The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

AFC Sushi at Lancaster Hospital, 555 N. Duke St., type 2 follow-up, May 21. Pass. No violations.

Beespoke Brewing, 242 Gap Road, Ronks, opening, May 21. Pass. No violations.

Blessing Food Store, 24 W. Clay St. Unit 2, May 21. Pass. No violations.

Bonefish Grill LLC, 970 Plaza Blvd, complaint, May 21. Pass. No violations.

Burger King No. 2617, 310 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, May 21. Pass. Clean food pans on back shelves stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Food handler wearing a watch. A scorched and scratched plastic hot hold tray that is no longer durable. Whisks located in back of kitchen stored with food contact surfaces exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees. Back room floor is dirty.

Busy Bees Childcare Center LLC, 914 E. Orange St., follow-up, May 21. Pass. No violations.

The Floating Squirrel, 61 E. Main St., Mountville, follow-up, May 21. Pass. No violations.

Historic Revere Tavern Inn, 3063 Lincoln Highway, Route 30, P.O. Box 336, Paradise, May 21. Pass. No violations.

Island Time Life, 2170 N. Reading Road, Denver, May 21. Pass. Food employees not wearing a hair restraint. A heavy accumulation of smoke in kitchen from an unvented smoker. Moved outside under a protected location at time of inspection. The self-closing device in employee bathroom is broken. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Soffit near dishwasher is separating and needs repair. Food debris under line equipment. Internal temperature of hot held homemade cheese sauce measured 121F rather than 135F or above as required. Several ceramic floor tiles are broken in various locations in the kitchen and are not smooth and easily cleanable.

James Street Lancaster General Hospital, 555 N. Duke St., follow-up, May 21. Pass. No violations.

Juke Box, 1703 New Holland Pike, May 21. Pass. No violations.

LGH Outtakes, 540 N. Duke St., follow-up, May 21. Pass. No violations.

Olive Garden, 910 Plaza Blvd, type 2 follow-up, May 21. Pass. No violations.

Purple Pride Dairy, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, May 21. Pass. No violations.

Queen Six Pack Restaurant, 24 W. Clay St., May 21. Pass. No violations.

Rita’s Water Ice, 3526 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, May 21. Pass. No violations.

Sadie’s Bake Shop, 313 Furnace Road, Quarryville, May 21. Pass. No chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them; corrected. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration in the three-compartment sink.

Schnader’s Concessions LLC, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, May 21. Pass. No violations.

Sunoco Centerville, 520 Centerville Road, May 21. Pass. Sour Bear CBD Gummies by Just CBD, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Lit Delta-8 Twilight Bites CBD Gummies, Matthews, NC., Hemp Bombs CBD Gummies by Global Widgets, Tampa, Fla., contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. The three compartment sink with a buildup of filth. The area beneath the soda and coffee counter is broken and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 136, 3570 Marietta Pike, May 21. Pass. D’lites CBD soft-gels and CBD gummies by the Dinner Lady and CBD Gummies, CBD Energy Shots, and CBD Drink Mix by Reliva of Natick, Ma., contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Boxes of snacks stored directly on the floor in the storage area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Bottles of sanitizer and cleaners stored above food equipment in the back area where the three compartment sink.

Black Gryphon, 54 Mount Gretna Road, Elizabethtown, May 21. Pass. Rodent droppings in dry storage area and under a cabinet in the dinning area, also trailing ants in the back dry storage. Three spray bottle with no common name label. Hood baffles with an accumulation of grease and char build-up. Floors under and behind fryer and grill equipment with an accumulation of grease and food debris.

Bravo Supermarket, 225 W. King St., type 3 follow-up, May 20. Pass. No violations.

Cheema Farms, 2965 Lebanon Road, Manheim, follow-up, May 20. Pass. Handle of microwave on the sales floor damaged and not in good repair. Cappuccino machine (interior parts), a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Old rodent droppings in cabinet in the coffee area. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Missing/damaged ceiling tiles in the dishwashing/storage area. Bedding and children toys in a room marked employees only in the facility.

