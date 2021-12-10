The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

American Legion Post 429, 300 Cocalico St., P.O. Box 337, Ephrata, Dec. 3. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Shelves in walk-in cooler with and accumulation of debris and dust. Stand-up floor fan in the kitchen with accumulation of static dust. Floor behind food equipment and other equipment in kitchen area with an accumulation of dust, grease and old food debris. Underside of mixer in back prep room with old food residue accumulation. Wall and pipe by and above oven in corner of kitchen with static dust accumulation. Walls in walk-in cooler seem to be of raw concrete material and not sealed making, this an absorbent material and not easily cleanable. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Fry cutter, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Bottle of glass cleaner in kitchen with no common name label. Chemical bottle and sanitizing wipes stored above and or with food on small shelf at end of prep line. Cole slaw in reach-in cooler with a date of 11/23 held beyond the seven-day shelf life of food products. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control-for-safety foods in the small reach-in cooler and walk-in cooler (tuna salad, lunchmeat) held more than 24 hours and not marked with the date they were opened. A bucket in the bar area that soda gun drainage goes into is full with sticky, yucky accumulation. There is no backflow prevention, allowing the yucky syrup to back up and go back into soda gun. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. A food employee was touching salads — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Multiple foods in walk-in cooler uncovered and not in the cooling process. Chicken thawing at room temperature in the prep sink, which is not an approved thawing method.

Dunkin Donuts, 2006 Miller Road, East Petersburg, Dec. 3. Pass. Food employees preparing food while wearing bracelets and a watch. Food facility does not provide lockers or storage for food employee personal clothing and possessions. Personal clothing, keys and phones stored on top of coffee and a table with food equipment. Mold on the underside of the shelves in the walk-in cooler and wall nearest to the walk-in freezer. An open employee beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on a table with food equipment. Torn rubber door gaskets on the drawer-style cooling unit. Excessive old food label residue on stacked food containers.

Kauffman’s, 3484 Nolt Road, Landisville, Dec. 3. Pass. No violations.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 275 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, follow-up, Dec. 3. Fail. No violations.

Lantz Goodies, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, change of owner, Dec. 3. Pass. No violations.

Papa Sneaux (Shops @ Tower Village), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, complaint, Dec. 3. Pass. No violations.

Rebel Hive Meadery, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Dec. 3. Pass. No violations.

Traditional Greek LLC (Shops @ Tower Village), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Dec. 3. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 251, 23 Centerville Road, Dec. 3. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above drinks in the open-air display cooler. Old food splatter on the upper interior of the microwave near the sandwich preparation area. Static dust on the fan cover of the black fan in the sandwich preparation area. Residue and trash on the floor around the grease trap and beneath the three compartment sink. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, not 6 inches off the floor as required. Motor oil and hand sanitizer stored on a shelf above sugar and tortilla chips in the back storage area. A bottle of glass cleaner stored above and on the same shelf with drinks.

Wal-Mart No. 5200, 2030 Fruitville Pike, Dec. 3. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above drinks in the reach-in cooler.

Willow Valley Cafe 24 Hundred, 2400 Willow Street Pike, Dec. 3. Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — drain pipe leaking at the hand-wash sink in the beverage area. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing glass washer was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required; corrected. Food employees in food-prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Light-colored moist residue on the deflector plate in the downstairs ice machine; cleaned.

Your Place No. 10, 2133 Lincoln Highway East, Dec. 3. Pass. Grease accumulation under the fryer units. A gallon of white milk used for consumer consumption with expired sell-by date; discarded.

#HOMEGOODIES, 336 Locust St., Columbia, Dec. 2. Pass. Front door to the outside of the food facility is self-closing and is being propped open. Raw wood, not easily cleanable and not nonabsorbent, being used for a stand for the small oven and beneath the front counter. Food employee and owner preparing food while wearing a bracelet and wristwatches.

A Plus 40451H, 1954 Old Philadelphia Pike, Dec. 2. Pass. No violations.

Caruso's Italian Restaurant, 2933 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Dec. 2. Pass. No violations.

Comfort Inn Lancaster County, 3903 Abel Drive, Columbia, complaint, Dec. 2. Pass. No violations.

