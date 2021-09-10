The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Berrysburg Borough

Schiano’s, 111 West Market St., Aug. 31. Fail. Meats, raw chicken and other food ingredient storage containers are not labeled with the common name of the food. Various food stored in a wet or unclean refrigerated area of the facility. Wet wiping cloths in food prep area not stored in sanitizer solution. Raw chicken unprotected in drawer area which is subject to potential contamination. Pasta, meat type salad, beef and other products in the cooler area not compliant with date-marking. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. Employee changed tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in between. Multiple food items in the refrigerated drawers and cooler area stored open with no covering. Accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris on non-food contact surfaces. Old food residue and liquids in the hand wash sin indicate uses other than handwashing. Ice machine had mold buildup inside on dispensing plate and in the float water control area.

Dauphin Borough

Stoney Creek Inn, 150 Erie St., follow-up, Sept. 2. Pass. No violations.

Derry Township

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 603 East Main St., complaint, Sept. 2. Pass. Food employees in the food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Wendy’s, 625 East Main St., type-2 follow-up, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

ABCO Hershey Stadium Funnel Cake East, 100 Hershey Park Dr., Aug. 28. Pass. No violations.

Jay Vending Lemonade East, 100 West Hersheypark Dr., Aug. 28. Pass. No violations.

Jay Vending Lemonade West, 100 West Hersheypark Dr. #6, Aug. 28. Pass. No violations.

Jay Vending Smoothie Combo East, 100 West Hersheypark Dr., Aug. 28. Pass. No violations.

Jay Vending Smoothie Combo West, 100 West Hersheypark Dr., Aug. 28. Pass No violations.

Jay Vending Stadium Vendor Commissary, 100 West Hersheypark Dr., Aug. 28. Pass. No violations.

Sherri’s Crab Cakes at Hershey Summer Concert Series, 100 West Hersheypark Dr., Aug. 28 Pass. No violations.

Sherri’s Fun Foods, 100 West Hersheypark Dr., Aug. 28. Pass. No violations.

West Side Bars and Midway Munchies, 100 West Hersheypark Dr., Aug. 28. Pass. No violations.

Halifax Borough

Beer N Soda Plus, 100 South Fourth St., Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Halifax Township

Lisi’s Shell, 3662 Peters Mountain Rd., Sept. 1. Pass. Repackaged food the self-serve cooler area was not compliant with date marking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than seven days. Seven containers of milk product removed from self-service cooler due to date beyond manufactures date for milk items.

Subway, 3767 Peters Mountain Rd., Aug. 30. Pass. Utility floor sink leaking water. Clean food equipment and utensils in dish storage area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Certified food manager’s certificate is expired.

Harrisburg City

Already Market, 2311 North Front St., opening, Sept. 2. Pass. No violations.

Honeybush Raw Smoothie Bar, 1233 North Third St., opening, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

717 Tacos, 2428 North Second St., Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Jackson Township

Gonder’s Grubb House, 2409 Armstrong Valley Rd., Sept. 2. Pass. Bacon, hot dogs, raw fish, and other food in the reach in refrigerator area, was not compliant with date-marking.

Londonderry Township

Sittin Pickin Chickin Trailer, 1117 Foxianna Rd., Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Lower Paxton Township

7-Eleven Store, 4240 Jonestown Rd., Sept. 2. Pass. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the handwash sink indicate uses other than handwashing.

Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet, follow-up, Sept. 2. Pass. An open employee's beverage container was in the back kitchen area, a food preparation area.

Charlton UMC, 5920 Jonestown Rd., Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

CVS, 1600 Alexandra Ln., Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

I Love Chef Liv, 5920 Jonestown Rd., opening, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Pizza Hut, 5275 Devonshire Rd., Sept. 1. Pass. Walls behind ware washing machines, ware-washing machine, pre-rinse spray nozzle, ceiling vents, exterior of all refrigeration and fryer equipment and hoods above ware washer and pizza oven are dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

TTR Star Sushi at Karns Foods, 6001 Allentown Blvd., Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Middle Paxton Township

S & M Fuel Mart, 721 Allegheny St. Suite A, Sept. 2. Pass. No violations.

