The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Caln Township

Wawa, 3710 Lincoln Highway, Aug. 30. Pass. Debris on the floor of the walk-in refrigeration unit.

Charlestown Township

P.J. Whelihan’s of Malvern, 12 General Warren Blvd., Aug. 30. Pass. Torn gasket at reach in by soda dispenser. Grill top bain marie is not working and not in use. Soap and paper towels not provided at bar hand washing sink. Public restroom ceiling vents, ceiling vents above hand sink, fry line caster wheels and oil hose, floor under the soda machine and cylindrical exhaust duct need cleaning.

Coatesville City

Jamrock Caribbean Cuisine, 144 East Lincoln Highway, follow-up, Aug. 31. Pass. Ceilings in kitchen and dining area in disrepair. Floor tiles need to be grouted. Certified Food Manager certificate is expired.

Lincoln Diner, 1202 West Lincoln Highway, follow-up, Aug. 31. Pass. Food prep sink does not have an indirect waste line. Three compartment sink was not repaired. Cutting boards were not resurfaced or replaced.

Super Dollar Mart Store, 809 East Lincoln Highway, follow-up, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Downingtown Borough

The Social, 541 West Lancaster Ave., Sept. 1. Pass. Ceiling vent cover missing from the ceiling located over the three bay sink.

Anthony’s Pizza and Grill, 78 West Lancaster Ave., Aug. 31. Pass. Unfinished ceiling areas in the kitchen. Some walls are missing base covering. Both restroom hand sinks must be caulked. The wall next to the pizza bain marie must be repaired and resurfaced.

Coffee Cup, 117 East Lancaster Ave., Aug. 31. Pass. The floor and wall near the fryer have a buildup of grease.

Sam’s Pizza Shop, 121 Washington Ave., Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

East Brandywine Township

Gourmet Jerk Shack, 999 Horseshoe Pike, Sept. 3. Pass. No violations.

East Coventry Township

Coventry Café, 1479 New Schuykill Rd., follow-up, Aug. 31. Fail. One dented can in the basement dry storage area. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility.

East Nottingham Township

Toot Valley Farm, 204 Crowl Toot Rd., follow-up, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

East Whiteland Township

Dollar Tree, 225 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Sept. 3. Fail. The hand wash sink located in the restroom does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F. Severely dented, distressed canned items in the aisle intended for use or sale in the food facility. Clean or sweep the floors in the back storage room. A leak from the air conditioning unit is pooling beneath the unit and stagnating to cause mold and foul odors in the back room and throughout the store. Wall in the back room severely damaged by pooling water and mold growth. Provide a door sweep on storage room exterior door in order to limit the door gap.

Gong’s Market, 81 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Sept. 3. Pass. Employees repackaging noodles and produce in the hallway. Food was stored in boxes on the floor.

Himalayan Exotic Cuisine, 81 Lancaster Ave. Unit 10 and 11, complaint, Sept. 3. Fail. Wet wiping cloths in the kitchen not stored in sanitizer solution. Commercially processed ready to eat foods, located in the walk in coolers, not being marked with the date it was prepared. Numerous foods in the walk in cooler stored without covering. Raw shelled eggs were stored above ready to eat foods in the 3- door reach in refrigerator. Using absorbent rags to cover food in storage. Kitchen walls, shelving in kitchen and floors in the kitchen are in need of a thorough cleaning.

Panera Bread, 5 Morehall Rd., follow-up, Sept. 3. Pass. Facility does not have Certified Food Manager. Floors not adequately cleaned.

Raw Can Roll Café, 767 West Lancaster Ave., Aug. 31. Pass. Three door cold hold unit at 45 degrees and later at 41 degrees. Torn ceiling paint above three-door cold hold unit. Provide electrical face cover over electrical box located under three bay sink. Floor under the food prep tables, including the floor and wall juncture was not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, crumb or splash.

Kennett Square Borough

Buddy’s Burgers, Breasts and Fries, 148 West State St., follow-up, Sept. 1. Pass. Clean shelving in the two door refrigerator. Container of frozen pork thawing on shelf above grill. Sauce dated Aug. 3 found in two-door refrigerator.