Dutch Lanes Lunch Room, 4311 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, Dec. 2. Pass. Clean and stored utensil stored with the food contact end facing upward. Missing and damaged tiles under baine marie. The hand-wash sink in the prep area was blocked by a large pan and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Lancaster Bible College Student Center Cafe, 901 Eden Road, Dec. 2. Pass. Prepackaged cups of cheese and pepperoni, carrots and ranch dressing are not labeled properly with the ingredient statement and subingredients. Water leaking from the plumbing beneath the three-compartment sink.

Level Up Pizza, 237 Locust St., Columbia, Dec. 2. Fail. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer, not 6 inches off the floor as required. Raw wood, which is not nonabsorbent, used for shelving at the pizza making area. Thirteen water-stained ceiling tiles in the customer area. A can of flying-insect spray in the back food-preparation area. Food employees preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Single-service, single-use articles stored in basement area (souffle cups) and upstairs (pizza boxes) are directly on the floor, not 6 inches above the floor. A food employee was touching cooked pizza — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. The hand-wash sink in the back food-preparation area was blocked by a large table, bottles, cloths, glasses and wires being stored inside it, and not accessible at all times for employee use. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (pizza) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Prepackaged flan and cakes are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement. Prepackaged flan and cakes are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big Eight” allergen ingredients and an allergen warning statement. Old food residue on the can opener blade. A black, slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Pain medication stored on the shelf near the hand-wash sink in the front food-preparation area.

Manor Buffet, 2090 Lincoln East Highway, Dec. 2. Pass. Dried food residue on the safety guards of the large floor mixer. Clean food equipment (stainless steel pans) stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air drying (wet nesting). Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — drain pipe leaking at the three-compartment sink. Bulk food ingredient storage containers in the kitchen area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Frozen fish thawing at room temperature on trays, which is not an approved thawing method.

Next Door Food Store, 644 Main St., Ephrata. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the low-temperature dish machine. Raw shelled eggs stored above drinks in cooler door. Wall in bathroom with open, exposed insulation is creating a harborage area for pests and is not a smooth and easily cleanable surface.

Olewine Dining Commons (METZ Culinary Management), 901 Eden Road, Type 2 follow-up, Dec. 2. Pass. No violations.

Route 30 Diner, 2575 Lincoln Highway East, change of owner, Dec. 2. Pass. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the low-temperature dish machine.

St. Leo the Great School, 2427 Marietta Ave., Dec. 2. Pass. No violations.

10-Hour Care Daycare Center Downtown LLC, 201-203 W. King St., Dec. 1. Pass. No violations.

Best China Wok, 825 E. Chestnut St., Type 2 follow-up, Dec. 1. Pass. No violations.

Bright Beginners Daycare And Learning Center LLC, 250 W. King St., Dec. 1. Pass. No violations.

China Inn Restaurant, 3985D Columbia Ave., Columbia, Dec. 1. Fail. Frozen shrimp thawing in standing water in a bucket, which is not an approved thawing method. Old food residue on three cleavers and one knife, all stored as clean on the magnetic strip. White and gray totes, several colanders and stainless-steel bowls stored as clean on a shelf above the three-compartment sink are greasy and not clean to sight and touch. Dirt and filth in the hand-wash sink in the back food-preparation area. The hand-wash sink in the back food-preparation area was blocked by buckets and containers inside and not accessible at all times for employee use. A bottle of bleach and dish detergent stored with bags of rice in the storage area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food facility is storing assorted foods in plastic to-go bags, which are not food-grade and are a single-use item. Upon leaving the restroom, food employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Soap and warm water not used. Raw beef stored in back of cooked chicken in the bain marie. Raw chicken stored above assorted sauces in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken stored above lettuce and sugar peas in the walk-in cooler. Other raw foods stored above cooked pork in the walk-in cooler. Egg rolls, rice, chopped onions, cooked chicken, cooked pork, cooked shrimp and assorted sauces in the walk-in cooler stored open with no covering. Employee food (sandwich) sitting directly on top of cooked rice for customers, in the rice cooker, subjecting cooked rice to contamination.

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 2055 N. Reading Road, Denver, complaint, Dec. 1. Pass. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats that cover all hair including ponytails. Visors do not cover all hair.

