The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

CJ's Deli Grocery, 244 N. State St., Ephrata, May 29. Blue color on a knife handle wearing off and burn spots and bubbling on rubberized handle of tongs; voluntarily discarded. A dark sediment is flowing out of spigot when water at hand-wash sink in food prep area is turned on. Sink will not be used until repair is made. Several stored utensils were not clean to sight and touch. Internal temperature of cheese, beef, chicken and milk ranged from 53 F to 62 F; voluntarily discarded. Ambient temperature in walk-in cooler was 53 F rather than 41 F or less due to a faulty condenser; turned off at time of inspection. An accumulation of static dust adhering to hood baffles.

Family Fare Restaurant Inc., 5921 Main St., East Petersburg, change of owner, May 29. Food facility is using chlorine bleach sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Old unused equipment (lockers, mop and cardboard) stored on the outside of the facility should be removed. The front door to the outside of the food facility is self-closing and is being propped open.

Subway No. 37497, 890 E. Main St., Ephrata, May 29. Quat sanitizer test strips were discolored and ineffective. The sanitizer compartment of the three-bay sink contained some food debris indicating that food equipment was not thoroughly rinsed off before place in sanitizer. In back kitchen, a slicer part in hand-wash sink blocking accessibility. Some dirt and debris under storage room shelves. In front under counter refrigerator, egg omelets, cut greens and pizzas had internal temperatures ranging from 46 F to 48 F; voluntarily discarded. The front under counter refrigerator had an ambient temperature of 50 F and not 41 F or less as required. Do not store any temperature-control-for-safety food in this refrigerator until proper temperature can be maintained.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 316, 2339 Oregon Pike, May 29. Ten pints of vanilla milk beyond the sell-by date of May 24 being offered for sale. Water dripping from up underneath of the hand-wash sink in the women's room. Old unused equipment stored outside in a fenced area with leaves, debris and trash, should be removed from food facility. A bottle of isopropyl alcohol stored with containers of salt in the back food preparation area. Cold and flu relief medication stored in the back storage area on shelving above candy. The ingredients for the donuts in the customer self-service counter are not available. A gross amount of trash, dead leaves and debris inside on the dumpster pad. Also a horrendous amount of cigarette butts strewn about on the ground just outside the back door of the facility. Food facility is offering for sale packaged gummy candies manufactured in another state by the Dinner Lady and D'lites containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the back directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. The dumpster lids left open at the time of this inspection. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Beiler's Donut Trailer MFF3, 314 Mill Creek Road, Bird-in-Hand, May 28. No violations.

Dosie Dough, 45 S. Broad St., Lititz, May 28. Food utensils near the grill stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 F. Food facility does not have available quaternary ammonia sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Wall fan over stove contains an accumulation of grease.

Grand China, 1509 Oregon Pike, May 28. Egg yolks in a bowl stored on top of scallops in the small cooling unit. Raw shell eggs stored setting on top of cooked pasta in the small cooling unit.

Historic Revere Tavern Inn, 3063 Lincoln Highway, Route 30, P.O. Box 33, Paradise, May 28. No violations.

Piccolo Eatery, 53 E. Main St., Lititz, change of owner, May 28. No violations.

Smoke & Chill, 735 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, opening, May 28. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 033, 549 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, May 28. No violations.

Welder's Steak Shack MFF3, 76 S. Vintage Road, Paradise, May 28. No violations.

Zig's Bakery and Country Home Catering, 800 E. Newport Road, Lititz, complaint, May 28. No violations.

A Slice of Brooklyn Pizzeria, 880 E. Main St., New Holland, May 27. Food employees in kitchen not wearing a hair restraint. Two employee cellphones stored on slicer housing, a food contact surface, contaminating it. In walk-in cooler, cooked chicken wings being cooled in a deep plastic container instead of a shallow one. Stored knives over mixer, food contact surfaces, were to have food residue and grease and was not clean to sight and touch. Paper towel dispenser empty at all the hand-wash sinks in the facility. Wall under front window has a hole and in need of repair. Some ceiling tiles in kitchen are falling out of grid or are in poor condition. Person in charge failed to train employees in warewashing — dish washer was unfamiliar with sanitizer concentration or the three-step method of warewashing. Another food employee did not know how to cool temperature-control-for-safety food properly or to know to wash hands prior to donning gloves. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Time in lieu of temperature is being used in the food facility to control pizza, a ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food, without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. The interior lid of ice machine has separated and is loose, exposing insulation. Soap is not available at the hand-wash sink in the ladies room. Old unused equipment stored out back, needs be removed from food facility. Floors throughout kitchen, especially under equipment and in walk-in cooler, are dirty and need a thorough cleaning. Deeply scored and stained cutting and board not resurfaced or discarded as required. Exterior of microwave is dirty and greasy and is not being cleaned frequently enough. Flooring throughout kitchen is broken or torn in areas and no longer a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Screened back kitchen door does not close tightly, leaving a 1 inch gap allowing the entry of insects and other vectors; repair or leave door closed. Unscreened kitchen window and kitchen door found wide open, permitting the entry of insects. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection.

Classic Concessions 66 Good Humor Truck MFF2, 1938 Orevile Road, May 27. No violations.

Classic Concessions Inc. 67 Good Humor Truck MFF2, 1938 Oreville Road, May 27. No violations.

Hummer's Meats, 408 E. Main St., Mount Joy, May 27. Packaged baked goods (cookies, whoopie pies) do not list the name of manufacturer, location or subingredients.

Isaac's of Strasburg, 741 E. Strasburg Road, Strasburg, May 27. No violations.

Lapp Valley Farm, 244 Metzler Road, New Holland, May 27. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Mount Joy Sunoco, 2040 W. Main St., Mount Joy, follow-up, May 27. No violations.

Okinii Sushi, 157 Rohrerstown Road, May 27. No violations.

Tokyo Diner, 1625 Manheim Pike, May 27. A grease buildup between the fryer and the flat grill. A metal scouring pad in the designated hand-wash sink in the sushi preparation area.

Willow Street Liberty, 2915 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, follow-up, May 27. No violations.

Burger King No. 0581, 1641 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, May 26. No violations.

Creekside Produce, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, May 26. No violations.

Glick's Meat & Cheese, 705 Graystone Road, building 9 downstairs, Manheim, May 26. Food employee in prep area not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hats.

Homestyle Salads and More, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, May 26. Food related items on shelf by hand-wash sink exposed to splash.

Papa Sneaux XMH2412 MFF4, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4 outside, Manheim, change of owner, May 26. No violations.

Peter Piper Pickles at Roots, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5, Manheim, May 26. No violations.

Pies Galore and More at Root's Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, May 26. Prepackaged pastries are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts.

Rebecca's Food Cottage, 705 Graystone Road, Building 9, Manheim, change of owner, May 26 Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Romeo's at Roots, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, May 26. No violations.

S. Clyde Weaver Inc., 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, May 26. No violations.

Sensenig Poultry, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, May 26. No violations.