The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Dough Head Waffles LLC, 2328 Wood St., Lancaster, Sept. 2. Pass. A food employee certification is displayed, but the individual is not on-site.

Just a Little Twisted, 2535 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, nonroutine special event, Sept. 2. Pass. No violations.

Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Fish Bread and Chicken, mobile food facility Type 3, 1909 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 245 Bloomfield Drive, Lititz, Sept. 1. Pass. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required.

The Taco RV, mobile food facility Type 4, 413 Mitch Drive, Mount Joy, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Booth 214.5 Kettle Craic, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Booth 202 Peasant Bread & Lemonade, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Booth 210 Argyle Cafe, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Booth 212 Fry By Knight, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. Floor in the back service area is made of raw cement, roughened, absorbent and not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Booth 213 Dark Knight Rising, 2775 Lebanon Road Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. Several milks beyond the sell-by date. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area.

Booth 214 Archers Cheese Kitchen And Pantry, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area does not have water at a temperature of at least 85 F. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Booth 216 - 218 - 220 Queen's Creamery - Steak On A Stake - Cheese Steaks, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. In-use knives stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Main kitchen: tan residue inside ice maker. Creamery: plumbing system not maintained in good repair; water spritzing from two area on the main pipe beneath the table in the front service area.

Booth 222 - 224 Majesty's Cup - Wicked Pickle, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. Wicked Pickle: paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Booth 226 Just Legges, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Booth 228 Compass Rose Public House, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. Static dust on rotating fan.

Booth 232 The Witches Hat, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. The cutting board on the bain-marie, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Booth 233 Bread And Broth, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. Hand-wash sink at service area in disrepair and separating from the wall.

Booth 237/241 Queens Confections/Tudor Fruit & Tea, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Booth 243 Get Baked, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Booth 310 Dark Knight Cafe, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Booth 339 New Worlde Inn, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in two-compartment sink.

Booth 352 Macbeth Mac & Cheese, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. Twenty-eight cases of prepackaged mac and cheese stored in the walk-in refrigerator at 34 F instead of stored frozen as per manufacturer's instructions. The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in three-compartment sink.

Booth 355 Madame Cluckies, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in three-compartment sink.

Booth 500 Grapes and Grains, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. Food employees in main production area not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets, hats or beard covers. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. Nonfood contact surfaces of floor around six-burner stove not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of grease, dirt and old food debris. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility in the dry storage area.

Booth 521 Huntsman, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. Evaporator line in the freezer with frost buildup. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the counter area.

Booth 523 Just Legges 2, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Booth 528 Knots For You, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in sink.

Booth 532 German Kitchen, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in two-compartment sinks.

Cocalico High School, 800 S. Fourth St., Denver, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Cocalico Middle School, 650 S. Sixth St., Denver, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Denver Elementary School, 700 S. Fourth Street, Denver, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Pizza Hut 36852, 777 Manor St., Lancaster, Aug. 31. Fail. Repair or replace gaskets. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Repair or replace floor tiles throughout.

Reamstown Elementary School, 44 S. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Round 1 Bowling & Amusement, 100 Park City Center, Lancaster, Aug. 31. Fail. Soda gun, a food contact surface, was not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Subway, 217 N. Queen St., 219 Lancaster, Aug. 31. Fail. Repair or replace rusty shelves in refrigeration units. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Repair or replace floor tiles throughout.

Sushi Sang, 24 E. King St., Lancaster, Aug. 31. Fail. Date and label throughout. Repair or replace floors in food prep area.