Wayback Burgers, 811 East Baltimore Pie, Aug. 31. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food code. At the shake area, in the bin of Oreo toppings, a portion cup being used to dispense Oreo toppings. Several food storage containers were chipped or cracked. Several tiles are cracked/broken and others have been replaced but are not grouted. Under counter freezer drawer unit in the shake area not on. Flies in the prep and ware washing area. An unlabeled spray bottle was in the prep area. There was a can of Raid on the lower shelf in the prep area. Facility does not have a Certified Food Manager. Clean the exterior of the bain marie unit, under the flat top of drawer unit, chicken drawer, wall at prep table, exterior surfaces of the three-door refrigerator, top of pickle buckets, onion bine, HVAC vents and inside of the ice cream freezer. Chili in the hot holding unit at 76 degrees F. Repair or replace the gasket on the under-counter freezer at the Fry Station. No soap or paper towels are available at the handwashing sink near the shake area and the handwashing sink near the ware washing area. Chicken and meat in the three-door reach in refrigerator uncovered. At the three compartment sink, no sanitizer was available. Single-use forks and spoons are not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers. At the grease trap under the three compartment sink, an accumulation of soap suds was on the floor. Employee personal belongings were on the counters in the prep area.

London Grove Township

Avon Grove Sports Boosters, 257 East State St., follow-up, Sept. 1. Pass. Several of the sinks in the bathrooms are operating for less than 15 seconds when the metered faucet is pressed.

Malvern Borough

Julie Anne’s Place, 22 South Warren Ave., follow-up, Aug. 31. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the kitchen area.

Oxford Borough

J’s Water Ice, 250 South Third St., Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Oxford Fuels, 203 South Third St., follow-up, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Pennsbury Township

Chadds Ford Winery, 632 Baltimore Pike, Sept. 3. Pass. No violations.

Sawmill Grill, 304 Market St., follow-up, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Phoenixville Borough

Thai Restaurant, 700 Nutt Rd., Sept. 2. Pass.

Dollar Tree, 700 Nutt Rd. Suite 530, Sept. 1. Pass. Lights out in wall reach in retail freezers in back of store. Raw wood boards lining walls in back warehouse area. Raw wood pallets used to store product in back ware house areas. Vinyl cove base missing throughout back warehouse storage areas. Dust-like debris build up on ceiling exhaust fan covers in both restrooms. Food (ice cream) debris on bottom shelf of reach in Blue Bunny retail ice cream freezer in aisle four.

Black Horse Tavern, 1303 Charlestown Rd., follow-up, Aug. 31. Fail. No test strips were available to test the sanitizing solution concentration. The inside of the kitchen ice bin needs to be cleaned, especially the inside of and back of the lid. There is black grime building up. In the bar area, one soda gun holster needs to be replaced. In the kitchen, the microwave that is missing a handle needs a new handle. A dented can of sauerkraut and a dented can of pineapple was in the can storage area.

Vecchia Pizzeria of Phoenixville, 249 Bridge St., change of owner, Aug. 31. Pass. Clean and sanitize the interior lower shelves of reach in coolers. Slight leak at faucet base of hand wash sink next to pizza oven.

Tredyffrin Township

Sal’s Pizzeria, 221 East Swedesford Rd., emergency response, Sept. 3. Pass. No violations. Raw eggs stored above ready to eat uncovered food containers in two-door cooler. Single use containers used as scoops in bulk dry good bins. Hood filter ledge above cook line, interior of reach-in freezer bottom shelf and door gaskets and exterior of microwave oven need cleaning and sanitizing. Floor under shelves in walk in cooler unclean. Floor under cook line equipment unclean. Cases of single use items stored on floor in dry goods room. Hand wash sink in kitchen filled with food-like products.

South Coventry Township

Owen J Roberts Athletic Association, 981 Ridge Rd., follow-up, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Our Music Parents Org., 901 Ridge Rd., Aug. 31. Pass. Food facility does not have available test strips to test the concentration of the sanitizing solution.

West Chester Borough

Two Kings Food Truck, 700 South Church St., opening, Aug. 31. Pass. Buildup of oil on light fixture with gnats stuck to the oil. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

West Goshen Township

AFC Sushi at West Chester University, 110 West Rosedale Ave., opening, Sept. 3. Pass. No violations.

