoloration (possibly scale). Manager reported the discoloration re-occurs after mopping. Try additional methods and types of cleaners (scale remover).

Exton United Methodist Church, 181 Sharp Ln, Nov. 10, Pass. No violations.

Fresh Meat Products, 15 Marchwood Rd, Nov. 10, Fail. Observed staff wash hands in the manual warewashing sink rather than the assigned handwashing sink. Staff shall wash hands in the assigned handwashing sink. Train staff in proper handwashing practices. Observed a staff washing chicken in the dishwashing sink. After talking with the Certified Food Manager, staff was not properly trained and should not have been washing chicken. Staff will be trained on proper trimming of cleaning and trimming of chicken and equipment use. The walk-in cooler condensate pump is leaking onto shelving below. Have the pump repaired or replaced. Until corrected, place a collection container below the unit and empty as often as necessary. Observed no labeling on the sanitizer bottle. All bottles must be properly labeled. Afternoon food staff was not versed in proper manual warewashing, sanitizer use, proper handwashing, etc... A meeting was completed with Certified Food Manager/Owner Chaitanya Jagdale in which it was highlighted that all staff are to properly train in basic food safety knowledge and operational procedures such as handwashing, dishwashing, chemical use, safe holding temperatures, glovewear, etc... Conduct proper training of all staff. Provide a backflow preventer at the mop sink spigot. Clean the preparation room office window and wallboard, food debris. Maintain a clean and sanitary state. Several ceiling panels in the food preparation room are porous and uncleanable. Remove these panels and install smooth, durable easily cleanable ceiling panels.

Wallace Township

Glenmore Deli & Country Store, 1941 Creek Rd, Nov. 10, Pass. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. Facility has purchased hinges for the door but still needs to install them. Promptly install the hinges to make the bathroom door self closing.

Warwick Township

Inn at St. Peter’s Village, 3471 St. Peter’s Rd, Nov. 10, Fail. In the kitchen, dry storage room, serving area, and ice machine area, the floor needs to be cleaned, especially at the floor/wall junction and under equipment. Rodent droppings were found in the dry goods area next to the rear door. The floor throughout the kitchen had a large amount of food debris and water spills under shelving and equipment. In order to comply: a. Thoroughly clean all equipment surfaces and maintain in clean condition, b. Thoroughly clean the entire floor and maintain it in clean condition, c. Eliminate any leaks and/or standing water, d. Do not prop open any doors without the screen door in place, e. Replace the door sweeps to eliminate the space between the door and the door threshold, f. Clean up all mouse droppings as soon as found, g. Contact the pest control company and have them service the building, with special attention in the dry goods storage area. In a prep top, a container holding packets of sour cream was stored on top of the cold wells. Food in the prep top must be inside the cold wells in order to remain refrigerated. The sour cream packets were discarded. The small Avantco refrigeration at the end of the cook line was holding foods at 44.9°F, rather than 41°F or below as required. The unit must be marked out of order and cannot be used to refrigerate foods until it is repaired or replaced. All TCS foods (foods requiring refrigeration) were discarded. The Victory 4-door refrigerator between the kitchen and serving area was rising above 41°F for several minutes each time the door was opened. The unit's holding temperature was turned down on location, and the final interior temperature was measured at 35.9°F. At the bar dishwasher, the final chlorine sanitizer concentration was not able to be detected. The bar dishwasher must be repaired to dispense chlorine sanitizer at 50-100 ppm. Until it is repaired, all dishes washed in the dishwasher must be sanitized separately at the three-compartment sink in the kitchen. The quaternary ammonia (quat) concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was under 50 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as required. Additional Steramine tablets were added and the final quat concentration was measured at 200 ppm. Use the quat test strips on location daily to ensure the sanitizer concentration is at 200-400 ppm. The inside of the ice machine has a buildup of grime and needs to be cleaned and sanitized. In the walk-in cooler and in the bottom sections of several prep tops, foods were stored open with no covering. Foods that have been cooled, and are stored not currently in use, must be kept covered to prevent contamination. In the walk-in cooler, a container of food was stored directly on top of an uncovered container of cut vegetables. The cut vegetables were discarded. Keep all foods covered, and never place a food container directly on uncovered or unwrapped foods. Multiple refrigerators and the walk-in cooler had ready-to-eat foods that were held over 24 hours without being date marked. Whenever food is prepared or removed from original packaging and held for over 24 hours, it MUST be dated. Date mark all prepared foods, or foods opened, repackaged, or removed from their original packaging.

