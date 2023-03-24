The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Balan Mini Market, 239 Juniata St., follow-up, March 17. Pass. No violations.

Charley's Philly Steaks, 142 Park City Center, March 17. Fail. Salt storage containers in the back area not labeled with the common name of the food. Food dispensing utensil in salt container stored in the product and not with handle above the top of the product and the container. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle buried beneath the ice. Remove foil and plastic wrap lining shelves in front food prep area. Nonfood contact surfaces identified during inspection not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Dogs For Dogs, mobile food facility Type 3, 64 Trinity Road, Leola, March 17. Pass. No violations.

Garden Spot Home Association/American Legion, 109 N. Broad St., Lititz, complaint, March 17. Pass. No violations.

Genji, 1563 Fruitville Pike, March 17. Pass. The hand-wash sink is being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by rice in the sink.

Hen House Grilling & BBQ, mobile food facility Type 4, 317 Ridge Ave., New Holland, March 17. Pass. No violations.

Here We Dough, 1530 Manor Blvd., March 17. Pass. No violations.

Leola Food Mart, 327 W. Main St., Leola, March 17. Pass. No violations.

Marleys Country Goods, 2 W. Grant St., follow-up, March 17. Pass. No violations.

Nestle Toll House & Haagen Dazs, 100 Park City Center, L205, March 17. Pass. Nonfood contact surfaces identified during inspection not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Our Town Brewery, 252 N. Prince St., March 17. Pass. No violations.

Panera Bread No. 1131, 2405 Covered Bridge Road, Suite 155, March 17. Pass. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Single-service articles stored in kitchen area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

Pizzaiola, 344 W. Main St., Leola, March 17. Pass. Plastic dough trays are cracked and have holes; voluntarily discarded. Assorted food containers on drying shelf were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Nonfood contact surfaces of shelving and equipment not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food debris and litter under and around equipment.

Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 1700 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, March 17. Pass. No violations.

Sbarro Pizza, 100 Park City Center, follow-up, March 17. Pass. No violations.

Sharp Shopper Grocery Outlet, 340 W. Main St., Leola, March 17. Pass. Assorted foods in dairy case and cheese island were held at 43-48 F, rather than 41 F or below as required. The items were found at the front of the display and were voluntarily removed. The unit will be evaluated and repaired as needed.

Tequila Mexican Grill, Bakery, & Store, 805A Rohrerstown Road, March 17. Raw chicken and raw beef stored above scallops and shrimp in the drawer-style cooling units. Raw beef stored above avocados in the reach-in cooler. Onions stored directly on the floor in the back storage area rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Several boxes of food stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. The facility will use their six-compartment sink for the sanitizing step. Bottles of detergent stored above single-use cups and lids in the storage area. A bottle of hand sanitizer stored with containers of food on the shelf in the back.

V & F Mini Market I, 611 N. Plum St., follow-up, March 17. Pass. No violations.

Whole Foods, 1563 Fruitville Pike, Building N, March 17. Pass. Seafood department: Food employee not wearing a beard cover. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink. Seafood department and meat department: Does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia. The test strips from the meat department are wet and are no longer accurate. Prepared foods and produce: Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Pizza department: Clean food equipment lids stored beneath the plumbing of the sink, a prohibited area. Prepared foods department: The hand-wash sink was blocked by a trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use. A working container of sanitizer stored in these areas: on top of the ice maker, next to a roll of aluminum foil, and next to containers of chopped nuts. Hot food and salad bar: Some lights are not shielded or shatterproof.

Best China Wok, 825 E. Chestnut St., follow-up, March 16. Pass. No violations.

C Town Mini Market, 451 E. King St., follow-up, March 16. Fail. Single-use plastic containers used as a scoop. Food facility needs to use an approved scoop with a handle. Clean floors in walk-in fridge and walk-in freezer. Clean bread display case.

Clubhouse Kitchen & Courtyard Cafe at Masonic Villages, 535 James Buchanan Drive, Elizabethtown, March 16. Pass. Consumer self-service display of food at salad bar without sneeze guards or other effective protection.

Cracker Barrel No. 442, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Suite 1822, March 16. Pass. Meat slicer, a food contact surface, had office supplies stored on it and was not clean to sight and touch. Ceiling tile on top of plastic lids. Lemons were in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use. Ceiling tile hanging from ceiling. Throughout the kitchen area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. A working container of glass cleaner was stored on same cart with single-service articles in the kitchen area.