Hershey Bistro, 2853 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, Dec. 1. Pass. Flooring on the cook line with broken tiles. A spray bottle of chemical stored beside coffee pots on the server line. Chicken and beef gravy stored in hot holding cabinet at 100-109 F rather than required 135 F. Product was removed and reheated.

Hokkaido Sushi & Hibachi, 1623 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Dec. 1. Pass. Fan guard in walk-in cooler with an accumulation of static dust. Knives are stored between prep table and bain marie unit. Severely damaged door gasket of the reach-in cooler in the sushi area. Working containers in sushi and dish area, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Mount Calvary Christian School, 629 N. Holly St., Elizabethtown, Dec. 1. Pass. Food employee in kitchen area, wearing bracelet/watch/ring on hands or arms. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Sprayer nozzle in dish area gummy with an accumulation of black and pink matter. Wall behind stand-up freezer damaged and in need of repair (chipping paint and holes).

New Beijing, 2350 N. Reading Road, Unit 9, Denver, Dec.r 1. Pass. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

Our Lady of the Angels School / Holy Trinity Church, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, Dec. 1. Pass. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in the storage room, but facility does have a pest control program. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in dishwashing room.

Pasquale’s Pizza, 16 Gay St., Christiana, Dec. 1. Pass. Torn rubber door gaskets on the double door True refrigeration unit.

Qdoba Mexican Grill No. 2831, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Suite 506, Dec. 1. Pass. Equipment (blender, knife sharpener) stored on top of the ice machine, not an approved area to store equipment.

Rural City Beer Co., 6 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, opening, Dec. 1. Pass. No violations.

Speckled Hen Coffee, 141 E. Main St., Strasburg, Dec. 1. Pass. Deeply scored cutting board on the bain marie not resurfaced or discarded as required. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for the low-temperature dish machine. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for food contact surfaces. Torn rubber door gaskets on the triple door bain marie unit.

Wendy's No. 6436, 1660 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Dec. 1. Pass. Flooring throughout under and behind equipment extremely dirty and grimy. Side of food equipment with accumulation of grease in the kitchen area. Fan guards in walk-in cooler with an accumulation of static dust. Spray bottle of degreaser marked as “triple play.” Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Foods on the front line were not labeled with a four-hour hold time. A chemical bottle stored on top of BIB in prep area. Food employee in kitchen and drive-thru area wearing bracelet/watch/ring on hands or arms. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Wendy's No. 6449, 3995 Columbia Ave., Columbia, Dec. 1. Pass. An employee using a cup to scoop ice, running his hand through the ice, contaminating the ice. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (sliced tomatoes) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Food employee scooping fries not wearing a beard cover. Sliced tomatoes were held at 51 F in the top cooler for an unknown amount of time, rather than 41 F or below as required.

Applebee’s No. 9270, 2321 Lincoln Highway East, Nov. 30. Pass. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. The plastic covers on the upper interior of the microwave ovens are missing, and the exposed surface is not easily cleanable. Food residue accumulation in the door gaskets on several refrigeration units. The color-coded cutting boards are deeply scored and need replaced.

Domino’s Pizza No. 4797, 733 S. Broad St., Lititz, Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin Donuts — Restaurant, 1242 Lititz Pike, Nov. 30. Pass. Torn rubber door gaskets on two reach-in freezers. Old unused equipment stored in basement should be removed from food facility or stored properly.

Fairview Groceries LLC, 96 Paradise Lane, Ronks, Nov. 30. Pass. Old unused shelving and equipment stored in the rear of the facility and needs removed.

Five Guys Burgers And Fries No. 1406, 584A Centerville Road, Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

Friendly’s No. 7329, 578 Centerville Road, Nov. 30. Pass. A gross amount of grease and food debris beneath the fryers. Grease splatter and buildup on the wall behind the flat grill. Spillage and buildup on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Residue buildup on equipment: the small freezer, small scale, the wall behind the hot-holding area, handles on all microwaves, cooling units and walk-in cooler and freezer. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil: beneath the dishwasher, the fan guards of the walk-in cooler, the ceiling tile above the reach-in cooler, and beneath the bank of soda boxes. Employee food stored above food for the business in the walk-in cooler and the small double-door cooler, rather than being segregated and stored on the bottom shelf. Mechanical ware-washing equipment had a lime/calcium buildup inside. An open employee beverage container (twist-cap variety) was in the food-preparation area on a table across from the cook line. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal strips for the mechanical dishwasher are not provided for measuring the utensil surface temperature. Torn rubber door gaskets on the drawer-style cooling units, the double-door coolers and the walk-in cooler.