Westtown Township

PNY Sports Arena, 1646 West Chester Pike, Nov. 7, Pass. Repair the floor drain cover in the prep area. An accumulation of water observed on the floor under the handwashing sink in the front service area. This was cleaned on-site. Maintain in clean condition.

West Chester Borough

America’s Pie, 323 E Gay St, Nov. 9, Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. A service call was placed immediately and the unit was repaired during the inspection. The chlorine was then found at 50 ppm. The line was replaced. Test the unit every morning before use to ensure the proper chlorine level. The quaternary ammonium concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was 100 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. The sink was emptied and refilled and 12 tablets were used and the ppm was found between 200-300 ppm. Prepackaged baked goods are not being labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Correct within 7 days.

West Goshen Township

7-Eleven Store, 1165 West Chester Pike, Nov. 9, Pass. Post the Chester County Certified Food Manager (CFM) Certificate in public view. Note: A duplicate copy can be purchased from CCHD.

West Whiteland Township

Bonefish Grill, 460 W Lincoln Hwy, Nov. 10, Pass. No violations.

Bravo Pizza at Banbury Shoppes, 1438 N. Pottstown Pike, Nov. 10, Pass. Time in lieu of temperature is being used in the food facility to control ready to eat Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods. During the inspection, EHS checked documentation and documentation was not up to date and maintained. Ensure documentation is being accurately filled out by the employees. Due to repeat violation, the facility is required to submit time logs to the health department every Friday until further notice. First aid supplies and medicine being stored above food equipment and are a possible source of contamination. Move first aid supplies and medicine to an appropriate location today. The handwash sink next to the 3 bay sink was being used to fill a bowl with water and to store a whisk. The handwash sink is only for handwashing. Comply today and everyday. Two spray bottles taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Bottles were labeled during inspection. Comply today and every day.

Italian Artisan at St. Paul’s, 1105 E Lincoln Hwy, Nov. 10, Pass. The quaternary ammonium concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was >150ppm, rather than 150-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. PIC discovered that quaternary ammonium solution was expired. Quaternary ammonium solution was replaced and measured at 150ppm. Food facility had expired quat sanitizer test strips. Replace test strips within 7 days to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration daily. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. Obtain within 7 days and use daily to ensure a dish surface temperature of 160°F or more is achieved in rinse. The food facility's Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager certification has expired. Renee Caruso-Neel attended an approved training class on 9/14/2022 but has not applied for a new Chester County Health Department Certification. Apply within 7 days.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1105 E Lincoln Hwy, Nov. 10, Pass. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. Obtain within 7 days and use daily to ensure a dish surface temperature of 160°F or more is achieved in rinse. The quaternary ammonium concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was >150ppm, rather than 150-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. PIC discovered that quaternary ammonium solution was expired. Quaternary ammonium solution was replaced and measured at 150ppm. Food facility had expired quat sanitizer test strips. Replace test strips within 7 days to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration daily.

Willistown Township

Radnor Hunt, 826 Providence Rd, Nov. 9, Pass. Provide 160F thermolabels in order to test the final rinse water temperature in the high-temperature dishwasher. Note: thermolabels have been ordered. Remove the broken True freezer from the kitchen. Food facility menu has animal-derived foods that could be served raw or undercooked and/or fresh squeezed (unpasteurized) juice; however, menu does not contain a consumer advisory statement and link which foods are applicable. Reprint menu with consumer advisory and notate applicable food items. Submit a copy of the revised menu to CCHD. There is no Chester County Certified Food Manager (CFM). Complete Department-approved food safety course, complete county CFM application process, and post county CFM certificate in public view. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof in some ceiling fixtures in the dishwasher room. Install shatter-proof bulbs or light shields.