Hammond School Farm Market, 661 Ranck Road, New Holland, May 20. Pass. Pre-packaged breads and pies do not contain weight on the label. Whoopie pies are not labeled. Baked items on trays do not contain count nor do packages of cookies.

Latin Touch LLC, 313 W. Liberty St., opening, May 20. Pass. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Food facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course.

New Holland Grocery Outlet, 685 W. Main St., New Holland, May 20. Pass. No violations.

Rutters No. 23, 3849 Hempland Road, Mountville, May 20. Pass. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. These areas include: behind and beneath all cooking equipment, fryers, hot-hold equipment, and slushie machines. Static dust on the walls behind the slushie machines and the fryers. Food employees in the food preparation area, not wearing beard covers. CBD gummies and soft-gels by Floyd’s on the Go, Leadville, Pa, and CBD Gummies by Global Widget, CBD Gummies by Solari of Longmont, CO. contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Old food splatter on the upper interior of the microwave.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 076, 2101 New Danville Pike, complaint, May 20. Pass. Six quarts of white milk were offered for sale with expired “sell by date;” items removed.

Two Cousins of Paradise, 3099 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, complaint, May 20. Pass. No violations.

Appalachian Brewing Co., 55 N. Water St., Lititz, May 19. Pass. Fan guards in both beverage and food walk-in coolers with accumulation of static dust. Foods in baine marie by steamtable holding at 46-51 F rather than required temperature of 41 F or below. Clear plastic pans in clean dish area that are severely chipped making them no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Ice chute at fountain machine has an accumulation of black and green matter.

The Donut Guys, (MFF3), 324 W. Market St., Marietta, opening, May 19. Pass. No violations.

Ephrata Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata, May 19. Pass. No violations.

Hissho SuishI @ Giant 6065, 1360 Columbia Ave., May 19. Pass. No violations.

Little Nicki's Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 1635 W. Main St., Ephrata, May 19. Pass. Food employee donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. Internal temperature of meatballs in sauce on steam table measured 129 F rather than 135 F or above. Several nicked and or frayed wooden pizza paddles which is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Mt. Everest International Inc., 1621 Columbia Ave., complaint, May 19. Pass. No violations.

MYAA VMP Snack Bar, 24 Spruce Road, Mountville, May 19. Pass. No violations.

Papa John's No. 2129, 1800 Columbia Ave., May 19. Pass. Salami, a refrigerated, ready to eat time temperature control for safety food in the pizza unit, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven day use or sell by date and requires discarding.

Scoops Ice Cream & Grille XMW-9513 (MFF 3), 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville, opening, May 19. Pass. No violations.

Smucker’s Farm Market, 2110A Rockvale Road, opening, May 19. Pass. No violations.

Amazing Chicken BBQ TFF3, 12 King Farm Road, Holtwood, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Andy’s Market, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, opening, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Country Coffee, 2218 Beaver Valley Pike, New Providence, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Dee Dee’s DelightS & More, MFF4, 937 Newport Road, Manheim, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Dollar Tree No. 07030, 2495 Lincoln Highway East, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Dough Heads Waffles, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, opening, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Freinschaft Soup & Cellar, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, opening, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Front Porch Baking, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, opening, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Fuel Madness Meals, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, opening, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Golden Whisk, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, opening, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Gypsy Kitchen Catering, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, opening, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Misty Mountain Bakery, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, opening, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Pies Galore and More at Root’s Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Pulire, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, opening, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Rita’s Italian Ice No. 417, 85 Doe Run Road, Manheim, May 18. Pass. Fibre-reinforced plastic at entryway to backroom hanging from ceiling and taped. Facility does have test strips but both types where water damaged. Spray bottles of a clear chemical had no label. Wet wiping cloths in front of house area not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Rolled Cold Creamery LLC, 24 E. Orange St., follow-up, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Starbucks Coffee Co. No. 7581, 2208 Lincoln East Highway, May 18. Pass. Torn rubber door gaskets on the single-door refrigerator and double-door freezer.

