The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

Betty’s Old Fashioned TFF No. 3, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, Oct. 16. No violations.

Blue Ball BBQ TFF No. 4, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, Oct. 16. No violations.

Chesterbrook Academy, 132 North Pont Blvd., Oct. 16. Boxes of cereal and chips stored directly on the floor in the food preparation area, rather than six inches off the floor as required. Food crumbs and debris on the floor beneath the shelving. Single-service, single-use articles (cups and napkins) stored in the back storage area directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area. Ceiling tile missing in the back storage area, and needs to be replaced. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by a large trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Conestoga Valley Middle School, 500 Mount Sidney Road, Oct. 16. No violations.

Conestoga Valley High School, 2110 Horseshoe Road, Oct. 16. No violations.

Daily Greens DBA El Punto, 350 Main St., Mountville, Oct. 16. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the front food preparation area. Mops are not being hung to air dry. An open employee’s beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on a food preparation table in the back food preparation area. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Single-service, single-use articles (to-go containers, lids, cups, napkins) stored in the back area, directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the front food preparation area to remind food employees to wash their hands. A tote of raw fish stored above vegetables in the refrigerator. Raw chicken stored above lettuce, tomatoes and cooked rice in the refrigerator. Raw beef stored above garlic, cheese and vegetables in the refrigerator. Sliced vegetables in the refrigerator stored open with no covering on shelving. Sliced tomato was held at 67 F, in the front food preparation area, rather than 41 F or below as required. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/ temperature-control-for-safety food (shredded cheese, turkey bacon), located in the refrigerator, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Nonfood contact surfaces (all rubber floor mats) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food crumbs, debris and grease build-up on the floor and beneath the flat grill. Severely dented, distressed canned items in the back food preparation area and intended for use in the food facility. A pot of beans made with a tomato-base held at 85 F, in the front food preparation area, rather than 135 F or above as required. A pot of rice held at 76 F in the front food preparation area, rather than 135 F or above as required. Employee was unable to properly wash their hands due to the hot water being turned off in the back food preparation area. The wall in the front food preparation area is not nonabsorbent or easily cleanable. Old unused equipment stored in the front and back food preparation area should be removed from food facility.

Family Dollar Store No. 21855, 930 S. Duke St., followup, Oct. 16. No violations.

Gianella’s Bakery (Johnny’s Bread) TFF No. 3, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, Oct. 16. Cannolis have been out on sales table, unrefrigerated for an unknown period of time. Pre-packaged foccacio that label indicates keep refrigerated were also maintained at room temperature. Removed from sale. Pre-packaged cheese balls contain no labeling and may not be sold. There is no hand-washing set-up to wash hands.

Homestead Farm Products, 955 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Oct. 16. Gloves were donned without a prior hand-washing by person manning booth since hand-washing sink is not available. Cheese samples are available, however there is no proof where they are being cut. Previously were cut in booth, however, handwashing with hot and cold running water under pressure is not available.

Maize Mexican Cantina, 605 Richmond Drive, follow-up, Oct. 16. No violations.

Millersville Manor VFW, 219 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville, Oct. 16. Grease accumulation on the floor under the fryer unit.

Old Iron Grille-MFF3, 1772 Rawlingsville Road, Holtwood, Oct. 16. No violations.

Two Cousins, 1633 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Oct. 16. Cleanliness of hands: Food employees could not follow proper hand-washing procedures, no soap or paper towels at the hand-wash sink. Cold water shut-off at the hand-wash sink, and the water is too hot for employees to follow the proper hand-washing procedures. Raw chicken was stored above lettuce in the walk-in cooler. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching and/or buried beneath the ice. The faucet for the hand-wash sink not in good repair: cold water side of faucet not working and cold water not available for hand-washing. The person-in-charge is not performing the duties as required by the state Food Code to actively manage food safety in this facility.

Columbia High School, 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia, Oct. 15. No violations.

Conestoga Elementary School, 100 Hill St., Conestoga, Oct. 15. No violations.

Eshleman Elementary School, 545 Leaman Ave., Millersville, Oct. 15. No violations.

Letort Elementary School, 561 Letort Road, Washington Boro, Oct. 15. No violations.

Owl Hill Bistro, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, Oct.1 5. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Per Diem at Hotel Rock Lititz, 50 Rock Lititz Blvd, Lititz, Oct. 15. Trays on storage room shelf contained food spillage. Food facility has an original certified food manager certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Due to a build-up of burnt-on, encrusted food in numerous frying pans, these food contact surfaces are no longer easily cleanable. Chlorine test strips are not available to ensure correct sanitizer concentration is being dispensed by low-temp dishwasher. Quat sanitizer test strips were in the original packaging but were discolored and did not work, indicating that sanitizer concentration for wiping cloth buckets and in three-bay sink were not being tested. In bar, Several clean plastic drink mix containers are being stored in the hand-washing sink. This sink may only be used for handwashing.

