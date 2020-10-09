The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Hilltop Barbeque MFF3, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, Sept. 25. Food handler not wearing a beard restraint. Sanitizer not available for warewashing. Food handler wearing a watch. There is no overhead protection for large chicken grill. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Food temperature thermometer is not being cleaned before use or storage.

Lancaster Brewing Co., 302 N. Plum St., Sept. 25. No violations.

Lancaster Pickle Co., 318 N. Queen St., Sept. 25. No violations.

Leo's Italian Cafe, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, Sept. 25. Limited water is available and hot water heater is not operating. Floor needs to be repaired between back storage room and dining area. Thermometer to ensure correct ambient temperature of refrigerator is not available.

Masonic Village Farm Market, 310 Eden View Road, Elizabethtown, Sept. 25. Fan guards in the walk-in cooler with dust build-up. Sprayer nozzle at two-bay sink in the bakery are with pink and brown buildup.

Nolt's Chicken BBQ MFF4, 51 Hillside Ave., Manheim, Sept. 25. No violations.

Rocky BS Ice Cream MFF3, 166 Lancaster Pike, Willow Street, Sept. 25. Hand-wash sink covered with a cutting board and utensils and not accessible for employee hand-washing; corrected. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Stoltzfus Meats, 14 Center St., Intercourse, Sept. 25. Moist residue accumulation on the kitchen walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers.

Uncle Leroy's Candy Kitchen/Green Dragon, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, Sept. 25. Homemade cookies are offered for sale; however, there is no sign or poster indicating that ingredients are available upon request.

C. R. Lapp's Family Restaurant, 101 Fite Way, Quarryville, Sept. 24. Soup, which was cooled, was not reheated to 165 F within two hours for hot holding.

Domino's Pizza, 798D New Holland Ave., Sept. 24. A broken wall base tile near the hand-wash sink in the pizza prep area and an accumulation of water and food residue is present.

Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, 713 Church St., Mount Joy, Sept. 24. Working containers in kitchen area, taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical stored within.

Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St., Sept. 24. No violations.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lancaster-Mount Joy, 1550 E. Main St., Mount Joy, opening, Sept. 24. No violations.

Kanji Japanese Restaurant, 771 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Sept. 24. Shelled eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in cooler on the cook line. Spray bottle of yellow chemical with no common name label and store hanging from shelf with food.

Kog Hill Winery, 105 Twin County Road, Morgantown, Sept. 24. No violations.

Papa’s Pizza, 454 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Sept. 24. The interior of a standup reach-in freezer with excessive amount of crumbs on bottom shelf. No chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use. Spray bottles of purple and yellowish chemicals not labeled with a common name. Purple chemical stored hanging off the side of the grill table.

Smoker Custom Catering, 1198 Rawlinsville Road, New Providence, Sept. 24. No violations.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., Sept. 24. No violations.

Weaverland Valley FC FRESH Express MFF4, 1606 Main St., East Earl, Sept. 24. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.

Windmill Family Restaurant, 2838 Main St., Morgantown, Sept. 24. Exterior of Vulcan stove contains dried food debris. Food and other debris on walk-in freezer floor. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, it does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Condenser in dessert case contains ice buildup, causing ambient temperature rise. Cardboard dumpster has a large opening on side and is rodent and insect resistant. Internal temperature of temperature-control-for-safety cakes in dessert case at front counter measured 44-48 F rather than 41 F or less as required; voluntarily discarded.

Wisdom Table at St. Peter's United Church of Christ Kitchen, 816 Buchanan Ave., Sept. 24. No violations.

Yuzu Asian Cuisine, 12 E. McGovern Road, Sept. 24. No violations.

