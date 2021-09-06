The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Dauphin Borough

Dauphin Middle Paxton Home Association, 227 Erie St. PO Box 632, Aug. 26. Pass. Paper towel dispensers empty at the hand wash sink in the dish wash area and food prep area. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in stand up refrigerator and blain marie equipment.

Dauphin Recreation Association Snack Bar, 590 Claster Blvd., Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

Dollar General, 881 Peters Mountain Rd., Aug. 26. Pass. Men's toilet room self-closing door device is broken. Five cans of infant formula located on shelf for public purchase out of date.

Three B Ice Cream, 1430 Peters Mountain Rd., Aug. 26. Pass. Cheese, turkey, ham and salami, refrigerated ready to eat time and temperature control for safety foods, in the bain marie and reach in refrigerator area, was not compliant with date marking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than seven days. In-use knives stored dirty in the refrigeration unit, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Food facility has a certified food employee, but a certified food employee was not available during all hours of operation, as evidenced by an inability to talk with the certified food employee during inspection.

Halifax Township

Dollar General, 3869 Peters Mountain Rd., Aug. 27. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the rest room area. Mops are not being hung to air dry. One can baby Formula dated Aug. 18.

Strictly Chicken, 383 Miller Rd., Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

Harrisburg City

Holmes Honey Tree, 100 North Cameron St., follow-up, Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

Lower Paxton Township

Frederic Loraschi Chocolate, 4615 Hillcrest St., Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

Panera Bread, 5125 Jonestown Rd., Aug. 27. Pass. Interior of the ice machine, a food contact surface, had food residue and not clean to sight and touch. Interior and exterior of the ware-washing machine, hoods above ware washer, ceiling vents and gaskets of the proofing box doors are dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Clean food equipment and utensils in ware washing area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying.

Arooga’s Grill House & Sports Bar, 4301 Linglestown Rd., follow-up, Aug. 26. Pass. Interior of refrigerator, crumb catch trays of the oven racks and the top sides of the fryer equipment have an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Ceiling tiles and vents, grease hood filters and exterior sides of all bain marie equipment are extremely dirty and dusty.

Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet, 5106 Jonestown Rd. Suite 5080C, Aug. 25. Fail. Food employees observed in kitchen cook line area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Various metal cans being opened and stored in original containers and not in appropriate food storage containers. Raw fish observed thawing in standing water in the kitchen sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Beef and shrimp were held at 44 and 53 degrees F, in the hibachi and grill area, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Roast beef and various other refrigerated products, time and temperature control for safety food, in the walk in area, were not compliant with date marking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than seven days. Paper towel dispenser and/or soap dispenser for hand washing improperly installed. The person in charge doesn’t have adequate knowledge of food safety. Chicken and beef and other various refrigerated foods in the walk in cooler areas stored open with no covering. Clean food equipment and utensils in kitchen dish washing area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Floor tiles in the kitchen area made of raw cement, tiles are cracked, roughened and not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Back metal and screen door located in the kitchen area of the food facility has a gap and torn screen and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. Cooks on the line changing from raw protein to vegetables. An open employee's beverage container was observed in kitchen area, a food preparation area. Food employees eating in kitchen area as evidenced by partially consumed food in the prep table area. Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items observed in kitchen storage shelf are and intended for use or sale in the food facility. Produce and vegetables observed in the walk in area, slimy to the touch, spoiled, moldy and is adulterated. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Food facility is reusing soy sauce five gallon buckets, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article. Interior of all ice machine surfaces, food contact surface had black mold and pink slime and were not clean to sight and touch. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand wash sink, in the dining room waitress area indicating uses other than hand washing. Outside waste handling unit and storage area was extremely dirty, sticky, and attracting insects and rodents. Grease collection unit extremely dirty and leaking. Kitchen area, walk ins, under grill, and hoods of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. Grease dripping from hoods onto cooking area. Wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition in kitchen area. Wet wiping cloths in dining room area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Baymont Inn and Suites, 5680 Allentown Blvd., Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Sportsman’s Golf Course, 3800 Linglestown Rd., Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Middletown Borough

Tattered Flag Brewery and Stillworks, 1 South Union St., follow-up, Aug. 26. Pass. Various refrigerated foods, in the bain marie cook line area, are packaged foods possibly subject to water entry due to a leak from the condenser unit. Various refrigerated foods in the cook line bain marie areas stored open with no covering. Handwashing sink in the ware washing area not under pressure, and does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F.

Millersburg Borough

American Legion Post #326, 527 Market St., Aug. 27. Pass. Dish washing machine sanitizer injector not operating correctly. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Everyday Blessings Gift Shoppe, 510 Union St., Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Max’s Grille & Sports Bar, 146 Center St., Aug. 23. Pass. Soups, which were cooled, were not reheated to 165 degrees F within two hours, for hot holding. Hand wash sink leaking at the kitchen area, water flows onto the floor. Soap and paper towels were not available at the hand wash sink in the bar area.

Millersburg Pharmacy Inc., 242 Market St., Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

VFW Post #5507, 3622 State Rt. 147, Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Penbrook Borough

Yum Yum Pizza, 2327 Walnut St., follow-up, Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

Susquehanna Township

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2330 Linglestown Rd., complaint, Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

Ecumenical Community III, 3535 Canby St., Aug. 27. Pass. Mold growing on the top baffle of ice machine.

Brookfield Bible Church, 3601 Brookfield St., Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

Sunoco, 3801 Walnut St., follow-up, Aug. 26. Front double door has air gaps at bottom of interface.

Swatara Township

Boneshire Brew Works, 7462 Derry St., Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

West Hanover Township

Skyline Family Restaurant, 7510 Allentown Blvd., follow-up, Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

Ted’s Bar and Grill, 7300 Allentown Blvd., follow-up, Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

Flying J Travel Plaza, 7833 Linglestown Rd., Aug. 26. Pass. Ice machine, a food contact surface, had black mold present and was not clean to sight and touch. Ceiling tiles missing in the ice machine area. Fly strips hanging throughout the kitchen prep area.

Country Inn and Suites, 8000 Jonestown Rd., Aug. 24. Pass. Yogurts held at 56 degrees F, in the customer area, and various refrigerated foods in the kitchen area held at 60 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. The hand wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by jelly containers, a chair, cleaning rags, and a box of creamer, and not accessible at all times for employee use. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible in the yogurt refrigerator in the customer area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the kitchen area.