Mezzaluna Wood Fired Pizza Commissary, 208 Carter Dr. Unit 13B, opening, Sept. 3. Pass. No violations.

Wayback Burgers, 1107 West Chester Pike, follow-up, Sept. 3. Pass. No violations.

Piatto Pizza, 1105 West Chester Pike, Sept. 1. Pass. Clean and sanitize the table-mounted can opener. Remove any peeling caulk from the interior of the hood canopy. Re-caulk the steel work table and mop sink to the wall. A few food items in the bain marie were without date labels.

Ram’s Head Food Court, 500 West Rosedale Ave., Aug. 30. Fail. AFC (Wild Blue) Sushi was found preparing and packaging sushi for sale on-site without a valid License to Operate. Post updated PDA Frozen Dessert License in public view within the Chick-fil-a kiosk. At AFC sushi kiosk, sushi rolls which contain raw or undercooked fish are not labeled with a consumer advisory. Make repairs to high-temp dishwasher so water doesn't excessively spray out of unit onto the floor below. Two cooking units are out of order. In central mainline kitchen, clean the interior of all steel drawers and clean all contents within the drawers. Ensure all hand wash sinks are supplied with hand soap and paper towels. In deli station, several packages of deli meats had expired use-by dates. At high-temp dishwasher, provide 160 degrees F thermolabels or an irreversible water-proof thermometer in order to test the final rinse water temperature. The person in charge was not able to produce records showing that raw or partially cooked ready to eat fish has been frozen by the facility or approved supplier as required, before use or sale. In chick-fil-a kiosk, ambient air and potentially hazardous foods inside refrigerator, such as cheese and sliced tomatoes at 60 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required.

West Chester University E.O. Bull Center Pod, 2 East Rosedale Ave., Aug. 30. Prepackaged bagels are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredients, allergens, weight, producer contact info.

West Vincent Township

Ludwig’s Village Market, 2918 Conestoga Rd., Sept. 3. Fail. Cut deli meat, a potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, repackaged by the facility and held for over 24 hours, was not being date marked. There is a leak underneath the three-compartment sink. Clam chowder, which was cooled, was only reheated to 140 degrees F for hot holding and not 165 degrees F for 15 seconds as required. The dressing and pizza merchandiser had an ambient air temperature measured at 44.4 degrees F, and the dessert merchandiser had an ambient air temperature measured at 45 degrees F, rather than at 41 degrees F or below as required. The top shelves were overstocked and were not leaving enough room for air to circulate. Facility doesn’t have a Certified Food Manager Certificate. Several repackaged cheeses in the self-service cheese merchandiser were visibly moldy. Clam chowder hot-held at 122 degrees F rather than 135 degrees F or higher as required. The floor under the worktables in the front kitchen area has a buildup of grime and debris. The floor under and around the three-compartment sink has a buildup of grime and water due to the leak. The floor of the basement walk-in freezer closest to the stairs has a buildup of liquid, grime, and debris, especially under the racks near the back right corner.

West Whiteland Township

Bonefish Grill, 460 West Lincoln Highway, Sept. 3. Fail. Multiple sauces along the cook line held between 106 to 112 degrees F, rather than 135 degrees F or above as required. The seafood cold holding unit had an ambient air temperature of 45 degrees F, buttermilk was measured at 53 degrees F. Cracked plastic food container in the storage area. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 parts per million and not 50-100 ppm as required. Accumulation of debris along the exterior of the soda machine. Accumulation of food debris around the outdoor refuse containers. Two boxes of food products stored directly on the floor in the walk in freezer, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Certified food manager certificate is expired. Accumulation of debris along the ceiling vent covers located above the server station. Accumulation of debris along the floor drain under the three compartment sink at the bar.

Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 301 Main St., Aug. 31. Pass. Accumulation of debris along the flooring under the black cabinets against the back wall in the front area. Accumulation of debris along the flooring under the black and silver shelving in the dry storage area. Accumulation of debris in the floor drain under the three-compartment sink.

Hill’s Quality Seafood, 354 North Pottstown Pike, Aug. 31. Pass. Leak at the right faucet at the three compartment sink. The previous Certified Food Manager no longer works at the facility. Accumulation of dead bugs in the light shields above the ware washing area.

Lidl, 104 Bartlett Ave. Suite 100, complaint, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.