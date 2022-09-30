The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Derry Township

Hilton Garden Inn, 550 Main St, Sept. 21, Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Stainless steel bowl in baine marie was being re-used for salads and had an excessive accumulation of dried on food residue being used in contact with other foods without being properly cleaned and sanitized prior to use. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. wet dirty towels on tables, hand wash sink and other shelves. Observed various food cases stored directly on the floor in the storeroom area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Floor also has puddles of water. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk in and reach in's, is not being date marked. The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 50-100 ppm as required. Sink in a repair state at time of inspection. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Container of sanitizer container was completely empty. No additional information available on site. Ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have black mold and pink slime and was not clean to sight and touch. Baine marie on cook line seals are molding and falling off. Cooking/Char broil equipment not being cleaned every 24 hrs, excessive build up of old food residue and charred food waste. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Coils and the interior of the walk in have an accumulation of mold and dust. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in kitchen area, stored uncovered in a dirty container, in addition some utensils have dried on food residue. Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. hand wash sink #3 The kitchen has no paper towels. The handwash sink in the kitchen/ware wash area was blocked by trash can, other items including a toilet scrub brush and not accessible at all times for employee use. Missing ceiling tiles in 2 areas of the kitchen, On order my engineer.

Susquehanna Township

Sara Lindemuth Elementary School, 1201 N Progress Ave, Sept. 19, Pass. No violations.

Susquehanna Twp. Senior High School, 3500 Elmerton Ave, Sept. 19, Pass. No violations.

Momo Hunt Restaurant and Bar, 3500 Walnut St, Sept. 23, Pass. No violations.