Zous Garden, 2846 Main St., Morgantown, Sept. 24. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions nor properly training food handlers. A sponge at three-bay sink is being used to clean food contact surfaces. Can opener blade contained dried, encrusted food and stored knives contained grease and food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Stored dirty knives and cleavers near three- bay sink. Ceiling is peeling above microwave oven and storage room. Rodent droppings and some dead insects on floor and shelving in storage room. Food handler not wearing hair restraint. There is no mop sink in this facility to fill up mop buckets and dispose of dirty water. Sinks and toilets may not be used. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Food handler rinsing hands off in three-bay sink rather than at designated hand-wash sink. Plastic takeout containers are being used as scoops in bulk ingredient containers rather than utensils with a handle. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the kitchen hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Kitchen sink is slow to drain, indicating a clog. Many broken floor tiles in kitchen. Gap under kitchen door does not protect against the entry of rodents or insects. There is a black residue on walk-in cooler walls and ceiling. Floors in kitchen are very dirty, especially under equipment including walk-in cooler. Food handler just rinsed hands off rather than wash them with soap. Raw shrimp was being processed on dirty side of three-bay sink during inspection. In kitchen, cheese wontons, General Tso's chicken, pork dumplings and rice held on counter had internal temperatures of 57 F to 74 F. A bowl of cooked noodles located on top of bain-marie wells had an internal temperature of 48 F. Cold temperature-control-for-safety foods must be held at 41 F or below; voluntarily discarded. Three-bay sink dirty and contained food residue and is not being cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. Warewashing sink is being used to fill up mop bucket and disposal of dirty water. Detectable odor of sewer gas in back of facility near, door to storage room area next to hood and near three-bay sink, indicating improper maintenance of gas traps or other control devices. Room fan contained static dust and must be kept clean to prevent it from contaminating food and food contact surfaces. Hand-wash sinks in bathrooms are not being cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.

Akron Elementary School, 125 S. 11th St., Akron, Sept. 23. No violations.

Catering With Attitude MFF4, 442 Church Road, Manheim, Sept. 23. No violations.

Ephrata Middle School, 957 Hammons Ave., Ephrata, Sept. 23. Left side of dumpster lid is stuck on a post and cannot be closed.

Ephrata Senior High School, 803 Oak Blvd., Ephrata, Sept. 23. Ambient temperature of upright refrigerator measured 50 F rather than 41 F or below. Some food debris under shelves in both storage rooms.

Frogtown Cafe, 684 Marticville Road, Pequea, Sept. 23. No violations.

McDonald’s No.12963, 711 Lancaster Road, Manheim, Sept. 23. Milk/creamer held at 45 F in the reach-in cooler at the front counter area rather than 41 F or below as required. Buckets of chlorine sanitizer reading 0 ppm rather than 50-100 ppm, also bucket of quaternary ammonia sanitizer at front counter reading under 50 ppm rather than the recommended 150-300 ppm. Slide gasket of reach-in cooler that stores backup cheese and produce. Old stickers and sticker residue on the outside of clean dishes. The floor throughout the facility with accumulation of grease and debris buildup in hard to reach areas and under cooking equipment. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the women's and men's bathroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A spatula with food residue in the clean dish storage area was not clean to sight and touch. The fountain nozzle in the drive-thru with an accumulation of slimy brown pinkish matter buildup, ice chute in drive-thru with pinkish buildup. A spray bottle of a clear chemical store in a bottled marked for a multisurface peroxide cleaner, which is a yellow chemical for this facility. Cooking equipment throughout the facility with encrusted grease and soil accumulation. Clean food equipment and/or utensils stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). The two bay sink leaking from the drain plug. Back exit door with an opening of 1/4 inch, allowing for pest entry. A working container of coffee and grill cleaner was stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment and/or single-service articles in the front counter and the cook line area.

Olive Garden No. 1742, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Sept. 23. Salad tongs stored on the lid of the salad bain-marie unit, not a clean and sanitized surface. The plastic coated racks in the plate chiller unit are rusted and need replaced. Static dust accumulation on the produce walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. Half-gallons of white and chocolate milk for consumer consumption, by the glass, with expired sell-by dates; discarded. Torn rubber door gasket on the under counter freezer unit.

Osteria Avanti, 38 Deborah Drive, Leola, follow-up, Sept. 23. No violations.