Glick’s Meat & Cheese, 705 Graystone Road, Building 9, downstairs, Manheim, Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

Good Country Fruit LLC, 705 Graystone Road, Buildings 2 and 1, front, Manheim, Nov. 30. Pass. Painted table used to cut fruit with chipping paint.

Guacamole Specialists, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, Type 2 follow-up, Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

Hershey Road Campground, 1590 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, Nov. 30. Pass. Raw shelled eggs stored above gallons of water in cooler.

Italian Pies, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

James Buchanan Elementary School, 340 S. West End Ave., Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

St Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 398 Locust St., Elizabethtown, Nov. 30. Pass. Interior of microwave with old food splatter.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 5728 Centerville Road, Nov. 30. Pass. A metal scouring pad in the hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area indicating uses other than hand washing. Food employee is wearing hair restraints, however, hair is not effectively restrained. Apples for customers are stored beneath the paper towel dispenser, subject to possible drip contamination from washed hands. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the front food-preparation area. Deeply scored cutting boards (red, green and purple) not resurfaced or discarded as required. A gross buildup of residue in the drain beneath the preparation sink in the front service area. A white residue buildup on the shelves in the walk-in cooler. Spillage on the floor of the walk-in cooler. A slimy residue inside the black rubber “drain boards” for the blenders. Single-service, single-use articles (to-go boxes) stored in back area directly on the floor, not 6 inches above the floor. Static dust on the fan blades of the ceiling fans in the customer area.

Union Mill Acres LLC, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, Nov. 30. Pass. A working bottle of a chemical with no common name label. A bottle of Goo Gone stored with spices.

Beilers Donuts II, 398 Harrisburg Ave., Nov. 29. Fail. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Constant leak present at utility sink; have a qualified plumber make repair/replacement. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

BJ’s Restaurant, 925 Plaza Blvd., Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

Boba Cha, 100 Park City Center, Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

Bonefish Grill LLC, 970 Plaza Blvd., Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

Burger King, 1223 Park City Center, Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

Cici's Pizza, 2405 Covered Bridge Drive, Nov. 29. Pass. Dried food residue on the underside and on the safety guard of the large floor mixer. Loose rubber door gaskets on the pizza bain marie cooling unit. Dried food residue on the can opener blade; cleaned. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — drain valve leaking on the three-compartment sink.

Froots, 142 Park City Center, Nov. 29. Fail. Multiple food ingredient storage containers in the refrigerator not labeled with the common name of the food. The hand-wash sink in the prep area was blocked by various utensils and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Go N Bananas, 1170 Garfield Ave., Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

Hickory Farms No. 11231, 100 Park City Center, Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

Market At The Wilbur, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

Presto Fast Italian, 142 Park City Center, follow-up, Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

Round 1 Bowling & Amusement, 100 Park City Center, follow-up, Nov. 29. Fail. Multiple food contact surfaces had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Shogun Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi, 680 Park City Center, Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 245 Bloomfield Drive, Lititz, Nov.r 29. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Ceiling tile above oven damaged and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Sprayer nozzle at three-compartment sink soiled and in need of cleaning. Underside of fountain area with sticky accumulation.

Sunoco Bowmansville, 1155 Reading Road, Narvon, Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

Vito’s Roma Pizza Inc., 54 E. Main St., Lititz, Nov. 29. Pass. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in cooler on the cook line. Gasket of a small reach-in cooler at the pizza-making station repaired with duct tape. This is not an approved material for repair. Several bowed ceiling tiles in kitchen from a leak. Three spray bottles of chemical with no common name. Laminate counter top lifting and pulling away from wood underneath. Walk-in cooler door with Styrofoam exposed and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Wilbur Chocolate Candy Store & Museum, 45 N. Broad St., Lititz, emergency response, Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.