The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

AJ's Surplus Grocery, 960 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, Jan. 15. Deli department: Chlorine sanitizer is being used at an extremely high concentration of over 200 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. A working container of sanitizer was stored on the same shelf with single-service articles in the back preparation area of the deli. Warehouse area: The door behind the freezer is rusted through at the bottom leaving a hole and does not protect against the entry of rodents and insects. Produce preparation room: Single-service, single-use articles (to-go containers) stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

Amish Family Recipes, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 15. No violations.

Breakaway Farms, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 15. No violations.

Country Pit Beef, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 15. No violations.

CVS No. 2158, 32 W. Lemon St., Jan. 15. No violations.

Family Dollar Store No. 311181, 420 N. Franklin St., Jan. 15. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required.

Havana Juice, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 15. No violations.

Hunger-N-Thirst, 920 Landis Ave., Jan. 15. Cigarettes found on the pass-through in the food preparation area during the inspection. A small amount of black residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker.

Jade Garden Ming, 937 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Jan. 15. Employee beverages stored above food prep and food contact surfaces.

Josephine's, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 15. No violations.

Kauffman Fruit, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 15. No violations.

King's Dried Fruit and Nuts, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, change of owner, Jan. 15. Prepackaged containers of peanut butter do not contain any labeling.

Lancaster County Coffee Roasters, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 15. Food facility operator failed to post an original, valid Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture food employee certification in a location conspicuous to the consumer.

Pizza Hut, 114 S. Centerville Road, Jan. 15. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. Mechanical warewashing equipment had a grime buildup inside and on the inner sides of the doors. The pizza unit is supported/sitting on top of round, deep-dish pans rather than castors. Torn rubber door gaskets on the pizza unit. Several small, square pans greasy and not clean to sight and touch. A grease buildup beneath the fryers and on the floor next to the fryers. Old food residue on the top of the doors of the pizza unit and inside the handles. Static dust on the wall/ceiling above the shelf where bagged sauce is stored. Static dust on the ceiling above the fryer. Tackiness, old food splatter, and filth on the wall and floor beneath the mechanical dishwasher. The floor beneath the mechanical dishwasher is broken and has standing water and debris in it. There is a putrid odor coming it.

Pretzels on Market, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 15. No violations.

Saife's Middle Eastern Food, 2 N. Grant St., Jan. 15. No violations.

Sheetz No. 614, 1205 Lancaster Road, Manheim, Jan. 15. Fry scoop that is no longer in good condition no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Three scoops and one knife to have old food residue and stored clean. The underside of the drip coffee machines to have buildup of old coffee residue. Floor under storage area with excessive debris. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the drive-thru and end of kitchen area.

Spring Glen, Central Market, Jan. 15. No violations.

Stoltzfus Farms, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 15. No violations.

The Black Goat LLC, 52 W. King St., Jan. 15. No violations.

The Candy Stand, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 15. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 305, 301 Linden St., Unit 7, Columbia, Jan. 15. Reliva CBD Gummies and CBD Drink Mix by Reliva CBD Wellness, Natick, Massachusetts, contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under Food and Drug Administration regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food.

Viet My, 500 N. Franklin St., follow-up, Jan. 15. Loose rubber door gaskets on the walk-in freezer and refrigeration units.

American Legion No. 372, 329 Chestut St., Columbia, Jan. 14. No violations.

Boardwalk Fries, 100 Park City Center, L213, Jan. 14. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Various food ingredient storage containers in the refrigeration unit are not labeled with the common name of the food. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of grease, dirt and soil. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigeration unit, is not being date-marked. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in bain-marie. Multiple food contact surfaces were to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Brothers Food Max, 920 S. Duke St., complaint, Jan. 14. No violations.

Carini Pizza, 1075 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, change of owner, Jan. 14. Raw wooden surface are exposed around front counter area. Three unopen employee drink cans stored in a refrigerator next to in house foods. A spray bottle of clear liquid with no common name label. Wet wiping cloths in cooking/prep area not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Christmas Tree Shops No. 7064, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 200, change of owner, Jan. 14. No violations.