Middletown Borough

Hop Yard, 360 West Main St., Aug. 30. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher, in the bar area, was more than 200 parts per million, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Food facility did not submit a HACCP plan for approval as required, for smoking various meats for cooking.

Sunset Golf Club Snack Bar, 2601 Sunset Dr., Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Sunset Slush South Central, 360 West Main St., Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Millersburg Borough

Williams French Fries on the Square, 200 Market St., Sept. 2. Pass. Food employees in food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Hand sink in the employee rest room is not in operation. Fan equipment, in food prep area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat lunch meats and American cheese are not being marked with the date it was opened.

Rachel’s Soft Pretzels, 230 Market St., Sept. 1. Pass. Ice machine drain and chute has black mold and pink slime.

Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, 345 Market St., Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Penn Jersey Mart, 215 First St., Aug. 31. Pass. Prepackaged sandwiches are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and nutritional facts. Prepackaged cubed meats and cheese is not labeled to clearly indicate any "Big 8" allergen ingredients or the allergen warning statement. Eight quarts of milk located in the self-service refrigerator beyond the sell by date. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not utilized in the food facility. The hand wash sink in the food prep area was blocked by canned goods and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Swing at Lykens Valley, 1724 Route 25, Aug. 31. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Accumulation of dust and dirt on hood equipment. Ceiling vents have an accumulation of dust and dirt. Floor in the kitchen area is made of linoleum and is cracked, roughened and not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Wet wiping cloths in kitchen area not stored in sanitizer solution. Cheese sauce, American cheese in the kitchen area compliant with date-marking. Ice machines, a food contact surface, had black mold and pink slime residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Susquehanna Township

First Assembly of God Church, 4100 North Progress Ave., Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Swatara Township

Pizza Delight, 5840 Derry St., Sept. 2. Pass. No violations.

Mr. R’s Sub and Deli, 1082 Eisenhower Blvd., Suite A, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Schmidt’s Sausage Shop, 1035 Eisenhower Blvd., Aug. 31. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. An insect control device located in the processing area with potential to contaminate food, equipment and or utensils. Rear door of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Employee apron and phone stored on active food preparation stations.

Gaudenzia Gibson House, 907 Gibson Blvd., Aug. 30. Pass. A temperature measuring device for measuring mechanical ware washing wash and sanitizing water temperatures is not available. Raw shelled eggs were stored above raw beef and pork in the stand-up refrigerator. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Rola’s Lebanese Food, 793 Pine St., Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Tomato Pie Café, 3090 Tecport Dr., Aug. 30. Pass. Accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue on non-food contact surfaces including exterior of ware washing machine, all bain marie equipment and walls behind the ware washer.

West Hanover Township

Arooga’s, 7025 Allentown Blvd., Sept. 2. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. Various frozen foods stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer area, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Exterior of fryer equipment, in the cook line area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Interior of bar reach-in refrigerator equipment, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris, and mold/slime build-up on non-food contact surfaces (blue soda trays). Clean food equipment and utensils in the ware washing area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. The food facility does not have a hand wash sink located in the ware washing area. Food thawing in standing water in the three-bay ware washing sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Broken door handle on the stand-up freezer at the end of the cook line area. Loose rubber door gaskets on the stand-up refrigerator holding pre-packaged sauce cups. Interior of the ice machine and dish pans on the "clean dish racks,” food contact surfaces had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Evidence of fly insect activity in the ware-washing areas. Floors under ware washing machine, caulking behind three-bay ware washing sink, pre-rinse spray nozzle at ware washing machine, fan guards and walls in walk-in coolers and freezers, floor drains at the ware washing area and throughout the kitchen and ceiling vents throughout the kitchen are dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Washington Township

CVS, 4686 State Route 209 Lykens Valley, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.