Eisenlohr Kitchen at Masonic Villages, 31 Eden View Road, Elizabethtown, March 16. Pass. No violations.

Frisco’s Chicken, 454 New Holland Ave., follow-up, March 16. Pass. No violations.

Full Service Concessions/Honeybee Cafe, 1461 Lancaster Road, Manheim, March 16. Pass. Full-service concession: food dispensing paper cups in seasoning containers stored inside the food container; corrected. Honeybee Cafe: in-use knives stored under grill, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized; corrected. Full-service concession: food dispensing utensil inside pearl sugar container and not with handle above the top of the food and the container; corrected. Honeybee Cafe: wet wiping cloths in food prep area not being stored in sanitizer solution; corrected. Deli meats, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, in the bain-marie area was not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than seven days and requires discarding; corrected.

Giant No. 6566, 3985 Columbia Ave., Columbia, March 16. Pass. Deli department and seafood department: food employee not wearing beard cover. Deli department: static dust on the fume hood. Produce department: plumbing system not maintained in good repair, water leaking from beneath the three-compartment sink. Bakery department: paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back. Storage room: a working container of hand sanitizer stored on the same shelf with single-use soup cups.

Grand Lodge Hall at Masonic Villages, 75 Village Green Drive, Elizabethtown, March 16. Pass. Consumer self-service display at salad bar (salad dressing) without sneeze guards or other effective protection.

L&G Food Grocery LLC, 544 Woodward St., opening, March 16. Pass. No violations.

Masonic Village Farm Market, 310 Eden View Road, Elizabethtown, March 16. Pass. Food Facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two-compartment manual warewashing equipment.

Masonic Village Receptor/Catering, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, March 16. Pass. Entrance curtains on the high temperature warewashing machine are compromised and need to be replaced. Nonfood contact surfaces at fryers and stoves not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Mocha Motion Coffee LLC, mobile food facility Type 3, 1461 Lancaster Road, Manheim, opening, March 16. Pass. An irreversible registering temperature indicator was not provided and readily accessible for measuring the utensil surface temperature (for use at the shared facility/commissary). Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area; corrected.

Subway No. 45080, 19 E. King St., March 16. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil: microwave, floors and shelves in walk-in fridge.

Taco Bell No. 040065, 2040 Lincoln Highway East, March 16. Food employees working with exposed foods with fingernail polish and/or artificial fingernails. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-washing in between. Food employee eating or tasting food in the kitchen area.

Taylor Middle School, 45 N. Ninth St., Columbia, March 16. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 27, 870 Manor St., follow-up, March 16. Pass. No violations.

Village Cafe/Health Care Center at Masonic Villages, 600 Freemason Drive, Elizabethtown, March 16. Deeply scored cutting board at sandwich prep bain marie not resurfaced or discarded as required.

7-Eleven Store, 2009 State Road, follow-up, March 15. Pass. Many boxes of food stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler, walk-in freezer, and back rather than 6 inches off the floor as required; repeat violation. Ingredients are not available to customers for cookies and pastries in the self-serve cabinet; repeat violation. No placard or sign advising customers to “wash apples prior to consuming”: repeat violation. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view; repeat violation. Soap was still not available at the hand-wash sink in the back near the three-compartment sink.

Black Olive Family Diner, 1506 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, March 15. Pass. In-use knives stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Food utensils (ice cream scoops) in dessert prep area stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F. Blade of meat slicer was not clean to sight and touch. Accumulation of grease on the fume hood; scheduled to be cleaned. Old food splatter on the underside of the milkshake mixer. Food employee in food prep area wearing wristwatch. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food (raw shell eggs) facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.

Brisas Del Caribe, 407 E. King St., follow-up, March 15. Fail. Repair or replace rusty shelving in walk-in refrigeration unit.

Burrowes School, 1001 E. Orange St., March 15. Pass. No violations.

Dollar Tree No. 07730, 1223 Lancaster Road, Manheim, March 15. Pass. A case of bread toast, stir fry and fries stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected.

East Petersburg Elementary School, 5700 Lemon St., East Petersburg, March 15. Pass. No violations.