Cornerstone Community Ministries Inc., 95 S. Wilson Ave., Elizabethtown, Jan. 14. Teflon pans that are severely damaged with the Teflon coming off and scored. Hood filters with grease and dust buildup. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in cooking area stored not inverted.

Domi Mini Market, 72 S. Marshall St., follow-up, Jan. 14. No violations.

Eat Wild Farms, 2250 Mount Gretna Road, Elizabethtown, Jan. 14. No violations.

Frans Little Italy, 2141 River Road, Bainbridge, Jan. 14. A spray bottle with pink liquid and a squeeze bottle with blue liquid not labeled with common chemical name.

Genji, 1563 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, Jan. 14. No violations.

La Casita del Sabor, 117 E. Main St., New Holland, change of owner, Jan. 14. Static dust on walk-in cooler condenser unit. Pieces of loose aluminum foil stuck to ansul system with the potential to fall on food below. Can opener blade is rusted and needs to be replaced. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Our Guardian Angel Child Care Center, 635 Union St., type 2 follow-up, Jan. 14. No violations.

Sheetz No. 697, 2539 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, complaint, Jan. 14. No violations.

Starbuck's Coffee, 441 Park City Center, Jan. 14. No violations.

Stroopies, 2084 Fruitville Pike, Jan. 14. A food employee certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. Paper towels were not available at the hand-wash sink.

Turkey Hill No. 170, 460 S. Duke St., type 2 follow-up, Jan. 14. Temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures in refrigerated equipment in the walk-in cooler area are broken. Milk display rack in the walk-in cooler is not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Turkey Hill No. 27, 870 Manor St., type 2 follow-up, Jan. 14. No violations.

A Tea Affair (No. 2), 34 E. Main St., Lititz, Jan. 13. No violations.

Adamstown Elementary School, 256 W. Main St., Adamstown, Jan. 13. No violations.

Brias del Caribe, 407 E. King St., Jan. 13. No violations.

Brunnerville General Store, 1229 Brunnerville Road, Lititz, Jan. 13. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the reach-in milk cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Columbia Mart, 890 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, Jan. 13. Single-service, single-use articles (drinking cups) stored in the aisle directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Raw shell eggs stored above fruit cocktail cups in the self-service counter. Bumble CBD Gummies and Sour Twerps CBD Gummies contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under Food and Drug Administration regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the back. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back.

Down on the Farm Creamery, 509 May Post Office Road, Strasburg, Jan. 13. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

New Creation United Methodist Church, 10 W. Farnum St., Jan. 13. No violations.

Onion's Cafê, 340 N. Queen St., follow-up, Jan. 13. No violations.

Ottos Hospitality LLC-Catering, 650 N. Prince St., opening, Jan. 13. No violations.

Ottos Hospitality LLC-Concessions, 650 N. Prince St., opening, Jan. 13. No violations.

Ottos Hospitality LLC-Premium, 650 N. Prince St., opening, Jan. 13. No violations.

Plum Street Grocery Part 2, 599 N. Plum St., Jan. 13. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required.

Procopio's Pizza and Subs, 2525 N. Reading Road, Denver, Jan. 13. Some storage shelves are lined with cardboard which is not an easily cleanable surface. Two wooden pizza paddles with nicks and uneven surface rather than smooth. Cardboard being utilized as a floor covering in kitchen and walk-in cooler.

UFC Gym, 1160 Park City Center, Jan. 13. No violations.

V & F MINI Market I, 611 N. Plum St., follow-up, Jan. 13. No violations.

Yang's Restaurant, 1232 Lititz Pike, Jan. 13. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required; sanitizer was empty and was corrected. Old food residue on the inner rim of the meat slicer.

Zest!, 30 E. Main St., Lititz, Jan. 13. No violations.

