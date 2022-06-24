The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Derry Township

Herp the Frozen Spoon, 100 W Hersheypark Dr, June 14, Pass. No violations.

Hotel Hershey Pool Club, 100 Hotel Rd, June 14, Pass. Employee beverage containers stored in reach in. Refrigerated ready to eat, time and temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the reach in, is not being date marked.

Purcell Friendship Hall, 109 McCorkle Rd, June 14, Pass. No violations.

Chocolate World Patio, 101 Chocolate World Way, June 16, Pass. No violations.

Phillip Arthur’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream, 108 W Chocolate Ave, Complaint, June 16, Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market, 10 W Hersheypark Dr, June 14, Pass. An open employee's beverage container was observed in the kitchen area, a food preparation area. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the kitchen reach in, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. The hand wash sink for employees located in the back room area, is not convenient and easily accessible, as evidenced by the observed lack of proper handwashing by employees. Packages of ready to eat bologna located in the walk in dated by manufacturer 6-11-2022. Employee food items in the kitchen reach in, not labeled or separated. Food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Single use towel or air drying device not used to dry hands.

Tokyo Diner of Hersey, 1134 Mae St, June 16, Pass. Ware washing machine does not maintain sanitizer levels on each cycle. -Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the reach in, is not being date marked.

Troeg’s Beer Garden, 200 E Hershey Park Dr, June 16, Pass. No violations.

Field and Family Beef Jerky Outlet, 131 W Chocolate Ave, June 17, Pass. No violations.

Fuddruckers, 1221 W Chocolate Ave, June 17, Pass. Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Dish rack stored on floor in ware wash area. Observed wet wiping cloths in bakery area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. The handwash sink in the bakery area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device.

Hershey Beer, 659 Main St, June 17, Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Cleaning agents / sanitizers used to clean / sanitize equipment and utensils are not available for use during all hours of operation. Observed 2 frozen slushy machines having black mold like substance at the time of inspection.

East Hanover Township

Sensenig Royce, 2491 Sand Beach Rd, June 16, Pass. -Food facility failed to comply with small flock labeling of eggs, observed cartons without the following; Name & Address of farm Date of lay Notice to consumer eggs are unclassified. Old food residue, knives observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. Prepackaged cakes/pies food are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts.

Lower Paxton Township

Asian food and Vegetables Store, 4909 Jonestown Rd, June 14, Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the bathroom area.

Colonial Diner, 4301 Jonestown Rd, Follow UP, June 14, Pass. Observe cardboard being utilized as a shelf covering and grill covering in the cook line area. Raw chicken and liquid eggs were stored above various refrigerated items in the cook line walk-in cooler. Corrected. Repeat violations.

Blaze Pizza, 4401 Jonestown Rd, June 16, Pass. No violations.

El Amana Halal Meat Market, 3918 Jonestown Rd, June 16, Pass. Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. Food employees observed in the food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Halifax Township

Lake Tobias Wildlife Park, 760 Tobias Rd, June 13, Pass. Ice machine in the grille and grub has a bio film along the deflector plate.

Hummelstown Borough

Forrest Feed Company, 283 East Main St, Follow Up, June 16, Pass. No violations.

Millersburg Borough

Millersburg Pool Sink Bar, 524 North St, June 13, Pass. No violations.

Susquehanna Township

Rita’s Italian Ice, 3884 Union Deposit Rd, June 13, Pass. Observed scoop handle lying on Italian ice in the Cherry bin of the chest freezer. Service window has air gaps on both sides of the window frame that may allow flying insects into the facility. Drying rack's plastic pad has noticeable dust and grime which is touching cleaned serve ware items stored on it.

Subway, 3820 Union Deposit Rd, June 13, Pass. Rear external door has an air gap at the bottom threshold plate and corner of the door that may allow pest access into the facility.

Wendy’s, 3925 N Front St, Complaint, June 13, Pass. One food handler observed in the food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Employees donned a hat when she noticed the health inspector waiting for the manager to escort him into the kitchen area. This deviation was corrected by the food handler. Manager confirmed Wendy's policy to protect food from hair by wearing hair restraints or hats.

Swatara Township

Laliguras Grocery, 5490 Derry St, June 17, Pass. -Observed various whole produce food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler areas, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Eggs held at roughly 72°F (room temperature), in the check out area, rather than 45°F or below as required.

Washington Township

Hornings Country Store, 5904 Rte. 209, June 15, Pass. Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items observed in salvage food sales areas are and intended for use or sale in the food facility. Numerous cans with seam integrity issues. Hand wash sink in food preparation area needs drain completed.