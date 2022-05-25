The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bethel Township

Ancestor Coffeehouse and Creperie, May 19, Pass. Several containers were observed to have label residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Bell and Evans Plant, 520 Chestnut Hill Rd, May 19, Pass. No violations.

Bell and Evans Employee Cafeteria, 2929 William Penn Hwy, May 19, Pass. Ice chute was observed to have mold residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Blue Mountain Golf Course, 628 Blue Mountain Rd, May 19, Pass. Three bay sink observed with build up of residue in corners and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. Soda gun was not clean to sight and touch.

Cornwall Borough

Lebanon Valley Golf Club, 201 Iron Valley Dr, May 17, Pass. Assorted food was held at 43-51 °F, in the prep area, rather than 41°F or below as required.

Miner’s Pub, 201 Iron Valley Rd, May 17, Pass. Assorted containers on the drying shelf were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Lebanon City

Turkey Hill, 524 S Lincoln Ave, May 18, Pass. Pails used for cleaning, stored under the 3-compartment sink were very dirty. The fan covers on the walk-in cooler evaporator have a slight amount of built-up residue. The ice spout on the soft drink dispenser, a food contact surface, was observed to have pink residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The interior of the ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have a significant amount of pink slime/residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

North Cornwall Township

Burger King, 2040 W Cumberland St, May 16, Fail. Water recirculating lines of the ice machine had black residue inside, indicating that the ice machine is not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Assorted food containers were observed on the storage shelves with food and old label residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the prep area. A loose roll of towels, placed on the dirty drain board of the 3 bay sink was being used. Litter and debris under and around equipment. Sliced American cheese was placed in improperly cleaned plastic containers that had greasy residue inside that was not from the cheese. There were numerous containers of cheese and other food items were in containers with the remains of labels from previous uses. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Drying shelves for food containers were not clean to sight and touch, posing a source of contamination of cleaned food contact items. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in the dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Food employees observed in the prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Assorted plastic containers and covers both in use and on the storage shelves were observed with cracks and splits. Three compartment sink was not being properly used. The washed items were not rinsed prior to being placed in the sanitizer, thus carrying soap and food particles to the final rinse. Three bay sink observed with build up of filth and food residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. There was food residue and grease observed in the sanitizer basin.

Isaac’s Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 119 Springwood Dr, May 17, Pass. Assorted containers on the drying shelf were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 201 Rocherty Rd, May 18, Pass. No violations.

The Union Beer House, 1600 W Cumberland St, May 18, Pass. Food containers on the drying shelf were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Non-food contact surfaces, such as shelving, handles, and pulls, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Turkey Hill Mini Market, 812 E Penn Ave, May 18, Pass. Assorted food was held at 42-50 °F, in the fresh case bullet display, rather than 41°F or below as required.

La Concessions, 234 Troon Way, May 19, Pass.

North Lebanon Township

Lebanon Valley Stadium, 2200 Lebanon Valley Mall, May 18, Pass. No violations.

South Lebanon Township

Kurtz’s Concessions, 10 Pine Ave, May 18, Pass. No violations. No violations.