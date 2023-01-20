The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Beiler’s Soft Pretzels, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, opening, Jan. 14. Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — observed water leaking from pipes beneath both bowls of the two-compartment sink. Oranges are not properly washed prior to being processed in a fresh orange juice maker. Single-service, single-use articles (containers and lids) stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course. Prepackaged juice is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine bleach.

Pepperpot Jamaican Restaurant, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, opening, Jan. 14. Pass. Food employees involved in food preparation whilst wearing bracelets.

Pour Mans Brewing, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, Jan. 14. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin’, 580 Centerville Road, change of owner, Jan. 13. Fail. An employee’s open beverage container was on a table near the drive-thru window. The scoop for ice is broken and may possibly subject food to physical contamination. The brown trays used for hot-holding items, were greasy and not clean to sight and touch. Grime inside the inside of the holder for the ice scoop. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. The hand-wash sink for employees located in the back is not convenient, as evidenced by the lack of proper hand-washing by employees. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the front food preparation area. The facility has 30 days to install a hand-wash sink in the front food preparation area. Food employees involved in food preparation, not wearing a beard cover.

Empanada Gourmet LLC, 46 N. Prince St., Jan. 13. Fail. Oven in front food area not clean.

Jimmy John’s, 1835 Oregon Pike, Jan. 13. Pass. A bottle of Gold Bond stored on a shelf above food in the back near the office. Food employees involved in food preparation, wearing a bracelet and a watch. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers. The bottle caps for oil were greasy and not clean to sight and touch. A yellow residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker.

Oola Bowls, 1963 Fruitville Pike, Jan. 13. Pass. Prepackaged Oola Bites are not labeled properly. Your label is lacking the address of the facility. Single-service, single-use articles (food containers and lids) stored in the front and back area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Food employees involved in food preparation, wearing bracelets and watches. An employee’s open beverage containers (twist-cap variety) were on a shelf in the front food preparation area and in the back food preparation area. Food employees in the back food preparation area, not wearing beard covers.

Savoy Truffle Cakes LLC, 398 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 250, Jan. 13. Fail. Clean vents in back food prep area. Provide labels for individually packaged baked goods. Provide consumer advisory statement on menu. Replace/repair gaskets on bain-marie in front food prep area.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 318, 601 Richmond Drive, Jan. 13. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. A container of brushes, yellow gloves and a scouring pad stored on the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing.

Wendy’s No. 19229, 1117 Harrisburg Pike, Jan. 13. Pass. Boxes of rolls stored directly on the floor in the outside freezers, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Sliced tomatoes were held at 48 F, in the front service area, rather than 41 F or below as required. Static dust on the exhaust fume hood above the fryers and the flat grill. Static dust on two ceiling vents over the three-compartment sink. Food debris and buildup on the floor beneath the fryer area and behind the flat grill. Food employees involved in food preparation, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers; prior violation June 8, 2022. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the pipe beneath the three-compartment sink. The sliding doors of the outside dumpster open when not in use. An opened packet of liquid grill cleaner stored above an operating grill and food. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods (sliced tomatoes) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Cocalico High School, 800 S. Fourth St., Denver, Jan. 12. Pass. No violations.

Cocalico Middle School, 650 S. Sixth St., Denver, Jan. 12. Pass. No violations.

Denver Elementary School, 700 S. Fourth St., Denver, Jan. 12. Pass. No violations.

Dragon Hibachi And Sushi Buffet, 1858 Fruitville Pike, complaint, Jan. 12. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin’, 3929 Columbia Ave., Columbia, Jan. 12. Pass. A pink, slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker and also up inside the ice maker. A pump bottle of hand sanitizer stored next to condiments on a table in the customer area. A bottle of clear liquid, water, not labeled.

Outback Steakhouse No. 3917, 100 N. Pointe Blvd., complaint, Jan. 12. Pass. No violations.

Reamstown Elementary School, 44 S. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, Jan. 12. Pass. No violations.

Rose City At Lancaster, 425 N. Duke St., follow-up, Jan. 12. Pass. No violations.

Vecchia Sicilia, 1786 Columbia Ave., Columbia, Jan. 12. Pass. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (assorted pizzas) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Cardboard, not cleanable, being used to line the inside shelves of the pizza cooling unit and on the floor beneath the fryer. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers; repeat violation from 2019 and 2021. Prepackaged cookies are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Prepackaged assorted cookies are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement. A pink, slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker, also a black residue up inside the ice maker. Food residue on the slicer blade and inner rim of the slicer. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (capicola and deli ham), located in the reach-in cooler in the back and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Tins of dough stored on the side of the hand-wash sink.

A Taste Of Philly, 1702 Lampeter Road, change of owner, Jan. 11. Pass. No violations.

Aldi Store No. 94, 2350 Lincoln East Highway, Suite 750, complaint, Jan. 11. Pass. No violations.

Britain Hill At The Livery, 1702 Lampeter Road, Jan. 11. Pass. No violations.