Swashbuckler Brew Pub, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

3 Sisters Kitchen, 2080 Grand St., Lancaster, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

4E's Latin Cuisine, 100 S. Queen St., Lancaster, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Black Rock Retreat MRC, 1345 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, Aug. 30. Pass. Food employees in food production area not wearing proper beard covers; prior violation Sept. 18, 2022. some foods are served raw or undercooked to the customer's request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent or placard) is not provided to the consumer. Static dust and grease on air intake vents below hood vent. Hand-wash sink in the warewash area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by food residue in the basin. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the warewash area and the main kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Black Rock Retreat Oakwood Camp, 1345 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Blue Ball Elementary School, 126 Ewell Road, East Earl, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Bootleg Antiques, 135 Bridge St., Columbia, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Butter And Bean LLC, 100 S. Queen St., Lancaster, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Cabrera Grocery LLC, 100 W. Strawberry St., Lancaster, follow-up, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Citgo (Mountville Mart), 302 Highland Drive, Mountville, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Columbia VFW, 401 Manor St., Columbia, Aug. 30. Pass. Old food residue on the potato slicer.

Conestoga Christian School, 2760 Main St., Morgantown, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Domino's Pizza No. 4780, 519 Leaman Ave., Suite B, Millersville, complaint, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Excelsior, 125 E. King St., Lancaster, follow-up, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Flavors of Morocco, 100 S. Queen St., Lancaster, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Garden Spot high and middle schools, 669 E. Main St., New Holland, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Garth, 22 S. Second St., Columbia, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Laurel View Market, 834 Lambert Road, Narvon, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Linda's Lunch Wagon, 109 N. Maple Ave., Leola, Aug. 30. Pass. Three-bay sink with an oily residue and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Food containers on drying shelf have an oily residue and were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning.

New Holland Coffee Co., 29 E. King St., Lancaster, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

New Holland Elementary School, 126 Eastern School Road, New Holland, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Noodles & Company, 2099 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, complaint, Aug. 30. Pass. Food employees in the food preparation area wearing a visor-style hat that does not restrain all hair. Food employees not wearing beard nets. Prepackaged rice crispy treats are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement or distributed by statement.

Passenger, 7 W. King St., Lancaster, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Pho Life, 100 S. Queen St., Lancaster, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Proof Lancaster, 30 N. Queen St., Lancaster, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Savoy Truffle Cakes LLC, 398 Harrisburg Ave., Suite 250, Lancaster, Aug. 30. Fail. Repair or replace gaskets. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Smoke & Chill II, 876 Manor St., Lancaster, Aug. 30. Fail. Thermometer for ensuring proper food temperatures is not functioning properly. Clean gaskets on walk-in refrigeration unit.

Tony's Pizza & Italian Family Restaurant, 1255 Reading Road, Bowmansville, Aug. 30. Pass. Food employee in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets, hats or beard covers. In-use knives and/or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized.

Turkey Hill No. 27, 870 Manor St., Lancaster, Aug. 30. Fail. Eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in refrigeration unit. Clean shelves and floor in walk-in refrigeration unit near milk area.

Xecutive Decisions Catering, 100 S. Queen St., Lancaster, Aug. 30. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food facility operator failed to post an original, valid food employee certification in a location conspicuous to the consumer.

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 320 E. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, Aug. 29. Pass. The hand-wash sinks do not have water at a temperature of at least 85 F delivered at a rate to allow for proper hand-washing. On-demand heaters are being installed at each location. Hand-wash sinks not cleaned at a frequency to prevent residue.

Brooklyn Pizza Grill and Pasta LLC, 241 N. Queen St., Lancaster, Aug. 29. Fail. Bread stored directly on the floor in the walk in refrigeration unit rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Improper storage of multiple food items. Food kept in plastic grocery bags and not a food-safe container or food-grade bag. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours in the walk-in refrigeration unit not being date-marked. Utensils, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The hand-wash sink in the front food prep area was being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by lettuce in the sink.

Columbia Borough Fire Department (Ambones Social Club), 726 Manor St., Columbia, Aug. 29. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine bleach for the mechanical glass washer at the bars.

Columbia Borough Fire Department (kitchen), 726 Manor St., Columbia, Aug. 29. Pass. No violations.

Dallas French Fries, 720 Graystone Road, Opp Building 1, Manheim, Aug. 29. Pass. No violations.

