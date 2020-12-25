The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Amishview Inn & Suites, 3125 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Dec. 11. A moist light-colored residue on the ice machine deflector plate; cleaned.

Bird-in-Hand Bakery Retail, 2175 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Dec. 11. No violations.

Boba Cha, 100 Park City Center, 6115, Dec. 11. No violations.

Bonefish Grill LLC, 970 Plaza Blvd., Dec. 11. No violations.

China Moon, 1067 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, Dec. 11. In bain-marie inserts, raw pork wontons in back of cooked pork rather than in front to prevent the risk of cross-contamination. A cot and pillow in bathroom (closed to the public) which is not permitted in a food facility. Hood baffles contain a heavy accumulation of grease.

Cocalico Tavern, 1015 N. Reading Road, Stevens, Dec. 11. Some ceiling tiles in kitchen are bowed and water stained.

Froots, 142 Park City Center, J101, Dec. 11. No violations.

Genji, 1563 Fruitville Pike, Dec. 11. Salmon and tuna are served raw or undercooked to the customer's request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent or placard, or food labeling) is not provided to the consumer.

Harvey's Main Street Bar-B-Q, 304 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Dec. 11. Fry baskets with loose hanging wires.

Hickory Farms No. 11231, 100 Park City Center, 5730, Dec. 11. No violations.

Kendig Cardtique, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Dec. 11. No violations.

Lancaster Brewing Tap Room, 2323 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Dec. 11. No violations.

Luthercare, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, Dec. 11. One scoop with dried old food residue. Scoop was taken to dish to be cleaned. The hand-wash sink located in the prep area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Fan guards in the walk-in cooler with accumulation of static dust. Multiple lids for Cambro pans with old sticker residue. Tin can in dry storage area that is no longer in good condition and should be replaced. Floor under dishwasher with accumulation of debris, tiles throughout the kitchen and dish room with static dust accumulation.

Paniniz Catering, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, Dec. 11. No violations.

Shogun Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi, 680 Park City Center, Dec. 11. No violations.

The Bread Pedaler LLC, 116 W. Orange St., Dec. 11. No violations.

Whole Foods, 1563 Fruitville Pike, Dec. 11. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 165 F; there is a call in for repair. Cheese department: The hand-wash sink was blocked by a cart and large plastic containers and not accessible at all times for employee use. Prepared foods department: A working container of sanitizer was stored on the table next to cauliflower.

1 Way House, 354 W. Main St., Leola, Dec. 10. Dry storage shelf is lined with cardboard which is not an easily cleanable surface. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required; service company called. Exterior of bulk ingredient containers are grimy. Internal temperature of cooked chicken in bain-marie well measured 58 F rather than 41 F or less; voluntarily discarded. A can and plastic takeout container rather than a scoop with a handle are being used to scoop bulk food. Floor under three-compartment sink is unclean.

Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn St., Washington Boro, Dec. 10. No violations.

China III, 5513 Main St., East Petersburg, Dec. 10. The back door to the outside of the food facility is self-closing and is being propped open. The hand-wash sinks in the food facility have two spigots and do not have a common mixing valve. Raw chicken stored above ginger paste in the walk-in cooler.

China Wok, 343 S. Main St., Manheim, Dec. 10. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Dunkin’, 3929 Columbia Ave., Columbia, Dec. 10. Food employee (person in charge) preparing food and wearing a watch. Packaged bread stored under dirty ventilation ducts on top of the oven and subject to potential contamination. The ice bucket has a hole in it and is cracked and no longer easily cleanable. It also subjects ice to physical contamination. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins, 2055 N. Reading Road, Denver, complaint, Dec. 10. No violations.

Li'l World of Angels Daycare Center LLC, 250 W. King St., Dec. 10. Potato (frys) and various other food items, potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food requiring date-marking, in the deep freezer, were beyond date-marking and require discarding. Food items repackaged by the facility are not being labelled with the common name of food.

Meadia Heights Golf Club, 402 Golf Road, Dec. 10. Light pinkish residue on the ice machine deflector plate; cleaned.

