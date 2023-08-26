The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Island Pizza, 3060 Limekiln Rd. Birdsboro, August 17. Pass. Observed a few containers of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Facility has sanitizer test strips for the dishwasher and glass washer, but does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration at the 3-compartment sink.

Aunt Nannie's Bake Shop, 913 Route 100, Bechtelsville, August 16. Pass. Raw Shell eggs stored above foods in rear kitchen reach in refrigerator. COS.

Betty's Old Fashioned Lemonade (Leesport Market Temp Stand), Leesport Market Leesport, August 16. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof.

Bruno's Pizza Restaurant, 4340 Perkiomen Ave. Reading, August 16. Pass. Observed employee personal food items stored on the walk-in cooler shelves with foods for the business. Corrected. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

CD's Place Restaurant, 237 N Reading Ave. Boyertown, August 16. Pass. Outsides of refrigerators/freezers have accumulated old food residue. Floor under grill area of the food facility is has food debris build up and is in need of cleaning.

Chatty Monks Brewing Company, 610 Penn Ave. West Reading, Follow-up, August 16. Pass. No violations.

Cristina's Family Restaurant, 500 Hoch Rd. Blandon, August 16. Pass. Food dispensing utensil in sugar bin food observed stored in the food and does not have a handle to keep on the top of the food and the container. Corrected. Need new scoop with handle. Interior ice shield in ice machine has a residue build up and was not clean to sight and touch. Also brackets for shield at side have tape around them and must be removed. Observed fryer cooking equipment in the cook line area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation. Also heavy food debris and grease build up under grill and fryer equipment. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Interior side and shelves of pizza bain marie have mold build up and reach in bain marie in cook line area has mold around gasket door frame areas. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Flooring in dishwasher area is made of tiles that are missing/roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface and must be repaired. Rear screen door located in the kitchen area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Gap at bottom of door must be sealed and also ripped screening repaired. Fan box covers of the walk in cooler area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. Walls and corners of floor area of the walk in cooler area of the food facility at freezer corner is moldy, dirty, and in need of cleaning. Also shelf unit at freezer has mold, food residue build up.

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 8448 Allentown Pike, Blandon, Follow-up, August 16. Fail. Boxes of seasonings under the back worktable stored open with no covering. Floors under drive thru prep counter area and front counter prep area are dirty and have spilled food debris under counters. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Wall in the back storage area at rear door is made of FRP board that is cracked and broken at corner and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Also broken floor tiles along area at walk in cooler and near warewashing sinks. Front door located in the entry area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Walk in cooler door handle broken and must be repaired.

Fish Pond West Inc, 200 Swiftwater Ln. Leesport, August 16. Pass. No violations.

Yost Roast Concessions, mobile food facility Type 3, 1892 Weavertown Rd. Douglassville, August 16. Pass. No violations.

Aldi #106, 20 Wilderness Trail, Hamburg, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Burger King #12924, 12 Jetson Dr. Hamburg, August 15. Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in reach in refrigerator equipment near drive through window. Drink ice bin at drive through window has dirt residue build up near top of bin at rear and also the ice machine in the rear storage room has a slime mold build up on top interior bin around chute area. Also some soda nozzles at customer self serve fountain have a heavy residue build up.

Hamburg Market, 200 N 4th St. Hamburg, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Lou Ees Pizza, 500 Hawk Ridge Dr. Suite 6, Hamburg, Change of Owner, August 15. Pass. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the refrigerators and walk in cooler, is not being date marked. Some food items are datemarked and some are not. Wall at warewashing sink has taped coving that must be repaired.

Morgantown Coffee House, 4997 Twin Valley Rd. Suite 2, Elverson, Follow-up, August 15. Fail. The coffee counter in the front of house (FOH) is a food contact surface and is peeling, making the counter not smooth, easily cleanable and resistant to peeling and cracking. The floor in the cook line and prep area is cracked, roughened, and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Mountain Springs Camping Resort Snackbar, 3450 Mountain Rd. Hamburg, Change of Owner, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Olivet Blue Mountain Camp, 115 Mountain Rd. Hamburg, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Taco Bell/Long John Silver's, 65 Industrial Dr. Hamburg, August 15. Pass. The water temperature of the wash compartment of the manual warewashing equipment was 96°F, rather than not less than 110°F, as required. Soda fountain nozzles at drive through window area were observed to have heavy residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Observed fryers in the cook line area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation. Grease dripping out of front of fryer. Also floors have spilled food debris/grease under fryer/grill area. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

A Taste Of Berks By Design, 1160 Old Bernville Rd. Reading, August 14. Pass. No violations.