Blue Pacific Sushi & Grill, 1500 Oregon Pike, Oct. 14. The top of the upstairs stove, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing room. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the downstairs kitchen to remind food employees to wash their hands. An open employee’s beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on a shelf above a food preparation table. The ice maker leaking profusely, creating standing water in the dishwashing room. A metal cup in the hand-wash sink at the bar. Broccoli stored in a plastic foam container that previously held raw tuna in the downstairs walk-in cooler. Raw chicken was stored above surimi and seaweed salad in the downstairs walk-in cooler.

Chesterbrook Academy, 2301 Harrisburg Pike, Oct. 14. No violations.

Dutch Meadows, 694 Country Lane, Paradise, Oct. 14. Facility offering for sale unpermitted milk products. raw colostrum, raw kefir, raw butter, raw buttermilk, raw cream, raw goat kefir, raw kefir; items detained.

Farmdale Elementary Schgool, 695 Prospect Road, Mount Joy, Oct. 14. No violations.

Lititz Area Mennonite School, 1050 E. Newport Road, Lititz, Oct. 14. Three frayed rubber spatulas that are no longer smooth, durable, easily cleanable surfaces. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area.

McDonald’s Restaurant, 210 W. King St., Oct. 14. No violations.

Olio Olive Oils & Balsamics Inc., 418 S. Broad St., Lititz, Oct. 14. No violations.

Pepe’s Pizza, 1790 Clay Road, Ephrata, Oct. 14. Personal food items stored with restaurant food items. Personal food must be stored away from restaurant food and marked employee food only. Fan guards in the walk-in cooler with a build-up of dust.

Roma Pizza Restaurant, 15 W. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, Oct. 14. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A pink slimy matter on the deflector shield of the ice maker in the prep area. Paper towels at hand-sink in prep area out, also dispenser in men’s room not working and no paper towels accessible. Three spray bottles of chemicals not marked with a common name label. A handle of a knife being held together with duct tape. This is not a approved way of fixing a nonfood contact item. Chicken in the walk-in cooler stored open with no covering, this is once the chicken has been cooled. Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date-marked.

Sacred Heart Parish School, 560 W. Walnut St., Oct. 14. No violations.

The Pancake Farm, 1032 S. State St., Ephrata, change of owner, Oct. 14. No violations.

China Inn Restaurant, 3985D Columbia Ave., Columbia, Oct. 13. A colander of cooked rice stored beneath the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area. Wet wiping cloths in the food preparation area not being stored in sanitizer solution. The chlorine concentration of the sanitizer bucket was 5 ppm, rather than 50-100 ppm as required. Raw chicken stored above lettuce in the walk-in cooler. Three cleavers with old food residue stored as clean on the magnetic strip. Old food residue on the can opener blade. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by two large buckets and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Chop Sushi, 126 N. Prince St., Oct. 13. No violations.

East High Street Elementary, 800 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Oct. 13. No violations.

Hissho Sushi @ Giant 6014, 1278 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Oct. 13. No violations.

J. Truk Elizabethtown College, One Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, Oct. 13. No violations.

Kachin Sushi Bar @ E-Town College, One Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, Oct. 13. Old sticker residue on the outside of plastic cambro pans.

Lancaster Downtown Deli, 45 N. Market St., Oct. 13. No violations.

Little Dreams Child Care Center, LLC, 23 E. New St., Oct. 13. No violations.

Little People Day Care School of Columbia, 780 Chickies Hill Road, Columbia, Oct. 13. No violations.

Neato Burrito, 1917 Fruitville Pike, Oct. 13. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink near the cooling unit. An open employee’s beverage container was on a food preparation table nearest the oven. Rubber coving is missing from beneath the three-compartment sink.

Park Elementary School, 50 S. Sixth St., Columbia, Oct. 13. No violations.

Pequea Elementary School, 802 Millwood Road, Willow Street, Oct. 13. Red sanitizer buckets, for rags used to clean food contact surfaces, in the kitchen area, filled with a cleaner/disinfectant type chemical, not approved for food contact surfaces as stated on the manufacturer’s label.

Taylor Middle School, 45 N. Ninth St., Columbia, Oct. 13. No violations.

10 Hour Daycare Center, LLC, 452 S. Duke St., Oct. 13. No violations.

Community School East Lancaster-Lebanon IU-13, 1050 New Holland Ave., Oct. 13. No violations.

Gran Sabor Latino, 120 N. Franklin St., Oct. 12. No violations.

Pitbullz Pizza, 752 E. Ross St., Oct. 12. No violations.

School to Work Lancaster-Lebanon IU-13, 1066 New Holland Pike, Oct 12. No violations.