Noodle King, 216 N. Duke St., Dec. 10. No violations.

Omni Dining Service LLC, 750 E. King St., Dec. 10. No violations.

Ruhl's United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim. Dec. 10. No violations.

Sky Zone, 1701 Hempstead Road, Dec. 10. No violations.

Sonlight River Brethren School, 4075 Siegrist Road, Mount Joy, Dec. 10. No violations.

Speedway No. 06776, 3180 Oregon Pike, Leola, Dec. 10. At doughnut case, no ingredient information for bakery items is available. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 235, 988 N. Hanover St., complaint, Dec. 10. No violations.

W & S Grocery LLC, 450 W. Orange St., Dec. 10. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food, located in the refrigeration unit and deli counter, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the deli counter equipment.

Antonio’s Pizza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown, Dec. 9. Prepackaged commercial cakes and cannolis do not contain any labeling.

Caernarvon Fire Company No. 1, 2145 Main St., Narvon, Dec. 9. No violations.

Fetish Brewing Co., 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Suite 22, Lititz, Dec. 9. No violations.

IHOP, 2319 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Dec. 9. Food employee not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Liquid eggs held at 58 F in the cold holding draw rather than 45 F or below as required; discarded. Mechanical warewashing equipment had a white film buildup inside. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sinks in the food prep area and in the restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Servers eating in finish plating area, as evidenced by partially consumed food on the countertop. Food storage containers stored with dried food residue on surfaces and not clean to sight and touch. Interior surfaces of the microwave oven had dried food residue accumulation and not clean to sight and touch. A food employee wiped a food utensil on his apron while cooking food; corrected, took to warewash area. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. The hand-wash sink in the food prep area was blocked by a mop and not accessible at all times for employee use. The person in charge is not performing the duties as required by the Pennsylvania Food Code to actively manage food safety in this noncompliant facility. Food in the small freezer area stored open with no covering. Several grease filters missing from the grease vent hood. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the sink in the warewash area.

P. J. Whelihan's, 1659 Fruitville Pike, Dec. 9. No violations.

PA Auction Center, 1142 Wea Wit St., East Earl, opening, Dec. 9. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Several frayed rubber spatulas. Hood baffles contain an accumulation grease.

Penn Cinema Buildings A & B, 541 Airport Road, Lititz, Dec. 9. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the women's room in main hallway to remind food employees to wash their hands. Boxes of food/ beverage containers store directly on the floor instead of 6 inches off the floor. Interior of the cheese machine with buildup of old cheese residue, cabinet in Imax theater where liquid butter is store with a heavy buildup of butter.

Shirk's Produce, 2222 Main St., Narvon, Dec. 9. No violations.

Beiler's Fruit Farm, 383 Springville Road, New Holland, Dec. 9. Several prepackaged cookies and nut mixes do not contain an ingredient label.

Bubble Tea & Bakery, 2060 Bennett Ave., opening, Dec. 8. No violations.

Canassatego Rainmaker Association, 700 E. Chestnut St., Dec. 8. No violations.

Family Fare Restaurant Inc., 5921 Main St., East Petersburg, Dec. 8. An opened can of soup in the walk-in cooler is moldy and is adulterated. A pot of cream chipped beef on the cart with a temperature of 93 F. rather than 135 F or above. Mechanical warewashing equipment with buildup of filth and food residue on top and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. Working containers of sanitizers stored above sugar packets, silverware and bottles of syrup. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. An excessive amount of burnt food debris and grease in the catch tray for the stove. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (creamed chipped beef, mashed potatoes) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date-marked. Sliced ham, sliced turkey, sliced scrapple, refrigerated, ready-to-eat time/temperature-control-for-safety food, in the walk-in cooler, were not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard- or use-by date of no more than seven days, and require discarding. Chili, tuna salad, a bowl of soup, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, were date-marked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and require discarding. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia or chlorine bleach. A black residue up inside the ice maker. Unit was placed out of service. Food facility is using chlorine bleach sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 200 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level.