Speedway No. 06767, 3190 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 23. Two door gaskets torn; one is in the reach-in freezer for the F’real shakes, the other was in the kitchen area. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Personal belongings stored on the same shelf with no barrier as in-store food. Reach-in cooler in the food service area with a missing broken door handle. Floor in the walk-in cooler with plastic wrap under all racks, and sticky buildup under rack of Muscle Milk door.

Cafe 1832, 301 Gap Road, Strasburg, change of owner, Sept. 22. No violations.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries No. 233, 2090 Lincoln Highway East, Sept. 22. Dark moist residue accumulation in the floor drain located under the self-serve soda unit cabinet.

Gargano's Pizzeria & Deli, 5997 Main St., East Petersburg, Sept. 22. No violations.

John R. Bonfield Elementary School, 101 N. Oak St., Lititz, Sept. 22. No violations.

Oregon Dairy Corn Maze, 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz, Sept. 22. No violations.

Pine View Dairy, 2225 New Danville Pike, Sept. 22. No violations.

Rutter's No. 70, 405 Historic Drive, Strasburg, Sept. 22. No violations.

Warwick Middle School, 401 Maple St., Lititz, Sept. 22. Temperature of quat sanitizer in sanitizer buckets measured 88 F rather than 65-75 F as stated on the manufacturer’s use instructions.

Warwick High School, 301 Maple St., Lititz, Sept. 22. Food facility is using quat sanitizer at a high concentration of 400 ppm rather than 200 ppm as indicated by the manufacturer's use directions.

Weis Markets No. 077, 75 Doe Run Road, Manheim, complaint, Sept. 22. No violations.

American Legion Post No. 466, 19 S. Gay St., Marietta, Sept. 21. Hot dogs, egg salad sandwiches, macaroni salad, coleslaw in the walk-in cooler with no date-marking. Fan guards in the walk-in cooler with a buildup of static dust. Floor under equipment fryers, grill, etc., with an accumulation of grease and debris buildup. Webbing and debris in the corner where the hot-water heater is located and above the exit door.

Comfort Inn Lancaster County, 3903 Abel Drive, Columbia, Sept. 21. Black mold inside the ice machine. Unit placed out of service until cleaned and sanitized. Clean food equipment (coffee pots, plastic food containers and lids), stored beneath the plumbing of the sinks, a prohibited area. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Paper towels were not available at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area. Grill cleaner stored with food equipment under the sink. A grease buildup on the table the flat grill sits on. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the food preparation area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

Garden Spot High School & Middle School, 669 E. Main St., New Holland, Sept. 21. Prepackaged salads containing cheese and cut lettuce on serving line had internal temperatures in the 50F’s rather than 41 F or below as required.

Grand Central Java, 245 Centerville Road, change of owner, Sept. 21. An open employee’s beverage container (screw-cap variety) was on a shelf in the bakery area. Packaging tape, which is not smooth and easily cleanable, being used as shelf guards in the freezer.

Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 1900 Historic Drive, Strasburg, Sept. 21. No violations.

Lyndon City Line Diner, 1370 Manheim Pike, follow-up, Sept. 21. Food utensils in the front service area stored in a container of stagnant water, which is not maintained at 135 F. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A grease buildup inside both fryer cabinets. Clean dish racks stored again on the floor in the dish-washing area. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in the back on the storage rack stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Wet wiping cloths at the cook line not being stored in sanitizer solution. An open employee's beverage container (screw-cap variety) was again on a shelf above a food preparation area where the wait staff picks up food. Again, a slimy residue buildup inside all soda nozzles. Old food residue again on the slicer and the potato dicer. Outside waste handling unit had drain plug removed. The outside grease receptacle and the area beneath have still grease spillage and food debris presenting a possible rodent attractant. Ceiling tiles missing in the dock area, and need to be replaced. The floor tiles in the dishwashing area have eroded grout and several tiles are broken, missing, loose and no longer easily cleanable. A bottle of liquid metal polish stored on a shelf above and with food.