Freshly Greek LLC, 2355 Oregon Pike, Suite 105, Jan. 11. Pass. Food utensils in the food preparation area stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Deeply scored cutting boards (green portable) not resurfaced or discarded as required. A working container of cleaner was stored on the same shelf with utensils articles in the service area.

Highland Pizzeria Inc., 2347 Oregon Pike, Suite 101, Jan. 11. Pass. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course. Exit door located in the back of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects and rodents. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (deli ham and bologna) located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 10 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. The facility has a three-compartment sink that will be used for sanitizing. A black and white slimy residue inside the drain beneath the three-compartment sink.

Lancaster Cupcake, 24 W. Orange St., follow-up, Jan. 11. Pass. No violations.

Noodle King, 2350 Lincoln East Highway Suite 840, opening, Jan. 11. Pass. No violations.

Olive Garden, 910 Plaza Blvd., complaint, Jan. 11. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces identified during inspection not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Exposed food preparation in bar and food prep area under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination. Breadstick container, a food contact surface, was not clean to sight and touch. Repair hand-wash sink in rear food prep area.

Residence Inn Lancaster, 1450 Harrisburg Pike, Jan. 11. Pass. No violations.

Stir Fry 88 Lancaster Inc., 142 Park City Center Jan. 11. Fail. Date and label throughout; remove foil from food prep area. Clean gaskets in walk-in fridge. Wet wiping cloth in food prep area not being stored in sanitizer solution.

The Imperial Restaurant, 26 E. Chestnut St., Jan. 11. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Antonio’s Pizza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown, Jan. 10. Pass. Tomato sauce stored directly on the floor in walk in cooler area rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Dirty dishes stored in kitchen area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (pizzas) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use.

CVS No. 2158, 32 W. Lemon St., Jan. 10. Pass. Clean outer premises.

Empanada Gourmet LLC, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 10. Fail. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Fox & Wolfe Farm, 23 N. Market St., Jan. 10. Pass. No violations.

Inna’s Pierogi Shop, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 10. Fail. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Next Door Food Store, 644 Main St., Ephrata, type 3 follow-up, Jan. 10. Pass. Cartons of raw eggs are situated on shelf in food display unit next to pepperonis and hot dogs. Wall in bathroom that is open and exposing insulation, creating a harborage area for pest and it is not a smooth and easily cleanable surface. Food ingredient storage containers on the freezer shelves are not labeled with the common name of the food; owner said they were his personal items and employee moved them. Food stored directly on the floor in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Outside, on sides and behind facility on the ground, wood, old tires and some trash that needs to be removed from premises. Floor tiles are missing exposing subfloor behind counter in front of cigarette display. CBD Delta candy cones contained an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 related to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulations and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food.

Plum Street Grocery Part 2, 599 N. Plum St., half, Jan. 10. Pass. No violations.

Shot And Bottle, 2 N. Queen St., Jan. 10. Fail. Clean floors in bar area.

Silantra Asian Street Kitchen, 1917 Fruitville Pike, opening, Jan. 10. Pass. The coating of the floor in some areas of the facility are chipping and bubbling up and are no longer smooth and easily cleanable. The floor in the kitchen has areas of raw cement and is no longer smooth and cleanable. The floor/wall juncture beneath the three-compartment sink is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch.

Cafe One Eight, 18 W. Orange St., Jan. 9. Fail. Clean nonfood contact surface adjacent to stove area. Paint and seal front countertop area identified during inspection. Provide sanitizer at three-bowl sink area.

Centerville Cardtique, 560 Centerville Road, Jan. 9. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Asian Center, 2060 Bennett Ave., Jan. 9. Pass. Chicken feet thawing in standing water in the preparation sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Prepackaged beans and peanuts are not labeled properly with the name of product, net weight, distributed by statement. Cardboard, not cleanable, being used to line the shelves in the produce walk-in cooler. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. A white residue buildup on the fan guards of the produce walk-in cooler. Blood spillage on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited certified food manager program. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety class.

Lolli & Pops, 208 Park City Center, Jan. 9. Fail. Food stored in the employee restroom, a prohibited area for food storage. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Round 1 Bowling & Amusement, 100 Park City Center, Jan. 9. Fail. Loose rubber door gaskets on the reach-in cooling unit. The belt on the convection oven, a food-contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sinks in the bar area. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Nonfood contact surfaces identified during inspection not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Customer self-service, single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers. Clean floors throughout. Improper storage of ice scoops in bar area.

Taj Mahal, 2080 Bennett Ave., Jan. 9. Pass. Prepared food uncovered in the reach-in cooler subject to contamination from being pushed up against the back wall of the cooler. Containers of food stored directly on top of uncovered food in the reach-in cooler. In the same reach-in cooler, a personal drink set on a to-go bag and set on top of prepared food. Food splatter along the back wall of the food preparation area. Static dust on the exhaust of the fume hood, hood is scheduled to be cleaned. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility. Food employee involved in food preparation not wearing a beard cover.