Golden Triangle, 433 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Dec. 8. Tongs stored on oven handle rather than a protected location. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are/or could be served raw to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Can opener blade, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Green Hills Farm Discount Grocery, 615 E. Newport Road, Lititz, Dec. 8. Fan guards in all walk-in coolers with heavy buildup of static dust. One cooler with static dust buildup on ceiling.

J&J Mofongo Restaurant, 604 Manor St., follow-up, Dec. 8. No violations.

Lancaster City Nutrition, 307 N. Queen St., Dec. 8. No violations.

Laura the Cookie Lady, 26 E. Main St., Lititz, opening, Dec. 8. No violations.

Market at the Wilbur, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, Dec. 8. No violations.

Tanglewood Gas, 1201 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, Dec. 8. Hamburgers were held at 122 F rather than 135 F or above as required. Plastic holders and racks for the milk and beverages in the reach-in cooler have a black residue accumulation.

Two Cousin's Pizza of Manheim, 171 Doe Run Road, Manheim, Dec. 8. Shelves lined with cardboard. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. In-use utensils stored in a bucket if sanitizer.

Weis Markets No. 088, 1643 Manheim Pike, Dec. 8. Deli department: A grease buildup beneath the fryer and breading cabinet. Capicola ham, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the display counter, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. Sliced turkey and a ham, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, in the display counter, were not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard- or use-by date of no more than seven days, and require discarding. Meat department: The faucet of the three-compartment sink is not affixed properly and falls off when water is turned on.

Burrowes Elementary School, 1001 E. Orange St., Dec. 7. No violations.

Chestnut Hill 2, 532 W. Chestnut St., Dec. 7. No violations.

China Taste, 8 E. Main St., Ephrata, Dec. 7. Food facility is reusing a plastic sea scallop bucket, which is a single-use article, to store cooked pork. Some ceiling tiles in wok area are bowed and water stained. Raw chicken thawing in a tub of standing water rather than under cold running water. In bain-marie, raw shrimp and pork stored behind vegetables and cooked chicken with no barrier to prevent cross-contamination. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Exterior of bulk ingredient containers are dirty and need to be cleaned. An accumulation of grease on hood baffles. Splatter on shelving and walls from buckets of duck sauce that are stored in storage room.

Domino's, 2422 Willow Street Pike, Dec. 7. No violations.

Flavors of Morocco, 1205 Willow Street Pike, opening, Dec. 7. No violations.

High's No. 151, 1792 Columbia Ave., Columbia, change of owner, Dec. 7. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in last cabinet on fountain wall area, but facility does have a pest control program.

Lancaster Day Care Center, 146 S, Queen St., Dec. 7. No violations.

Las Palmas, 63 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Dec. 7. No violations.

Prima, 941 Wheatland Ave., Dec. 7. No violations.

Salvation Army, 131 S. Queen St., Dec. 7. No violations.

Sunoco Bowmansville, 1155 Reading Road, Narvon, Dec. 7. No violations.

Tabarek International Foods, 798C New Holland Ave., Dec. 7. Dried food residue on the wall behind the cutting table.

Turkey Hill No. 27, 870 Manor St., follow-up, Dec. 7. The walk-in refrigeration unit floor of the food facility has food residue under the display racks. Racks must be moved and cleaned underneath and near front base of walk-in. Ongoing treatment for mouse infestation; three applications have occurred since initial inspection.

Wayback Burgers, 343 Comet Drive, Millersville, Dec. 7. Moist residue accumulation on the ice chute of the self-serve soda unit.

Willow Creek Discount Grocery 2, 240 Main St., Denver, Dec. 7. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Wok & Roll Ephrata, 363 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Dec. 7. Facility is using ill-fitting bottle caps when filling up the three-bay sink rather than stoppers. Can opener blade, a food contact surface, contained food residue and was not clean to sight or touch. Internal temperature of General Tso's chicken in a tub at room temperature measured 61 F rather than 41 F or less as required; voluntarily discarded.