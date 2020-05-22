The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

China King, 1621 Manheim Pike, May 8. Food utensils in rice cooking area stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F. A chunk of ice in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing.

Copper Cup, 7 W. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, May 8. Ice scoop laying across ice in ice machine making contact.

Country-Side Soft Pretzels, 2966 Stumptown Road, Ronks, change of owner, May 8. No violations.

Empanada Gourmet, 2084 Fruitville Pike, May 8. No violations.

Friendly’s No. 7364, 2150 Lincoln Highway, May 8. Deeply scored and discolored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. The cold water faucet handle on the hand-wash sink is loose and the water flow cannot be regulated correctly. Torn rubber door gasket on the single door freezer in the food prep area.

Grocery Outlet, 2108 Spring Valley Road, May 8. Webbing above the dock doors. Wall in the receiving room has large holes and in need of repair.

Knight & Day Diner, 3140 Lititz Pike, Lititz, May 8. Ice-cream dipper well for dipping utensils to flush particulates to the drain was not on. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer, however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Can opener blade, a food contact surface, contained food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Several stored rubber spatulas contained nicks and gouges and are no longer durable or a smooth surface; voluntarily discarded. Ceiling over dishwasher is heavily peeling. Walk-in cooler ceiling near condenser is peeling exposing insulation. Food employee's jacket strewn over mixer electrical box next to mixers although a personal storage area for employee belongings is provided. Meatballs and sausage gravy held on steam table had internal temperatures of 119 F and 128 F, respectively, rather than 135 F or above as required; voluntarily discarded. Chicken wings held in refrigerated drawer had an internal temperature of 49 F rather than 41 F or less; voluntarily discarded. A plate is being used to scoop croutons rather than a utensil with a handle. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. A container of 409 Multi-Surface Cleaner stored on the same shelf as clean food equipment. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Numerous metal inserts and pans near three-bay sink stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet -nesting).

Sheetz No. 237, 701 Furnace Hill Pike, Lititz, May 8. Facility is offering gummies containing CBD oil, which is an unapproved additive; removed from sale.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 073, 5 W. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, May 8. Mop is not being hung to air-dry. Condensate line from slushy machine found draining into the hand-wash sink in back room; hand-wash sinks may only be used for hand-washing. Service ticket submitted at time of inspection. Dumpster lid found open permitting vector entrance.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 252, 735 S. Broad St., Lititz, May 8. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the ladies room to remind food employees to wash their hands. Facility is offering for sale gummy gels containing CBD oil, which is an unapproved additive; removed from sale.

Turkey Hill Minit Markets No. 284, 600 N. Oak St., Lititz, May 8. Internal temperature of ham slices in bain-marie measured 45 F; voluntarily discarded.

Cafe East, 594 Centerville Road, follow-up, May 7. No violations.

Dottie’s Snack Bar, 425 Fourth St., P.O. Box 185, Quarryville, May 7. No violations.

Hickory Run Campground, 285 Greenville Road, Denver, May 7. No violations.

Marian Stoltzfus, 3304A Old Philadelphia Pike, Ronks, change of owner, May 7. No violations.

Newswanger Furniture, 12 S. Lime St., Quarryville, opening, May 7. No violations.

Residence Inn Lancaster, 1450 Harrisburg Pike, May 7. A slimy residue on the ice maker deflector plate.

Shady Grove Campground, 65 Poplar Drive, Denver, May 7. No violations.

Taco Bell No. 031408, 880 E. Main St., Ephrata, May 7. Several stored spoodles and tongs, food contact surfaces, were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. A couple of stored frayed, rubber spatulas.

The Springhouse, 1309 Crestview Road, Denver, May 7. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 029, 2673 Lititz Pike, May 7. Food facility is offering for sale packaged gummy candies manufactured in another state by the Dinner Lady and D'lites containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive. No ingredient statement or placard available for all baked items (double-chocolate muffins, blueberry muffins) in the self-service case. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. One half-gallon of 1% low-fat milk, one half-gallon of fat-free milk and six pints of low-fat chocolate milk beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Uncle Leroy's Candy Kitchen, 2195B Old Philadelphia Pike, opening, May 7. No violations.