American Diner, 411 Penn Ave. West Reading, Emergency Response, August 14. Pass. No violations.

Dollar Tree #09013, 1040 Berkshire Blvd. Wyomissing, August 14. Pass. No violations.

Eatmore Kettle Corn And More, 1117 William Penn Blvd. Womelsdorf, August 14. Pass. No violations.

Mancino's Pizza & Restaurant, 7656 Lancaster Ave. Mount Aetna, August 14. Pass. Deli slicer has a string attached at knob holding blade guard that is not an approved cleanable material. Packing tape cover on stainless steel pizza bain marie must be removed to be easy to clean. Also cardboard on prep table shelf must be removed. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in kitchen shelf area which were not in the original protective package or inverted. corrected. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. Women's room door closure needs to be repaired also rear storage area bathroom needs a door closer.

Pilot Travel Center #518 (Flying J), 2210 Camp Swatara Rd. Frystown, August 14. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Splash guard area behind soda nozzle dispensing area has old splash residue/mold build up. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in subway clean rack area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Corrected. Side doors located in the gas pump side area of the food facility has a large gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Drain lines and water lines under ice machine are leaking causing a water puddle and slime mold build up along pipes.

The Hawg House, mobile food facility Type -, 140 Niantic Rd. Barto, August 14. Pass. No violations.

Tokyo Hibachi & Bar, 960 Woodland Rd. Wyomissing, August 14. Fail. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Some food items in the walk-in cooler are stored open with no covering and under dirt hanging from the shelf above. Observed a plastic container without a handle being used to dispense soy sauce into small cups. Corrected. Scoop at the ice machine is being stored directly on top of the machine. Observed multiple foods stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler and freezer areas, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Facility is using cardboard to cover the entire floor in the walk-in cooler. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperature of equipment are not available or readily accessible in on of the fish cases and one of the bain marie units at the sushi bar. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration at the 3-compartment sinks. Facility also does not have a method to verify the final rinse temperature at the hot water sanitizing dishwasher. Mechanical warewashing equipment observed with build up of filth and food residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. Observed a hole in one of the lids being used to cover dry good storage containers in the kitchen. The following food contact surfaces were observed to have residue/dried food residue and were not clean to sight and touch: interior of the ice machine, a knife stored in a sheath on a hibachi cart, a metal scoop stored on the shelving at the end of the cooking line. The following areas have a build-up of dirt, grease, and/or old food debris: some of the shelving in the walk-in cooler, floor and equipment at the cooking area, floor and equipment in the hibachi area(s), floor and equipment at the sushi bar, and floor in the bar area. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The handwash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by dishes and was not accessible at all times for employee use. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - cold water not working at the handwash sink in the kitchen. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - the cold water handle is missing at the handwash sink in the server area. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed water leaking at the drain line for the 3-compartment sink and at the mop sink. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle. One set of lights is not shielded or shatter proof at the cooking line. Doors to the storage shed and back storage room were being propped open at the time of this inspection. Screening at the back entrance to the kitchen is damaged and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent and insect activity in the kitchen, dining, and bar areas. Facility's pest control program does not appear to be sufficient. Potential rodent harborage areas on the exterior of the building perimeter in the back area due to supplies and other items being stored along the building. Working containers (spray bottles) in the women's restroom and hibachi areas, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Food facility using loose rodent bait placed on the counter at the server station.

Vitamin Shoppe #170, 2719 N Meridian Blvd. Wyomissing, August 14. Pass. No violations.

Wyo West Fitness, 1119 Bern Rd. Wyomissing, Opening, August 14. Pass. No violations.