Antonio's Pizza, 678 W. Chestnut St., complaint, Jan. 12. No violations.

Cabalar Meat Co., 325 N. Queen St., Jan. 12. No violations.

Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk Restaurant, 701 E. Chestnut St., Jan. 12. No violations.

Clay Elementary School, 250 Clay School Road, Ephrata, Jan. 12. Interior of microwave oven was not clean to sight or touch.

Fox & Wolfe Farm, 23 N. Market St., Jan. 12. No violations.

Gingrich’s Food Market, 216 W. Hill St., Bainbridge, Jan. 12. Deli meat food was held at 44 F in the deli area rather than 41 F or below as required. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — leaking at the hot water connection of the hand-wash sink in the bathroom. An accumulation of old food residue on the inner rim of the meat slicer.

GSK Marietta Cafe, 325 N. Bridge St., Marietta, follow-up, Jan. 12. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm rather than 150-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions.

Huckleberry's Restaurant and Tavern, 1 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, change of owner, Jan. 12. No violations.

Lancaster Tennis & Yacht Club, 2615 Columbia Ave., P.O. Box 4782, Jan. 12. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A white mildew residue on the shelves of the walk-in cooler. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. An accumulation of old burnt food and food residue on the catch trays of the stove. Old food splatter on the upper interior of the microwave. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area; the batteries for proper operation of the dispenser were dead. Pasta, crab salad, cole slaw, tuna salad, mushrooms, feta cheese and meat were held at 50 F in the sautee bain-marie rather than 41 F or below as required; all food was disposed of. The ambient temperature in this unit is 50 F; no temperature-control-for-safety foods are to be stored in this unit until it is repaired and holding a proper cold holding temperature of 41 F or below. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required.

Latin American Deli & Grocery, 300 Coral St., complaint, Jan. 12. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-washing in between. Interior surface of the chest freezer is cracked and/or repaired with materials unapproved for food equipment. The deli slicer, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Broken glass pane on deli counter sliding door is repaired with duct tape, which is an unapproved repair. Flooring and wall in the deli counter area in addition to the hood ventilation system of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Food employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Single-use towel or air-drying device not used to dry hands. Food employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Soap and/or warm water not used. A food employee was washing their hands at the warewash sink rather than the designated hand-wash sink.

Pop 'n Dough, 245 Bloomfield Drive, Suite 106, Lititz, Jan. 12. The hand-wash sink located in the bathroom area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F.

Scratch Bakes, 11 W. Chestnut St., Jan. 12. No violations.

Snowfox-Weis No.138, 1400 Stoney Battery Road, Jan. 12. No violations.

Subway No. 28273, 1380 Columbia Ave., change of owner, Jan. 12. Duct tape, an unapproved material for repair, being used to repair the plumbing beneath the hand-wash sink. A pink residue on the ice deflector plate up inside the ice chute of the self-serve soda machine.

Sunoco Marietta Avenue, 2141 Marietta Ave., Jan. 12. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the employee restroom. CBD Gummies by Global Widgets LLC Tampa, Florida, contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 1-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under Food and Drug Administration regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Raw shell eggs stored above drinks in the walk-in cooler.

Taco Bell No. 26252, 1340 Columbia Ave., Jan. 12. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Observed water leaking from a round valve beneath the hand-wash sink nearest to the front counter. The faucet leaking at the food preparation sink in the back across from the three-compartment sink. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Wendy's No. 6444, 1075 S. State St., Ephrata, complaint, Jan. 12. No violations.

Amato's Woodfired Pizza, 905 W. Main St., Mount Joy, complaint, Jan. 11. No violations.

Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins, 2055 N. Reading Road, Road, Denver, complaint, Jan. 11. No violations.

Olde Hickory Grill, 709 Ole Hickory Road, Jan. 11. No violations.

Ramarn Thai, 2359 Oregon Pike, 104, change of owner, Jan. 11. No violations.