Taco Bell No. 031408, 880 E. Main St., Ephrata, May 18. Pass. Dumpster lids open permitting vector entrance. Stored knives, food contact surfaces , contained food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; repeat violation 2020.

The Lil Country Store, 264 Paradise Lane, Ronks, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market #246, 1503 Columbia Ave., May 18. Pass. CBD gummies, CBD gels, CBD energy shots D'lites by the Dinner Lady, contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in back area directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Several wet mop heads stored in the mop sink. The hand-wash sink in the back area was blocked by a filing cabinet, a box, and approximately 20 bottles and cans and not accessible at all times for employee use. Bags of trash, dead leaves, weeds, and debris in the outside corral, creating a possible rodent harborage areas. A working container of degreaser was stored next to food equipment at the hot dog roller.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 264, 4 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, May 18. Pass. The handwash sink in the the back room was blocked by signs, a mop bucket, brooms and not accessible at all times for employee use. Syrup spillage on floor under bank of syrup containers. Except for Dinner Lady packaged nuts, all other products on sales display contain detectable levels of CBD or THC which is not approved by the FDA and need to be removed from sale. Several deeply scored cutting boards near three bay sink not resurfaced or discarded as required. Trash receptacle/waste handling unit outside does not have a tight-fitting lid or cover allowing for vector entrance.

Uncle Leroy’s Candy Kitchen at Roots Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5, Manheim, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Walmart Super Center No. 2340, 890 E. Main St., Ephrata, May 18. Pass. Drying side of three bay sink in bakery not being maintained clean. Clean food pans stored wet in a manner that does not allow for air drying (wet nesting). Cracked or broken eggs in four cartons on sales floor; removed from sale; repeat violation 2019, 2020. In bakery, several stored utensils not clean to sight and touch. Some trash under outside compactor. Food debris and/or litter at the following locations: under deli walk-in cooler shelves, walk-in bakery freezer, online grocery cooler, meat room, regular frozen food walk-in cooler, warehouse shelves. At deli counter, tongs hung in front of hot hold case where they are subject to potential contamination from employee clothes and sliding door. Dirty handwashing sink in produce prep room is not being maintained clean.

Burger King No. 4580, 821 Lititz Pike, Lititz, May 17. Pass. Drain under food prep line missing drain cover. Flooring throughout the facility with accumulation of food debris and grease, flooring under and around and in hard to reach areas. Interior fry cabinets with heavy accumulation of grease. Missing ceiling tile or vent cover above food prep area. Metal plate leading into the walk-in cooler damaged and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Heavy accumulation of grease on hood above fryers and above chargrill with heavy accumulation of black char around Ansel system.

Hissho Sushi @ Stauffers of Kissel Hill No. 71, 945 E. Main St., Mount Joy, opening, May 17. Pass. No violations.

Hub Meals, 100 W. Millport Road, Lititz, May 17. Pass. Food Employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper handwash in-between. Raw shelled eggs store above bacon, and raw pork stored above fish in two door reach-in cooler.

Lapp’s Farm Market MFF3, 1406 Lampeter Road, May 17. Pass. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Neffsville Beer Mart, 2506 Lititz Pike, May 17. Pass. No violations.

Oola Bowls, 1963 Fruitville Pike, opening, May 17. Pass. No violations.

Qdoba Mexican Grill No. 2237, 100 Park City Center, C387, May 17. Pass. No violations.

Rita’s Italian Ice No. 323, 46 Peters Road, Lititz, May 17. Pass. Cups without handles stored in non-TCS foods without handles.

The Sandwich Factory II, 2520 Lititz Pike, May 17. Pass. A black residue inside the blueberry slushie machine in the front area. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer in the back food preparation area.

Schatz Dippers-MFF2, 3 Oak Hill Drive, P. O. Box 179, Paradise, May 17. Pass. No violations.

Stauffers of Kissel Hill, 945 E. Main St., Mount Joy, opening, May 17. Bakery-Three spoons and three scrapers with excessive grease build-up and was not clean to sight and touch. Bakery butane fuel stored above prep table.

The Fry Shack MFF3, 3326 White Oak Road, Quarryville, May 17. Pass. No violations.