Farmer Boys, 1402 Georgetown Road, Quarryville, Aug. 29. Pass. Food facility did not have sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair; a missing spigot knob being turned with locking pliers.

Fisher's Steaks & Soft Pretzels, 720 Graystone Road, Opp Building 1, Manheim, Aug. 29. Pass. Facility is using canned chicken prepared in an unapproved private home. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Giant Food No. 6484, 1605 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, Complaint, Aug. 29. Pass. No violations.

Inna's Pierogi Shop, 2 W. Grant St., Lancaster, Aug. 29. Pass. No violations.

Kum-essa, 2 W. Grant St., Lancaster, Opening, Aug. 29. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster City Nutrition, 307 N. Queen St., Lancaster, Aug. 29. Pass. No violations.

Rachel's Cafe, 720 Graystone Road, Opp Building 1, Manheim, change of owner, Aug. 29. Pass. No chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them and prior to use.

Red Barn Bakery, 1402 Georgetown Road, Quarryville, Aug. 29. Pass. Case of vegetables stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Facility not to have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Scratch Bakes, 11 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, Aug. 29. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Smiley's Deli & Provisions, 402 N. Duke St., Lancaster, Aug. 29. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 2102 Spring Valley Road, Lancaster, Complaint, Aug. 29. Pass. No violations.

7-Eleven Store, 2009 State Road, Lancaster, Aug. 28. Pass. Hot dogs were held at 122 F on the roller grill rather than 135 F or above as required; repeat violation of Aug. 9, 2022, and March 7. No placard or sign advising customers to wash apples prior to consuming; repeat violation of March 7 and 15. Working containers of cleaners and sanitizers were stored above nonfood and single-service articles (to-go containers) in the front service area; repeat violation of Aug. 9, 2022, and March 7.

Adamstown Elementary School, 256 W. Main St., Adamstown, Aug. 28. Pass. No violations.

Beilers Donuts II, 398 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster, follow-up, Aug. 28. Pass. No violations.

Bowmansville Gas, 1155 Reading Road, Narvon, Aug. 28. Pass. Sliced deli meat and cheese in the freezer held more than 24 hours and not marked with the date it was opened; items voluntarily discarded.

Brecknock Elementary School, 361 School Road, Denver, Aug. 28. Pass. No violations.

Buck Beverage, 1004 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, Opening, Aug. 28. Fail. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink in the food prep/warewashing area.

Friendly's No. 7328, 1519 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, Aug. 28. Pass. Whole milk beyond the use-by date. Soups thawing in standing water in the two-bowl sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Raw chicken, cheese and cooked chicken were held at 47 F and 50 F, in the grill cooler rather than 41 F or below as required. This unit has an ambient temperature of 52 F. Temperature control for safety foods are not permitted to be stored in this unit until it maintains a cold-holding temperature of 41 F or colder. Torn rubber door gaskets on all cooling units. Some of the gaskets are ill-fitting and extend beyond the bottom of the doors. Old food residue on a handheld can opener and an apple slicer. A black, slimy residue on the sides and inside the ice maker; repeat violation of 2021 and 2022. Working containers of cleaners were stored on the same shelf with food and food equipment in the cooking area.

Marietta Pizza & Grill, 132 W. Market St., Marietta, complaint, Aug. 28. Pass. No violations.

Meals On Wheels Of Lancaster, 1411 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, Aug. 28. Pass. Food employees in the downstairs preparation area wearing bracelets, wristwatches and rings with stones on hands. Old food residue on the can opener blade in the upstairs kitchen. Food equipment and utensils drying on a towel rather than where they can drip-dry.

Ranger Station at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park, 340 Blackburn Road, Quarryville, Aug. 28. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in two unisex restroom areas to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Sweet Dreams, 425 Chowning Place, Lancaster, opening, Aug. 28. Pass. No violations.

Yogi's Picnic Basket, mobile food facility Type 3, 340 Blackburn Road, Quarryville, Aug. 28. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the ladies' and men's restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.