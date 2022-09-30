The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Lantz’s Goodies, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, opening, Sept. 24. Pass. No violations.

Bart-Colerain Elementary School, 1336 Noble Road, Christiana, Sept. 23. Pass. No violations.

Fuddruckers, 100 Rohrerstown Road, follow-up, Sept. 23. Pass. An employee’s open beverage container was on the storage rack above food and single-service items in the back. A working container of sanitizer was stored hanging on a rack above a shelf with food and single-service articles in the back area.

King’s Dried Fruit And Nuts (Building 6), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, follow-up, Sept. 23. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-wash in-between. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the food prep and warewashing area.

Long Memorial United Methodist Church, 2660 Lititz Pike, Sept. 23. Pass. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food (coteghino), located in the reach-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Single-service, single-use articles (to-go containers) stored beneath the counter in the kitchen directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Insect webbing at the window next to the exhaust fan.

Oregon Pike Foodmart & Smokes LLC, 1902 Oregon Pike, Sept. 23. Pass. Seven water-stained ceiling tiles in the rear area of the facility. Repair is scheduled. No sign or placard available advising customers to wash apples prior to eating them. Old unused equipment stored in the back and the old kitchen, should be removed from food facility. A residue build-up inside the fan guards of the walk-in cooler.

Panera Bread No. 1992, 130 Rohrerstown Road, complaint, Sept. 23. Pass. General manager involved in food preparation while not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net, hats, or beard cover.

Quarryville Elementary School, 211 S. Hess St., Quarryville, Sept. 23. Pass. No violations.

Union Station Grill, 171-173 S. Fourth St., Columbia, follow-up, Sept. 23. Pass. In-use knives stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. An excessive amount of burnt food debris on the catch-tray of the stove.

Blackworth Live Fire Grill, 52 N. Broad St., Lititz, Sept. 22. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required; repeated violation. Clean food equipment in kitchen area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for air-drying (wet-nesting). Dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. An irreversible registering temperature indicator was not readily accessible for measuring the utensil surface temperature. The hand-wash sink near kitchen area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F; repeated violation. Intake/exhaust air vent above food prep area with accumulation of dust and dirt. Food employee towel-drying food equipment after cleaning. Mops in storage area are not being hung to air dry. An employee’s open beverage container was near slicer in the kitchen, a food preparation area; corrected. Small, winged insects in bottles of alcohol at the bar. Two bar nozzles, a food contact surface, to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Roof is leaking water in kitchen area, and is in need of repair.

Cocalico Community Church, 1200 Swartzville Road, Reinholds, Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 07046, 301 Willow Valley Square, complaint, Sept. 22. Pass. Food employee in food prep area wearing bracelets and watches. Food employees in food prep area, not properly restraining hair to prevent contamination of food. Time in lieu of temperature being used as a control for potentially hazardous foods, but shell eggs being held without documentation to indicate time out of temperature.

Stoltzfus Catering LLC, 1210 Pinkerton Road, Mount Joy, Sept. 22. Pass. The storage area of the food facility dusty and with cobwebs in need of thorough cleaning. A sanitizer stored above shelf with food in the storage area; corrected. A black residue in the inside of the ice machine. Owner placed the ice machine out of service voluntarily.

Stone Arch Farm, mobile food facility Type 2, 390 Speedwell Forge Road, Lititz, opening, Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Bountiful Harvest, 2110 Horseshoe Road, Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

China One, 105 Doe Run Road, Manheim, Sept. 21. Pass. An employee’s open beverage container was at bain-marie, a food preparation area. Assorted bowls had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. These were removed for washing again. Non-food contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Coffee And Cream, 101 N. Front St., Columbia, complaint, Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

Conestoga Valley Middle School, 500 Mount Sidney Road, Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

Conestoga Valley High School, 2110 Horseshoe Road, Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

Dining & Conference Services-Cove, 40 Dilworth Drive, P.O. Box 1002, Millersville, Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

Fresh Nest Bowers Center, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, Sept. 21. Pass. An ice scooper in direct contact with ice inside the ice machine; corrected. The waterline on the hand-wash sink was turned off in the food prep area; corrected.