Grocery Outlet, 1951 Lincoln Highway East, March 15. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the food storage area was blocked by floor scrubber and not accessible at all times for employee use. Raw bacon stored beside ready-to-eat ham within the food display unit. Raw eggs stored above beef in the meat cooler. Fan guards needs cleaned as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Lancaster Lodge No. 299, 132 N. Water St., March 15. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout bar area and food prep area not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Repair or replace floor tiles throughout bar area.

Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, March 15. Pass. The blade of the meat slicer was not clean to sight and touch.

Miesse Candies, 118 N. Water St., Suite 102, March 15. Pass. No violations.

Nanalyn's Full-Filling Feasts, 530 Central Manor Road, March 15. Pass. The blade of the meat slicer was not clean to sight and touch.

Norbu Lancaster, 38 N. Christian St., March 15. Fail. Date and label throughout. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Old Iron Grille, mobile food facility Type 3, 1934 Colebrook Road, Manheim, March 15. Pass. No violations.

Pepe's Pizzeria, 1790 Clay Road, Ephrata, March 15. Pass. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the walk-in box, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Assorted food containers on the drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning.

Pho Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant, 1223 Lancaster Road, Unit 107, Manheim, March 15. Fail. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Food ingredient storage containers in the reach-in and storage areas are not labeled with the common name of the food. Ground pork thawing in standing water in the three-compartment sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Two meat slicers, a food contact surface, were not clean to sight and touch. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge as evidenced by not complying with the Pennsylvania Food Code and having multiple priority item violations during this inspection. Sanitizers used to sanitize equipment and utensils are not available for use during all hours of operation. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area. An irreversible temperature measuring device for measuring mechanical warewashing wash and sanitizing water temperatures is not available. Food employee using manual warewashing sink as a hand-wash sink. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area and front area are being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by coffee grounds and food in the sink. A working container of cleaner was stored on the same shelf with food under the hand-wash sink in the front area.

Souvlaki Boys Grill, 1 W. James St., March 15. Pass. No violations.

Wawa Food Market No. 275, 2126 Lincoln Highway East, March 15. Pass. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by box and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Almigo's, 2309 Columbia Ave., March 14. Pass. Food employee involved in food preparation not wearing a beard cover. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen.

Andromeda, 158 S. Queen St., March 14. Pass. No violations.

Dollar General, 1256 River Road, Marietta, complaint, March 14. Pass. Front door and back door located in the receiving area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals; prior violation from Jan. 27, 2022, and Feb. 2, 2023.

Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St., March 14. Pass. No violations.

Hamilton Club, 106 E. Orange St., complaint, March 14. Fail. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the banquet kitchen, is not being date marked or labeled. Spice bottles, a food contact surface, were not clean to sight and touch in the banquet kitchen. Identified nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Jen's Choice, 5336 Mine Road, Kinzers, March 14. Pass. No violations.

Jen's Choice, mobile food facility Type 2, 5336 Mine Road, Kinzers, March 14. Pass. No violations.

Ocean State Job Lot No. 609, 1605 South Market St., Elizabethtown, opening, March 14. Pass. No violations.

Our Everest Grocery, 1621 Columbia Ave., March 14. Pass. Bags of potatoes and onions stored directly on the floor in the customer area, the downstairs storage area, on the landing near the downstairs steps and on the floor in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Prepackaged fruit and vegetables are not labeled properly with the name of product and distributed by statement.

Rita's Italian Ice And Frozen Custard, 2249 East Lincoln Highway, change of owner, March 14. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 1380 Columbia Ave., Suite 18, March 14. An employee's open beverage container was on the food preparation table in the back. An employee's container of chewing gum on the food preparation table in the back. Food employee in the front service area not wearing a beard cover. Packaged, cooked, frozen chicken sitting at room temperature until no longer frozen to the touch, which is not proper procedure. The chicken was 66 F and 67 F and discarded. The small, black Teflon trays were greasy and not clean to sight and touch. A black, stringy residue inside the ice chute of the self-service soda machine. Old, hardened food splatter on the upper interior of the microwave. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair; water continuously leaking at the faucet of the hand-wash sink in the front area.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., March 14. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 111, 701 N. Plum St., March 14. Fail. Oxidized shelves in reach-in refrigeration unit. Interior surface of reach-in freezer unit is cracked and/or repaired with materials unapproved for food equipment. Nonfood contact surfaces, identified throughout the facility, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Turkey Hill No. 71, 410 East Chestnut St., March 14. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 19, 520 Hershey Ave., March 14. Fail. Loose rubber door gaskets on the reach-in refrigeration unit. Nonfood contact surfaces , identified in the grocery display area, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Turkey Hill No. 65, 5 W. Clay St., March 14. Fail. Exposed food preparation in self-service coffee area under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination. Nonfood contact surfaces, identified throughout the facility, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Ynoa Deli Grocery, 546 E. King St., March 14. Fail. Date and label throughout. Commercial prepackaged grab-and-go food items are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; remove cardboard in reach-in refrigeration unit. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Repair or replace floor tiles throughout. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