Walmart Super Center No. 2340, 890 E. Main St., Ephrata, May 7. Cracked or broken eggs in three cartons on sales floor; removed from sale. Cold water is not available at the bakery hand-wash sink, making hand-washing difficult. Food debris and/or litter at the following locations: under deli walk-in cooler shelves, walk-in bakery freezer, grocery warehouse under shelving. In bakery, a bottle of cleaner stored on top of clean sheet trays. In meat room, quat test strips are damp, discolored and unusable. In bakery, utensils drying on tray lined with paper towels, a material that is not smooth and easily cleanable.

Wawa No. 260, 602 S. Reading Road, Ephrata, May 7. Pastries in case are made in company facility, however, there is no sign available indicating that ingredients are available upon request for customers.

Charlie's Fuel & Deli LLC, 1634 W. Main St., Ephrata, May 6. Gap under exit door in downstairs storage room does not protect against vector entrance.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 130 Rohrerstown Road, Suite 10, May 6. Deeply scored cutting boards (green boards) not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Copper Hill Public House, 1 Crossland Road, Millersville, May 6. Grease and static dust accumulation on the grease filters of the vent hood. Reduced oxygen packaged fish thawing in standing water, not an approved method and not removed from the package as stated on the label. Dried food residue on the food slicer; cleaned.

CVS Pharmacy No. 2371, 2020 Columbia Ave., May 6. A gross amount of trash and refuse on the dumpster pad rather than in the dumpsters, creating a potential for rodent harborage. Seventy water-stained, some bulging, ceiling tiles in the customer area.

Dollar Tree No. 4412, 783 E. Main St., Mount Joy, May 6. No violations.

Ebenezer Groceries, 465 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, complaint, May 6. No violations.

Family Dollar No. 2989, 130 N. Reading Road, Stop Cloister S, Ephrata, May 6. No violations.

God Bless America & Subway No. 57263, 2930 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, May 6. One pint of white milk offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded. A box constructed of bare wood around the drain pipe of the walk-in cooler, which is not an approved material. The drain line for the store walk-in cooler is not plumbed to a drain and the water is draining directly on the floor.

John M. Zern and Sons, 202 S. Charlotte St., Manheim, May 6. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Lancaster Travel Plaza & Subway, 2622 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, May 6. Boxes of candy stored directly on the floor in rear storage area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Static dust accumulation on the Subway walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers.

Long John Silvers No. 31503, 1403 Manheim Pike, May 6. No violations.

Subway No. 27349, 1077 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, May 6. Interior of soda machine ice chute was not clean to sight and touch. Sandwich knife holder clean side contained food particles and sanitizer and was not maintained dry. A working container of sanitizer was stored next to clean food equipment.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No, 281, 1010 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, May 6. Highly scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Ladies room toilet is leaking and men's urinal has a plumbing issue. Floor near walk-in is extremely dirty and needs to be cleaned and maintained. Employee doing food prep wearing a watch and bracelets. Dumpster lid open, permitting vector entrance. Wide crevice on floor near walk-ins.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 318, 601 Richmond Drive, May 6. Food facility is offering for sale packaged gummy candies manufactured in another state by the Dinner Lady and D'lites containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive. Single-service, single-use articles (plastic to-go containers) stored in storage directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing; it is located behind a soda cooler. A package of coffee maker cleaner stored with coffee filters in a drawer. Static dust on the fan guards and around the condenser unit in the walk-in cooler.

Weaver Nut Sweets & Snacks, 1925 W. Main St., Ephrata, May 6. Not all Easter candy including chocolates are labeled. Bags of cotton candy do not state distributor or contain weight of bags. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Some food debris under shelving near back door. Food facility has packaged chocolates that are not labeled as required nor from a registered facility; removed from sale.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 2065 Fruitville Pike, May 5. Food employees preparing food, wearing bracelets and/or a watch. Static dust on the air-intake grids above the emergency exit door in the back. A substantial amount of grease buildup and food debris beneath the fryers. Grease buildup on the sides of the fryers. A residue accumulation on the shelves of the chicken cooler. Duct tape, which is not an approved material for repair, being used to hold together the soap dispenser. Food facility is reusing plastic souffle cups, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article. Souffle cups are inside containers of sauce rather than a utensil with a handle.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 2481 Lincoln Highway East, May 5. No violations.

Graze, 100 Fieldgate Drive, opening, May 5. No violations.

New Holland Family Restaurant, 624 W. Main St., New Holland, May 5. Gap under side door allowing for vector entrance.

New Holland Grocery Outlet, 685 W. Main St., New Holland, May 5. Air curtains at dock door are very dirty and broken.

