The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Conewago Township

Adventure Sports, 3010 Elizabethtown Rd, June 23, Pass. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the under counter fridge, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Derry Township

Red Robin, 621 Park Ave, June 23, Pass. Observed wiping cloths being used for multiple tasks, wiping food spills, working with raw animal foods, etc. Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper handwash in-between.

Spartan Ice Cream Center, 655 Brook Dr, June 23, Pass. No violations.

Wendy’s, 615 Park Ave, June 22, Fail. Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. Handling raw hamburger without hand washing or glove change then continuing with other tasks. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Food ingredient storage containers, in the walk in area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The handwash sink in the front prep area and mens restroom area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk in, is not being date marked. Soda nozzles on drive thru dispensers have the presence of biofilm, nozzles are not being cleaned in a sufficient manner. Food Employees observed working with exposed foods with fingernail polish and / or artificial fingernails. The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay ware wash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 50-100 ppm as required. Food employees observed in * area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Lower Paxton Township

Giant Food, 4211 Union deposit Rd, Complaint, June 23, Pass. No violations.

Marathon Gas Station, 5575 Allentown Blvd, Complaint, June 23, Pass. No violations.

Panera Bread Bakery, 4259 Union Deposit Rd, June 23, Pass. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in the ware-washing area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Taco Bell, 4640 Jonestown Rd, June 23, Pass. No violations.

Lykens Borough

Boyer’s Market, 670 Main St, June 21, Pass. Food was held at 115 °F, in the Self serve hot food area, rather than 135°F or above as required. An insect control device located in Deli/Bakery Prep is not sufficient enough to control black flies. There were at least a dozen flies flying around in different parts of the prep area

Ciaco’s Pizza, 578 Market St, June 21, Pass. No violations.

Julies Cafe, 552 Market St, June 21, Pass. No violations.

Knights Home Association of Lykens, 524 Market St, June 21, Pass. No violations.

Liberty Hose, 553 S 2nd St, June 21, Pass. No violations.

Lykens Family Dollar, 662 Main Street, June 21, Pass. No violations.

Top Star Lykens, 648 Main St, June 21, Pass. No violations.

Penbrook Borough

Seven Eleven, 2800 Walnut St, Pass. Food employees observed in the food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible in the reach of refrigerators. Loose or broken door handles observed on the food prep bain marie; in need of repair. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the prep area. Soda machine ice chute, a food contact surface, was observed to have a black mold/pink slime residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the prep area. The following areas of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning: -exterior of all refrigeration/grill equipment -fan guards of the walk-in cooler.

South Hanover Township

King Kone Creamery, 182 Hershey Rd, June 23, Pass. Food employees observed in the food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. 2 L bottles of soda were being stored in the ice bin. Bacon fully cooked, a refrigerated ready to eat time/temperature control for safety food, in the reach area, are not compliant with date marking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than 7 days, and requires discarding. Ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have black mold and was not clean to sight and touch. Observed wet wiping cloths in food prep area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. 1 gal of Giant whole milk with an expiration date of 6-17-2022. Bacon and other food ingredient storage containers, in the reach in the area, are not labeled with the common name of the food.

Susquehanna Township

Dairy Queen, 3890 Walnut St, June 24, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Walnut Sunoco, 3801 Walnut St, June 24, Pass. Rear external door has significant air gaps at the threshold plate that may allow pest entrance into the building. All windows and doors must be sealed to keep rodents and crawling insects out. Observed cases of drinks stored directly on the floor in a walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.