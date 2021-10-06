The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Cleona Borough

Schwalm’s Cleona Restaurant, 2313 East Penn Ave., Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

Giant Food, 481 West Penn Ave., Sept. 29. Pass. Assorted food containers had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Clean food equipment and utensils in produce area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying

Heidelberg Township

The Franklin House Tavern, 101 North Market St., follow-up, Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

Millcreek Township

Main Street Photography and Gallery, 58 West Main St., Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

North Cornwall Township

Kugo Steak House, 1723 Quentin Rd., Sept. 30. Pass. Litter and debris under and around storage area in back of kitchen. Temperature control during processing of foods not ensuring that the cut and processed foods remain at or below 41 degrees F during the activity.

CVS Pharmacy, 1760 Quentin Rd., Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Infinito’s, 1725 Quentin Rd., Sept. 29. Pass. Assorted food containers on storage shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Assorted food in the baine marie was held between 44 and 45 degrees F, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Thermometers for ensuring proper food temperatures are not calibrated or functioning properly.

Robert’s Diner at Lebanon Valley Expo Center, 80 Rocherty Rd., Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1451 Quentin Rd., Suite 100, follow-up, Sept. 27. Fail. Prepared food was stored in a container that had just been identified as not properly washed and dried. The food handler indicated that the container had been towel dried just before using it. The shelving used for the drying and storage of cleaned food containers were greasy and not clean to sight and touch, contributing to the contamination of the food containers. Multiple food containers on the drying shelf and prep line had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Food containers in dish area and prep area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Food employee admitted to towel drying food containers prior to use.

North Lebanon Township

Dollar General, 1710 State Route 72 North, Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

Fifth Ward Athletic Club, 750 North 15th Ave., Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Richland Borough

Tony’s Roma Pizzeria, 52 West Main St., Sept. 28. Pass. Food employees in prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Three bay sink had buildup of filth and food residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Litter and debris under and behind equipment.

West Cornwall Township

Fairview Golf Course, 2399 Quentin Rd., Sept. 27. Pass. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

West Lebanon Township

Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins, 2199 West Cumberland St., follow-up, Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.