Marco’s Restaurant, 1410 River Road, Marietta, Sept. 21. Grease buildup in and around fryers, and floor below cook line equipment. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Fan above prep table with static dust buildup. Flour dust and static dust buildup on top of hood, and door to crawlspace in back prep pizza area.

New Holland Coffee MFF3, 832 W. Main St., New Holland, Sept. 21. No violations.

New Holland Elementary School, 126 Eastern School Road, New Holland, Sept. 21. No violations.

Pho Pasteur 3, 2204 Columbia Ave., Sept. 21. The person in charge has failed in their managerial duties by not controlling food safety in this food facility. Raw chicken stored directly above cooked chicken in the walk-in cooler. Raw pork being stored on top of cooked pork in the walk-in cooler. Raw shell eggs stored above lettuce in the walk-in cooler. Raw shell eggs stored above limes in the walk-in cooler. Avocados, a cup and a cup of sliced limes being stored in ice used for customer drinks. Deeply scored cutting boards (red and yellow) not resurfaced or discarded as required. Black mildew inside the “honey-comb” of the fan guards and the ceiling of the walk-in cooler. These nonfood contact surfaces have a residue buildup: shelves in the walk-in cooler, all handles at the make-line, and the outsides of microwaves. No chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use. Back door of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Black static dust on the ceiling and on the air vents in the customer area. Food employee changing tasks (going from dirty dishes to clean) that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-wash in between. A carton of half-and-half, used for smoothies, with a use-by date of Sept. 16. Hood system is not adequate to remove grease, as evidenced by condensate and/or grease collecting on the fire suppression fixtures. Broken door hinges on the cabinets at the wait station. Doors are held together with duct tape. Torn rubber door gaskets on the cooling unit and the walk-in cooler. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. Food facility is reusing to-go bags to store food, which are intended to be a single-service or single-use article. An accumulation of litter around the fence line of the facility. Old unused equipment stored in under the make line should be removed from food facility. An open employee's beverage container and (three screw-cap variety containers) were in the food preparation area with food equipment. Food employee (dish washer) slicing meat and washing dishes not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Food tongs and scissors for cutting vegetables stored in an unclean canister at the make line. Metal food tongs stored on an unclean pipe in the wok area. The handle of the ice scoop stored beneath the ice in the cooler. A box of noodles stored directly on the floor in the storage room rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Bean sprouts being stored in nonfood-grade buckets in the reach-in cooler. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the chlorine sanitizer of the dishwasher and sanitizer buckets. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. Old food residue on the can opener blade, the colanders, sifters and the slicer. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. An accumulation of dead leaves and debris inside the dumpster corral. A hole in the ceiling in the mop room. Many gnats in the dry storage room, the candy-making room and the mop room. Employee personal items, lotion, Vaseline and fingernail clippers, were in the wait station, and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Single-service, single-use articles (to-go containers, cups, plastic food containers) stored in the storage area, out in the front service area and in the wait-station directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. The dumpster lids open at the time of this inspection. Employee's cellphones being stored in bowls and plates for customer food. Employee's tangerines and other foods being stored in bowls for customer food. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. First aid supplies being stored in the wait station, above food and food equipment, and a possible source of contamination. A can of Salonpas stored above the slicer in the back food preparation area. A bottle of eye-relief stored with a box of gloves in the cooking area. A box of Mr. Clean erasers stored above food equipment.

Rutter's No. 40, Route 41 and Banks Street, Marietta, Sept. 21. Accumulation of dust and old food residue inside the milkshake machine. Two gasket of reach-in freezer draws soiled and torn. Walls and floors in dish area with accumulation of debris and grease. A bucket of chlorine sanitizer with a ppm at or above 200 ppm on the coffee bar. An open twist top bottle of water stored with clean dishes in the dish area.

Spring Gulch RV Campground, 475 Lynch Road, New Holland, Sept. 21. No violations.

Taco Bell No. 26255, 2040 Lincoln Highway East, Sept. 21. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view or for review during the inspection.