YWCA Lancaster, 110 N. Lime St., March 14. Pass. No violations.

Auntie Anne's Inc, 1201 Park City Center, follow-up, March 13. Pass. No violations.

Auntie Anne's Inc, 201 Park City Center, follow-up, March 13. Pass. No violations.

Bon Ventures DBA Cinnabon, 142 Park City Center, March 13. Pass. Nonfood contact surfaces identified during inspection not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Community School Southeast, 1050 New Holland Ave., March 13. Pass. No violations.

Courtyard By Marriott, 1931 Hospitality Drive, March 13. Pass. Food utensils in preparation area stored in a container of water not maintained at 135 F. Prepackaged fruit cups and yogurt parfaits are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 9” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Prepackaged fruit cups and yogurt parfaits are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, distributed by statement. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the front service area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Duck Donuts, 2097 Fruitville Pike, March 13. Pass. Food employees changing tasks (eating) that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-wash in between. Food employee sitting on bags of flour in the back storage area. Several plastic food containers with a greasy residue inside and are not clean to sight and touch. A food residue on switches on the doughnut machine, cooling unit doors, faucets and the underside of the milkshake mixer. Static dust on light fixtures. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair; drain pipe leaking at the three-compartment sink.

G-Sapphire African Market, 14 S. Lime St., follow-up, March 13. Pass. No violations.

Guckenheimer at Mars Wrigley Confectionery, 295 Brown St., Elizabethtown, follow-up, March 13. Pass. Two wiping cloths in food prep area and cold sandwich station not being stored in sanitizer solution; prior violation Feb. 27, 2023.

Holy Smoked Meats, 120 N. Duke St., March 13. Pass. No violations.

Isaac’s Deli, 565 Greenfield Road, March 13. Pass. The ice stored in the bin at the bar is not protected from splash contamination from the hand-wash sink. A pink, slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Food facility has an original certificated posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Paper towel dispenser empty at hand-wash sink in the bar area.

Lancaster Brewing Co., 302 N. Plum St., follow-up, March 13. Pass. No violations.

Landis Run Elementary, 25 Blue Streak Road, Manheim, March 13. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Township High School, Box 5134, March 13. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Township Middle School, 155 School Road, March 13. Pass. No violations.

Mr. Mini Tasty Donuts, 120 N. Duke St., March 13. Pass. No violations.

Omni Grocery & Deli, 45 New Dorwart St., March 13. Pass. No violations.

American Order Of Otters, 232 E. King St., March 13. Pass. No violations.

Primo Hoagies, 2085 Fruitville Pike, change of owner, March 13. Pass. Food employee involved in food preparation wearing a wristwatch. An employee's open beverage container and two twist-cap varieties were on food preparation tables. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing a beard cover. Static dust on the wall above the panini maker and on the walls in the food preparation room in the back. A food employee certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. The food facility has an employee scheduled to take a state-recognized food safety class. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink next to the panini maker. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. A working container of sanitizer was stored on a shelf next to oil for food.

Punta Cana Restaurant, 350 Main St., Mountville, follow-up, March 13. Pass. Unauthorized persons in the back food preparation area. The person in charge failed to control access to food facility by unauthorized persons.

School To Work, 1066 New Holland Ave., March 13. A bottle of hand sanitizer stored next to napkins and single-service lids.

Seventh Ward Republican Club, 716 N. Queen St., follow-up, March 13. Pass. No violations.

The Pressroom, 26 W. King St., March 13. Pass. No violations.