Froots Smoothie, 2046 Fruitville Pike, Sept. 21. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Food employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedure after changing tasks. Soap and warm water not used. Food employee eating food in the front food preparation area. Food utensils in the front food preparation area stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 F. The ice scoop is being stored on top of the ice maker, not a clean and sanitized place. Food facility person in charge not able to produce records showing that raw or partially cooked ready to eat fish has been frozen by the facility or approved supplier as required, before use or sale. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. A a pink and black residue up inside the ice maker and a pink residue on the ice maker deflector plate. Grime on both sides of the curtains that separate the front food prep area from the back. Food equipment drying on towels. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the back directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. A rice fork stored on the hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area. The hand-wash sink in the front was blocked by an ice cart and not accessible at all times for employee use. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area.

Hot Z Pizza, 2056 Fruitville Pike, Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

Ichiban Japanese Steak & Seafood Restaurant, 1870 Fruitville Pike, Sept. 21. Pass. Raw beef stored above cooked rice in the walk-in cooler. A black residue inside the soda nozzles. A tan and pink slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Old food residue inside the knife sheaths used at the hibachis. Old food residue and build-up on the tops of both stoves, the underside of the mixer and the mixer safety guard. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink at the sushi bar. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area and the sushi bar.

Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 Central Education Center, 111 S. Penn St., Manheim, opening, Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

Sheetz No. 388, 3101 Columbia Ave., Sept. 21. Pass. Food employees preparing food while not wearing a beard cover. Wyld CBD gummies, Medterra CBD Gummies, Irvine, Ca., and Level CBD Gummies, contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food.

The Amish Village, 199 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

Akron Lions Club at Ephrata Fair, temporary food service Type 3, Ephrata Fair, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Betty’s Old Fashioned at Ephrata Fair, temporary food service Type 3, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 20. Pass. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as hats or hair nets. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by employee personal items and not accessible at all times for employee use; corrected on site.

Bird-In-Hand Bakery at Ephrata Fair, temporary food service Type 3, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Brewster’s BBQ Unit 1, mobile food facility Type 3, 1121 Steinmetz Road, Ephrata, Sept. 20. Pass. Hand-wash sink was broken within the food facility; was repaired on-site.

Castaneda’s Snow Kone at Ephrata Fair, temporary food service Type 3, 19 S. State St., Ephrata, opening, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

CJ Pizza Ephrata at Ephrata Fair, temporary food service Type 3, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 20. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands.

East Cocalico Lions at Ephrata Fair, temporary food service Type 3, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Ephrata Area Republican Committee at Ephrata Fair, temporary food service Type 3, Ephrata, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Ephrata Church Of The Brethren Youth TFF3, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Ephrata Farmers Day Association at Ephrata Fair, 409 Vine St., Ephrata, opening, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Festival Foods at Ephrata Fair, temporary food service Type 3, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Hamilton Club, 106 E. Orange St., Sept. 20. Fail. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean gaskets throughout facility. Food contact surfaces, had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in food prep area, but facility does have a pest control program.

JP’s Concessions Lemonade Stand at Ephrata Fair, temporary food service Type 3, 119 S. State St., Ephrata, opening, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Lara Grocery Store, 527 W. King St., follow-up, Sept. 20. Fail. Food contact surfaces had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect activity but facility does have a pest control program. Clean floors in identified areas. Food Facility is storing food prepared in an unapproved private home. Provide sanitizer in food prep area. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Provide weather stripping at door.

Little Britain Store, 10 N. Little Britain Road, Quarryville, follow-up, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Mama D’s Fresh Squeezed Lemonade at Ephrata Fair, temporary food service Type 3, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, opening, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Smokin’ Butler’s CCHD No. 1280, 785 Bellevue Ave., Gap, Sept. 20. Pass. Butcher block must be removed and replaced with NSF listed, food grade cutting board.

Smokin’ Butler’s Commissary, 785 Bellevue Ave., Gap, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Stone’s Popcorn at Ephrata Fair, temporary food service Type 3, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Stop & Go, 777 New Holland Ave., follow-up, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Sweigart’s Steaks at Ephrata Fair, temporary food service Type 4, 36 W. Main St., Ephrata, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

The Lord’s Fair Share at Ephrata Fair, temporary food service Type 3, Ephrata, Sept. 20. Pass. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for food safety, located in the refrigerator, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened; corrected.

Unger’s Concessions at Ephrata Fair, temporary food service Type 4, 19 S. State St., Ephrata, Sept. 20. Pass. Food employees not wearing beard covers.

Weis Markets No. 041, 1204 Millersville Pike, complaint, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Adamstown Rod & Gun Club, 563 Willow St., Reinholds, Sept. 19. Pass. Litter and debris under and behind equipment in the kitchen and basement.

Brecknock Elementary School, 361 School Road, Denver, Sept. 19. Pass. No violations.