Ruby Tuesday No. 3670, 2002 Fruitville Pike, May 5. Water squirting from a white line behind the three-compartment sink. Old food splatter up inside the microwave. Torn rubber door gaskets on two Delfield 6000XL cooling units.

Save-Mor Groceries, 138 E. Main St., New Holland, May 5. No violations.

Sheetz No. 236, 1158 River Road, Marietta, May 5. No violations.

Tender Love and Fry MFF3, 222 Mackin Ave., May 5. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 017, 325 W. Main St., Mount Joy, May 5. Food facility is offering for sale, packaged gummy candies manufactured in another state by the Dinner Lady and D'lites containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive. Boxes of hot dogs stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. An ingredient statement or placard is not available for all items, cinnamon buns, double-chocolate muffins and cheese danishes, in the self-service baked items case. The fire emergency door located in the back area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Condensation dripping from condensate pipes of the cooling unit in the walk-in cooler.

Wendy's No. 6452, 804 W. Main St., New Holland, May 5. Food facility is using quat sanitizer at an extremely high concentration greater than 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Service company called at time of inspection. Kitchen hand-wash sink is slow to drain indicating a clog.

Yoder’s Fuel Island, 644 E. Main St., New Holland, May 5. Hot dog roller without sneeze guards or other effective protection. Light bulb in the walk-in cooler has burned out.

Bake Shoppe at Country Table, 740 E. Main St., Mount Joy, May 4. A bottle of glue used for cake boards, stored with food equipment. Old food residue buildup on the underside of the Hobart mixer on the table in the back. Static dust on the small, portable, table-fan in the back.

Burger King, 330 Rohrerstown Road, May 4. An accumulation of grease buildup on the exhaust over the fryers. The green crates for rolls (from another facility) are grimy. Old food residue on the underside of the pass-through where food is prepared. Single-service, single-use articles (straws) stored in the storage area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. The sliding door of the outside dumpster was open at the time of this inspection. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Several food containers, condiment nozzles, spatulas and tongs, were greasy and not clean to sight and touch. Pink slime on the ice maker deflector plate. A black residue up inside the ice maker. A moldlike residue on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. The hand-wash sink located in the women’s room does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink near the ice maker. An employee’s open beverage container was stored above the “make” station, a food preparation area. A white liquid in the hand-wash sink near the ice maker, indicating uses other than hand washing. The spigot of the hand-wash sink near the ice maker leaks occasionally. A working container of sanitizer on top of the small cooling unit up front. An ice buildup on the condensing unit in the walk-in freezer. The frozen condensate has dripped onto boxes and bags of food subjecting food to possible contamination.

Higher Grounds Cafe, 22 E. Main St., Mount Joy, May 4. Torn rubber door gaskets on the True reach-in cooling unit. Static dust on the portable fan on the top shelf.

Isaac's Restaurant & Deli, 4 Trolley Run Road, Lititz, May 4. No violations.

La Piazza, 800 Lititz Pike, Lititz, May 4. Bottle of water at grill not labeled as to contents. Two large holes on walls of storage room. Dumpster outside does not have a tight-fitting lid or cover.

Pleasant Valley Country Store, 429 Sproul Road, Kirkwood, May 4. Current water report does not meet water quality standards for the nitrate level.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 278, 703 E. Main St., Mount Joy, May 4. Food facility is offering for sale packaged gummy candies manufactured in another state by the Dinner Lady and D'lites containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive. There is no ingredient statement or placard for blueberry muffins, double-chocolate muffins and cinnamon buns in the self-service bakery case. A working container of sanitizer stored on the front shelf with candy bars.

Uncommon Pizza, 616 Paxton Place, Suite 104, Lititz, May 4. Deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. An accumulation of grease and food debris under grill, along floor/wall junction and in fryer cabinets. Pizza conveyor contained an accumulation of grease and food particles. Working container of degreaser, taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical. Chicken soup, which was cooled, was reheated only to 140 F and not 165 F within two hours for hot holding. A heavy accumulation of grease in ductwork over pizza oven.

Weis Markets No. 049, 740 S. Broad St., Lititz, May 4. The following areas contain food spillage and need to be cleaned: meat walk-in cooler under shelf, bottom of two-door chicken refrigerator, Aisle 8, shelf where pudding is located, floor under stored onions in warehouse. A working bottle of sanitizer found stored next to bread in deli. A residue on interior walls of lobster tank. In produce room, cobweb and dust on hanging electrical cords located in the middle of the room.